Garlic Balsamic Shrimp

Rating: 4.15 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Shrimp in a balsamic vinegar marinade, cooked with onions and peppers on a pan grill.

By Felicia Manocchio

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
24 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the vinegar, oil, garlic, basil, salt, and ground pepper. Place the shrimp, bell pepper, and onion in the bowl, and gently toss to coat. Cover, and allow to marinate at least 20 minutes in the refrigerator.

  • Heat a pan grill over high heat. Alternately thread the shrimp, onion chunks, and pepper chunks on skewers.

  • Place skewers on the pan grill, and cook 2 to 3 minutes per side, until shrimp is opaque.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 259.3mg; sodium 308.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (41)

drsuz
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2009
Very easy recipe and really delicious! I followed the suggestion of a previous reviewer and used half sesame oil and half olive oil. Also, I used previously crushed garlic--about 1 tsp. and fresh basil--about 1-2 tbsp.--along with a few squeezes of lemon juice. We don't have a pan grill, so I just marinated everything together for about 40 min while waiting for my husband to get home, and then sauteed it all on the stovetop in a big skillet with the lid on. The bell peppers stayed a little crunchy, which was nice, yet the yellow onion was nice and sweet. We put it on top of linguine with fresh cooked spinach on the side. Definitely something we'll make again! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Plain ole Bob
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2008
Made this yesterday for dinner with a few changes. First I used extra virgin olive oil but only half as much as called for. For the other half I used Sesame oil. Then I added a half teaspoon of ground Ginger. I also used a Red Onion.Then I marinated all the ingredients for 4 hours in the refrigerator. Didn't have any skewers or grill so placed the veggies in a 13 x 9 x 2" baking dish with the marinade. Covered with foil and baked on the center level at 350 deg. for 25 minutes. Removed from oven and layered the shrimp on top of the veggies recovered and baked for an additional 10 minutes. served with mini corn bread loaves and a green salad. Came out great. The wife loved it and so did I. will definately be making this again. It's a keeper for sure. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Miss.Em
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2008
Excellent taste.. I didn't grill or have skewers I just pan cooked the ingredients and it turned out well. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Laura Moody
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2006
This was good. I added garlic cloves to the skewers (right next to the shrimp pieces) my family likes garlic. It was very flavorful. Thanks for a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(11)
CookinBug
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2009
Good! I wish I would have marinated longer than 20 minutes as the shrimp wasn't as flavorful as I was hoping for. I added green bell pepper chunks and halved mushrooms to my skewers and cooked on the grill. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Tori Everhart
Rating: 2 stars
04/28/2010
Tough Shrimp Read More
Helpful
(7)
Anna
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2008
I love this recipe and so did my family...i changed a few things...i added more garlic and i actually grilled it... Read More
Helpful
(6)
Elbee
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2005
This marinade recipe was very nice. The taste was subtle but very pleasing. I marinaded the shrimp for 30 minutes and use pre-minced garlic. It was really delicious. My family really enjoyed this. I made half of my shrimp with this recipe and half with the Mexican Shrimp and Vegetables Kabobs recipe and they liked both. Read More
Helpful
(6)
undiesinabundle
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2010
after reading the review that was most helpful to people i found this amazing. absolutley great... i over cooked the shrimp which was a bummer I also used yellow peppers and orange peppers in addition to the red. I bought one of those combo packs of peppers... cut them up used a little of each and then froze the rest. The yellow peppers tasted the best to me. Very happy i found something that worked teh first time! thanks a lot of the recipe Read More
Helpful
(6)
