Sock it to Me Cake II
Use a cake mix to get a jump start on making this rich, pecan-filled cake with a butter icing.
Well I guess I'll Get the Negative Out Of the Way First..I Used a 10 inch Bundt Pan, I Like the Sock it to Me in a Bundt..It Wasn't Enough Room for Cake to Rise and this Cake Rises Very Well.. So All Using a Bundt, USE A DEEP BUNDT Pan WITH THIS RECIPE,has Lots Of Batter.. If Using a Bundt Pan The Deeper the Better!..EVERYTHING ELSE.. IS EXCELLENT, PERFECT RECIPE IN MY BOOK AND THE GUYS loved It..YES It's Sweet, However a Glass Of Ice Cold Milk Sets It Off.. No Problem with the Sugar, Any one Who Doesn't like a real Sweet Cake, Perhaps just cut back to half a cup of Sugar in the Cake Mixing Part or Exclude the 1 Cup of Sugar all together.. I'm Posting Pictures of My Final Results for this Recipe. Note: The Bottom of the Cake, It has a Crunchy Top, like a Pound Cake and with my bundt Pan not being Deep enough it actually somewhat pulled away Or Rised to high IN THE BAKING PROCESS .. But the Taste Is to Die For Good..SUPER MOIST MELT IN YOUR MOUTH CAKE.. THANKS FOR POSTING! SEE PHOTO'S..Read More
Made note of the other reviews and decided to only add 1/3 cup sugar but was still way too sweet.Read More
This cake was very moist and delicious. It was a big hit at a family gathering. The only problem I had was with the icing. It soaked into the cake and before pouring the rest of it the butter started to separate from the other ingredients. Too much butter maybe? I would make this cake again but either make changes to the icing recipe or use another all together. By the way I baked the cake in a bundt pan. I thought that made a prettier presentation.
A "sock-it-to-me" cake was requested by a co-worker as a special treat. Having never heard of it before. I asked him what the ingredients were. This recipe came the closest to what he described. However, I made a couple of adjustments. I left out the nuts, added lemon zest to the cake mix, and used a buttermilk powder reconstituted with lemon juice instead of water in the icing. My co-worker said this was the BEST sock-it-to-me cake he has ever had.
I made this cake for one of my desserts for Thanksgiving. It was delicious! It was moist and had great flavor. However, after reading the previous reviews, I decided not to use the hot icing from the recipe. Instead I mixed confectioners sugar, milk and a bit of vanilla to make a simple topping for my cake.
Wonderfully MOIST, buttery, sweet....What more could you want in a cake? My husband and I loved it, fighting over the last piece! This is a great cake and I recommend it to anyone who loves cinnamon or brown sugar. I am making it for Thanksgiving for my whole family! Thanks for the great recipe!
SO good that my co-workers were fighting over the last pieces! GREAT cake and very easy to make.
I tried the recipe again. This time I eliminated all the sugar in the batter. The sweetness in the cake mix alone was more than sufficient. I'm giving 5 stars for taste, texture and presentation. If possible, do not slice until completely cooled down and left to rest, maybe even a day or overnight. The difference is incredible! I also would cut the brown sugar in the streusel down to 1/2 cup instead of the 3/4 cup for those, like myself, who must watch their sugar intake. Less glaze can also be used. Other than that, it's a wonderful cake!
I was nervous about making this recipe, but, it was delicious- supermoist. The only thing I changed was the glaze: I used 1c. powdered sugar with 4tbsp whole milk. Scrumptious!
I made this cake for our family's Christmas yesterday. Oh my goodness! It was such a huge hit!!! Super moist, delicious, great flavors that get even better if you let them rest overnight. I must admit I have never been a great fan of Sock it to Me Cake, but this one has changed my opinion. There wasn't any cake left!! Now my husband wants me to make him one because yesterday's cake was gone before he was able to get some. Thanks Beryl Hubbard!
very good I served it at a church luncheon and got plenty compliments on it. I thing the icing made it a little to moist and the butter separated from the other ingredients. I will definately make it again but I will make a few changes to the icing
Excellent cake!! Fixed it for a party and everyone loved it - I wouldn't change a thing, and I think that it would be good as a brunch item as well. No problems with the icing and the buttery taste adds to the cake - a very RICH and heavy cake - perfect!!
Very Good. I only used 8 oz. of sour cream, but it tastes just fine. Very moist. I will definitely make it again!
followed instructions to the "T" on the cake and it came out perfectly! Family loved it!
Very good, very rich. Excelllant fo special occasions
Do not bake 50 minutes, I did 40 and this was more than enough. I only added 1/4 cup of sugar to the cake mix and I felt this was plenty. The cake had a nice flavor but was dry. I opted to skip the icing recipe because I could not bring myself to add a stick of butter to an already 'fatty' cake. Instead I used 1 cup of confectionary mixed with 2T of milk and a touch of vanilla. I'm sure the recipe would be less dry with the listed icing.
Prepared for Xmas brunch and was a big hit. I prepared as listed but think in the future will reduce the oil.Cake was moist and favorful according to family members( I don't know didn't get a chance to sample it myself). Always an excellent sign when the cake disappears like that.
This is one of the best tasting cake recipes I've had in a long time. I used lemon cake mix just to add some flair, along with vanilla icing with a tsp. of almond flavoring...The girls really loved it, Definately I will be making this recipe again soon. creator of beautiful ideas
I gave this recipe 5 star because the flavor and texture was superb!!! The only down fall I had was the cake needed more time in the oven. I cook the cake for 50min, but next time I will add 5-10 more minutes to the cooking time. Overall the cake was great, especially with homemade cream cheese icing!!
Great! Used a bundt pan- looked amazing.
Moist, delicious! Makes you feel warm and fuzzy.
I tried this recipe and loved it, however I found it a bit sweet. When I made the cake again I used only 1/2 cup of sugar and it was even better!
When it comes to the icing or glaze keep it simple just to equal parts of milk and powdered sugar. I use this glaze on this cake every time and haven't had a complaint yet.
This review has been a long time coming. The base recipe is SO GOOD, it is almost sinful. Thankfully, it is only "almost sinful" since I have made it so often. Here is the story... I had the day off from work a little over a year ago (told you this review was overdue) and I decided to surprise my wife with a desert when she got home from work. Let me tell you, it is so good my wife asks me to make this about every 2-3 months. It is so good I don't even mind...it doesn't hurt that it is so easy to make too. I really only made one significant change and a couple of minor tweaks. ***Major change = instead of 2/3 cup of oil, I used 1 cup of applesauce. **Minor tweaks = instead of 1 cup of sugar I use 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar; instead of 1 Tsp of vanilla extract I used 2 Tsp (I mean, doesn't everyone add extra vanilla extract when given a choice?); lastly, I do not ice the cake at all... instead, I sift liberal amounts of confectioners sugar sifted over the top of the cake once it has cooled slightly after taking out of the Bundt cake pan. I promise you that this will be a hit with your family and friends too!!!
The only change I made was to use a fluted pan instead of 9 x 13, to much brown sugar/cinnamon for this type of pan so it had to cook a little longer but cake was great. Family loved it I will make again.
I made this cake exactly by the receipe (used a bundt cake pan. But it came out way to moist. I am going to reduce the amount of oil from 2/3 to about a third and bake it for 65 minutes instead of 50 minutes.
