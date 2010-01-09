Rum Cake II

This recipe is amazing. I have made it a few times and I am always asked for the recipe. I had to change somethings just because I didn't have certain ingrediants in the house. I don't have buttermilk so I add 1/4 cup sour cream and 3/4 cup milk. It makes the cake a bit denser but I like that because it holds the sauce better without it falling apart. I also only had 1 cup butter and 1 cup margerine so I did half and half in the glaze and the cake and it turned out just fine. I also like to sugar my bundt pan by coating it with cooking spray and then putting sugar all around the sides instead of greasing and flouring the pan. It gives the outside of the cake a crunchy sugary glaze. I also only have Rum flavored oil which is quite strong. So I do 1/4th tsp. of that in the cake and then I add 1/4th tsp. into a half cup water and add that to the glaze. It all works out perfect. I also love that this cake is from scratch because all the recipes I have found on here for rum cake only use boxed cake mixes and I usually don't have those on hand. Thank you SOOO much for a super duper recipe.