Black and Blueberry Muffins

Rating: 4.06 stars
52 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

These are moist and sweet, and full of berries. My two children cannot get enough of them, and often bring me berries they have picked to make these muffins. The muffins are made with whole wheat flour and wheat germ, but the kids do not seem to notice.

By Syd

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Butter muffin pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flours, wheat germ, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. In another bowl, whisk together half and half cream and eggs. Stir wet ingredients into dry, mixing just to combine. Fold in berries. Scoop batter into muffin pan cups. If there are any empty cups, fill those halfway with water.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 30.6mg; sodium 204.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (53)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
JERUSAJEN
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2006
These are delicious muffins! I didn't have cream so I used 2% milk and all blueberries. I sprinkled a little oatmeal and brown sugar on top of each muffin and baked for 20 minutes. They turned out great- moist even with the w/w flour and wheat germ. Highly recommend! Even my hubby loved them! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Jenn
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2007
I really loved this recipe. The muffins taste best warm. I made them healthier by substituting a cup of yogurt and a cup of milk for the half-and-half and I used whole wheat flour. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Christina72
Rating: 4 stars
09/13/2004
I thought these muffins turned out very nicely. I did modify the recipe a tiny bit - I used 2 cups of whole wheat flour instead of 1 cup whole wheat 1 cup white. I also substituted splenda for the sugar. I think it cuts out about 40 cals per muffin. These are a great snack my husband and I love them. Read More
Helpful
(20)
HeatherM
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2007
These muffins were excellent! I used all whole wheat flour and didn't have wheat germ or blackberries. I used a little extra honey and 2 cups of frozen blueberries. Yummy yummy! And I froze the leftovers and they are great reheated in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Read More
Helpful
(18)
algerta
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2006
Made these this morning and they were really good. My girls gobbled them up when they were still warm. I use whole wheat pastry flour for my baking and added about 1/3 Cup more whole wheat flour because the batter was so runny but they baked up perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(8)
SUZILOU
Rating: 4 stars
09/07/2004
This recipe was very easy and my kids loved it. They are very moist and full of berries. If I hadn't made them myself I would never have guessed it had wheat germ. The batter was much looser than most muffin batter which threw me off for a few minutes but they cooked up nicely. Read More
Helpful
(7)
WARMLIKE
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2007
delicious and healthy recipe. used the substitution suggested by a previous review and used 1c. vanilla yogurt and 1c. milk in place of the half & half. great flavor!! turned out small and dense not tall and fluffy but very yummy none the less. Read More
Helpful
(6)
MOTTSBELA
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2004
I didn't even eat these warm and I thought they were terrific. All those berries make for one moist delicious muffin! These are great. Give them a try! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2008
These were pretty good but I would have liked them to be a little fluffier. Read More
Helpful
(4)
BluJaysGal
Rating: 2 stars
09/06/2007
Really disappointed in this one. Used 1.5 cups of whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup of white flour and they turned out very sticky and flavourless. Is flavourless a real word?:) I guess it's mutually intelligible and that's what counts. Anyway not a keeper will not be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
