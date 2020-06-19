Rice Pudding With Dates

I have made this twice now. The first time was a huge failure because I use brown rice so I really needed to either soak the rice or cook it for much longer. Realizing this, I gave it a second try and it came out fantastic (both in taste and because my toddler and preschooler ate it which to me means it is a keeper). If, like me, you are in the habit of soaking grains, then I recommend it. I pulsed the two cups of rice in the blender, then I put two cups water with half a teaspoon of kefir and let it sit with the blender lid on overnight. In the morning I rinsed, stuck it in the saucepan with 2 cups milk, some butter, the dates and about a half cup more water. I brought it to boil and then let it simmer about 15 minutes, stirring frequently. I agree with other reviewers that you really don't need 15 dates. Additionally, I substituted honey for the sugar, which I added at the table. Cinnamon and cardamon might be nice additions next time, as well as some almonds (properly soaked). One reviewer mentioned switching to soy milk instead of milk to make it vegan, I'd actually recommend almond or coconut milk instead, both would complement the flavors really well.