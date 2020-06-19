Sweet Garlic Tomato Beef Pasta

We used petite diced tomatoes & left them as is. We omitted the salt used extra minced garlic (3 cloves total) & veg. stock instead of bullion cubes. We added close to 1T Italian seasoning about 6 oz. fresh mushrooms (personal preference) & a couple shakes of LA Gold (hot sauce). This is a great week-night quick fix dinner.
Don't use 3 beef stock cubes if making this in the Uk or Ireland - just use 1/2 a knorr stock cube. They're much smaller in the states.
This is such a delicious recipe. I only make 2 small changes. First, I use small pasta shells instead of the larger. Second, I use a spicy ground sausage instead of ground beef, it gives the recipe a nice sweet and spicy taste. Excellent recipe!!
This was a great Monday night dinner! I thought it was really tasty- had a sweet tangy flavor that was SO comforting! I did add 2 more cloves of garlic but and cut back onthe sugar a bit. So good- kids LOVED it.
This was super simple and tasty too! I like my sauce thick so I used 30 oz. crushed tomatoes (which I didn't grind) and 16 oz. tom. paste. I also cut down on the bullion and added more garlic. The kids loved this!
This recipe has now replaced my husband's mom's guolash recipe. It's THAT good!!
Really simple and tasty. I really liked this and got compliments on it.
Very easy to make and my three year old just loved it! It might be good with some mushrooms added.
I made a few changes--very minimal and it was awesome! I only had 12 oz of ground beef so I mentally scaled the recipe (using 1 can of stewed tomatoes 2 bullion cubes etc). I used macaroni noodles (what I had) threw in a can of kidney beans and some mushrooms that were in the fridge. I sprinkled a little bit of cheese on top of each bowl just before serving. ALL of us loved it--even my picky eaters and I have lunch for tomorrow. Thanks so much for a wonderful recipe!
We did not care for this at all. Not even doctored up with spices. Sorry.