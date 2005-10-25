Poppy Seed Cake I

This cake is moist and delicious; especially so if you love the flavoring of almond extract. The cake is lovely and unusual to look at: white with black dots from the poppy seeds; filled and topped with yellow almond flavored custard. It's easy to take to a picnic, potluck or gourmet dinner. Just take the two cake layers and the bowl of custard. Assemble at your destination. Always a hit.

By Brenda Benzar Butler

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak poppy seeds in water for 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8 inch round cake pans. Sift nonfat dry milk, flour and baking powder together, and set aside.

  • Cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

  • Add 1/4 of the flour mixture to the creamed butter mixture and beat well. Continue to add the flour mixture alternately with the poppy seeds and water, beating well after each addition.

  • Beat egg whites until stiff and gently fold into batter. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Cool, then fill and top with Almond Custard Filling before serving, if desired.

206 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 126.5mg. Full Nutrition
