Sweet Garlic Tomato Beef Pasta

INEXPENSIVE, EASY and DE-LICIOUS!!! My aunt made this for us when we were growing up and now I make it for my family. The hint of sweetness makes it a kids favorite.

By ANGELBELIEVER

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Place pasta in the pot, cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente, and drain.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, mix the beef, onion, and, garlic, and cook until beef is evenly brown.

  • In a blender or food processor, liquefy the tomatoes. Pour into the skillet with the beef. Mix in beef bouillon, sugar, garlic salt, and pepper. Cover, and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until bouillon has dissolved. Stir in the pasta until evenly coated with the sauce to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 51.8mg; sodium 926mg. Full Nutrition
stacykr
Rating: 4 stars
09/25/2007
We used petite diced tomatoes & left them as is. We omitted the salt used extra minced garlic (3 cloves total) & veg. stock instead of bullion cubes. We added close to 1T Italian seasoning about 6 oz. fresh mushrooms (personal preference) & a couple shakes of LA Gold (hot sauce). This is a great week-night quick fix dinner. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Brendan
Rating: 4 stars
04/30/2008
Don't use 3 beef stock cubes if making this in the Uk or Ireland - just use 1/2 a knorr stock cube. They're much smaller in the states. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Cara
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2009
This is such a delicious recipe. I only make 2 small changes. First, I use small pasta shells instead of the larger. Second, I use a spicy ground sausage instead of ground beef, it gives the recipe a nice sweet and spicy taste. Excellent recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2009
This was a great Monday night dinner! I thought it was really tasty- had a sweet tangy flavor that was SO comforting! I did add 2 more cloves of garlic but and cut back onthe sugar a bit. So good- kids LOVED it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
basg101
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2008
This was super simple and tasty too! I like my sauce thick so I used 30 oz. crushed tomatoes (which I didn't grind) and 16 oz. tom. paste. I also cut down on the bullion and added more garlic. The kids loved this! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Tiffany
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2007
This recipe has now replaced my husband's mom's guolash recipe. It's THAT good!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
tracy m.
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2011
Really simple and tasty. I really liked this and got compliments on it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mom23boysn1girl
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2006
Very easy to make and my three year old just loved it! It might be good with some mushrooms added. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2009
I made a few changes--very minimal and it was awesome! I only had 12 oz of ground beef so I mentally scaled the recipe (using 1 can of stewed tomatoes 2 bullion cubes etc). I used macaroni noodles (what I had) threw in a can of kidney beans and some mushrooms that were in the fridge. I sprinkled a little bit of cheese on top of each bowl just before serving. ALL of us loved it--even my picky eaters and I have lunch for tomorrow. Thanks so much for a wonderful recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tina
Rating: 1 stars
09/26/2006
We did not care for this at all. Not even doctored up with spices. Sorry. Read More
