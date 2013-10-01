Sock it to Me Cake II

This review has been a long time coming. The base recipe is SO GOOD, it is almost sinful. Thankfully, it is only "almost sinful" since I have made it so often. Here is the story... I had the day off from work a little over a year ago (told you this review was overdue) and I decided to surprise my wife with a desert when she got home from work. Let me tell you, it is so good my wife asks me to make this about every 2-3 months. It is so good I don't even mind...it doesn't hurt that it is so easy to make too. I really only made one significant change and a couple of minor tweaks. ***Major change = instead of 2/3 cup of oil, I used 1 cup of applesauce. **Minor tweaks = instead of 1 cup of sugar I use 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar; instead of 1 Tsp of vanilla extract I used 2 Tsp (I mean, doesn't everyone add extra vanilla extract when given a choice?); lastly, I do not ice the cake at all... instead, I sift liberal amounts of confectioners sugar sifted over the top of the cake once it has cooled slightly after taking out of the Bundt cake pan. I promise you that this will be a hit with your family and friends too!!!