Colorful Four Bean Salad

This is a very tasty and easy bean salad made with four kinds of beans, red onion, and celery in a vinegar dressing. My friend next door gave it to me years ago.

By Kathleen White

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the white sugar, vinegar, and vegetable oil. Stir in the celery, green pepper, red onion and pimentos. Pour the green beans, wax beans, lima beans and kidney beans into a colander, and rinse under cold water. Let drain for a few minutes, then stir into the bowl with the rest of the salad. Store in a large jar in the refrigerator, and shake or turn occasionally for 1 day to marinate. If you do not have a sealed container, simply stir the salad every few hours. This keeps for about a week, but will be gone sooner.

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 1.4g; sodium 416.3mg. Full Nutrition
chemjo
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2005
I never thought I'd like bean salad! This was great - although I didn't use quite as much sugar (about 1/2 cup) and I used a little more vegetable oil (again about 1/2 cup). I wonder what it would be like with balsamic or red wine vinegar? Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(27)
JESSEBURGESS1
Rating: 4 stars
05/04/2005
I cut this recipe in half added carrots corn and cucumbers. I also added celery seed to my dressing/ brine and heated it on the stove to dissolve the sugar so it wasn't granular. My sister in law loved and so did I and normally I HATE bean salads. Read More
Helpful
(19)
LADYDUCK
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2005
This is great Read More
Helpful
(13)
moonkhan
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2006
I'm glad I tried this salad and it turned out excellent. However for 4.88 I can buy a big jar of 4 bean salad at Sam's Club - half the cost of the ingredients to make this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(10)
JaneDough
Rating: 3 stars
04/02/2006
Used black eyed peas kidney and green beans as I did't have any of the others. Was delicious. Can't wait to make again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
VIVNIDHI
Rating: 1 stars
04/19/2007
Well! My husband just couldn't eat it. My 1.5 year old and I could eat a little and now I have the entire amount in the refrigerator. I don't know what to do. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Rease
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2011
I had to make a few adjustments because I live in Argentina now and the food variety is not as great. I basically just picked 4 different types of beans whatever I could get. I had to skipe the pimiento peppers too. I used red wine vinegar and less sugar and it still turned out really tasty! I don't eat much meat so this is a great way to get protein and a perfect summer dish. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Shannon
Rating: 3 stars
06/02/2011
I kinda made it my own.... 1 can of chic peas 1 can of green beans 1 can of kidney 1 can of black pimentos can of diced chillis 1 can of diced tomatoes jar of artichokes onion 1/2 cup of sugar 1/2 cup of lemon juice 1/4 of olive oil some italian seasoning...not bad a good way to clean out your cupboards Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mari Martin
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2012
AWESOME salad! Having to watch my fats sodium and spices so this was a wonderful find. Made it last night and just had some for breakfast! Paired it with a little bow-tie pasta with garlic and enjoyed a quick meal for the first time in weeks! Read More
Helpful
(1)
