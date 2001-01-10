Caramel Frosting I

304 Ratings
  • 5 212
  • 4 61
  • 3 15
  • 2 11
  • 1 5

I have had this recipe for over 30 years. Cream may be substituted for the milk for added richness.

By MaryKaye

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8 or 9 inch layer
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter, and mix in 3 tablespoons milk and brown sugar. Boil vigorously for 1 minute.

  • Remove from heat, and beat in 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar. Cool slightly, and beat in the vanilla and remaining 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar. Add more milk if the mixture is too thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 2g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 17.9mg. Full Nutrition
