Sock it to Me Cake

A butter cake mix helps make this cake with cinnamon, brown sugar, and pecans fairly quick and easy to achieve.

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the 2 tablespoons of cake mix, cinnamon, brown sugar, and pecans; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, blend cake mix, sour cream, oil, water, eggs, and sugar. Beat on high speed for 2 minutes.

  • Pour 2/3 of batter into a greased and floured bundt pan. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture in the center of this and spread remaining batter evenly over this.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan for 25 minutes. Remove from pan.

  • To Make Glaze: Blend powdered sugar and milk together to make a glaze. Drizzle over cake. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 70.6mg; sodium 302.8mg. Full Nutrition
