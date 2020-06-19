Colorful Four Bean Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 154.3
protein: 4.6g 9 %
carbohydrates: 31.9g 10 %
dietary fiber: 5.4g 22 %
sugars: 19g
fat: 1.4g 2 %
saturated fat: 0.2g 1 %
vitamin a iu: 456.1IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 18.5mg 31 %
folate: 28mcg 7 %
calcium: 41mg 4 %
iron: 1.7mg 9 %
magnesium: 18.3mg 7 %
potassium: 174.8mg 5 %
sodium: 416.3mg 17 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 12.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
