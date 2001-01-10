Caramel Frosting I

I have made this several time for my Great Aunt and she has given it her 2 thumbs up and even wanted to use my thumbs for a 4 thumbs up. Grant you I made the same mistake as other when I first made it (not reading the yield area). It plainly states " Original recipe yield: 1 - 8 or 9 inch layer" And that is what I got was one layer worth. With that said tho it was my fault and not the submitters. I now triple it for a 3 layer cake. I did not have any of the other problem as stated by others. It was not runny not did it crack on me, but all that has to do with timing tho. You must vigorotsly boil this to have a good turn out. It does ser quickly therefor it is to be poured and not spread on.