Summer Squash Bread

Rating: 4.32 stars
287 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 152
  • 4 star values: 96
  • 3 star values: 23
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 5

Transform your summer squash into a moist, delicious loaf of bread!

By UNFORGETABLE

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the eggs until fluffy. Beat in the sugar, oil, and vanilla. Gradually mix in the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Fold in the squash. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven, until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 15g; cholesterol 34.9mg; sodium 105.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (291)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Andria
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2006
This was an excellent (melt in your mouth) recipe. However, I replaced most of the oil with apple sauce. This also allowed me to cut back on the sugar by 1/2 cup. I had to cook it longer also because of the apple sauce. Read More
Helpful
(437)

Most helpful critical review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 3 stars
10/24/2012
I had to play with the recipe a bit because I cut it back by half. I didn't want to use half of an egg, what I did was use two eggs but cut back on the oil by a couple tablespoons. I also used half homemade applesauce in place of the vegetable oil. I made muffins out of this recipe, I was able to get 12 smallish muffins out of one recipe. Baked at 350*, they were done in 20 minutes. This is a good base recipe but for us, it needs more spices as it didn't have much flavor. Very similar to zucchini bread. Read More
Helpful
(11)
287 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 152
  • 4 star values: 96
  • 3 star values: 23
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 5
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Andria
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2006
This was an excellent (melt in your mouth) recipe. However, I replaced most of the oil with apple sauce. This also allowed me to cut back on the sugar by 1/2 cup. I had to cook it longer also because of the apple sauce. Read More
Helpful
(437)
Beth
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2007
A great way to use up extra summer squash. I peeled the bumpy outer skin off and removed the seeds. I did not bake this in a 9x13 pan. The first time I baked it in two loaf pans, the second time I made muffins (bake 20 min.)! I also did not add any nutmeg. To make this even better add a crumb topping: 1 C. brown sugar, 3/4 C. flour, 2 tsp. cinamon, 1/4 C. butter. Mix together and put on top of loafs or muffins. SO GOOD! Even my 2 and 4 year old love this bread. Read More
Helpful
(295)
GRANNYLOOHOO
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2006
This recipe makes good use of summer squash. I agree with previous reviewers about the nutmeg; I only used 1/4 tsp because 2 tsps would've been too strong for my taste--I might even add more cinnamon next time. I adjusted the recipe by using 1-1/2 cups sugar and I melted a stick of butter & used that plus 1/4 cup oil, instead of 1 cup oil. I think the baking time is a little on the far side, because mine was a little dry. However the bread has a nice texture and good flavor. Thanks for a great idea Unforgetable; I will use again. Read More
Helpful
(172)
Advertisement
SmalltownJar
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2006
Delicious! Had a bunch of summer squash so found this recipe! Added pecans and sliced almonds and also sprinked top with brown sugar which carmelized during baking...added a bit more sweetness...a huge hit...made another batch the next day! Great way to eat that menacing veggie! Read More
Helpful
(127)
Deena
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2009
Very good recipe! I read all the reviews before making it. I cut back to 1 1/2 cups of sugar, 3/4 cup of oil, added 3 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, added 1/2 tsp salt. I had enough for 2 med loaf pans and 2 mini pans. I baked the minis on 350 for 30 minutes and the larger loafs for 45 minutes. Before baking I also mixed a crumb topping of 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1 TBS flour, 1/4 tsp cinn, and 1 TBS cold butter. It was just enough for the recipe. My family loved it!! I probably will not be giving too much squash away anymore. Read More
Helpful
(70)
Will
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2007
This is an excellent recipe for all that extra summer squash. As a guy I made this recipe on a Sunday night. It turned out great. I took it to work the next day. IT WAS A SMASH HIT. It disappeared so fast (I should have made 2). I did take some of the other's suggestions (i.e. less sugar nutmeg). The bread was not too sweet and had a wonderful taste. Definitely will make it again and again. Read More
Helpful
(57)
Advertisement
Noelle Collins Hofer
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2006
really good but I think it's a little too sweet. next time I will cut back on the sugar a little. Read More
Helpful
(47)
WILDCAN
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2004
I have to give this a top rating. I made it myself.Instead of making my usual bread for Thanksgiving I now have to make 5 of these and I don"t even like squash. This is excellant. Read More
Helpful
(31)
SHONDOLYN
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2006
Loved it! My husband and 4 year old son loved it too. Plus it freezes well. I was looking for a variety of ways to use squash since we have a small garden. This is definitely a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 3 stars
10/24/2012
I had to play with the recipe a bit because I cut it back by half. I didn't want to use half of an egg, what I did was use two eggs but cut back on the oil by a couple tablespoons. I also used half homemade applesauce in place of the vegetable oil. I made muffins out of this recipe, I was able to get 12 smallish muffins out of one recipe. Baked at 350*, they were done in 20 minutes. This is a good base recipe but for us, it needs more spices as it didn't have much flavor. Very similar to zucchini bread. Read More
Helpful
(11)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022