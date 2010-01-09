Rum Cake II
This makes a tube pan cake that is moist and delicious. It's the rum glaze that soaks in after baking that makes it fabulous!
I've made a version for years of this with cake & pudding mixes. It's yummier but I like not using all those chemicals from the mixes. After 20 years of making rum cakes, please follow my advice: MUST USE DARK RUM! White rum just won't cut it. Also, instead of buttermilk, use half milk & half rum & no nasty rum flavoring. Can add pecans in the bottom of the pan. For the glaze, 1 stick of butter is greatly sufficient. If you want more glaze, add more sugar & rum with additional butter so it won't be so greasy. I prefer to boil the glaze until it gets thick before pouring over cake.Read More
I have made this recipe for about 7 years. I like it's versatility. I have used Jack Daniels, Amaretto, Captain Morgans. I susbtitute 2% milk sometime for the buttermilk. Add pecans and Marchino cherries to the bottom of the pan to make it look festive. I have also used Brown sugar, butter and pecans to make a crumble. No matter what I use it's always a hit. To me it's better the longer it ages. I make it a day or two before serving. I have sent it down range to many friends that have deployed and it is always a hit down range. It travels so well and stays fresh! For them I don't use any alcohol but use about 2t of extract for the glaze(almond, rum, coconut and rum). A definite on my holiday dessert table EVERY year!
This was a wonderful cake. I don't know what the other reviewers did but mine came out perfect. Great with eggnog ice cream. The cake was light not dense. I sifted my dry ingredients twice. I also made sure that the butter and sugar was nice and fluffy. When making the cake you must take you time. The other trick is to poke enough holes in it so the glaze goes through it. Remember this is a homemade cake, not a box mix. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is the best rum cake ever!! I did reduce the amount of sugar in the cake batter by 1/2 cup as I don't like a cake that is too sweet.
I like subsituting extra rum for the water!
The cake itself is easy to make and very tastie. I found that that the rum/butter/sugar topping is too rich and too much to pour over the cake. The next time I make this, I will half the topping. Also, what I did is poke a lot of holes into the cake and poured the topping down. It's a very rich cake.
This is delicious! I was out of rum extract, so I substituted dark rum, and it worked great. I added pecan halves to the pan before pouring in the batter, which went well with butter and rum flavors. It disappeared quickly, and I had several requests for the recipe. I will definitely be making this cake again!
Delicious. I didn't have buttermilk but regular milk worked great. A special cake!
Excellent!!! The only change I was made was I added a simple powdered sugar glaze made with rum as the liquid rather than milk.
Simply divine. I get requests for this cake often now, and am making it this year for Christmas, instead of fruitcake!
Great recipe. I ended up doing a few substitutions based on reviews and what I had in my kitchen. I used 2% milk instead of buttermilk, I used 1/2 cup rum instead of rum extract(not overpowering at all). For the glaze, I felt it was a little overpowering with rum, next time I'll probably only use 1/4 cup. I poked TONS of holes in the cake but did have a hard time getting it to soak up the glaze, next time I'll try to submerge it more somehow because the glaze pooled in the middle and the middle 1 inch of the cake soaked it up very well. The cake itself is a heavy cake, very dense, but it is very nice! Next time I will add nuts to the cake batter or to the bottom of the pan. This recipe will defiantly stay in my kitchen with just those few changes.
great rum cake everyone that has tried it loves this cake tip if you don,t like rum than you won,t like this cake
This cake was so goood and easy to make. I made this cake for christmas for the first time ever, and it turned out moist. I used cake flour instead of all purpose flour, and used unsalted butter, used light rum instead of rum flavored extract(didn't have it on hand), made a brown sugar and pecan topping. This cake will go in my recipe box.
The cake was moist but I needed more flavor.
This cake is awesome. I've made it about 3 times with amazing results and reviews. I used between 1/4 and 1/2 cup of rum instead of the rum extract and used regular milk instead of buttermilk. I also reserve some of the glaze, crush some pecans and pour over the cake before serving. Make sure you leave the cake in pan for at least 2 hours. It's necessary or the glaze doesn't set right. Next time, I'll try the idea of coating the bundt pan with sugar. Wonderful.
This is an amazing recipe! One thing that really annoys me when looking for cake recipes is when one of the first ingredients is "Cake Mix". If I wanted a store bought cake I'd buy one! This is an exceptionally good from scratch rum cake. Took reviewer's advice and poked holes in the cake before glazing and it turned out perfect!
yummy! I changed the glaze recipe a bit....1/2 stick of butter and only 1/4 cup rum. Poured it down the size of the cake pan while the case was still in it....after about an hour flip it on to a serving dish.
I must admit the cake didn't impress me very much; however, the rum glaze is very versatile for using with various cake recipes.
Excellent, moist cake with a super rum flavor that holds together well for slicing and passing around to a crowd.
This was probably the first rum cake I ever tasted (many yrs. ago). Have tried several since (some with cake mixes) but this one wins out. Definitely needs lots of beating and care in preparation otherwise you will have a heavy cake. Please remember it will not have a cake mix texture, but for me that is a plus. Enjoy.... and thanks for submnitting.
While I was very happy to find a Rum Cake recipe that didn't use a cake mix, I think I'll experiment with the flavor next time I make it. I like a bit of rum flavor in the actual cake, so I may try to incorporate some rum into the batter. I poked the cake with a skewer before pouring on the glaze so the rum flavor was really concentrated in the holes in which it was poured. I loved the texture and density of the cake though and it was very easy to make.
I liked this recipe because it was one of the recipes that didn't use a mix for the cake base. All the sugar makes it terribly sweet but you NEED the syrup to moisten the cake which is dense but dry. I made it in mini-bundt pans and it turned out pretty well.
I also used the 1/2 cup dark rum as other 's suggested I was worried about all the butter for the glaze but turned out great i made sure I waited the 2 hours and the cake sucked it up no problem thanks to all for your tips this is a keeper
To die for! I added 2 tablespoons of orange zest and baked it in 3 small loaf pans instead of the tube pan for 50 minutes, that way you can share with other people ! I will certainly make it again.
My husband flipped over this rum cake. Usually he likes to buy those famous store bought brands but they are so small and grossly overpriced. So I tried this one and it certainly didn't last long. One thing I did change - I used pineapple rum since that is what we had on hand and it was quite tasty that way. Super moist and the glaze soaks in very nicely, which I have found to be a problem with other rum cake recipes I've tried - but not this one!
This is a really good cake, but I'd maybe decrease the amount of butter in the glaze; it's just a little too buttery for my taste, but still good! I cut the recipe in half and made it in a loaf pan. I added 1/8 a cup of rum to the batter and used skim milk + a tablespoon of light sour cream since I had no buttermilk, and I added some almond extract. I made sure to cream everything well with my hand mixer. I used brown sugar in the glaze because I ran out of white when making the cake. Thanks for the recipe!
AWESOME!! I used 1T of rum in place of rum extract.
I was looking for a basic rum flavored cake when I stumbled across this....it is totally AWESOME and it will definitely be my go-to cake from now on. I am looking forward to trying out different flavors instead of rum. Also I made a rum flavor buttercream frosting because the cake wasn't rummy enough for my brothers birthday cake! I covered it in fondant and it was perfection. I would give it 10 stars if I could!!
The cake itself was amazing. Fluffy and delicious - a great base for all my future non-chocolate cakes! The glaze was kind of strong for me, but my fiance loved it! I didn´t need to poke holes or anything, all the glaze was absorbed in 2 hours. Thanks for sharing!
This was amazing!! I made it for my home group and everyone absolutely loved it! :D I am an American living in South Africa and we don't have yellow cake mix here but I found that this recipe (minus the rum) makes a great substitute if you don't have a yellow cake mix!
This recipe is amazing. I have made it a few times and I am always asked for the recipe. I had to change somethings just because I didn't have certain ingrediants in the house. I don't have buttermilk so I add 1/4 cup sour cream and 3/4 cup milk. It makes the cake a bit denser but I like that because it holds the sauce better without it falling apart. I also only had 1 cup butter and 1 cup margerine so I did half and half in the glaze and the cake and it turned out just fine. I also like to sugar my bundt pan by coating it with cooking spray and then putting sugar all around the sides instead of greasing and flouring the pan. It gives the outside of the cake a crunchy sugary glaze. I also only have Rum flavored oil which is quite strong. So I do 1/4th tsp. of that in the cake and then I add 1/4th tsp. into a half cup water and add that to the glaze. It all works out perfect. I also love that this cake is from scratch because all the recipes I have found on here for rum cake only use boxed cake mixes and I usually don't have those on hand. Thank you SOOO much for a super duper recipe.
I liked this cake a lot!
WooHoo! Thank you for this cake! It was very easy ans VERY tasty. I did use regular rum in the batter (1/2 cup) and I did soak the glaze into the still-warm cake. It went over amazingly well. Two people asked me to share the recipe - even the birthday girl :)
I made this cake last week and sent it to my brother in California, and he rave's about this cake. So i will be making this again.
Everybody seemed to like this dense cake. The only complaint is that the glaze was not evenly distributed throughout the cake. I didn't want to poke holes in the cake but next time I will have to. I might also try folding in the egg whites to give it a more airy texture, less dense.
This rum cake recipe is outstanding! The best rum cake I've ever had. It's best after a day or two.
This was the yummiest of yummy! Made for hubby's birthday cake, not knowing what to expect, but tired of the usual yellow cake and buttercream frosting. I used a silicone bundt pan, and after one hour, took out of oven and inserted a wooden skewer that came out very wet. Being afraid that this had not cooked entirely, I put back in the oven for another 15 minutes, which was a big mistake. It was thoroughly cooked, and in fact, more than golden brown. The salvation was the glaze, and oh it is so delish!!! I inserted many holes in the cake before glazing, and oh, it was so moist!!! This was the true secret. Tons of holes and do not overcook! Thanks for the great recipe.
my only complaint about this recipe is that even if i pour the rum butter sauce over the cake, and refrigerate to cool, the sauce doen't seem to seep its juices inside it. making the cake dry in the middle once you slice it.
OMG. This cake is SO GOOD! I followed the directions exactly and it came out amazing! So moist even days later.
I thought the cake was okay, but I must agree with another reviewer who said it was a bit too floury. It was a heavy and dense cake. People liked it, but I would probably use a different yellow cake recipie next time.
I am new to baking so I decided to follow the recipe as close as possible. The cake was very easy to make and needed most of the indregients I already had at home. It was very moist and delicious. Next time I will add pecans and top it off with ice cream. Now I have a cake for the holidays.
I made this cake for my husband, just because. I messed up and instead of putting the extract in the the cake mix I ended up putting 1/2 a cup of rum. SO the cake ended up with a cup of rum in it and no rum extract. Hubby LOVED it.
The cake was very tender, soft and tasty. I used Bacardi Select Rum. Got many compliments on this cake. My only complaint - it didn't turn out as juicy and the ones they serve at the restaurants. But that didn't compromise the taste - I really liked it. Would definitely make it again and would recommend to others.
i love this cake! i do like that it's made from scratch. when i made it, the cake turned out slightly dense but i figured it would. it wasn't dry even though i opted not to put a glaze on it, and instead dusted it with powdered sugar. i put in about 2.5 tsp of the rum extract to add more flavor, which i guess is important if you don't use the glaze!
Absolutely delicious! Everyone raved about it. I was even told that it beats Edda's rum cake (Miami). Definitely a keeper!!! javascript:__doPostBack('ctl00$ContentPlaceholder$edit$saveButton','')
I’ve played with this recipe for years. My subs are
This cake is heavy! In weight and in flavor. I expected it to be wetter than it was; it was kind of dry. But add fresh strawberries with lots of juice, and whipped cream, and that improves the cake quite a bit.
MMMM good
This cake was pretty good. I added a few other ingredients and my family loved this cake.
Really yummy! I made cupcakes out of this recipe and they were a hit! I omitted the rum extract and used only the rum. I also made a vanilla icing with coconut flakes and a dash more rum.
Quite yummy, but you definitely need the glaze. If the top of the cake doesn't have cracks (which mine did) you may want to poke holes in it to let the glaze seep through.
5 stars
Moist and full of flavour. I used Spiced Rum for the glaze and doubled it. Poured it over the warm cake, and when cake was turned out onto a plate, continued to add more sauce after poking holes into it. Only problem was getting cake out of tube pan, next time I will ensure LOTS of butter or else use a simple tube pan, not a fancy one. My husband loved this cake, I had to hide it!
I never got to taste this cake when I made it because it was eaten so fast! So I guess that is a good thing. It looked a little dense when it was cooling, but everyone said it was perfect! Great for when a friend turns 21, hint hint!
yes
I made a few modifications to the instructions and we loved the outcome: 1) I beat the eggs and butter over a simmering pot for about 7 minutes 2) I used a cup of rum instead of the rum extract 3) I used milk instead of buttermilk 4) I halved the butter and sugar in the glaze and doubled the rum 5) I sprinkled toasted almond slices on top
It is a delicious cake. We added more rum to the sauce and a bit more sugar, but the cake is delicious! I used a rose shaped bundt pan and it sat overnight and popped out amazing!!!! so gooey and tasty!
the cake turned out beautiful. the rum was way too strong and over powerin and soaked into the middle 1/3 of the cake making it saggy
Cake worked out just fine though measurements start in Grams/Ounces then revert to cups. Maybe a little confusing for anyone not too confident in translating measurements. They are kind of important for at least the first time you try something out. Also if you, are using the later silicone baking moulds then reduce your temperature by about 10 percent to compensate for the better heat conduction. Plenty of Rum in the glaze goes down a treat as well.
Excellent, moist, flavorful cake! I didn't have rum extract so I used almond in the cake instead and added a splash of dark rum. I also didn't have buttermilk but had sour milk. A total hit with everyone!
Excellent cake. Everyone loved it.
It was great, I did not have any extract, so I just used a little rum instead. It turned out great! I loved the way the rum soaked into the cake an gave it that little first bite of pizzazz! I would definitely make it again.
I have made this cake many, many times. Always well received and raved about. The trick is getting the glaze on the cake as soon as it comes out of the oven. Let the cake rest 1-2 minutes before glazing.
This is my second time making it, I increased the rum portion from 1/2 cup to 1 cup to give more of the rum cake flavoring.
This turned out excellent! I made a few adjustments other commenters noted. I prepared the pan with sugar. I substituted rum for the rum extract, and milk for the buttermilk. I put pecans and cherries in bottom of bundt pan before pouring in batter. I poured glaze over and let it soak in for over an hour.
this was soooo delish! the only thing i changed was to add 1/4 cup rum to the batter instead of 1 tsp. I also added 1 cup of chopped nuts to the bottom of the bundt before pouring the batter over it. Finally, once done and rested for about 5 minutes, i flipped the cake out, poured 1/2 of the butter/rum sauce, put the cake back and poured the other 1/2 over the exposed cake. Perfect texture and flavor.
This cake was beautiful and fabulous. Everyone loved it. I used coconut rum in the glaze. This was my first attempt at rum cake. This is the only recipe you need. This buttery goodness of a recipe is a keeper.
Boy, this was realllly good! I made it upon request, not really liking rum that much - and not expecting to like the cake! I did use half gluten free flour (Bob's Red Mill 1:1) since I"m trying to reduce the gluten, and half regular flour, and I think that worked fine. I was afraid it wouldn't have enough flavor (according to 1 review) and I had some old rum extract, so wound up adding the whole (small) bottle, and am glad I did. The glaze was more than enough so I just kept a little out and added it to coffee the next day. Yum! I liked the crunchy crust it made on the bottom of the cake. I did poke lots of holes in the cake with my meat thermometer so the rum/glaze would run in. My rum was "golden" since I hadn't researched which kind to get so maybe the dark would have been more flavorful. I lined my pan with sugar instead of flour (thot it would be prettier) and it was hard to get it out of the pan. But it really was an Outstanding cake!!! Thanks for posting.
Thank you, Brenda for sharing this receipe. I baked the cake on Sunday for my nephew's 28th birthday. He loved it.
excellent cake my coworkers enjoyed it
tried this recipe last saturday for dinner over friends house. I wanted a "real" cake not boxed flavor for my rum cake. i followed this recipe EXACTLY and was so disappointed! cake was dry and flavorless and the glaze was way too sweet. next time i'll stick with the box and doctor it up myself.
This cake turned out perfectly. It is moist, dense and full of flavor. It will be a mainstay desert from now on.
Look no further! This recipe is perfect in every way!! It is super moist and very very flavorful! I did replace some of the milk with rum absolutely To Die For!!
We LOVED this cake! I had some pineapple soaked in coconut rum (left over from a Jimmy Buffett tailgate) so I used the Coconut rum that the pineapple had been soaking in. I also cut up the leftover pineapple and put it in the middle of the cake. (Poured half batter into pan, layered in pineapple and covered with remaining batter) It was SO good!
I loved how this cake tasted!!! I baked this for my daughter's 23rd birthday and she loved it!! I guess the only one thing I would change next time is the amount of rum as I thought it was a bit too much, overall the cake was AWESOME!!!
Love, love, love this recipe! Only changes I've ever made was to change the flavor profile at times. We love just the Rum Cake. The changes were done to gift the cake and personalize it... It has been a Coconut Rum Cake, added coconut extract & coconut rum. Even an Amaretto Cake, substituting the rum extract with almond & Rum with Amaretto.
A nice filling cake, not airy like store bought. should've let the glaze soak longer before flipping onto cake dish, but it was super yummy and didn't last long!
Love love this recipe!!! I added 1/2 cup of rum to batter and 1/4 cup more buttermilk... sooo moist and lots of flavor!!
I added to the batter 2 tsp of rum, 2 tsp of rum extract and lined the cake pan with 1/2 cup of walnuts.
This is my new favorite cake! It's super rich, easy to make, delicious and pretty enough to serve to guests. The glaze is heavenly. I used 1 tsp. of coconut extract in place of the vanilla. Instead of 1 tsp of rum flavoring, I used 1 T. For good measure I added an extra 2 T. of real rum, Bacardi Gold, to the batter. Thanks so much Brenda for submitting this recipe. It is a keeper for sure!
