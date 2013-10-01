Best Chocolate Cake

Our family's favorite chocolate cake! Especially when you add the fudge frosting!

By Joan

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring to a boil the 1/2 cup butter or margarine, 1/2 cup shortening, water and 1/4 cup cocoa. Remove from heat and add flour, sugar, 1/2 cup milk and vinegar. Mix well. Then add: eggs, baking soda and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

  • Mix well until lumps are gone. Pour into greased 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

  • To Make Fudge Frosting: Combine in saucepan , 6 tablespoon butter or oleo, 4 tablespoons milk and cocoa. Bring to rolling boil. Remove from heat and add 3 cups confectioners' sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat until smooth. Spread on cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 55.4g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 45.2mg; sodium 146.4mg. Full Nutrition
