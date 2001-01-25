Jamaica Cake

My church hosted a Black History Month event and incorporated Caribbean foods as well. I wanted to try my hand at a dessert and found this one. LET ME TELL YOU - this was one of the star players of the entire event!!! Because I did not do a trial run or test batch, I went ahead and implemented some of the suggestions from other users. 1) I used 1 c white and 1 c brown sugar. 2) I used 3/4 c vegetable oil and 3/4 c applesauce. Lastly, I prepared these in cupcake form. The recipe as written made 24 cupcakes (with a little batter leftover). Also, since I was making them for a large group, I prepared half with the pecans and half without - both versions were a big hit. I also topped with a simple homemade cream cheese icing, but I don't think it was necessary. Testimonies: 1) EVERYONE who tried them loved them, 2) several people got seconds, 3) my husband requested a personal batch when we got home, and 4) my parents asked me to bring the remaining 2 to their house the next day!!! All around, this was an EXCELLENT recipe!!! (And, I rarely review, but this one was a MUST!!) Thanks for the great recipe!!!