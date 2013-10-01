Sock it to Me Cake II

Use a cake mix to get a jump start on making this rich, pecan-filled cake with a butter icing.

Recipe by Beryl Hubbard

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions

  • Mix together the cake mix and eggs. Fold in the sour cream. Mix in the vanilla, 1 cup sugar, oil and pecans.

  • Pour half of batter into a 9 x 13 inch pan. Combine the ground cinnamon and brown sugar. Sprinkle over the batter. Pour the other half of the batter over top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes.

  • To make Icing: Bring to a boil 1/2 cup butter or margarine, 1 cup sugar, buttermilk and baking soda. Prick cake all over with fork and pour hot icing on cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 56.8g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 66.4mg; sodium 323.3mg. Full Nutrition
