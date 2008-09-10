Cherry Nut Cake II
I make this one cake every Christmas. It stays moist and delicious throughout the Holidays.
I make this one cake every Christmas. It stays moist and delicious throughout the Holidays.
I have made this for the last two years for Christmas and definetely plan on making it again this year. I would consider it a fruitcake; people who are not sure they like fruitcake love this. I leave the apple on 5-10 days, making sure it's sitting in a nice cool place, it just makes it moister and tastier........Here it is December 2011 and I must add to my review. This cake is so good, I have people that get me to bake it for them for Christmas each year. I have already baked 2 in November and I have 3 more to bake. It's like Lay's potato chips, you can't take just one bite.Read More
I have made this for the last two years for Christmas and definetely plan on making it again this year. I would consider it a fruitcake; people who are not sure they like fruitcake love this. I leave the apple on 5-10 days, making sure it's sitting in a nice cool place, it just makes it moister and tastier........Here it is December 2011 and I must add to my review. This cake is so good, I have people that get me to bake it for them for Christmas each year. I have already baked 2 in November and I have 3 more to bake. It's like Lay's potato chips, you can't take just one bite.
I made this cake for Christmas. My family said it was the best one I'd ever made. The only change I made was the 1lb pineapple was reduced to add some fruit peel (orange & lemon). Very good cake!
This cake has been passed down from my Mother to me and my sisters, now my daughters. Fruity and moist fruit cake, I use marichino cherries cut up and drained, crushed pineapple drained. instead of candied fruit. we bake them in medium sized loaf pans for gifts for Christmas.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections