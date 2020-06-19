Summer Squash Bread

1 of 291

Rating: 5 stars This was an excellent (melt in your mouth) recipe. However, I replaced most of the oil with apple sauce. This also allowed me to cut back on the sugar by 1/2 cup. I had to cook it longer also because of the apple sauce. Helpful (437)

Rating: 5 stars A great way to use up extra summer squash. I peeled the bumpy outer skin off and removed the seeds. I did not bake this in a 9x13 pan. The first time I baked it in two loaf pans, the second time I made muffins (bake 20 min.)! I also did not add any nutmeg. To make this even better add a crumb topping: 1 C. brown sugar, 3/4 C. flour, 2 tsp. cinamon, 1/4 C. butter. Mix together and put on top of loafs or muffins. SO GOOD! Even my 2 and 4 year old love this bread. Helpful (295)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe makes good use of summer squash. I agree with previous reviewers about the nutmeg; I only used 1/4 tsp because 2 tsps would've been too strong for my taste--I might even add more cinnamon next time. I adjusted the recipe by using 1-1/2 cups sugar and I melted a stick of butter & used that plus 1/4 cup oil, instead of 1 cup oil. I think the baking time is a little on the far side, because mine was a little dry. However the bread has a nice texture and good flavor. Thanks for a great idea Unforgetable; I will use again. Helpful (172)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Had a bunch of summer squash so found this recipe! Added pecans and sliced almonds and also sprinked top with brown sugar which carmelized during baking...added a bit more sweetness...a huge hit...made another batch the next day! Great way to eat that menacing veggie! Helpful (127)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe! I read all the reviews before making it. I cut back to 1 1/2 cups of sugar, 3/4 cup of oil, added 3 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, added 1/2 tsp salt. I had enough for 2 med loaf pans and 2 mini pans. I baked the minis on 350 for 30 minutes and the larger loafs for 45 minutes. Before baking I also mixed a crumb topping of 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1 TBS flour, 1/4 tsp cinn, and 1 TBS cold butter. It was just enough for the recipe. My family loved it!! I probably will not be giving too much squash away anymore. Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe for all that extra summer squash. As a guy I made this recipe on a Sunday night. It turned out great. I took it to work the next day. IT WAS A SMASH HIT. It disappeared so fast (I should have made 2). I did take some of the other's suggestions (i.e. less sugar nutmeg). The bread was not too sweet and had a wonderful taste. Definitely will make it again and again. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars really good but I think it's a little too sweet. next time I will cut back on the sugar a little. Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars I have to give this a top rating. I made it myself.Instead of making my usual bread for Thanksgiving I now have to make 5 of these and I don"t even like squash. This is excellant. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! My husband and 4 year old son loved it too. Plus it freezes well. I was looking for a variety of ways to use squash since we have a small garden. This is definitely a keeper! Helpful (24)