Carrot and Walnut Cake
A nice carrot and walnut cake with a slight taste of spice due to some spices like cardamom. It's not too sweet and the count of calories is moderate.
Absolutely gorgeous! I just followed the recipe exactly, except added a little bit of clove. Perfect if you're a beginner like me.Read More
This wasn't the best carrot cake I've ever had. It was sort of dry. It wasn't very flavorful. It needed to be a bit sweeter. Tweaking it with some more sugar and maybe some more oil might help.Read More
Kids love these! Walnuts or Not, Freezer or not they won't last long with kids around! CS
This is a European style cake. It's quite dry and not particularly sweet, but frosting helps with the extra sweetness. I will probably not make this one again because I like my cakes more moist, but it's a great recipe if you're looking for a European style cake.
excellent!
Absolutely fabulous! I made this for the first time yesterday for Easter dinner and it was superb! Not too sweet (which was perfect after a meat-filled main course) with lovely flavours. I made cream cheese and bourbon frosting (from this site) and drizzled it over the top. I also added some ginger to the cake mix. Everyone wanted some to take home! And it was a perfect little breakfast indulgence with a cup of coffee this morning, too ;)
Ever since I was little carrot cake has always been my favourite and there was a certain cafe I'd go to up until I moved to Germany and for 3 years I've searched for a carrot cake recipe like there's and I have to say this not only is the recipe I have been looking for but it is much much better than theres :D What impressed me even more was that my horrified fiance who couldn't believe his eyes when he saw me putting carrots in a cake and was adiment that I had just ruined a perfectly good cake mixture ate 1 whole of these cakes to himself. I think I'll half the mixture next time though as I got two beautiful cakes out of this in 10 inch pans. Also I iced it with the cream cheese frosting recipe I found on this website.
The cake turned out really great!We loved it. Thanks for the recipe.
Perfect carrot cake in every way
Delicious! Great recipe, thanks!
amazing...
