Best Chocolate Cake

Very nice but I am going to point out a problem; i have a very old,good cookbook used in cooking school in college.I( looked a a lot of cake recipes here, and compared them to old fashioned years ago cake recipes and i was astonished; the amt. of fat and SUGAR is up so much with modern recipes!!A modern cake here can have as much as 2 cups of sugar.--In my older recipes,it has one cup of sugar for similar cakes,Also,,I notuce A lot of fat and butter in modern cakes.I think old cake recipes are more like 1/2 or 1/3 or 2/3 cup butter. Of course also no recipe in the old book told me to add a cake mix to my cake or cookies.--I have decided since the cakes here tend to be more caloric,I'll try the old cooking cake recipes also.--I'm trying to lose weight.I notice there is no "diet" or "less fat or sugar"section here. Sigh.Even cook magazines have abandoned "light"desserts.