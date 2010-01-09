Carrot and Walnut Cake

A nice carrot and walnut cake with a slight taste of spice due to some spices like cardamom. It's not too sweet and the count of calories is moderate.

Recipe by Murooj Ibraheem

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 or 10 inch tube pan.

  • Sift the flour, baking soda, and baking powder together and set aside.

  • Beat the eggs with the ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and ground cardamom together for 5 minutes. Stir in the confectioner's sugar and mix well. Beat in the vegetable oil and continue beating for 5 minutes.

  • Alternately add the flour mixture and the milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, to the egg mixture. With a spoon stir in the carrots and the walnuts. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour. Enjoy it with a glass of milk or a cup of tea.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 24g; cholesterol 81.1mg; sodium 237.9mg. Full Nutrition
