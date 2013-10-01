Better Than Sex Cake II
Rich chocolate cake, caramel, toffee, and whipped topping... need I say more?
I read the reviews and made some changes to make a better cake. First I made the devil's food cake and cut the oil in half. It makes a dense cake so it won't get soggy (like everyone complained) and brings out the flavor of the chocolate. After baking I poked holes in the cake with a chopstick (not to the bottom of the pan), poured a jar of caramel over the top at room temperature (I omitted the milk completely because I didn't want it to be soggy)and poured chocolate syrup over the caramel. I broke up two Heath bars and put those on top. Next layer was cool whip and two more candbars. For presentation I added chocolate syrup stripes. It looked great, the cake didn't fall apart and everyone LOVED. Serve immediatley. It wasn't overwhelmingly sweet but sweet enough! I love sweets and this was perfect. I'll make it again and again!Read More
This cake was good but the caramel layer didn't sink down into the cake. I won't keep it as one of my top 10.Read More
I have been making this for years, and it has always been a wonderful and dependable standby when I've needed a spur of the moment dessert. My recipe, however, uses the full can of sweetened condensed milk (not heated), followed by a full 15-16 oz. jar of slightly warmed ice cream topping (I like Mrs. Richardson's butterscotch-caramel) Having raised both a son and a daughter, I can tell you that it seems that boys go even more crazy over this dessert than the girls, but maybe that's only because the girls were more concerned about their waistlines! :) This is outrageously gooey and good, combining two favorite flavors, chocolate and caramel.
Great recipe! A huge hit with all that have tried it! I have made this forever, but the way I've always done it seems a bit easier. Also, I use German Chocolate cake. Basically I put little holes in the cake and pour the milk on it (straight from the can. Let it soak, pour the carmel on it (straight from the jar) and let it soak. Then I add the whipped cream and I buy toffee bits already chopped up (Skor). I serve it chilled, it seems to be better that way.
This is one of the best desserts I have made. After making it the first time, I have found that the whipping cream seems to detract from the chocolate/carmamel flavor of the cake, so I don't use it. If you want to cut down on some of the sweetness then the whipping cream is not a bad idea. It adds to the presentation as well, but definitely not necessary. I also have found that it is much easier to microwave the caramel mixture. Try not to use the stove. It can burn easily. Excellent cake!!
WOW! I did make several changes based on other comments. First, I used Duncan Hines (always the best). I poked the holes with a wooden spoon all the way to the bottom and used a full 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk and a 12 oz. jar of caramel ice cream topping. I poured in half of each and then repeated the process. I also used an 8 oz. bag of Heath bits. I made the cake a day ahead as suggested and added the whipped topping and garnish just prior to serving. I wasn't totally impressed with the cake until my husband had a leftover piece a day later. By that time the liquids had been evenly absorbed into the cake and you could taste the caramel, which we couldn't when it was originally served. So, the secret to developing the best flavor and texture is to make it TWO days in advance. Just cover it tightly and put it in the refrigerator. Trust me, you won't be sorry. It improves with age.
I took this cake to a barbecue over the weekend and everyone enjoyed it. I definitely will use more toffee bars, perhaps 5 and will not use all of the caramel sauce as it slipped under the cake and made it difficult to serve. Will definitely make this again.
I took this to a party yesterday and the WHOLE thing got eaten. Everyone was asking "who made that cake?" and asking me what was in it. I used 4 skor bars, 3 on the cake and 1 on top of the cool whip. BTW, for the people that said the whipped topping melted, use cool whip, not the whipped topping out of the spray cans. The cool whip won't melt.
Oh my God! This was soo good. And partner dependant, the title may be true! I didn't think I should use all the creamy stuff it called for, it was having a hard time absorbing, but OH YEAH, OH YEAH, OH BABY, it was good! Thanks for the good time! I'll go have a cigaretter now!~ LOL
OHHHH sooo good! Better than ah-hem? ...well if it isn't, this cake sure comes close! I served this as a birthday cake and everyone raved and moaned all night...their mouths were too full to give any verbal compliments. Thanks Elaine! This cake is so good its sinful!
I made cupcakes (22) with this recipen and they were fantastic! We are serious chocolate lovers and I added about 6 oz of mini chocolate chips to the batter (request of birthday girl). I used a thinner caramel sauce that was super sweet, so I did not use the sweetened milk. Cut a core out of the top of each cupcake, filled with some of the caramel sauce and replaced the cupcake plug. Regrigerated for a couple of hours then topped with Cool Whip, toffee pieces and drizzled more caramel and chocolate sauce on top. Next time will add a bit more filling in the middle. Adults and kids fought over the cupcakes and are a new family favorite and have been told they best be on the Thanksgiving menu. Definitely not diet food but for a special occasion, worth every calorie! Great recipe, easy to customize for your family's tastes - one of the top 5 recipes I've used on Allrecipes.
I used the recipe on the side of the box to make devils food cake pound cake to make it a little more sturdy and dense. I was also out of caramel so I used the praline sundae topping recipe and left out the pecans. This made the cake so much better that the last time we tried it.
Definitely a make ahead cake. Not very good the first day but improved tremendously with time as the flavors meld together. I used all carmel sauce (14oz. Jar) and it was great!
AMAZING! This cake has been in my family for a while and we LOVE IT! I agree with everyone above. I do the wooden spoon handle method, and I just pour the sweetened condensed milk and caramel across the cake. Much easier! Check out my summer modified version. I made it up and it is JUST as good as the original!
This cake was okay. I thought I would like it better than I did because I love everything in it but it just wasn't exciting to me. I didn't earn any real rave reviews from my guests either but everyone ate it. Certainly not what the name implies in my opinion;)
This recipe has been a hit at multiple parties! I have to strongly recommend using a box of Vanilla or White Cake instead of the Devil's Food. I made it once with the Devil's Food and my family could only eat a few bites because it was so rich. The Vanilla Cake takes an edge out of the richness and is truly divine!! Make sure to use homemade whip cream instead of cool whip...it brings it to a whole new level. Happy Eating!!
Please explain why the directions say to bake in 9x13 yet the picture appears round..... huh?
This is one delicious cake! So simple to make, and always elicits the oohs and aahs. I made it for my sister's birthday and everyone raved on and on about it. I did do mine a bit differently, though. I baked a Duncan Hines Devil's Food cake in a 9x13 glass dish. I then omitted the sweetened condensed milk (don't care for it) and instead combined about 16 ounces (a jar and a half) of Smucker's hot fudge topping along with 1/2 a cup of 2% milk in a pan and warmed it on the stove top for easier spreading. I took the cake out of the oven and immediately poked holes all over it with a chopstick. I then poured the hot fudge/milk mixture from the pan all across the cake, spreading it with a spatula to assure even coating. While it was still hot, I sprinkled bits of crushed Hershey's toffee and almond Symphony candy bar over the hot fudge topping. I let it cool awhile on a wire rack, then refrigerated it for an hour or so. When it was cooled off, I frosted it with a tub and a half of Extra Creamy Cool Whip (tastes like homemade whipped cream) and placed the remaining half of the tub of Cool Whip into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip, and proceeded to make a shell border around the cake. Afterward, I topped the frosted cake with the remaining crushed candy bar and popped it into the fridge for several hours. It looked really special and people thought I fussed....but it was really simple. I will be asked to make this time and again from now on!
EXCELLENT and EASY! I didn't even mix the condensed milk and caramel on the stove... I just poured them both on top of the cake without warming them up... the cake had even cooled quite a bit by the time I got around to it... I think that helped it not get overly soggy... I also poked small holes with a birthday candle which was a perfect size... I 'fridgerated it over night and added the cool whip just before serving and all RAVED over it! :) Will def do again...
This cake is WONDERFUL! I've had it before, but never made it myself. I followed some of the suggestions made by others, poking holes with a wooden spoon (make sure cake has cooled somewhat first), and drizzling whith plenty of sauce. I also used a pint of heavy whipping cream and whipped it up for the topping, adding a couple tablespoons of sugar. Using this method, and keeping cool while not in use, the whipped topping has stayed PERFECT! I also substituted toffee bits. This is a must do again recipe.
Marvelous!! Please don't use storebought toffee. Use "best toffee ever - super easy" from this site. It's amazing too, add extra!
This turned out great! Poked holes with a spoon instead of slitting the cake. Also bought a bag of the crushed Heath pieces instead of whole bars, it's cheaper and you get a lot more.
This cake got me serious points with the hubby's coworkers! I made this for them for New Year's Eve (since the poor lot had to work). It was gone in no time flat and everyone absolutely loved it. Too bad I didn't get to try it though! I followed the recipe exactly, substituting the caramel and whipped topping with the UK versions (carnation tinned caramel and bird's dream topping) which are just slightly different.
Holy Moly this cake was delicious! I used the whole container of Sander's Butterscotch Carmel which is more carmel than the recipe called for. Next time I will prob use less condensed milk and more carmel for a more carmelly flavor. I also used half the oil for a more dense cake and used a straw to poke out a gazillion holes in it. It was such a hit and tasted so good and was sooooooo moist, I will make it again for sure!
OMG by far one of the best cakes on the planet and I consider myself an expert in this area! :) THANKS!
This wasn't a 5 star for me. I made in a 9x13 pan and the whip cream wasn't enough. I will make again in a cake pan and use 6 or 7 bars.
I have made this many times before for get togethers, as it is easy and perfect for large crowds. This particular time I was making it for a lunch with some ladies. I chose to bake this in little foil lined square pans, and then after removing them, put all of the gooey delicious toppings on. They were very cute little cakes, and everyone loved them!
I'm giving this a five in honor of my hubby. This is his favorite cake. I find it to be a bit soggy for my taste but I'm pretty picky about texture. He on the other hand, as well as my kids, absolutely love this. I will be using this recipe every year for his birthday lol. Thank you for sharing.
This was very good! I made chocolate cake from scratch and added the whole can of sweetened condensed milk and 12 oz of caramel like other reviews suggested. I didn't heat up the sw.cond.milk and caramel. I just made lots of holes in the top of the cake with a fork and poured the caramel sauce over it and then poured the sw.cond.milk over it while the cake was just out of the oven. I also made the whipped cream from scratch which was 16 oz. whipping cream whipped to soft peaks and then adding 6 tbs. powdered sugar and 2 tsp. vanilla and whipping in until it was the right consistency.
DELICIOUS!!Made it for my hubby he loved it!I poked holes using a straw and the mixture sunk in perfectly.Then whipped cream first and topped it with toffee bits and choclate chips looked very nice!!! TRY IT!! ITS IRRESISTABLE!!
I have made this recipe a few times. I like to use Mrs. Richardson's butterscotch caramel fudge instead of just caramel. Always a hit.
This was very well received at my potluck today, along with the "buffalo chicken wing dip" also from this site. My only issue, it was just slightly goopy! This is totally my fault, as I added a can of nestle fudge syrup over the 20 oz of caramel syrup and the condensed milk. I OD'ed, I know. But, the same cutie pie guy was cleaning the cake pan, so it was a great success. My GOOD adjustments included: 1)adding fudge syrup to the cool whip. I don't really like the stark white against chocolate cake ... just an aesthetic preference. It also cut the artificial flavor of coolwhip. 2) putting a layer of toffee chips *under* the cool whip layer - it sits on the cake overnight and melts into the top, giving an extra dimension of toffee flavor. ;-) 3) addinga little butter to the caramel, per someone's suggestion. I could give it 5 stars, maybe, but I slightly flubbed it. The pan looked incredibly nasty as the cake slices were cut, but it tasted pretty gorgeous! i might have added just two too many tablespoons of liquid. This is very reminiscent of tres leches!
Yea, this is good! We used a german chocolate cake mix and 2 cans of condensed milk. I like mine really gooey. I think we consumed 3 of these cakes in 3 weeks time. This is good using butterfingers too!
This didn't live up to it's name for me, but hey, with those ingredients, has to be at least *pretty* good, right?! I made my own chocolate cake, using the Chocolate Fudge Cake recipe from this site, and made two layers in round 8-inch cake pans. My family really liked it, I just thought it was a tad boring, but I think maybe I set my expectations high because of the list of ingredients that I love. I'd make again, but first I'd brainstorm ways to jazz it up a little.
Love this! I think it's funny that someone who reviewed this used 14 oz can of sw. cond milk, double the caramel and LITE cool-whip : ) - I used a king-size Heath bar, some of the bagged Heath brickle and got called the next day by a friend who was PMS'ing - "I NEED some more of that cake!!"
I love this, its the only way I will eat chocolate cake!! My family has been making this for years! my dog even loves it (he jumped on the counter and ate the whole thing, we got scared and called the vet he is fine, just fat...er)
I made this for my best friend and she loved it . I also topped with fudge,snickers and twix bars . She loved it and asked me for the recipe .
This was one of the most delicious cakes, I have eaten. I followed the reviews, and used the back of the spoon to make holes. I used the microwave to mix the caramel and the condensed milk together. I let the cake sit for a while (at least 1 hr). The topping seeped through the cake. This was really moist and yummy. The only reason why i did not give it 5 stars was because, i think the topping was too sweet, even for my kids. Next time I will go easy on the topping.
I made this cake for a work party and my colleagues just loved it. I made a few small changes. Instead of using a rectangular baking dish, I used two 8 inch round pans to create a layer cake. Since I made the cake the night before the party, I thought it'd be better not to put on the whipped topping - for fear that it would make the cake soggy. The cake looked so pretty with the caramel and toffee glaze that I decided that I'd rather serve the whipped topping on the side, and let people help themselves. Several people wanted the recipe. I'd definitely make this cake again. It was easy and delicious.
Really good, kid friendly cake! I used the Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Fudge cake mix, so the cake didn't turn out too sweet. Everyone that tasted it loved it! One friend had three pieces!
This is always a hit, no matter where you take it!
I'm not quite sure of this recipe. One thing is that there's not much to it. I think if you really liked Heath bars, you'd enjoy this dessert. I won't make it again
I know everyone else raved about this cake but it is just not that good. I made it once and don't intend to make it again. This cake is no good the second day because the sweetened condensed milk just turns it into a soggy mess. There are much better chocolate cake recipes out there.
Very good. I used a yellow cake mix instead....seemed to be a better mix with the caramel. I liked the amount of caramel topping and condensed milk that is listed and didn't double it like other reviews. It was the perfect richness by itself. The secret is letting it chill....it grows more moist the longer it sits.
This was fantastic. Would definately make it again.
This is a great dessert!! Used one can Low fat Sweetened condensed milk(Canadian can=a little over 10 oz), sugar free caramel topping (I just combined the two and stirred), toffee bits, mini chipits, and fat free whipped topping. Wow!! So good!! Very moist, next time, there will be a next time, I will reduce the number of eggs in the cake when I make it. Thanks for sharing your recipe!! UPDATE: Made again and everyone loved it!! Used one less egg (used 2 this time, and cake had more structure, less soggy)!!
This is one of my all time winners for a decadent dessert cake. The only thing I change for this recipe is using Mrs. Richardson's Butterscotch Caramel ice cream topping instead of the caramel and condensed milk. I figure one ingredient is better than 2! The butterscotch caramel toppings makes the cake rich, creamy and oh so sweet!
I'am sorry to say that I don't think this is a good cake at all. Served this to Five people and only one said it was good. She was the Birthday girl so I guess that tells it all. It just seem to be to sweet with not a lot going for it. I think the name of the cake is what people get carried away with. WRONG!!
i served this to my lab, and everyone loved it!
Chocolate = good
Very good and very rich. My family loved this. Can only eat a small peice at a time.
I made this for a food day at work and EVERYONE loved it!! I used 6 king size Heath candy bars and I used 14 oz of Carmel. Will definitely be making this again!!!
I love this cake. I got worried as I was pouring the milk mixture onto the cake because I thought it was going to be soggy. I then let it cool, and refrigerated for 3 hours. I put the cool whip on right before serving. The texture of the cake is wonderful. Very moist, gooey, and rich. But the cool whip "frosting" lightens it up a bit. Great easy cake. And my 6 year old loved helping! A good recipe to get the kids to help with. This will be my "go to" cake recipe from now on when we want cake! And it probably would be great with a homemade cake, but really, I like the ease of boxed and it came out just great. 5 stars!
I had higher expectations for this cake based on all the reviews. My cake wasn't as moist as I'd expected, but this may have been due to my fan forced oven. If you also have a fan forced oven, I would suggest using the whole can of sweetened condensed milk (and even adding more caramel, to taste, if you like) to make the cake more dense and rich. I would either try this or using a mud cake as a base, rather than devil's food.
I made this cake for friends when they came for supper and everyone loved it with it disappearing within 30 minutes. I can never leave a recipe alone so here is how I changed it: 1) the recipe on the box called for 1/3 cup oil--I made it 1/4 cup. Then I added 3/4 cup toffee pieces to the mix 2) I left out the sweetened condensed milk all together 3) I made the holes in the cake with a chop stick and poured 1/2 jar of caramel ice cream topping and 2/3 jar of warmed hot fudge topping over the top right out of the oven 4) Last I took the rest of the bag of toffee pieces and covered the top Garnished it with whip cream The cake was moist but not soggy. It was sweet but not horrible so.
This is one of the best desserts ever. So simple, and so decadent. VERY rich, so small pieces are fine though. Mmmmm, I'm going to have to go make this again! Now!
My family has been making this recipe for years! It's always a crowd-pleaser!
This cake is delicious but the sweetened condensed milk is not necessary- I have never used it on my cake and it is always a crowd pleaser. We call it "Darn Good Cake" in my family.
this is sooooooooooo great, love it, will make it again,
the name says it all!!! I thought it would be overly sweet but it wasn't. Very easy to put together you could even add more/less carmel & candy if you please.
12.13 This recipe was pretty darn good, but next time I will make some minor adjustments...maybe do half fudge and half cream so it doesn't take away from the chocolate flavor as much. Also, I will make a homemade whipped cream topping. All in all, everyone loved it! Thanks!
This is sooo delicious. One of the best cakes I have ever had in my life. I used the entire can of sweetened condensed milk. Next time I will use the whole 12.25 can of caramel topping. Everyone loved it, but I need to go now. I promised my cousin I would e-mail her the recipe!
OUTSTANDING!!!! I am re-doing my comments with even more praise for this recipe. I did a little experiment over the weekend and added chocolate pudding to the whipped cream for the topping. My husband said it was by far the best cake he as ever tasted. For chocolate lovers, the chocolate pudding in the recipe adds a huge chocolate taste, but surprisingly doesn't make it taste richer.
If I could give this more than 5 stars, I would! This was easy and INCREDIBLE! I made if for a friend's birthday and everyone is still talking about it! I used fat free condensed milk, heath bits and added a bit of vanilla to the whipped topping before spreading it to make it taste a bit more home-made. I will make this over and over!
I made this at Christmas over at my mom's house...We didn't have time to put in in the fridge before serving, but it was delicious anyway. I had some again the next day and wished we waited...it was ten times better. I definitely suggest making it a day ahead so all the caramel can seep in.
Took this cake to a neighborhood block party. Everyone loved it. Needless to say, there was none left to take back home. Shucks!!! I left the chocolate covered toffee bars in bigger chunks as the submitter suggested and I wouldn't do it any other way. It was Great - My favorite cake.
mom used crushed butterfingers in this instead of toffee and thats what made it taste sooooooooo good! i loved it so much i was done eating it before I even started! this was the best cake i have ever tasted!
This was amazing!!!!!!!! Absolutely delish! I was worried that it was going to be too sweet (really not a fan of something too sweet)) but it was just perfect! The only changes I've made was that I used kit kat instead of toffee and there were great!!!!
Great Recipe. I made two small round cakes. Poked holes in first layer poured sauce then toffee crumbles then added second layer poked holes and added toffee crumbles the refrigerated for a bit ( so the cake wouldn't slpit or fall) then iced with whipped topping drizzled caramel and sprinkled toffee bits. It really is beautiful.
WOW! What a great cake, and so easy. I made 2 so I would not waste the extra ingredients. Followed the recipe exactly. My guests loved it. Very light really, the Heath Bar crumbs on top really make it wonderful!
This recipe was delicious and simple to make. This recipe is also fun to make with your kids, although we call it Chocolate Caramel Crunch Cake. I made this for my mother's birthday, and everyone loved it! I did follow the advice to use a whole can on sweetened condensed milk, and I added 8oz of caramel topping instead of 6oz. This was the perfect amount of liquid and flavor for my preference. I also used 4 Skor bars (3 for the cake and 1 for topping), and I smacked them with my rolling pin before opening the wrappers.
Delish! this dessert it excellent and very easy to make. My husband is a very picky eater and he loves this. 5 Stars from us. Thanks for sharing!
Goodness gracious! This was a hit at our Christmas dinner yesterday. My granddaughters groaned and moaned with pleasure while eating it - probably to make my day! Everyone wants the recipe. For the toffee part, I used 16 pieces of smashed up Almond Toffee candy that comes in a jar at Costco.
Have made this several times; everybody loves it! It's rich and delicious!!
I made this for my husband when we were dating and he proposed the next day!
This is the best cake ever. I put in the whole can of sweetened condensed milk and a whole jar of caramel topping. I mixed them together in a saucepan and heated them until just warm then poured over the cake. I let that soak in overnight and then heated a jar of hot fudge sauce and poured that over the cake. I then topped with a tub of cool whip and heath bars !
This was a HIT at the office. I used time-and-a-half the quantity of condensed milk and caramel, left it overnight and served it on a platter piled high around with strawberries. They add a nice 'break' to the richness of the cake. I also used a round ladle handle to make holes - lots of them before saturating the cake. Thanks for making me a hero for the day !
I love this cake and always have. It is one of my faves not only to eat but to make. So fast and easy. I so some changes like everyone seems to do. such as holes with wood spoon (not to bottem) and no milk or jsut 1/2 can. I like to make it in a 9x13x pan just makes it easer to move. I have not warmed to sause and it seems to soke in just fine.
I made 4 cakes using this recipe for a function, and every piece was consumed. A very simple recipe, which turns out very good. Rich and moist. Two words of advice -when slicing up the cake for the caramel to drip into, it works better if the cuts are a bit rough. Also, make sure the cake is completely cool before applying the whipped cream, or it has a tendency to melt a bit. (still very good though).
I combined the milk with butterscotch topping and poured it on the cake. I also made my own frosting. This cake is super sweet and rich. I also like how versatile this recipe is as you can use any candy and topping you prefer.
The caramel sauce drizzled-topping bled into the whipped cream by the time the cake was served. Not so pretty. Great taste though.
OMG - I followed this recipe to a "T" and it was absolutely wonderful! I'm moving it into my "Family Favorites" file and will be making it again and again and again!
This cake is so GOOD! My son made this cake for my mother's 72nd birthday and everyone loved it. Since it is so rich, we cut the pieces very small and it fed about 30 people.
This is the best cake ever. I love it. I always got it for my birthday as a child and still love it today. Some alterations to make the cake even better: 1st add the condensed milk while the cake is still hot out of the oven and poke holes in the cake with the end of a wooden spoon(instead of cuts). This will make the condensed milk disperse faster. Once the cake is cool cover with caramel sauce and cool whip. Also, Heath or Score bars are the best for the topping. Put them in a couple of plastic bags and give them a beating with a wooden mallet and sprinkle over top. But I love this dish. It's truly the best. I hope you like my additions and version of doing this cake.
I made this for a get together of mostly men and they couldn't stop complimenting this cake... or eating it! I used German chocolake cake mix by accident which I won't do next time. I also followed other reviewers suggestion and used the whole can of condensed milk and extra caramel topping. This will be a staple for future gatherings!
This cake was fabulous. My boyfriend and I made it last night, and we're definitely not the best bakers, but it came out amazing. We decided to opt out on the toffee, since I'm not a big fan, and also decided to add whipped topping at serving so that it didn't blend into the cake while warm. Our suggestion is to use really good chocolate, it's worth it!
This is JUST like my grandmother's cake. Who god rest her soul, never passed on the recipe before she indeed passed. It is largely a family favorite and was made for each child on there birthday. For a less rich version, try using a yellow or white cake. Also, switch it up by using snickers or butterfinger. Though Heath makes a lovely already crumbled back of chocolate covered toffee, found in the baking section of your local grocery store. If not, it is ALWAYS in stock at Walmart. Thank you for the recipes and all the new memories it will make. :)
it was ok. Nothing to spectcular. I was kinda disappointed in this. However i will say that my rating might be because i found out when making this i don't like devil's food cake...
Oh....this is so good. I made a few changes, based on other reviews. I used a yellow cake mix, just to be different. I used about 3/4 of a can of the condensed sweet milk and I used a more of the caramel topping than what's called for in the recipe. I decided to be lazy, so I did use the refridgerated whipped cream. It turned out great. Served to company and they all enjoyed it. No doubt, I will make this again. I may try it with the devil's food cake. That sounds divine.
This is a pretty good recipe- but if you pour the caramel directly on the cake and then beat the eagle brand with 8oz of cream cheese until smooth and use that for another layer... you'll be shocked at the difference it will make. When I make it I also mix chocolate pudding with the cool whip b/c my husband doesn't like cool whip topping... it really is fabulous, and very hard to beat.
I loved this recipe, although, I used HOT FUDGE instead of caramel. . . It turned out perfectly. I do have to agree with others on here that say it is EXTREMELY rich, as it is, but that just makes me eat less, which is good for my figure! =) All in all, my family loved this recipe and I am actually making it again tonight for a girlfriends birthday - she loves chocolate so I am sure she will love this cake! Thanks for a great recipe!
This cake was OK, but nothing special. The ingredients sounded great, but the end product just tasted like a moist boxed chocolate cake with cool whip topping. I thought the sweetened condensed milk and caramel flavor would come through, but it didn't, it just made the cake wet. Won't be making this again.
Too delicious! My family told me this is now the favorite cake I make. Thanks for the recipe!
A friend requested this cake for his birthday and he raved about it. I made it for my family and they enjoyed it. Stored the remainder of the cake overnight in the fridge and was not as good. Much better when warm.
A good cake, but nothing like the name implies. The sugary sweetness of the caramel and condensed milk is too overpowering for my taste. The family did like it, however.
I tried this recipe exactly to the directions. It was wonderful, rich, sweet and gooey. I made it for a co-workers Birthday and it was an amazing hit. I needed to make 2 cakes because it went so fast. - Yvette
INCREDIBLE -- so easy and so good!
I'm really surprised that I didn't love this cake because I have a huge sweet tooth. I followed the recipe, except I made my own whip cream. I thought it was way too sweet. It almost made me sick, that's how overly sweet it was. The guys at work ate gobbled it up, so that's something but I doubt I'll make it again.