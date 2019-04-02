Peppers Roasted with Garlic, Basil and Tomatoes
This is a bright, beautiful, and very simple vegetarian dish. The secret of the sophisticated flavor is in the herb vinegar. I like to use white vinegar flavored with sprigs of tarragon.
I have been on the Ornish diet (very low fat vegetarian) for a couple of months. I love it, but it didn't take long to see this that this diet horrifies most Americans, and is very difficult to find recipes that accomodate my guidelines. I'm always looking for foods that will delight my guests without compromising my hard work. This one makes such a beautiful presentation and so savory, they will not even notice how healthy it is! I couldn't wait to try it, so just used what I had on hand, which meant only 2 cloves of garlic, cherry tomatoes and basil, from my garden, and a well-seasoned stone baking dish (so no oil needed). I sampled it with the 2 vinegars I had: balsamic, which was very robust. Used in very small quantity, not too bad. My favorite was a delicate unflavored brown rice vinegar. I heaped extra fresh (not cooked) basil, for more flavor & it was delicious. Next time will add even more herbs, like tarragon, chives, or rosemary, as well. I think cheese would mask the flowery flavor. I will make this often and have fun experimenting variations - thank you for submitting!Read More
These peppers were pretty good. I added some chopped mushrooms and spring onions into the mix as well as some mozzarella cheese. I had leftovers which tasted better the next day re-heated! Will maybe make again.Read More
was great but was even better with some fresh mozzeralla in small chunks (will slightly bake into the mix!)....yummmy!!!!
Delicious! I made a few changes, though. I added some chopped fresh mushrooms and some parmesan cheese to the mixture. I also topped with a sprinkling of soft whole wheat bread crumbs for the second 15 minutes in the oven. I didn't have any herb vinegar so I left that out and they were still excellent. My husband claims to hate peppers but he actually complimented me on how good these were.
I made this last night as a healthy and low-carb side dish to spicy sloppy joes. I think I forgot the garlic but I did mix in some steamed asparagus tips with the tomatoes and basil, and used balsamic vinegar. It was a big hit, and much more filling than I had anticipated!
quick & easy! I ended up adding some mozzarella as well as some Italian seasoned bread crumbs. VERY YUMMY! Will definitely make this one again! (oh, also I didn't have fresh basil so I used the dried kind... STILL YUMMY!)
I made these for a group of family and friends. They were awesome! I did quickly par-boil the peppers which made them a bit more tender, added a few toasted pine nuts, and a sprinkle of parm cheese. Excellent.
I haven't tried this recipe, yet. I bought the ingredients and will make it for our Super Bowl party. I wanted to make a suggestion, I think this recipe needs some cheese. I plan on adding some mozzarella cheese to the mixture.
Yep! This is a keeper. I looked for a way to use yellow, red and green peppers that were on their way out. This was it. I didn't have cherry tomatoes, so simply sliced up a tomato instead. I took the advice of others and added Parmesan cheese, plus shoved in sliced mushrooms and chopped chive. I also added bread crumbs but waited until the foil came off. I cooked it longer than required only because we were grilling and the rest of the food wasn't quite ready. I loved the slightly burned flavor. This is an awesome recipe that lends itself to a myriad of variances. I'll be doing it again!
Simple and delicious! This is the perfect recipe for Sept. and October when the ingredients are in season. I recommend letting the garlic, basil, tomato mix sit a little before baking in the peppers. I also put a little salt and pepper in the mix, which added to the flavour and cooked 5 min longer than suggested. All changes worked well and I will definitely make this again. Very soon!
Five stars for presentation, for sure - they were beautiful. As for taste, however, they were a little boring and I would only rate them an average 3-stars. Because they were so impressive looking and can be made ahead, however, they're definitely worth working with to improve the flavor. Granted, neither Hubs nor I used the vinegar because we knew we wouldn't like it - I gave them a good drizzle of olive oil instead, particularly since I didn't want them to dry out during baking. Even a good sprinkle of grated Parmesan would have been good... or maybe onion. Or crisped, crumbled bacon. Or any number of other possibilities.
Yum! I thought these were delicious as written. I used orange peppers and I just used white wine vinegar as I didn't have any herbed vinegar. If you want cheese, add cheese! These are also perfect as is. Thanks for the recipe!
I've been making these for the past few years (after finding a very similar recipe in a Jamie Oliver cookbook). I use crushed garlic, peeled whole cherry tomatoes, and a splash of balsamic in each pepper before they go in the oven. Lovely!
Boring, but edible.
These were pretty good. We drizzled balsamic vinegar and sprinkled goat cheese on top at the end.
Mmmmm soooo good. You have to like garlic though, cause it's a pretty strong flavor. I added just a smidge of Parmesan cheese, but I'm sure they'd be good without it as well!
I was a little skeptical of this going into it, but no more! When I took my basil out of the container, it was a little funky so I tossed it and instead had to use some dried.... I used Tarragon Vinegar. These peppers turned out just delicious! I do think that fresh basil would be much better, but the dried definitely didn't ruin things! I can't wait to make this again.
The peppers and garlic didn't cook at all and 8 cloves of garlic is a lot of garlic unless you were cooking the garlic which would have made it a lot sweeter rather than spicier as raw garlic is. What can I say, very plain (except for the basil) and not terribly interesting. Tomorrow I'm going to stir fry the leftovers and maybe toss the cooked veggies with a little pasta for lunch.
If this had cheese on it---it would be incredible. We can't have dairy or gluten, so the next time I make this I will either use less garlic, or sautee the garlic in olive oil beforehand. Sauteeing mushrooms and onion with the garlic, too, would be a good idea.
OMG, these are good! I have made these as written and with my own variations with delicious results. This recipe adapts easily to whatever's fresh in the garden or at the farmer's market. So much fun to experiment with different herbs, veggies and vinegars! Thanks for the delicious recipe and the inspiration! :^)
Easy, tasty, pretty, & healthy. I added mushrooms and was glad I did, added some depth and umami flavor. Will be a regular side dish in this house.
Really good! We added a little bit of chopped green onion, balsamic vinegar and dijon mustard.
These were outstanding, and they looked so pretty! I will definitely make this again. I did use balsamic vinegar, and they were great!
I've belonged to this site for several years now, and this is the first recipe I actually am writing a review for. It's SOOOOOO good! I had a dinner party with healthy cooking as the theme, and made these and was thankful (and rather surprised), that these were such a hit! My friends aren't the healthiest eaters, but they definitely loved these! Thanks for the recipe!
Very nice and easy recipe. Plus, oh so healthy! Will do this again for sure.
just added a little parmesan cheese was very pretty
Low fat, animal friendly, and super yummy!!!
These were so delicious! I think I actually prefer them cold - the leftovers out of the fridge the next day seemed to have allowed the flavors to blend. I also sprinkled some parmesan cheese on top. Yummy!
Tasted like Pizza without the bread. Used Pesto Sauce instead of Olive Oil, added fresh mushrooms, onion, and parmesean. Also used Campari tomatos
Definitely will make again.
I used red peppers and jasmin rice cooked, diced mushrooms to stuffed. A little soy sauce, white pearl onions. On top, some Colby and Monterrey cheese.
This is a great healthy stuffed bell pepper recipe that I didn't feel guilty eating afterward! I made it just for myself so I chose a yellow pepper. I didn't have any herb vinegar so I just used some balsamic. Next time I'm at the store I'm gonna keep a look out for it though cause it sounds delicious! Great recipe...thanks so much!!
10/10 would make again! This recipe was the perfect side dish for the Butternut Squash-Sweet Potato Ginger Bisque recipe on this site. The only thing I was missing was herb vinegar so I substituted with balsamic and it was perfect! Tons of garlic, tons of flavor, tons of happy tummies around here! ;)
I add fresh motz cheese, garlic and still found it to be bland
This has all the things that make for a great, healthy dish. So many vegetable dishes call for a huge amount of butter, oil or dressing. This has just the minimum to hold everything together and add a little bit of the olive oil taste. I use shallots instead of garlic because of an allergy to garlic. Very delicious, quick to prepare and a great dish to serve family or guests.
Not sure what I did wrong, but the garlic instead of turning out roasted, it tasted sort of boiled... I was expecting the nice and crisp texture of roasted garlic. Other than that, a very nice appetizer and the whole house smells delicious :)
I just made these the other night as a side to baked marinated chicken breasts. In addition to the cherry tomatoes I also threw in some chopped onions & yellow summer squash. I tossed them in oil & vinegar, and added some fresh basil from my garden before placing them in the pepper cups. They were not only easy to make, but a cute colorful little side....oh & I forgot to mention they were tasty!!! Thanks for sharing :)
balsamic vinegar was a little overpowering. a pretty good dish as a side to an entree, and definitely something i will eat again when i am craving something refreshing and healthy
These were delicious! I added mushrooms and mozzarella cheese just about 10 minutes before they were done. Excellent!
Made this tonight to test for a family dinner at the in laws next weekend. Perfect, husband loved it too! I will multiply by 4 for a healthy side dish. This recipe also inspired me to make my own tarragon vinegar...which is now resting for the next 2-3 weeks in my pantry. I used a store bought tarragon champagne vinegar for the dish I made tonight.
This was very easy to make. Bonus: it looks great on the plate! I added a little balsamic vinegar to the tomato mixture versus an herb vinegar at the end.
My family loved them.
Tried these for the first time today. Loved them. Only change I made was added panko and parmesan cheese mixture to the top of each and baked another 10 minutes. Will make again for sure
I made these as a side dish for baked ziti. I marinated canned petite diced tomatoes in golden balsamic vinegar, olive oil and Italian seasoning and used mini sweet peppers that I stuffed from the top with the tomatoes, basil and a little fresh Parmesan. Colorful and delicious side dish! Next time if I use half peppers I will top with bread crumbs and Parmesan. These are a gem!
This is an easy, tasty and good looking side dish - I made it into a entree by adding some toasted pine nuts and small cubes of tofu. Since I find green bell peppers to be slightly bitter, I used red, yellow and orange ones.
Great recipe! Love the comments, they help me add my personal touches. I used tomato, marinated artichoke, onion, fresh minced garlic, salt, pepper, dried sweet basil, olive oil, and a splash of balsamic, Parmesan. Added fresh mozzarella for the last 15. Actually don't think it needs the mozzarella.
Made this and thought it to be very good since I like veg's.
Instead of just halving the peppers I sliced them and I added fresh green beans. I chopped the garlic. In another bowl I mixed together garlic, olive oil, a splash of balsamic vinegar (for that extra kick) and salt & pepper. I poured the garlic mixture over the peppers and green beans and put into the oven. Once cooked I added some freshly grated Parmesean cheese.
Also!! When I make this again I'll double the tomato mix, I really like my peppers stuffed and this just didn't make a lot
These were pretty good. I wasn't wowed by them but they were tasty and low in calories. I added a little cheddar cheese and breadcrumbs to some and they were better. We preferred balsamic glaze to herb vinegar. Good stuff if you're on a serious diet, I will make these again. My inner fattie want some calories tho. :)
good. very pretty
Yummy. Turned out perfect
Pepper was very undercooked, definitely needs more flavor/interest.
Simply delicious. Used baking paper, a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, and the only vinegar I had was top quality Apple Cider Vinegar.. loved it. Suits my zero sugar, low carb diet just fine. Highly recommend
maybe use dressing from the Strawberry Spinach Salad.
I used small yellow and red peppers and roma tomatoes, cut in half. For the last 10 minutes, a mixed in some chopped kale. Looked so colorful and tasted great.
Delicious and beautiful recipe. All those colors, the smell of garlic and basil, what's not to love?! Used all fresh, farm market produce and balsamic vinaigrette instead of herb vinegar. Will make this again, probably tonight because we inhaled it!
Peppers cooked longer than the recipe reads, had to do 30 minutes covered with foil. Could just be that the peppers I had were big.
