Best Chocolate Cake
Our family's favorite chocolate cake! Especially when you add the fudge frosting!
The name says it all. This was really the best chocolate cake! The cake turned out perfectly moist and the frosting...absolutely delicious! My dad said it was the best chocolate cake he's tasted! AND the directions were easy to follow! If you want the best, try this recipe!Read More
My son did this for a cooking class project. What a huge disappointment it was. It would not come out of the pan (note: it says to only grease the pan, not flour). It was very crumbly and dry. It had to be cooked longer than it said to have the middle done. The frosting was okay, didn't hardly cover the cake. My husband's comment was it seemed to be missing something. I watched my son make this and he didn't leave anything out. I would never make this again.Read More
WoW this cake is great! Other users must of done something wrong in recipe. This cake is moist it does taste like a frosted brownie but with a cake like texture.I love it *****
Your family will love this!
My cake turned out awesome! I cant wait to make it again. The frosting was the best!
I thought this cake needs more chocolate and maybe a teaspoon more of vanilla. But the frosting was very good. By the time the middle of the cake was done the sides were really dry.
This was very good! I did not think the overall appearance was very good though. The frosting tasted great, but it looked very thick and was very hard to spread. It was a big hit with my grandparents who came to visit and my family, I just was not as impressed with the looks of it. Thanks for the recipe I'm sure I'll use it again.
Hi, Very Good!! Bianca
Very good cake, everyone really enjoyed it.
The taste of the cake was good, but it did not come out moist enough.
I made this cake and it turned out so great. I made it for my boyfriend and his 5 roommates and it was gone quickly. I didn't have vinegar so I didn't put that in, but I'm not sure it made that much of a difference. SO good.
My 3 year old and i had a swell time making this cake. I used cake flour and halved the recipe so it would fit into an 8" round pan. I did grease and flour the pan. (always do) it was done in the time stated.
I picked this recipe because I had all the ingredients at home (I love the ingredient search!). These were really good. I made cupcakes with this recipe and they are disappearing!! FAST! I followed the recipe to a T. This is a keeper!
This is the first chocolate cake I could eat without frosting it was so good and moist. My husband said it was the best cake I ever made. I did have to cook my cake longer around 25 minutes but I had no problem getting mine out of the pan. It was so good I made it again the very next week.
My family loved this cake! I am making it for the second time for another family dinner tonight. I used unsalted butter, so I added a little salt to the recipe. We thought it was very moist and flavorful.
The only change that I would suggest is to change the baking temp. from 400 degrees to 350 degrees.
I never let a bad rating make me not try a recipe, so I tried this one. I made 2 9inch rounds. One I had to throw out, the bottom was burnt. Although it said 400 I don't know what happened. The other I savaged and it tasted allright, and I have to admit I added more cocoa. Probably about an additional 1/4 which made it more chocolatey. I would suggest baking this at 350. I also would add more cocoa or use a premium grade I used Nestle.
I followed the recipe exactly but found this cake to be quite heavy (more like a brownie) and it had very little flavor. I gave three stars because the frosting was really good. Instead of milk i used hot strong coffee for mocha frosting.
This cake turned out really good. My family loved it!
this cake recipe was good but very crumbly i don't think it was the best
This was a great cake! The batter looks very runny but don't add any flour! The frosting was great too...fudgy!
I did not like this cake. I'm don't want to criticize this cake, but I must say that it is not my cup of tea. I would like to recommend "Elsa's Great Homemade Chocolate Cake" at cooks.com. It's amazing.
Sorry to say that this cake looked good but barely tasted like chocolate. It wasn't awful but not great either. My guess is that it needs a lot of actual chocolate in the recipe. It was pretty but very bland.
This cake is a definate for a chocohilic(my mom) every one loved it. I do recommend a tablespoon or 2 more in the cake mix ohhh mabe even some chocolate chips. Next time i think ill add some candied pecans on top too...YuMMMM
This cake was a big hit at my nieces 1st birthday party. It is moist and not overpoweringly rich or sweet. It was the 1st time everyone finished their whole piece of cake. The frosting is soooo delicious! it tastes like christmas fudge. The cake would be naked without this frosting. It makes a great cake filler as well.
Really "fudgy" flavor. Family loved it!
Found it tasted more like a brownie then a cake but it was good
Very moist and fudgy. The icing took a long time to set. I will definately make this again.
should be called the best brownie cake ever. was not fluffy like a cake. the cake was more like a brownie but not as rich a one. did not use the frosting from recipe, used regular store bought chocolate frosting. cake was great tasting and very moist. definitely a hit!!
I doubled the frosting and made a 9" layered cake. I found the cake to be on the dry side and would only give it 3 stars but the frosting was delicious, 5 stars. Averaged it out to 4 stars.
Very fluffy chocolate cake. Will be my go to chocolate cake from now on. The only part I will warn you about is the recipe. I did not read the recipe first and got all my ingredients out. There is a frosting recipe in this also.
I tried 2 of allrecipes "best ever" and the only good thing I could say was that they were both easy to make and the frostings was great. I wouldn't waste my time or the ingredients on this cake again but the frosting is wonderful.
I didn't really care for this. Texture & taste just weren't to my liking.
Very nice but I am going to point out a problem; i have a very old,good cookbook used in cooking school in college.I( looked a a lot of cake recipes here, and compared them to old fashioned years ago cake recipes and i was astonished; the amt. of fat and SUGAR is up so much with modern recipes!!A modern cake here can have as much as 2 cups of sugar.--In my older recipes,it has one cup of sugar for similar cakes,Also,,I notuce A lot of fat and butter in modern cakes.I think old cake recipes are more like 1/2 or 1/3 or 2/3 cup butter. Of course also no recipe in the old book told me to add a cake mix to my cake or cookies.--I have decided since the cakes here tend to be more caloric,I'll try the old cooking cake recipes also.--I'm trying to lose weight.I notice there is no "diet" or "less fat or sugar"section here. Sigh.Even cook magazines have abandoned "light"desserts.
Esta muy rico! (very rich) A mi esposo le encanto teresonic
I had a hard time with the icing . It was too thin. but it was my first time ever making icing. so that was probably on me . This cake was amazing !! Hubby loved it!!!
My family loved it very much. It was very good and this is the second time I'm looking it up.
Ok this cake was absolutely disgusting!!! All you can taste is the shortening. IT WASN'T EDIBLE!!! However, I gave it one star because the frosting was out of this world. I would recommend using another cake recipe and using the frosting in this recipe.
