Rum Cake II

4.6
108 Ratings
  • 5 79
  • 4 23
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This makes a tube pan cake that is moist and delicious. It's the rum glaze that soaks in after baking that makes it fabulous!

Recipe by Brenda Benzar Butler

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 9 or 10 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 or 10 inch tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • Cream 1 cup of the butter and 2 cups of the white sugar together. Add eggs one at a time mixing well after each one.

  • Sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together and add alternately with the buttermilk to the egg mixture. Stir in the vanilla and rum extracts. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour. Remove cake from oven and pour all of the Rum Butter glaze over cake while still warm. Leave cake in pan for 2 hours before removing to serving dish.

  • To Make Butter Rum Glaze: Melt the remaining 1 cup of the butter and 1 cup of white sugar over low heat. Remove from heat and stir in rum. Use immediately to glaze cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 64.3g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 123.6mg; sodium 288.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022