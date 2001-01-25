Jamaica Cake
This cake is made right in the pan. No extra dishes to mess up and very good. A favorite at reunions, parties, etc.
This cake is made right in the pan. No extra dishes to mess up and very good. A favorite at reunions, parties, etc.
My whole family loves this cake, they even request it for birthdays etc.! I top the cake with coconut before baking and add a tsp. of cinnamon to the batter for extra flavor. This is my favorite cake to make and eat.Read More
It was good and very simple to make. I would advise to use half the amount of sugar- It was tooooo sweet!.Read More
My whole family loves this cake, they even request it for birthdays etc.! I top the cake with coconut before baking and add a tsp. of cinnamon to the batter for extra flavor. This is my favorite cake to make and eat.
I made a few changes, I used applesauce in place of oil and used half brown sugar and half white sugar as previously suggested. I am not sure if the changes changed the texture...the texture was somewhat fudgy(?) definitely not cake-like. I also greased my pan and dusted it with cinammon and sugar. Yummy! Yummy! My husband did not want me to share any with my coworkers....
I have made this a few times now, and it is always a hit. I followed some of the previous suggestions and put half brown sugar and half white sugar. I also added cinnamon and cut back the oil. This cake is always better the next day! Definitely a keeper!!!
Awwww yeah. This is one awesome cake, my friends. I subbed 1 c. sugar plus 3/4. c brown sugar for the 2 c. white, cut the oil in half and used 3 bananas because bananas are made of win. I also shortened the baking time to 45 min @ 300, but that's only because my oven is electric and therefore sucks. But in the end, this is dynamite! Thanks for sharing!
OMG!!!! Everybody at my game night loved this! I used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar and only 1 c oil like the other suggestions. I poured the batter in the pan and layered the cut bananas in, then layered more batter on top. I also tented the cake after 30 min with foil. I did not make icing. Next time I will top it with whipped cream. This would be great with a cup of coffee! Yummy!!!
This is very similar to a hummingbird layer cake my aunt makes. Since this is made in the sheet cake pan, it's much easier. I frosted the top with cream cheese icing. My family loved it.
This cake is awesome! I did followed the suggestions of half brown/half white sugar and 1 cup oil. I think i will try apple sauce and add coconut flakes as others have suggested next time.
I would cut back on the oil next time to reduce the fat count. Overall it was a really excellent bread!
My family loves this cake! My husband asks for it often. It's very easy to make and it stays moist. Yes, it tastes even better the next day! I add powdered sugar icing (powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and lemon juice) after the cake cools. I will make loaves for Christmas gifts this year. Thanks for this delicious recipe! ;-)
Excellent!! Just as tasty with walnuts. Sooo moist...for days! Can't wait to make again and indulge in this tasty delight.
This recipe was SOOOOO good!!! I followed the original recipe except I didn't have banana's, so I used a can of mixed fruit (drained) instead, and also used finely chopped pecans, and imitation vanilla/butternut flavor instead of vanilla. I made a whole pan of it last night, my boyfriend and I ate almost half, so I brought some into work today and the ladies can't keep their hands off it!!! A definite keeper!!
Really good and a nice variation on banana bread. My changes: 1/2 C white sugar, 1/2 C brown sugar; 1/2 C oil + 1 C applesauce (to avoid the "fudgy" problem another reviewer had with 100% applesauce substitution). It was easy and plenty sweet. However, it stuck to the pan like glue; next time I'll grease the pan like another reviewer did.
I used this recipe as a guide and switched it up. I used chunked pinapple instead of crushed, and used applesauce instead of oil. I soaked raisins in hot water and when they were nice and soft threw them in too.Sprinkled it with cinnamon before i put it in the oven. The whole family loved it! gotta try it
Ok. So I'm of the school of thought that when you change a recipe and then review it with the changes, it's like driving a Ford and reviewing a BMW. So.. I made this cake exactly! The way the recipe days... And I've made it 5 times in the month since i discovered it. It is totally so good! Perfect as is!
this was a nice cake ...my husband loves it! only thing i did differently was use 100g ground almonds as i didn't have any pecans.i really loved not having any extra mixing bowls to wash up after!
This is a wonderfully moist cake with great flavor. It is great with or without a simple glaze. We all love it and it is so easy to make.
Delicious! I loved the texture and it was so easy and quick to make. I read the reviews and used only a cup of oil, mainly cause that was all I had...and I did everything else the same. I even fell asleep while making it and I didn't hear the timer! I overcooked it but it was still moist! I tented the cake with foil in the last 20 minutes of cooking...glad I did that! I made it on a Friday night and served it Sat night...it was great and still wonderful Sunday morning. I also used Cool Whip as icing and topped it sweetened coconut...that was perfect and light enough to go with the texture. Also...even though I made it in the pan...I was able to flip it onto a serving tray easily!
This is probably the tastiest, moistest cake I have ever made. It was wonderful, and it gets better as it gets older. I wouldn't change a thing about the recipe. I'm a Weight Watchers Lifetime Member, and this cake has 12 points per serving, but if this is what binging is all about, I'm for it.
Great cake and forgiving. I mixed in a bowl b/c I wanted my eggs thoroughly beaten and I added the other ingredients in no particular order and it turned out great! On my second batch, I cut the oil down to 2/3 cup and it was perfect. The cake is just ok out of the oven but becomes fantastic the next day. I also tried making as loaves and they are definetly gift worthy.
Wow, this cake is really good. I substututed a 1/2 cup of brown sugar of 1/2 cup of the white sugar, used walnuts instead of pecans because that was what I had on hand. Very moist, fairly chunky, no need for frosting. I will definitely use this recipe again.
I didn't have any canned pineapple, so I substituted a can of diced pears. I don't know what the cake would have tasted like with pineapple, but it was very moist and delicious using pears! I also added a teaspoon of almond extract in addition to the vanilla. One important note: Make sure you bake this in the 9x13 pan, but I did mix the batter in a bowl first.
Deliciously moist, easy and fast since it's mixed right in the pan and there's no need for frosting or topping of any kind. I followed the recommendations of other reviewers; reduced oil to 1 cup, used half brown and half white sugar and added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon (though I'm not sure the cinnamon was necessary). Then gently mixed it right in the pan as directed and baked. Fabulous recipe!
Fantastic! My husband made this for me for my birthday, brought me back to our Jamaican vacation.
Now don't get me wrong by the four stars I rated it. It was a good cake, but, I felt it needed something else, and I don't think frosting will do it, may be I should have added , like some of the other people did, add some cinnamon, but maybe that would have taken the "jamaican" thing out of it. All in all, I probably would make it again. Thanks though!
I've made this cake twice now and everyone loves it! I added a cream cheese frosting and topped it with coconut flakes. Delicious! Thanks for a great recipe.
YUMMY! :-) My family just LOVE this cake! It's GREAT for breakfast with a hot cup of tea or coffee, if you fancy that! ;-) This is a keeper for sure!!
had lots of compliments on the cake at a christmas party I had. Next time, I'm going to add a light confectionate icing or a cream chesse with nuts frosting. Will add to this great tasting cake!
This cake was vey good and moist. Next time I may add a cream chz frosting to it, with some shredded, sweetened coconut. Very easy to prepare.
It was good and very simple to make. I would advise to use half the amount of sugar- It was tooooo sweet!.
Wonderful Cake!! I decreased the oil using 1 cup, and added 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. I also mixed the cake in a bowl, not wanting to mix in the bundt pan I was going to bake in. I will make this again, and cook in muffin tins to freeze! Can't go wrong with this one! Adding it to my favorites!
Made this for hubby today for Father's Day; this is wonderful! Based on previous reviews I reduced the oil down to 1 cup and this did well. I only had a can of pineapple chunks so I threw it in the food processor and fixed that problem. I only had pecan halves, but got out a plastic baggie, plus my meat mallet, and solved that problem too. Can you tell I was bent on making this cake today? I didn't add cinnamon, as other reviewers mentioned, but think it would have been a welcome addition. This cake almost burnt on me. Be sure to tent this at about 40 minutes. My cake was done in about 52 minutes. Very moist and delicious! Just sprinkled powdered sugar over the top. Thanks!
Had some over ripe bananas to use up and decided to try this recipe. This was a big hit in our house. I used most of the suggestions offered - used 1c each of brown sugar and white sugar, only 1 cup oil, and coconut on top before baking. After baking, I sprinkled with confectioners sugar only and it came out delicious, probably one of the best cake recipes I've ever made. Thanks!!!
Very good and easy to make. Tastes like a banana nut bread, only better.
This is an awesome cake with a great moist texture. A little too greasy for my taste so next time I will use apple sauce instead of oil.
Delicious, easy cake. I used 1 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup brown sugar to cut down the sweetness. My cake was done in 50 min, so keep an eye on yours. It gets very dark on top, but the crisp on the outside compliments the moist inside. Topped with powdered sugar, a hit with the entire family :)
I was sooo skeptical of a one-pan cake, but here it is, and its awesome. So yummy. I actually used frozen bananas I was saving to make banana bread and it seemed to work just fine. I served it with warmed maple syrup and some whip cream. Thanks for a really great recipe that is already making its way around the family....
Delicious and Moist! added twice the amount of banana
Great! I, too, added 1 tsp. cinnamon (I had this recipe from years ago, and it called for 1 tsp. cinnamon). I made mine in a Bundt pan, but if you decide to do that, don't use cooking spray (instead, do the standard 'grease and flour'); otherwise, the outside turns dark, and it's not as appealing. This cake is much better the next day! Thanks for the recipe!
very moist and a family treat
This recipe is very good. We put plenty of pecans in it. But make sure the middle is done as this is a thick recipe. Also the top may have a tendency to brown fast before the cake is done so be sure to tent some foil on top to prevent excessive browning. Then enjoy. Warm with coffee or milk it's great.
I'll be making this again SOON! I did change it a little because I didn't have a full can of pinapple... so I mashed some canned peaches into what I did have. I didn't add pecans because they weren't in the pantry... so I went nutless. Next time though, I would only put 1 cup of oil, it was a little greasy on the hands... but a GREAT recipe! THANKS!
So convenient to make-- I already had all of the ingredients and only had to mess up one bowl. I was thinking that it must be too good to be true and wasn't going to taste well, but boy was I wrong. The cake tasted wonderful, very close to a cake that they serve in my favorite restaurant. I'd give it more than 5 stars if I could! Thank you so much for sharing!
Other than adjusting for my altitude, I changed a couple of things. half applesauce/half oil... 3/4 cup white sugar 3/4 cup brown... doubled the bananas...and instead of 1 1/2 cups nuts, I used 1/2 cup nuts and a cup of coconut... I did mix it in bowls (dry in one, wet in another, as a regular cake) The recipe made a bundt cake and a loaf (loaf came out in 45 minutes, bundt pan a total of 1 hour 15 minutes)... And are so perfect that I can not imagine putting any kind of topping on it. It is moist and the flavors blend perfectly, with still being distinguishable. Recipe saved, and am now waiting for another batch of bananas to ripen :D Thank you for this post, I will be making it a lot!!
Nice flavor, moist and keeps well. As written, it was too oily for me so I cut it back to 1 cup. I also cut the sugar to 1.5 cups because the pineapple is so sweet.
Yummy! I, too, used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar. Also 1/2 cup oil and 1 cup applesauce. It does need something on top so I think I'll use cream cheese icing as suggested earlier! Thanks for the recipe!
fabulous; a big hit!!
Simply Great!!!! I followed the recipe but instead of adding walnut I substituted with almonds. I also added amaretto 1/4 of a cup to give it flavor.
Absolutely delicious!!! Made this for a Jamaican themed baby shower and it was a big hit!
This was a super easy recipe, mixed up in just one pan. On top of that it was delicious and moist.
mikey actually likes this. use heavy syrup pineapple
This was a fairly yummy snacking cake..
pretty good stuff!
Super easy and perfectly yummy. My changes were half brown sugar/half white, reduced oil to one cup, I used three bananas (just because :0), added 1 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, and I topped it with cocounut prior to baking. Tent the cake after 30-40 minutes to prevent it getting too dark. This was perfect! No frosting or powdered sugar needed!
I have made this several times. I did add a tsp of cinnamon because i like cinnamon. And I topped it with cool Whip and toasted coconut. Ooh la la! I think I will add more pineapple or fresh pineapple next time because I couldn't taste it as much as the bananas. FANTASTIC!
Extremely easy to make, though if you're a klutz like me, don't make it in the cake pan! Tastes great, will definitely be making this again.
My church hosted a Black History Month event and incorporated Caribbean foods as well. I wanted to try my hand at a dessert and found this one. LET ME TELL YOU - this was one of the star players of the entire event!!! Because I did not do a trial run or test batch, I went ahead and implemented some of the suggestions from other users. 1) I used 1 c white and 1 c brown sugar. 2) I used 3/4 c vegetable oil and 3/4 c applesauce. Lastly, I prepared these in cupcake form. The recipe as written made 24 cupcakes (with a little batter leftover). Also, since I was making them for a large group, I prepared half with the pecans and half without - both versions were a big hit. I also topped with a simple homemade cream cheese icing, but I don't think it was necessary. Testimonies: 1) EVERYONE who tried them loved them, 2) several people got seconds, 3) my husband requested a personal batch when we got home, and 4) my parents asked me to bring the remaining 2 to their house the next day!!! All around, this was an EXCELLENT recipe!!! (And, I rarely review, but this one was a MUST!!) Thanks for the great recipe!!!
Yummy yummy yummy. I used half white and half brown sugar. I substituted 1/2 cup of applesauce for 1/2 cup of the oil. I'll be whipping this up again.
Just what I wanted. Not too sweet, crunchy with the pecans and soft with the chunks of banana. I used the 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup oil and 3 bananas modification. very moist. I love this!
Great tasting cake. I cut the oil to 1 cup and added an extra banana and baked for 60 minutes. It is moist and delicious (though next time will start checking for doneness at 55 min). I also mixed in a separate bowl since was using cooking spray on the glass dish. I added the bananas last to keep them un-mashed during mixing. Quick, easy and tasty - great dessert!
After reading a few reviews I wanted a less sweet cake so I also cut the sugar to 1 cup and used white only. I used 3/4 c. oil which was a mix of coconut and olive + 1/4 c. water. I only had almonds so used those crushed. Also a 14 oz. can pineapple chunks( left in chunks) and only had 1 banana chopped. Also added 1/4 c. of flax. I greased the pan and sprinkled the bottom with cinnamon and sugar mix. Added 1/2 c flaked coconut to the top and baked 40 min. Result was moist, not sweet but very tasty!
Super quick and easy. you can even make it in the pan! Moist. Did not cook for 60 min. Was ready after 30-35 min.
Very good cake but I'm not a big lover of banana in cakes but tried it anway. A little too sweet for my taste. Wish more of the pineapple flavor would come through. Don't know if I would make it again. My husband seems to like it. It kind of reminds me of a coffeecake recipe from years ago.
This was definitely a really good cake. I put 1 cup the sugar(1/2 cane sugar and 1/2 white sugar), but my banana were overly ripened which made it naturally sweet. My sister went back for seconds which means it was really good. Delicious!! I added the whole can of pineapples and juice and thought it was going to be too moist, but it turned out just right. PERFECT!!
This was great! I made it into muffins/cupcakes. i only used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar, cut the oil in half and added 1/2 cup applesauce, also added 1tsp cinnamon. So moist and delicious!!
Great adaptable recipe and wonderful suggestions. I made 2 batches substituting 1/2 cup applesauce for 1/2 cup oil and 3/4 cup brown sugar for 1 cup white sugar as suggested, I added cinnamon and 1 cup finely grated carrots to one batch, substituted mandarin orange for the pineapple and added all spice and chopped cranberries in addition to the carrots and cinnamon in the second. Made one batch in 2 brownie pans and the other batch in 3 bread pans. All deliciously moist and easily stored. This recipe will sit in the front of my box. Yum.
I have made this recipe a few times and have had rave reviews. I used 1 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of applesauce to cut the oil down and 1 cup of pecan and 1/2 chopped dates. made it in a 10 inch bundt cake pan and it filled the top.. great cake.
Made this twice and absolutely family and I love it. Super easy to make and very moist. I cut back on the amount of sugar by half cup because banana and pineapple are both sweet.
We made it for my daughter’s 6th grade project!!! It is so moist and delicious. I followed the recipe just as it was written and more...I used 3 bananas instead of 2, cinnamon 2 tsp plus 2 tsp nutmeg, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar, subbed walnuts, 1tsp vanilla extract plus 1 tsp rum extract. And for the final finish, unsweetened shredded coconut on top before baking. 350 degrees about 1 hr 15 min.
Strange how a cake w all good ingredients can be so underwhelming. It wasn’t worth the calories
Taking suggestions from others, I used half brown and white sugars, just 1 cup of oil. I mashed my bananas and used some fresh pineapple that I had on hand instead of canned. Baked 55 min. Topped with a vanilla glaze. Taste is good but the texture is VERY dense, more dense than regular banana bread.
I did as others divided white and brown sugar. I add vanilla, Almond and cocnut extract. 1c of oil and 1/2c applesauce.
Very good. I cut the sugar in half but 1 1/2 would have been perfect. I even added some coconut and coconut extract, then poured pear butter on top before serving.
I made this cake with a bit less sugar and oil (about 1/3 cup less) and only one banana . I also added 1 tsp cinnamon per other reviewers' suggestion. It was tasty and very moist.. My husband and I both enjoyed it.
I made this according to the recipe. I didn't have walnuts in the pantry and used cocktail peanuts and crushed them up. Fam LOVED it!
Delicious and simple. I had to use up a surplus of broken almonds. I agree with others and will add one banana and reduce the oil and sugar next time to suit our tastes. This makes a sheet cake.
We had a Jamacian good night and I made this and it was a hit, my sisters and family loved it. The only change I made was half brown sugar like other people did. Will make again
I took the advice of others and did 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar and reduced the oil to 1c. I think the cake is delicious, but felt like it needed a frosting so I did a light layer it cream cheese frosting. That was a game changer and took the cake to a whole new level of delicious. I will definitely make it again. It’s a nice change.
Liked the taste of the cake, but it stuck to the pan that I baked it in. :-( Next time I will mix it in another bowl, grease cake pan and then pour batter into pan. Then I will be happy!
I actually stirred it in a big bowl before putting in the pan. Mixed better that way. REALLY MOIST & DELICOIUS
Delicious, VERY moist and super easy, great to make ahead . Thanks for sharing
Heavier texture than a cake, but flavors were nice. Everyone liked it. I told them it was 'bread'!
It tasted absolutely amazing! It was also pretty easy to make.
Although very tasty, About 12oz too much pineapple compared to similar recipes. Did not bake completely in the center.
Pecans are not cheap these days. This is recipe was good, but a little out of our budget.
Made for girl scouts culture event. Very heavy and would use a shallow pan next time due to its heaviness. Kids liked it!
Enjoyed this cake and loved how easy it is to make and clean up.
I read the comments and adjusted the oil to 1 cup. Also, 1 cup of white and brown sugars. My friends loved it.
I have been threatened bodily harm if I did not make more of these. Make a double batch if you know what's good for you!!
LOVE IT! The flavor is just right. Instead of white sugar I used packed brown sugar.
Really good and very easy. I used 3/4 cup oil, 1/2 cup dk brown sugar plus 1/2 cup golden sugar, around 1/2 cup sweetened coconut mixed in and a little over 1 tsp cinnamon plus about 1/2 Tb vanilla. I did mash the bananas. Very similar to hummingbird cake but much easier. I added the cream cheese frosting II from this site. My husband doesn’t like pineapple in baked goods but even he liked it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections