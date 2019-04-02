Peppers Roasted with Garlic, Basil and Tomatoes

I have been on the Ornish diet (very low fat vegetarian) for a couple of months. I love it, but it didn't take long to see this that this diet horrifies most Americans, and is very difficult to find recipes that accomodate my guidelines. I'm always looking for foods that will delight my guests without compromising my hard work. This one makes such a beautiful presentation and so savory, they will not even notice how healthy it is! I couldn't wait to try it, so just used what I had on hand, which meant only 2 cloves of garlic, cherry tomatoes and basil, from my garden, and a well-seasoned stone baking dish (so no oil needed). I sampled it with the 2 vinegars I had: balsamic, which was very robust. Used in very small quantity, not too bad. My favorite was a delicate unflavored brown rice vinegar. I heaped extra fresh (not cooked) basil, for more flavor & it was delicious. Next time will add even more herbs, like tarragon, chives, or rosemary, as well. I think cheese would mask the flowery flavor. I will make this often and have fun experimenting variations - thank you for submitting!

