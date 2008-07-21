Sorry, I followed the instructions to the letter and I was very disappointed with the outcome of this recipe. I know good cake, and in my opinion, this cake was a complete failure. Even though I generously greased the bundt pan I used because I already knew that sometimes cakes with filings that include brown sugar can sometimes stick to the pan. I cooled the cake 25 mins. as directed and the cake, with it's hard shell top was securely stuck to the pan. I carefully tried to use a flexible knife to unstick the cake. When I thought I had freed the cake, I turned it over and it was still stuck. I had to pound the pan against the counter to get it out. It fell apart. If that wasn't enough, the instructions said to bake at 375 degrees, for 45-55 mins. I left it unbothered for the minimum 45 mins. The cake really appeared overcooked with a dark hard shell on top, securely melded to the Teflon bundt pan. The cake was on the dry side to me. I recently had a friend's Sock It To Me Cake, and hers was much better. Even though I finely chopped the pecans as directed, to me the amount of 1cup was too much. I was very careful to follow the instructions but it didn't turn out well. Nothing is more disappointing to me than to follow a cake recipe carefully and for it to fail. All my ingredients were fresh, so I really don't know what was wrong. I even have a relatively new oven.