Poppy Seed Cake I

This cake is moist and delicious; especially so if you love the flavoring of almond extract. The cake is lovely and unusual to look at: white with black dots from the poppy seeds; filled and topped with yellow almond flavored custard. It's easy to take to a picnic, potluck or gourmet dinner. Just take the two cake layers and the bowl of custard. Assemble at your destination. Always a hit.
I'm 47 years old and this has been my favorite choice for my birthday cake for 40 yrs. My mom made this for me for year and now I make my own because she's not close. I don't mind because I love it. I read a few of the reviews and those that didn't make it with the almond custard filling is really missing the best part of the whole experience. It is a must! You can't substitute it with vanilla. What I have done in the past(just last week because it was my birthday) I used buttermilk (in the cake)instead of the dry milk and water, I used 1 cup, I have also used 3/4 c. milk. I wouldn't mess with the Almond Custard Filling recipe, because I have tried to increase the filling and it didn't thicken enough. Just thinking about it makes me want for more!!
This has got to be one of the worst cakes I have tried! I baked it for everyone at work, and they all hated it. One asked me if I put arsenic in it! Another said it tasted like paper-mache paste! The cake had absolutely NO taste and the pudding topping was way too sweet. And yes, I followed the recipe exactly....(I did have to substitute vanilla for the almond extract since I was out).
I thought this was a very easy cake to make. Moist, delicious. I have been asked repeatedly for this recipe. Thank you thank you thank you
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
06/25/2002
The taste of this cake is good but the batter is so heavy that the cake turns out very dense. I've tried it twice now and both times cake was so heavy. Perhaps it needs to have more egg whites folded into batter. Thanks for recipe.
