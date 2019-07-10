Fried Green Beans

Rating: 4.04 stars
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

Light and crunchy, pan-fried green beans with lemon, garlic salt and pepper. Fresh and fast!

By Kris Swiggum

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil, butter and lemon juice in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the green beans, lemon zest, garlic salt and pepper. Cook and stir for about 10 minutes, or until beans are tender, but still a little crunchy.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 106.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (48)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

A cook in Houston
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2006
These are pretty good. I love lemon but I still left out the zest. I used about six cups of green beans and they were still a little greasy for me. I make what we call green fries which is very similar to this. I use uncut long green beans placed in a baking dish single layer then sprayed with olive oil cooking spray and sprinkled with course ground salt and fresh cracked black pepper. Then I bake them at 400 for about 20 min. As I remove them from the oven I squeeze fresh lemon over the green beans and toss. This is still a good recipe for a change up every now and then. Green beans are my favorite vege (I could eat them every day) so its great to have a bunch of recipes for them. Read More
Helpful
(52)

Most helpful critical review

MISSSNOOP
Rating: 3 stars
08/19/2005
I must agree with those who found the lemon a little overpowering but can be tolerated if using a smaller amount. I first had a recipe similar to this when visiting Spain. The quality of the olive oil and lemon is what makes this a delightful side dish. Some lemons are more bitter than others and nothing can replace good olive oil which can be expensive. Read More
Helpful
(17)
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
A cook in Houston
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2006
These are pretty good. I love lemon but I still left out the zest. I used about six cups of green beans and they were still a little greasy for me. I make what we call green fries which is very similar to this. I use uncut long green beans placed in a baking dish single layer then sprayed with olive oil cooking spray and sprinkled with course ground salt and fresh cracked black pepper. Then I bake them at 400 for about 20 min. As I remove them from the oven I squeeze fresh lemon over the green beans and toss. This is still a good recipe for a change up every now and then. Green beans are my favorite vege (I could eat them every day) so its great to have a bunch of recipes for them. Read More
Helpful
(52)
Starflower
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2004
I really enjoyed this recipe. If you don't like lemon like rest of my strange family then I don't recommend it. The lemon comes off more strongly than one would expect. Read More
Helpful
(33)
MISSSNOOP
Rating: 3 stars
08/19/2005
I must agree with those who found the lemon a little overpowering but can be tolerated if using a smaller amount. I first had a recipe similar to this when visiting Spain. The quality of the olive oil and lemon is what makes this a delightful side dish. Some lemons are more bitter than others and nothing can replace good olive oil which can be expensive. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Advertisement
Tamara Grimes
Rating: 4 stars
12/10/2004
Don't get me wrong this recipe is FABULOUS but I happen to be a very strong advocate of Lemon. I'm just afraid if you're not as fond of lemons you may not find this appealing:). It ROCKS for me though:). Read More
Helpful
(11)
LILYP
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2005
This had way too much lemon even while omitting the lemon zest. I'm giving this a 4 though because I'll be keeping this recipe but decreasing the lemon just a bit. Also I thought there was a bit too much oil used I had to drain the beans afterwards. But overall a good twist to an ordinary vegetable. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Andrea Alexander
Rating: 4 stars
03/12/2006
This was a very easy recipe. I added about 2 tablespoons white wine and 1/2 tsp chopped garlic. I served it with Salmon w/lemon basil cream sauce from this site and white rice. At first I thought that it would be too much lemon but it was good! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
Helen
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2010
I leave out all the lemon and ad fresh garlic. I also use about the same amount of butter as oil. Everyone loved it the time is right. I also used fresh cracked black pepper. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Susan S
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2011
Green beans can be so boring and this recipe gives them such a nice flavor. I sprinkled a liberal dose of sesame seeds over top when I was finished sauteeing them. Read More
Helpful
(4)
JDVMD
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2006
Quick and easy to prepare. I used haricourt verts (thin French green beans). Adjusted the seasonings a bit for personal preference. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022