Rice Pudding With Dates
Rice pudding sweetened by dates rather than much sugar, can be eaten warm or cold.
This recipe tastes better warm than cold, but it is good either way. 15 dates are perhaps too many if you are using high quality, plump, large dates. Makes it almost too datey. An excellent Suhoor meal which has not left me hungry yet today and it's been 8 hours. So easy to prepare!Read More
good but not exceptional....Read More
I love the taste of dates in this.
The first time I made this, it was good, but too sweet. This time I used 1 ½ tablespoons honey in place of all the sugar. I put a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. With the leftovers, I may add some nuts and eat it for breakfast. I thought it was a bit weird putting it in the blender, but it gave it more of a breakfast porridge texture. I liked it both warm and cold.
I followed the recipe very close the first time, except using only 10 dates and 3 tbs of honey instead of sugar. It was good just when you blend the cooked rice and combine everything else its kind of clumpy. So the second time- this morning- I ground the rice before cooking it, then for about 1 cup of rice I used about 3 cups of milk and 1 cup of water. The rice absorbs the liquid easily so you can not hardly put too much liquids in it. I also sweetened it with honey and Iraqi date syrup. Very smooth and creamy and tasty now! Very good basic recipe. Thanks!
For an easy vegan substitute, plain soy milk still tastes great =)
I loved this easy recipe but I changed it a little bit. I used left over jasmine rice but I did not pre-blender the rice because the rice was already sticky and soft. I used fructose crystals instead of sugar. It came out very delicious and very filling. I will definately make this recipe again.
This is really good, kind of a pain to make on a weekday, but a great weekend breakfast.
I have made this twice now. The first time was a huge failure because I use brown rice so I really needed to either soak the rice or cook it for much longer. Realizing this, I gave it a second try and it came out fantastic (both in taste and because my toddler and preschooler ate it which to me means it is a keeper). If, like me, you are in the habit of soaking grains, then I recommend it. I pulsed the two cups of rice in the blender, then I put two cups water with half a teaspoon of kefir and let it sit with the blender lid on overnight. In the morning I rinsed, stuck it in the saucepan with 2 cups milk, some butter, the dates and about a half cup more water. I brought it to boil and then let it simmer about 15 minutes, stirring frequently. I agree with other reviewers that you really don't need 15 dates. Additionally, I substituted honey for the sugar, which I added at the table. Cinnamon and cardamon might be nice additions next time, as well as some almonds (properly soaked). One reviewer mentioned switching to soy milk instead of milk to make it vegan, I'd actually recommend almond or coconut milk instead, both would complement the flavors really well.
didnt turn out good at all.
Just finished eating my first bowl of this rice pudding. And it's incredible! I made a few adjustments... because I had so many dates to use up, I doubled the recipe. Because of this, I didn't put the cooked rice in the food processor since there was so much of it. I used stevia instead of sugar and added some chia seeds. I was so pleased with how creamy it was and the amount of sweetness was perfect. I may add some cinnamon next time and see how that tastes. All in all, this is a great recipe that allowed me to use up some bulk rice and dates.
