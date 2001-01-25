Jamaica Cake

102 Ratings
  • 5 70
  • 4 26
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This cake is made right in the pan. No extra dishes to mess up and very good. A favorite at reunions, parties, etc.

By Connie Galloway

14
1 - 13x9 inch pan
  • Mix together sugar, vegetable oil, pecans, flour, and bananas in a 13 x 9 inch pan. Stir in the eggs, pineapple (with juice), vanilla, salt and baking soda. Mix well. Do not mash the bananas.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 60 minutes or until cake tests done.

552 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 60.9g; fat 33.4g; cholesterol 39.9mg; sodium 272.1mg. Full Nutrition
