Garlic Balsamic Shrimp

Very easy recipe and really delicious! I followed the suggestion of a previous reviewer and used half sesame oil and half olive oil. Also, I used previously crushed garlic--about 1 tsp. and fresh basil--about 1-2 tbsp.--along with a few squeezes of lemon juice. We don't have a pan grill, so I just marinated everything together for about 40 min while waiting for my husband to get home, and then sauteed it all on the stovetop in a big skillet with the lid on. The bell peppers stayed a little crunchy, which was nice, yet the yellow onion was nice and sweet. We put it on top of linguine with fresh cooked spinach on the side. Definitely something we'll make again!
Made this yesterday for dinner with a few changes. First I used extra virgin olive oil but only half as much as called for. For the other half I used Sesame oil. Then I added a half teaspoon of ground Ginger. I also used a Red Onion.Then I marinated all the ingredients for 4 hours in the refrigerator. Didn't have any skewers or grill so placed the veggies in a 13 x 9 x 2" baking dish with the marinade. Covered with foil and baked on the center level at 350 deg. for 25 minutes. Removed from oven and layered the shrimp on top of the veggies recovered and baked for an additional 10 minutes. served with mini corn bread loaves and a green salad. Came out great. The wife loved it and so did I. will definately be making this again. It's a keeper for sure.
Excellent taste.. I didn't grill or have skewers I just pan cooked the ingredients and it turned out well.
This was good. I added garlic cloves to the skewers (right next to the shrimp pieces) my family likes garlic. It was very flavorful. Thanks for a great recipe.
Good! I wish I would have marinated longer than 20 minutes as the shrimp wasn't as flavorful as I was hoping for. I added green bell pepper chunks and halved mushrooms to my skewers and cooked on the grill. Thank you!
I love this recipe and so did my family...i changed a few things...i added more garlic and i actually grilled it...
This marinade recipe was very nice. The taste was subtle but very pleasing. I marinaded the shrimp for 30 minutes and use pre-minced garlic. It was really delicious. My family really enjoyed this. I made half of my shrimp with this recipe and half with the Mexican Shrimp and Vegetables Kabobs recipe and they liked both.
after reading the review that was most helpful to people i found this amazing. absolutley great... i over cooked the shrimp which was a bummer I also used yellow peppers and orange peppers in addition to the red. I bought one of those combo packs of peppers... cut them up used a little of each and then froze the rest. The yellow peppers tasted the best to me. Very happy i found something that worked teh first time! thanks a lot of the recipe