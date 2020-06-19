Best Grilled Margarita Chicken... Ever!
Wow, was this ever good! I followed the recipe exactly and let it marinate for over 8 hours. The flavors really came through and it browns nicely on the grill with the addition of honey in the marinade. Definitely something you'd be proud to serve to guests.
Excellent recipe! Instead of the individual margarita ingredients, i used a pre-mixed margarita (tequila and all) that i had in the fridge. I marinated for almost 24 hours, which REALLY allowed the taste to permeate the meat. When my husband took it off of the grill, i was initally disappointed because it looked like he had burned it but, to my pleasant surprise, it was the caramelization of the honey. The chicken got rave reviews and even tasted yummy the next day cold out of the fridge (great for a salad!)
My chicken marinated 6 hrs and I could barely pick up on a lime flavor. There are others on this site with fewer ingredients that have more flavor. I won't make this again
This was AWESOME! I made it over two weeks ago and the boyfriend is still talking about how amazing it was. Says' that the flavor was never ending. I didn't have cilantro on hand so i didn't use any. I didn't use onion salt either. I also didn't have any honey so I used apricot preserves. i figured it would help glaze the chicken and I was right! I added some basil and chopped garlic to the marinade. I also threw in some orange and lime slices into the marinade and grilled them to garnish. The grilled fruit was even good! I served with a roasted balsalmic asparugus i found on the site. Make sure you let marinade for a full 24 hours, especially if the chicken breasts are large. I also only marinaded 2 chicken breasts, not 6. and I guessed on the measurments. I know that I used Half of a large container of Daily's Margarita Mix. Go Big or Go home but this recipe was FREAKIN' AWESOME.
Tasted wonderful and so easy. The whole family loved it and then I told them what it was called. If your looking for great tasting chicken, this is it. It browned wonderful, looked like it came from a restaurant. (I assume it was because of the honey) Made it last week and am making it today. I didn't change a thing.
I made this chicken for my husband as a welcome home dinner and it was fantastic! Due to jet lag it marinated for a day and a half but that certainly didn't hurt it. The chicken was so tender and flavorful and it will definately be a staple at my house from now on. Finally a use for tequilla in my house.
OMG good! I didn't change a thing. I marinated for 24 hours and I used a whole chicken cut up instead of breasts. I served with Carib Black Bean Soup recipe I found on this sight. What a great meal. The flavors complimented each other so well. My husband said he didn't want chicken any other way again...but we all know that can't be!!! I love new recipes and this is definitly one of my new favorites.
I know this is the most cliché AllRecipes review of all time but “I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could.” I am going to make this very short because as you are reading this you could be making one of the most delicious recipes ever. I saw this recipe awhile back and wanted to make it, I never did because I did not have most of the ingredients and I eventually deleted it. As fate would have it, I ended up with some tequila and margarita mix I did not want, a few days later I ran across this recipe again. I made it exactly as directed, except I replaced the Triple Sec with additional orange juice and threw in some minced garlic. I served this with rice seasoned with garlic salt, cilantro and lime juice and it was sublime.
My husband made this recipe tonight for dinner. It was great!! Because of bad weather, he browned it after marinating on the stove and then put in oven with thickened sauce over it. Put a little cheese, green onions and it was wonderful!
Very good, but it tasted a little too much like honey than margarita.
This recipe sounded so good and I followed it to the t....but we were disappointed. Maybe we should have drank some of the tequila first.
I followed this recipe to a tee, and I was a little disappointed. It was just too bland for my family. With the wide array of ingredients, I was really expecting a huge pop of flavor, and it didn't deliver. I did think the flavor was much better the next day when I ate the chicken cold in a salad. Perhaps, I'll give it another try and let it marinate overnight.
One of the best chicken recipes I've ever made! My husband and I were eating them right off the grill. I didn't have a few ingredients so I had to substitute. I used dried cilantro and added more orange juice and honey because I didn't have any lime juice, but it was still amazing. this will definitely be a regular in my house!
Made this for my party last night. It turned out AWESOME! I was nervous at first, because once you blend all the ingredients, its smells really bad. But in the end, it tasted delicious!
For all the seasoning that went into this I was expecting something loaded with flavour. This just didn't deliver.
This was just okay. My husband liked it. I didn't care for it, though.
i marinated for 5 hours, followed the recipe and i hardly tasted it in the chicken. and it desperately needs salt! i wont make this again.
Loved this recipe!!! The honey gave the chicken a nice glaze when grilling. Will definitely make again!!!
I saw this recipe and the ingredients were something I had on hand beside it sounded like a really good recipe according to the other reviewers. I didn't have all the ingredients but I had most.I didn't use the extra tequila an triple sec. I had the pre-mixed Margarita Mix so I used that plus a little extra to make up the amounts of the two ing. I din't have. I also used the zest of a lime and orange extract for flavor (little splash) when I was done, the marinade didn't smell like too much and I was wondering if it would work. but, after marinading for 5 hrs. I grilled the chicken and the smells from the grill were awesome. I couldn't wait to try it. And I assume that the honey in the marinade was what made the chicken have that blackened look. I thought I had ruined the ckicken but it was so good and flavorful that my younger son just simply loved the taste. He couldn't stop eating the chicken even when his favorite side-dish was served with it. This is a wonderful marinade. I will definitely use it again and again. When a kid tells you that that's the best chicken they've ever tasted---then it's a definite keeper. Thank you for sharing!!!
I made this for a girls' night and everyone loved it! I marinated the chicken overnight, and the flavor was outstanding. Next time I might add add some peppers for heat because my husband likes spicy food, but I thought it was perfect.
The chicken was very moist, but other than the spiciness from the pepper there wasn't much flavor.
We have made this several times for many different guests & it is always a huge success! The chicken stays so moist & juicy. Everyone always loves it & asks for the recipe. Thanks for sharing!
WOW! Simply FANTASTIC!!! This has been on my "to try" lsit for some time, but I just got around to making it now. We've benn having unusually warm weather all week. My hubs LOVES to grill and I've been extremely busy with work. This was perfect not only because it was INSANELY easy to prepare (I prepped during my lunch hour) but also because it gave my hubs an excuse to pull out the grill before it cools off again lol. :) I must admit, I was worried that the olive oil taste would overpower everything else (my marinade REAKED of EVOO), but to my surprise it didn't - and I used straight up EVOO instead of the light EVOO called for. I was also worried that my chicken would be bland (I only marinated it for 5 hours), but it was anything BUT bland! Served just like Chili's does theris over a bed of rice, topped with fresh pico de gallo and tri-colored tortilla strips and black beans on the side. Margaritas completed our meal. Thsi will become a permanent staple in my summer menu rotation for sure. Thanks for sharing, CHEFBIBG! :-)
Very good! Nice flavor on the grill. I put the marinade with the chicken and froze it until I wanted to make it this week, then let the chicken and marinade defrost together. Worked perfectly! thanks for the recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly, except I didn't have fresh cilantro. I also cut the chicken breasts up into small pieces, so they had a lot more flavor. Goes great with white rice and real margarita's!
This is one of the best marinades that I have had in a long time. My 2.5 year old daughter loves it as well. Fixed it for a family gathering and it was a hit. They asked for the recipe! Definitely a keeper for grilling during the summer!
My husband went nuts over this recipe. When the weather doesn't work for outdoor grilling, we use our little electric indoor grill. Yum!
This was great! I left out the liquor but yummy!
I can't decide what rating to give this recipe. It caramelizes and makes for some gorgeous chicken, but it didn't add much flavor. I left the chicken in the marinade for about 8 hours, but still found it to be pretty bland. It's a shame, really, because it looked so good that we were expecting it to taste as good as it looked. I'd give it a 3 for flavor and 5 for appearance, so 4 stars overall.
After reading all the reviews I just had to try it and im so glad I did, it was DELICOUS! The only thing I did differently was leave out the alcohol (as I didnt have it in the house :/) and it still tasted great! I served it with some wild rice and blackbeans, and some steamed broccoli! So good!
There used to be a place in OKC called the Full Moon Cafe that made Margarita Chicken. This is exactly like theirs. I have made this several times and it's always good. I usually substitute the pre-made with tequila margarita mix and it's just as good. Also throw some lime and the peel in the blender for a bit of a stronger lime taste! Can't be beat!
this was delicious. I didn't have any margarita mix or triple sec. Just kind of threw what I had in a blender & marinated the chicken for a few hours. I did add a jalapeno for a little kick, so so good. Definitely will make again!
Prep seemed time-consuming, but it was well worth it. Great taste.
This is a wonderful recipe for better than restaurant margarita chicken! My husband and I do not care for cilantro, so to add more flavor (and kick) I reduce the black pepper to 1T, and cut up a fresh, seeded jalapeño, plus a few banana peppers (not quite as hot), as well as a bit more lime juice and margarita mix. Be sure to give at least 5 hrs for the deepest flavor. If you don't have honey, just increase the amount of OJ.
I followed the recipe exactly except for using bone in chicken breast. I marinated it for about 3 hours. The chicken was so juicy but the marinade didn't really impart any flavor. For all the work involved I think you could leave out the tequila and triple sec and get the same results. Maybe increase the lime juice.
I have to agree - Best Grilled Margarita Chicken ever! I've made this many times, sometimes with chicken breasts and sometimes with bone-in chicken pieces. I did mess up the recipe one time which I'm embarrassed to mention but on the off chance someone reading this also contemplates using sugar-free margarita mix - DON'T. The artificial sweeteners were disgusting when heated and probably toxic. If you want to make this recipe with less sugar, just substitute a couple Tbsp of lemon juice for the margarita mix.
There wasn't much taste to this.
This recipe was great with a few mods. One NEVER use those packaged IQF frozen chicken breasts, use fresh ones and pound them to 1/2 inch and cut in half, really breaks down the breasts and the favors go all the way thru.I used frozen margarita mix thawed is a much stronger flavor
Not too shabby!! I only let my chicken marinate for roughly 3 hours and it still had a really nice flavor to it. The marinade itself isn't overpowering, but yet it seasons the chicken nicely. I will definitely make this one again! I served this chicken on a big white platter and bordered it with fresh cut lime slices, and a few sprigs of cilantro in the middle. I paired it with mexican rice, and black beans (martha stewart's black beans with lime recipe) YUMMY! and diet friendly!
I cubed the chicken breasts and marinated it in this for fondue. It worked really good! I didn't have any triple sec or orange juice, so I just used a little extra lime juice and tequila. It marinated for about 9 hours and the flavor was great in vegetable oil fondue. I'm actually baking my other two chicken breasts in the leftover marinade to take for lunch on Monday.
Next time I will marinate this overnight. It might be a 5 star dish then!
It was very good and very tender. will make again.
I let this marinade overnight since I read from others that is was a bit bland. I do not believe this helped. It has an overnall nice taste, but very bland. I expected it to pop in your mouth too. I may make it again and set some marinade aside (before adding the chicken to it) to put on after I grill it.
I followed this recipe exactly, and was disappointed. The chicken was very moist, but there was not much flavor - it was just ok. I won't make this again - sorry.
I made this for dinner last night. Sauted it in a pan, reduced the remaining marinade (margarita mix w/ tequilla in it). I sauted mushrooms added the remaining marinade and reduced it. Added some chicken stock w/ cornstarch to thicken it a bit. Added green onions and served over brown rice with steamed brocoli. My boyfriend loved it, said I outdid myself with that one. Very easy, definatley making this again. Thanks for a great easy recipe.
I took this to a potluck last night and everyone raved. I had to send the recipe out to the ladies this morning. After grilling the chicken, I cut the chicken into strips and we wrapped them in tortillas and topped it with monterrey jack cheese. It was soooo yummy! We are going to make this chicken for quesadillas and try the marinade on beef fajita meat. You can do almost anything with this. Yummy!
We thought this was a little bland. I would add jalapeno next time
My family loved this chicken!! This is a very tasty marinade and the chicken was so moist. I will cut back a little on the lime juice next time though, was just a little too much for me.
I made as written with 2 exceptions: I didn't add cilantro because it tastes like soap to me and I marinated overnight. Delicious flavor and good caramelization on the grill. I did make this once before, but marinates only 4-5 hours. It was unremarkable without the extra time.
This recipe was delicious! I used boneless chicken thighs instead since that is what I had onhand; it worked great.
This Margarita Chicken is flipping ~PERFECT~. We precisely followed the recipe measurements and preparation instructions and wouldn't change a darn thing. For the margarita mix, we used Dr. Swami & Bone Daddy's Top Shelf Margarita Mix (Yes, that's really the brand name!) because the reviews for it were outstanding on several online food and drink forums. This chicken is now a regular dinner recipe in our home. Thanks SO much for sharing it, CHEFBIGB!!!---it's so good, just so so so freaking GOOD! : )
Oh yummy, yummy, YUMMY! Do not change a thing, this recipe is great. I used fresh squeezed lime juice, otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and marinated for 24 hours. So juice and moist and tender.
Excellent!
This is just delicious! I wouldn't change a thing!
It looked so good that I went to the liquor store to buy the tequila, triple sec and Margarita Mix, but other than making nice grill marks, it was completely unremarkable.
Making this now but just saying, is it onion salt or onion powder?
I've made this recipe many times! My family loves it! I lay the the chicken on a bed of rice,black beans, add cheese and cut avocado to the top. So good!!
Best recipe ever. I have made this over 10 times and what a hit. I do drizzle fresh lemon and limes while cooking . I used chicken breast, wings and legs. I keep marinading while cooking. It is great on the grill and in the oven. After they are done I do drizzle honey on the top of the chicken. I also use fresh garlic ... It just kicks it up...
I like it a lot of
Who would give this recipe anything less than 5 stars?
Absolutely delicious. I make it at least once a month but prefer it with chicken thighs
The only changes I made, were nixin' the individual spices and replacing with Penzey's Chicken Taco Seasoning. Halved the olive oil, and only had three chicken breasts. Everything else remained the same. I couldn't even bring myself to finish my piece, and the kids wouldn't even TRY it. (Good thing I planned ahead and threw brats on the grill, too)
I made this for my husband who LOVED it and I am now making it again tonight at his request. It is so flavorful and I wouldn't change a thing. You'll love this recipe!!
This was a real hit....and the fact that it is a "healthy recipe"....extra points with the wife. Everyone loved it and wanted more. Fairly easy to make.
I added chicken boullion granules to this recipe for a little more flavor and let it marinade overnight.
This was great! I am not much of a cook, so I thought, why not? This was super easy and really tasty!!
Turned out well and it was a great hit! Very different flavors.
This marinade is great! My hubby requests it and he is a picky eater.
Love love love this!
I had defrosted some chicken breasts knowing that some of the kids were coming for supper. I didn't want to make plain ol' grilled chicken so I went to the computer to find something different. Since this was on the fly I didn't have the exact ingredients and I didn't have all the time to marinate. I had just given all my honey to my daughter a few weeks ago so I just skipped that. I had fresh limes instead of bottled lime juice...yeah! I flipped the onion and garlic. I had onion powder and garlic salt. I probably used more fresh ground black pepper, I didn't measure and we love pepper. I used extra virgin cold pressed olive oil, it is what I had on hand. If it was in the refrigerator for an hour and half we were lucky. I used some of the marinate to baste when I turned the chicken. I cooked it on the grill slowly. It was juicy and so delicious. It was all the rave from everyone. Much better than some Margarita Chicken that I've had at restaurants.
This had good flavor but I will try again with thighs as chicken breats alwasy grill too dry for us.
This was very good!.. I didn't get to marinade it as long as suggested so the flavor was mild; next time I will marinade for longer... The chicken stayed very moist.. Thanks!
Made the recipe exactly as described. Could not taste the marinade, which I soaked overnight. I save some of the sauce and put it over the chicken and then I could taste it; my husband and I didn't care for it. My daughter like it; but all of us didn't like the intense green color, even after making margaritas!
Very good and moist
Made this chicken recipe several times, tried cutting corners once by using the premade margarita mix. Don't do it that way, follow the recipe as provided and you will have the guests raving about this chicken. Every time it has been great, just make certain to allow enough time for marinating, it just gets better!
A huge hit. I pan fried mine, browning both sides before covering the pan for about 15 minutes. Very moist and flavorful. It needed a little salt at the end. Also, we didn't have tequila for the marinade so I put in about 1 tbsp of vinegar. Just delicious.
