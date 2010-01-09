Carrot and Walnut Cake

Ever since I was little carrot cake has always been my favourite and there was a certain cafe I'd go to up until I moved to Germany and for 3 years I've searched for a carrot cake recipe like there's and I have to say this not only is the recipe I have been looking for but it is much much better than theres :D What impressed me even more was that my horrified fiance who couldn't believe his eyes when he saw me putting carrots in a cake and was adiment that I had just ruined a perfectly good cake mixture ate 1 whole of these cakes to himself. I think I'll half the mixture next time though as I got two beautiful cakes out of this in 10 inch pans. Also I iced it with the cream cheese frosting recipe I found on this website.