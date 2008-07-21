Sock it to Me Cake
A butter cake mix helps make this cake with cinnamon, brown sugar, and pecans fairly quick and easy to achieve.
This is a nostalgic recipe in our family that has been one of my kids' favorites since they were very little--and now they're both pushing 30! I never used the nuts only because the kids didn't like them, and occasionally make this in a Bundt pan. The aroma as it's baking is wonderful, like a good comfort food should be. It is deliciously moist with a ribbon of cinnamon and not too sweet, especially since there is only a powdered sugar glaze and not a heavy frosting. Even now when my kids come, I still make this cake---just for the memories.Read More
I love, love, love this recipe. I can't stop eating it. I made this cake in an oven-safe plastic round cake pan. I was worried halfway through baking that it would cook too quickly on the outside, and be runny on the inside. I lowered the oven temp to 350, and baked it an extra 10 min. I also used 1/2 c. of sour cream and more cinnamon. But I know it still would have been perfect had I followed the recipe exactly. I left off the icing and it was so moist and GOOD! I also swirled the batter with a butter knife after I layered the streusle filling in the middle. I read the reviews about too much cinnamon right in the middle. I liked that change the best. It gave it an eveness. Excellent, thank you, will make it again ASAP!
DELICIOUS!!!!!!! It never last more than a day at home, it is very YUUUUUMMMMYYYY!! Thanks for such great recipe, I am including a picture of it Thanks again Becky!!!!!!!
I used a yellow cake mix and applesauce for the oil. It turned out really good. I'll be making this again.
I made this as muffins. I followed the basic recipe omitting the 1/4c added sugar in the cake batter (as if the mix doesn't contain enought sugar). I placed about a tablespoon of batter in the bottom of the paper-lined muffin pan, topped it with 2 tsp of the following streusel: 2/3c flour, 1c brown sugar 1 tbsp ground cinnamon and mixed it with 6 tbsp of melted butter. Added more batter and then another layer of streusel. I baked it for about 20-25 minutes and then when cool, drizzled it with powdered sugar icing. Excellent 'coffeecake' muffin! Moist and cinnamony. Yum!
This cake was really good. It was a little to dry for me. I think increasing the amount of oil to 1/2 cup instead of 1/3 may make up the difference. Like some others have suggested, I will swirl the cinnamon mixture into the cake instead of leaving it one layer. It tastes so good inside the cake (not overpowering at all, like I thought) that I wanted it in every bite and not just the center. But my family loved it! Even the cake master herself (my grandmother) commented that the cake was delicious! I think I "socked-it-to-them" with this one! Happy baking everyone!
This recipe tastes good but a little dry for me. I just increased the oil to 1/2 cup and omitted the water and increased the milk to 1/2 cup. Great! Thanks for a great old favorite. I will used it again.
My husband and I agreed that this cake was dry and the flavor was a little on the bland side. I normally enjoy sock it to me cake but this is just not the recipe for me.
Delish!! Everyone was very impressed. I baked this in a 9 x 13 pan and swirled the mixture into the batter. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing!
I was looking for the original Sock It To Me Cake I used to make from the side of the cake mix box. This one is close (and very good) but it's missing something flavor wise - a tiny bit bland in some way. After some research on the original recipe, I think I'll add the 2 tsp vanilla to it next time. Also, less white sugar. It's a bit too sweet, even for my sweet tooth, after all the brown sugar.
Excellent cake...My wife doesn't like cinnamon and never has, but she ate two pieces of this when I baked it. Looking forward to the next one
I forgot to add the 1/4 cup sugar but it was still great.
I made this to bring to work for a coworkers retirement, and everyone raved about it. The smell of it baking was absolutely wonderful, wasn't sure if the cake would even make it to work!! Thanks for sharing your recipe Becky!!
I'm trying this one for the 1st time as I write this (it's actually in the oven now!). I am pleasedwith the simplicity of the ingredients but I am not pleased with the flow of the recipe on the paper. I am going to have to rewrite this one so I am adding the right ingredients at the right time. I can't wait to taste this cake!
I LOVED THIS CAKE IT WAS SO SO GOOD I MADE IT FOR A NEW YEARS PARTY AND EVERYONE LOVED IT. AND IT LOOKED AMAZING I PUT IT ON 375 BUT I NOTICED AFTER 20 MINUTES THAT IT LOOKED LIKE IT WAS COOKING TO FAST SO I TURNED IT DOWN TO 350 AND COOKED IT A COUPLE MINUTES LONGER IT WAS SO GOOD I WILL BE MAKING IT AGAIN SOON.
I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfectly! I did have to take it out at 40 minutes instead of 45, but that may just be my oven.
Very good cake, I would describe it as a coffee cake because by itself, alittle plain.
Very good cake. I will definitely make it again.
THIS CAKE IS SO AWESOME! I HAD LOST MY RECIPE FOR SOCK IT TO ME CAKE, AND SO GLAD I FOUND THIS ONE. I FOLLOWED ADVICE OF PREVIOUS REVIEWERS, SWIRLING THE FILLING THRU THE CAKE WITH A BUTTER KNIFE INSTEAD OF HAVING IT IN ONE BIG LAYER. AND I LOWERED THE TEMP ON THE OVEN TOWARDS THE END TO 350. INSTEAD OF USING THE DRIZZLE FOR ICING, I MAKE MY OWN HOMEMADE CREAM CHEESE ICING, WHICH YOU CAN FIND ON HERE, THERE ARE MANY RECIPES FOR IT. USING A LIGHT CREAM CHEESE FROSTING REALLY MAKES THIS CAKE A TREAT!! YUMMO!
served this at easter at the request of my niece
This desert was a family favorite back in the '60s and I began sharing this version with friends recently. I have altered it a bit by including more brown sugar and pecans in the swirl. I also only use 3/4 cup of sour cream and use Condensed Milk for the remainder 1/4 cup and a little Mexican Vanilla to give the cake a bit more sweetness. I also glaze pecan halves and place them on the top of the cake for decoration on the wider slices of the bundt. Enjoy!
Very Good!! I play kick ball and our team name is the Bundt Cakes so I made this for a treat after the game. The team still talks about the cake and wants me to make it again.
OMG this cake turned out absolutely delicious it was simple to make and baked perfectly, the only thing I changed was the glaze I added more of a cream cheese icing glaze is that recipes glaze was a little too powder sugary for me. I will make this again for sure! I did add 1/2 cup of oil as others suggested, I used butter pecan cake mix and also swirled the mix instead of leaving it in the middle. It was very tasty!
Was just ok for me...
Delicious! I omitted the nuts and I added a little extra cinnamon to the cake mix. I also dusted the pan with a cinnamon/ sugar mixture first. (I got that idea from the recipe for Banana Sour CreamBread found on this site.) I also doubled the cinnamon/brown sugar mix for the middle. This will be a definite keeper!
Awesome moist delicious cake! Only thing better is MORE of it!! This cake didn't even last a day at my house..made another one and took it to work and it was gone in less than an hour and one guy even asked me to make him one and he would buy it!! LOL I have one in the oven now I am making for my dad..he loves my coffee cake..I know he is gonna love this cake even better!!! Scrumptious!!
Overall, this was a good cake. I followed the recipe to the letter, but it still came out a little dry for me. I will definitely try again but with a few adjustments. Thanks for the recipe!
This was a great recipe; extremely popular at work! I made it just as written, and I found a bonus for the filling. In the grocery aisle with the ice cream toppings, I found a can of cinnamon coated pecan chips. I used those in my filling in place of plain pecans, along with all other ingredients called for. The result was a cake that tasted like a cinnamon roll. I also did a little swirling of the batter after it was all in the pan, just a butter knife back and forth. I may try cream cheese frosting next time to enhance the similarity to a cinnamon roll.
Sorry, I followed the instructions to the letter and I was very disappointed with the outcome of this recipe. I know good cake, and in my opinion, this cake was a complete failure. Even though I generously greased the bundt pan I used because I already knew that sometimes cakes with filings that include brown sugar can sometimes stick to the pan. I cooled the cake 25 mins. as directed and the cake, with it's hard shell top was securely stuck to the pan. I carefully tried to use a flexible knife to unstick the cake. When I thought I had freed the cake, I turned it over and it was still stuck. I had to pound the pan against the counter to get it out. It fell apart. If that wasn't enough, the instructions said to bake at 375 degrees, for 45-55 mins. I left it unbothered for the minimum 45 mins. The cake really appeared overcooked with a dark hard shell on top, securely melded to the Teflon bundt pan. The cake was on the dry side to me. I recently had a friend's Sock It To Me Cake, and hers was much better. Even though I finely chopped the pecans as directed, to me the amount of 1cup was too much. I was very careful to follow the instructions but it didn't turn out well. Nothing is more disappointing to me than to follow a cake recipe carefully and for it to fail. All my ingredients were fresh, so I really don't know what was wrong. I even have a relatively new oven.
My family enjoyed this cake a lot!
This recipe was good. The batter tasted good. The flavor of the cake was very good but the problem was the cook time. 45-55 minutes is way too long. I took mine out at 42 minutes and it was burned. This was disappointing since there was no indication it was being overcooked (no burning smell while baking). The outside was very dark and hard but the inside was a moist delicious cake, didn't bother icing it since outside was ruined but I still ate it. If you make this recipe I would start watching the oven to take it out around 30 minutes. I would make again, with adjustments to cook time.
Amazing! Amazing! Amazing!
This was fantastic, everybody loved it. I substituted vanilla yogurt for the sour cream because I didn't have any at the time and it was still great. The only thing I think I will change when I make it in the future is to decrease the cinnamon a bit. I love cinnamon but to have that much in one small area was a bit too much.
I followed this recipe exactly. I used a Pilsbury Butter Cake mix and also added a little butter extract. Some of the other cooks stated that the cinnamon was too strong in the center, so I decided to swirl this through o even out both the taste and texture. Very quick and simple cake. Thank you for sharing.
My guests raved about how good this tasted, but for me as a baker it was a little too dry although it was moist. Next time I will increase the oil to 1/2 cup.
I can't imagine a better version. This was perfect. It's just the right sweetness and is so moist. Mine didn't need to bake the whole time. I took it out 5 minutes early.
Awesome cake! The sour cream really makes the difference. My family hasnt gotten burnt out yet so Im averaging one a month...
I used this recipe twice and both times the cake was a hit. My family enjoys this cake for the holidays and is now a family tradition
This is a great sock it to me cake recipe. Was easy to make. The only thing I did differently was add vanilla flavor. Mmy family loved it and it took me back down memory lane.when I was a child we would visit the south for our family reunions and this was always my cake.
Sock it to Me Cake III. Easy and good coffee cake. I followed recipe exactly, I baked it at 375 for 50 minutes and I think 45 min. would have been long enough. I have one of the newest heavy Nordic Ware Bundt pans with a swirl design and it makes a beautiful presentation for brunches or potlucks.
Great cake. Didn't change a thing.
Made it just like the recipe. My daughter loved it, I thought it was a bit bland, but it was still good.
Very good cake, yum!! My family loved it
Made this cake in place of pie for thanksgiving dinner. After reading the reviews about it being dry I upped the sour cream to 1.5 cups. After eating it, I will double the brown sugar and cinnamon for the filling as I found it to be a little lacking, and will only use 1 tablespoon of milk for the glaze as most of it ended up in the bottom of the cake server. Having said all that, my family and I loved it! I might have started a new tradition for the holiday, Thanksgiving Cake!
I make this cake regularly, originally from the DH cake box recipe, then here once the recipe was no longer on the box. A great cake!
I tried this recipe today and it was delicious! The cake was moist and sweet!
This is the traditional recipe for Sock it to Me cake. I made it exactly according to directions, but checked it after 35 minutes. So glad I did because it was ready to come out of the oven then. I think over-baking is causing some of the complaints of a dry cake. Thank you for the recipe!
Easy to follow recipe. I added brown sugar and pecans to bottom of bundt cake as well. Excellent cake and very moist.
This recipe was simple and delicious. It's my husbands favorite and I will be making it a lot more often.
I made this last night and half is gone already.
A hit! No leftovers!
This cake is rather dry and the taste is not quite right. I made it according to recipe but if use this recipe again I will definitely make some changes to make it moister. Probably decrease temperature to 350 and add a little more milk.
A little disappointed in the directions. ...says to use a box of butter recipe cake mix, but doesn't say if you follow the box directions then add the other stuff. ..my box calls for 3 eggs and 1/3 stick of butter, this recipe calls for 4 eggs and 1/3 C of vegetable oil. ..not consistent or good directions at all. ...we will see how it tastes.
no nuts for me- great recipe - full of memories- thanks
I didn't make any changes. It's delicious!
Recipe said to bake it 45-50 minutes and even though my oven usually cooks on the slow side the outside burned after only 40 minutes. The inside was still good though.
I substituted greek yogurt for the sour cream. This cake was good, but 45 minutes was too long. Next time, I will check for doneness at the 35 minute mark.
We loved this cake..If I make it again, though I will add more sugar and cinnamon.
I've made this cake 3 times in 30 days! We've given away maybe half of one! Lol. Greatest cake recipe Eva!
I did exactly like the recipe and took it out before the 45 min and it burned. I would suggest lowering the oven temp to 350 and NOT using 375... I will scrape off the burned parts and hope for the best!
Tasty, moist. A hit with the family. I used slightly less granulated sugar and I think next it’ll make a cream cheese icing.
I took a knife and swirled the cinnamon/sugar/pecan mixture throughout the batter and my cake baked more evenly than my first attempt, where it all sank to the bottom of the pan. I also made a pecan streusel and drizzled the top with a cream cheese glaze.
I had a craving for cake tonight, and this filled it! It was so good! I used yellow cake mix because that's all I had, and omitted the pecans (didn't have any). Very good.
Nothing special about this one. I will delete this one from my recipe box.
Made as written then added 1 tsp vanilla into batter. DO NOT bake this for the time listed! I realize everyone’s ovens are different but at 40-45 minutes, you’ll end up with a nearly burned, super dry cake! I recommend you start checking it at 35 minutes and so on.
I used a sugar free hello cake mix and Swerve confectioners sugar to decrease the carbs. Texture is off slightly but a great recipe!
this is the best I made it as my birthday cake (6/25) and also as my mother in laws birthday cake (6/27) and am looking forward to making this cake more
I added butter emulsion and vanilla. My oven gets extremely hot so instead of 375 I baked it on 325. Very easy and it looks perfect!! Im sure they will love it!
So disappointing. My cake burned. Set at 375 with timer at 40 minutes to check.
Tastes great! Just wish the glaze was a little thicker.
I have to say this cake was outstanding my wife hates cinnamon but she loved this cake I can't really say it's the best I ever had because I only got to eat one piece the rest she hid it from me and ate it all
Great cake! Made it last night, and was a little suprised how dark the outer layer turned but I was pleasantly surprised with a moist and fluffy piece. I did omit the glaze. I think it is even better this morning.
This wasn't bad, but it wasn't great either. Kinda everyday.
375 is much too high of a temp for 45-55 mins. Also taste was very bland and dry
I followed this recipe exactly as written and it came out perfect! It was super moist, wonderfully flavorful, and sweet, without being heavy. I will make this cake again for the holidays with confidence! Might be the best cake I have ever made!
When making a box mix I always add an extra egg, use butter instead of oil and substitute milk for the water. I then proceeded with the recipe as followed. The cake was flavorful and delicious. I wish I had made more filling. This one will definitely be a keeper.
My husband voted this cake to be one of the top 3 of his favorite cakes. Delicious only thing it spilled over and went flat. Didn't even need the glaze. Making it again only this time no kids quiet house and not opening oven until closer to the time.
I read all the reviews and modified the following... I used 1/2 cup of Canola oil since that's what I had on hand and I added 1 tsp of Almond extract. OMG! This was a moist and flavorful cake. Absolutely fabulous. Thank you Becky!
My husband asks for it every year for his birthday. Thanks loved how easy the recipe was.❤️
I love this cake. I’ve made it several times. It’s super moist and delicious. This is my go to recipe every-time! You can’t go wrong with this cake especially if you are pressed for time.
I made this cake for my fiancé. and myself; it was dessert for after the Cowboys vs Eagles game; which by the way...my Cowboys won 29 - 23 n the cake was a hit; not to dry..delicious. I did not use the pecans. He wants another one n he's not even a sweets kind of guy
I just baked this cake using yellow cake instead of butter, and walnuts instead of pecans because that is what I had on hand.The only reason for the 4 stars is the glaze. In the pic it looks wonderful, but when I mixed it up, it just didnt taste that good...too much of that powdered sugar taste that I just dont like too much.
No, I would make it again!
This was a hit with the entire family. Thanks for the great recipe.
I loved this cake. I will add a scoop of ice cream with it next time to enhance the flavors . My church friend took several pieces a shared at home saying it was delicious!
I added 4 eggs no oil Instead I use one cup of butter Super moist my family enjoyed I've been making sock it to me cake at least 15 years.
The cake was moist and delicious ! Will make again and again!
