Spicy Indian (Gujarati) Green Beans

Rating: 4.41 stars
88 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 48
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Indian green bean side dish.

By CEESHOUSE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Place the green beans in the pot, and cook briefly, removing after 3 to 4 minutes. Drain, and rinse with cold water.

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the mustard seed and garlic, and cook until golden brown. Mix in the chile pepper. Place the green beans in the skillet, and season with salt and sugar. Cook and stir 8 minutes, or until tender. Season with pepper to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 14.4g; sodium 589.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (87)

Most helpful positive review

Imbrifer
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2007
This recipe is phenomenal. I've made it many times varying the recipe each time (adding a bit of fresh ginger removing the chile peppers adding additional veggies reducing oil etc.) and it always turns out fantastic. It's quick scalable fairly healthy and delicious. Thank you CeesHouse! Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

IMVINTAGE
Rating: 3 stars
04/24/2007
I cut the recipe in half & subbed about a tsp of horseradish for the mustard seeds. (it was the recommended sub for black mustard seeds by foodsubs.com). I used a dried chipotle chile pepper. Next time I will cut the pepper by half...it was very spicy. I even used more than the called for sugar to try & cut through the spicyness. Luckily I served this w/ Mango Madness Salad (from this site) which really helped cool things off. I will make again but I will cut back on the chile. I loved the sugary garlic pieces...next time I am making some candied garlic cloves to use as a garnish. (boil about 10 cloves in a cup of water for about 8 minutes or until water is mostly gone. Add a couple of tbp of sugar & cook stirring constantly until sugar is golden brown...turn out onto greased pan or parchment paper) Read More
Helpful
(25)
Reviews:
Helpful
Helpful
Denise D
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2010
My new favorite green bean recipe! I cut way back on the oil (2 or 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil) and cooked this in a non-stick skillet. Everyone loved it. Next time I will have to double the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(13)
JULES2JEWELS
Rating: 4 stars
12/19/2007
These were really good. I had a hard time finding black mustard seeds but finally found them in an Indian market. I used crushed red pepper instead of the dried chilie pepper and it was plenty spicy. I did cut back on the oil as well. Read More
Helpful
(7)
TRELLA72
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2011
I used 1 tsp mustard powder rather than the black mustard seed as I didn't have any on hand but this was FANTASTIC! Thank you for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Kym Cox Surridge
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2006
The browned mustard seeds and garlic gave this dish a wonderful flavor--salty and smoky but surprisingly not too garlicky. I used olive oil and omitted the sugar and it was great without it. This was good with the green beans but I think it would be even better with sauteed spinach. The beauty of this recipe is you can use it with pretty much any veggies. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2014
A really good green bean recipe. And I'm not a huge green bean fan. I did not have black mustard seed (nor have I ever heard of it) but the internet told me to sub horseradish for it. That was the only change I made to the recipe. This recipe has been in my recipe box for a very long time. I'm really glad I finally made and I will be using this one again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
RoseRover
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2011
Very good with beans fresh from the garden. Read More
Helpful
(4)
GREENEYEDFAY
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2005
This is a very nice way to spice up plain old green beans. I had forgotten to add the salt and pepper and it was still wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(3)
