Best Grilled Margarita Chicken... Ever!

4.4
97 Ratings
  • 5 62
  • 4 21
  • 3 8
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

You've tried the rest now try the best!

Recipe by CHEFBIGB

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cilantro, pepper, garlic powder, and onion salt in the bowl of a blender. Pour in margarita mix, lime juice, orange juice, tequila, triple sec, and honey. Puree on high speed until smooth, then reduce speed to medium-low, and slowly add the olive oil; blend until creamy. Place chicken breasts in a resealable plastic bag or glass bowl; pour marinade overtop and toss to coat. Refrigerate for 5 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Remove chicken from the marinade, shake off excess, and discard remaining marinade. Grill the chicken until tender and juices run clear, approximately 7 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 21g; cholesterol 67.1mg; sodium 681mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022