Better Than Sex Cake II

Rich chocolate cake, caramel, toffee, and whipped topping... need I say more?

By ANGELADY41

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Bake cake according to package directions for a 9x13-inch pan; cool on wire rack for 5 minutes. Make slits across the top of the cake, making sure not to go through to the bottom.

  • In a saucepan over low heat, combine sweetened condensed milk and caramel topping, stirring until smooth and blended. Slowly pour the warm topping mixture over the top of the warm cake, letting it sink into the slits; then sprinkle the crushed chocolate toffee bars liberally across the entire cake while still warm. (Hint: I crush my candy bars into small chunks as opposed to crumbs - I like to have pieces I can chew on!)

  • Let cake cool completely, then top with whipped topping. Decorate the top of the cake with some more chocolate toffee bar chunks and swirls of caramel topping. Refrigerate and serve right from the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 9.7mg; sodium 211mg. Full Nutrition
