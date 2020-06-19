Rice Pudding With Dates

3.8
16 Ratings
Rice pudding sweetened by dates rather than much sugar, can be eaten warm or cold.

Recipe by BMaryGreen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the rice into a food processor or blender, and process until coarse, but not pureed. Transfer to a saucepan, and stir in the milk, sugar and dates. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally until the dates are tender, about 20 minutes. Serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 1.8g; cholesterol 6.5mg; sodium 34.3mg. Full Nutrition
