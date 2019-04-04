Pressure Cooker Beef Stew

4.5
139 Ratings
  • 5 90
  • 4 38
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

This pressure cooker beef stew was made for us as infants; my mother used to put it in the blender for us as babies. To this day, it reminds me of home. The pressure cooker makes the meat fall apart tender and cooks up in 20 minutes.

Recipe by MISSCANADA

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Heat oil in the bottom of a pressure cooker over medium-high heat. (If the cooker has an insert, remove it, and cook directly in the bottom of the pot.) Add beef and onion; cook until beef is browned on the outside.

  • Stir in 2 cups water, carrots, and bouillon cubes. Close the lid and secure the pressure regulator. Heat until mixture sizzles, then reduce heat to medium and set the timer for 20 minutes. If you have an adjustable pressure regulator, set it for 10 pounds of pressure.

  • Meanwhile, place potatoes in a saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Let pressure release naturally according to manufacturer's instructions, 5 to 10 minutes. (Mine must sit under cold running water for 5 minutes until the lid can be released.)

  • Remove the lid and place the pot over medium heat. Bring to a boil. Stir cornstarch into a small amount of cold water in a small bowl to make a slurry. Stir slurry into stew; cook until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add potatoes to stew or place in serving dishes and ladle stew over them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 900.4mg. Full Nutrition
