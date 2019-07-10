Fried Green Beans

1 of 48

Rating: 4 stars These are pretty good. I love lemon but I still left out the zest. I used about six cups of green beans and they were still a little greasy for me. I make what we call green fries which is very similar to this. I use uncut long green beans placed in a baking dish single layer then sprayed with olive oil cooking spray and sprinkled with course ground salt and fresh cracked black pepper. Then I bake them at 400 for about 20 min. As I remove them from the oven I squeeze fresh lemon over the green beans and toss. This is still a good recipe for a change up every now and then. Green beans are my favorite vege (I could eat them every day) so its great to have a bunch of recipes for them. Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars I really enjoyed this recipe. If you don't like lemon like rest of my strange family then I don't recommend it. The lemon comes off more strongly than one would expect. Helpful (33)

Rating: 3 stars I must agree with those who found the lemon a little overpowering but can be tolerated if using a smaller amount. I first had a recipe similar to this when visiting Spain. The quality of the olive oil and lemon is what makes this a delightful side dish. Some lemons are more bitter than others and nothing can replace good olive oil which can be expensive. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars Don't get me wrong this recipe is FABULOUS but I happen to be a very strong advocate of Lemon. I'm just afraid if you're not as fond of lemons you may not find this appealing:). It ROCKS for me though:). Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars This had way too much lemon even while omitting the lemon zest. I'm giving this a 4 though because I'll be keeping this recipe but decreasing the lemon just a bit. Also I thought there was a bit too much oil used I had to drain the beans afterwards. But overall a good twist to an ordinary vegetable. Thanks! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This was a very easy recipe. I added about 2 tablespoons white wine and 1/2 tsp chopped garlic. I served it with Salmon w/lemon basil cream sauce from this site and white rice. At first I thought that it would be too much lemon but it was good! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I leave out all the lemon and ad fresh garlic. I also use about the same amount of butter as oil. Everyone loved it the time is right. I also used fresh cracked black pepper. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Green beans can be so boring and this recipe gives them such a nice flavor. I sprinkled a liberal dose of sesame seeds over top when I was finished sauteeing them. Helpful (4)