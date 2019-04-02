Peppers Roasted with Garlic, Basil and Tomatoes

4.3
85 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 26
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

This is a bright, beautiful, and very simple vegetarian dish. The secret of the sophisticated flavor is in the herb vinegar. I like to use white vinegar flavored with sprigs of tarragon.

Recipe by amanda1432

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish with olive oil flavored cooking spray.

  • Place the bell pepper halves open side up in the prepared baking dish. In a medium bowl, toss together the cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic. Fill each pepper half with a handful of this mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, then remove the aluminum foil, and continue baking for an additional 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, and sprinkle with herb vinegar. These are equally good served hot or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 393.7mg. Full Nutrition
