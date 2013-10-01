Better Than Sex Cake II

This is one delicious cake! So simple to make, and always elicits the oohs and aahs. I made it for my sister's birthday and everyone raved on and on about it. I did do mine a bit differently, though. I baked a Duncan Hines Devil's Food cake in a 9x13 glass dish. I then omitted the sweetened condensed milk (don't care for it) and instead combined about 16 ounces (a jar and a half) of Smucker's hot fudge topping along with 1/2 a cup of 2% milk in a pan and warmed it on the stove top for easier spreading. I took the cake out of the oven and immediately poked holes all over it with a chopstick. I then poured the hot fudge/milk mixture from the pan all across the cake, spreading it with a spatula to assure even coating. While it was still hot, I sprinkled bits of crushed Hershey's toffee and almond Symphony candy bar over the hot fudge topping. I let it cool awhile on a wire rack, then refrigerated it for an hour or so. When it was cooled off, I frosted it with a tub and a half of Extra Creamy Cool Whip (tastes like homemade whipped cream) and placed the remaining half of the tub of Cool Whip into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip, and proceeded to make a shell border around the cake. Afterward, I topped the frosted cake with the remaining crushed candy bar and popped it into the fridge for several hours. It looked really special and people thought I fussed....but it was really simple. I will be asked to make this time and again from now on!