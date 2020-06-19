Colorful Four Bean Salad

1 of 14

Rating: 5 stars I never thought I'd like bean salad! This was great - although I didn't use quite as much sugar (about 1/2 cup) and I used a little more vegetable oil (again about 1/2 cup). I wonder what it would be like with balsamic or red wine vinegar? Thanks. Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars I cut this recipe in half added carrots corn and cucumbers. I also added celery seed to my dressing/ brine and heated it on the stove to dissolve the sugar so it wasn't granular. My sister in law loved and so did I and normally I HATE bean salads. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This is great Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I'm glad I tried this salad and it turned out excellent. However for 4.88 I can buy a big jar of 4 bean salad at Sam's Club - half the cost of the ingredients to make this recipe. Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars Used black eyed peas kidney and green beans as I did't have any of the others. Was delicious. Can't wait to make again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 1 stars Well! My husband just couldn't eat it. My 1.5 year old and I could eat a little and now I have the entire amount in the refrigerator. I don't know what to do. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I had to make a few adjustments because I live in Argentina now and the food variety is not as great. I basically just picked 4 different types of beans whatever I could get. I had to skipe the pimiento peppers too. I used red wine vinegar and less sugar and it still turned out really tasty! I don't eat much meat so this is a great way to get protein and a perfect summer dish. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars I kinda made it my own.... 1 can of chic peas 1 can of green beans 1 can of kidney 1 can of black pimentos can of diced chillis 1 can of diced tomatoes jar of artichokes onion 1/2 cup of sugar 1/2 cup of lemon juice 1/4 of olive oil some italian seasoning...not bad a good way to clean out your cupboards Helpful (3)