Spicy Indian (Gujarati) Green Beans

Rating: 3 stars I cut the recipe in half & subbed about a tsp of horseradish for the mustard seeds. (it was the recommended sub for black mustard seeds by foodsubs.com). I used a dried chipotle chile pepper. Next time I will cut the pepper by half...it was very spicy. I even used more than the called for sugar to try & cut through the spicyness. Luckily I served this w/ Mango Madness Salad (from this site) which really helped cool things off. I will make again but I will cut back on the chile. I loved the sugary garlic pieces...next time I am making some candied garlic cloves to use as a garnish. (boil about 10 cloves in a cup of water for about 8 minutes or until water is mostly gone. Add a couple of tbp of sugar & cook stirring constantly until sugar is golden brown...turn out onto greased pan or parchment paper) Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is phenomenal. I've made it many times varying the recipe each time (adding a bit of fresh ginger removing the chile peppers adding additional veggies reducing oil etc.) and it always turns out fantastic. It's quick scalable fairly healthy and delicious. Thank you CeesHouse! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars My new favorite green bean recipe! I cut way back on the oil (2 or 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil) and cooked this in a non-stick skillet. Everyone loved it. Next time I will have to double the recipe. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars These were really good. I had a hard time finding black mustard seeds but finally found them in an Indian market. I used crushed red pepper instead of the dried chilie pepper and it was plenty spicy. I did cut back on the oil as well. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I used 1 tsp mustard powder rather than the black mustard seed as I didn't have any on hand but this was FANTASTIC! Thank you for sharing! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars The browned mustard seeds and garlic gave this dish a wonderful flavor--salty and smoky but surprisingly not too garlicky. I used olive oil and omitted the sugar and it was great without it. This was good with the green beans but I think it would be even better with sauteed spinach. The beauty of this recipe is you can use it with pretty much any veggies. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars A really good green bean recipe. And I'm not a huge green bean fan. I did not have black mustard seed (nor have I ever heard of it) but the internet told me to sub horseradish for it. That was the only change I made to the recipe. This recipe has been in my recipe box for a very long time. I'm really glad I finally made and I will be using this one again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Very good with beans fresh from the garden. Helpful (4)