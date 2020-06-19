Black and Blueberry Muffins

These are delicious muffins! I didn't have cream so I used 2% milk and all blueberries. I sprinkled a little oatmeal and brown sugar on top of each muffin and baked for 20 minutes. They turned out great- moist even with the w/w flour and wheat germ. Highly recommend! Even my hubby loved them!
I really loved this recipe. The muffins taste best warm. I made them healthier by substituting a cup of yogurt and a cup of milk for the half-and-half and I used whole wheat flour.
I thought these muffins turned out very nicely. I did modify the recipe a tiny bit - I used 2 cups of whole wheat flour instead of 1 cup whole wheat 1 cup white. I also substituted splenda for the sugar. I think it cuts out about 40 cals per muffin. These are a great snack my husband and I love them.
These muffins were excellent! I used all whole wheat flour and didn't have wheat germ or blackberries. I used a little extra honey and 2 cups of frozen blueberries. Yummy yummy! And I froze the leftovers and they are great reheated in the microwave for about 30 seconds.
Made these this morning and they were really good. My girls gobbled them up when they were still warm. I use whole wheat pastry flour for my baking and added about 1/3 Cup more whole wheat flour because the batter was so runny but they baked up perfectly.
This recipe was very easy and my kids loved it. They are very moist and full of berries. If I hadn't made them myself I would never have guessed it had wheat germ. The batter was much looser than most muffin batter which threw me off for a few minutes but they cooked up nicely.
delicious and healthy recipe. used the substitution suggested by a previous review and used 1c. vanilla yogurt and 1c. milk in place of the half & half. great flavor!! turned out small and dense not tall and fluffy but very yummy none the less.
I didn't even eat these warm and I thought they were terrific. All those berries make for one moist delicious muffin! These are great. Give them a try!
These were pretty good but I would have liked them to be a little fluffier.
Really disappointed in this one. Used 1.5 cups of whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup of white flour and they turned out very sticky and flavourless. Is flavourless a real word?:) I guess it's mutually intelligible and that's what counts. Anyway not a keeper will not be making these again.