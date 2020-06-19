Best Grilled Margarita Chicken... Ever!

I saw this recipe and the ingredients were something I had on hand beside it sounded like a really good recipe according to the other reviewers. I didn't have all the ingredients but I had most.I didn't use the extra tequila an triple sec. I had the pre-mixed Margarita Mix so I used that plus a little extra to make up the amounts of the two ing. I din't have. I also used the zest of a lime and orange extract for flavor (little splash) when I was done, the marinade didn't smell like too much and I was wondering if it would work. but, after marinading for 5 hrs. I grilled the chicken and the smells from the grill were awesome. I couldn't wait to try it. And I assume that the honey in the marinade was what made the chicken have that blackened look. I thought I had ruined the ckicken but it was so good and flavorful that my younger son just simply loved the taste. He couldn't stop eating the chicken even when his favorite side-dish was served with it. This is a wonderful marinade. I will definitely use it again and again. When a kid tells you that that's the best chicken they've ever tasted---then it's a definite keeper. Thank you for sharing!!!