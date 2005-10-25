Poppy Seed Cake I

I'm 47 years old and this has been my favorite choice for my birthday cake for 40 yrs. My mom made this for me for year and now I make my own because she's not close. I don't mind because I love it. I read a few of the reviews and those that didn't make it with the almond custard filling is really missing the best part of the whole experience. It is a must! You can't substitute it with vanilla. What I have done in the past(just last week because it was my birthday) I used buttermilk (in the cake)instead of the dry milk and water, I used 1 cup, I have also used 3/4 c. milk. I wouldn't mess with the Almond Custard Filling recipe, because I have tried to increase the filling and it didn't thicken enough. Just thinking about it makes me want for more!!

