Cherry Nut Cake II

I make this one cake every Christmas. It stays moist and delicious throughout the Holidays.

Recipe by Nancy Reeves

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Grease one 10 inch tube pan. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper and dust pan with flour.

  • Cream the light butter together with the white sugar. Add eggs one at a time mixing well after each one. Mix in the vanilla extract. Stir in 3 cups of the flour, baking powder, and salt and blend well.

  • Toss candied cherries, chopped pecans, candied pineapple, and white raisins with the remaining 1 cup flour. Stir fruit and nut mixture into the batter and pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 250 degrees F (120 degrees C) for 3 hours. Let cake cool for 20 minutes before removing from pan.

  • After cake is cold, cut a piece of waxed paper to fit the top of the cake. Put the apple slices on top of the waxed paper and put cake into a closed container. Store cake in a cool dry area for about 3 days or until the cake takes up the juice from the apple slices. Remove apple slice and waxed paper and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
894 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 117.9g; fat 45.6g; cholesterol 132mg; sodium 291.7mg. Full Nutrition
