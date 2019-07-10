Tilapia with Creamy Sauce

Microwave cream cheese only 17 secounds. Cook Fish 25 min. Go easy on the lemon juice in sauce. Make extra sauce. Left out lemon pepper. Substitute 1/2 tsp dry dill for every tblsp of fresh dill. Use butter instead of Margarine.
My family loved this... but I gave it only 4 stars because I changed it quite a bit. First I breaded the fish with a mixture of bread crumbs dill and garlic. Then fried the fish in olive oil. To make the sauce I used a little less lemon like other reviewers but added some milk to thin the sauce a bit. I also added some chopped onion to give the sauce a kick. All in all very tasty.
Very good. I cut back 1/2 way on the lemon- for both recipies. I also tripled the cream cheese sauce. Needs salt. Good basic recipe you could really do a lot with this. Will make again.
When I made this my husband commented that he "didn't really like fish but thought this was delicious". The Dill Sauce was amazingly delicious. I would use less lemon next time. It was a bit tart.
This was suberb! Instead of microwave I used a small saucepan on the stove. Next time I'll use less lemon juice for a richer cream cheese taste vs the lemon. Excellent & a keeper! Thank you!
My daughters were a little skeptical of the sauce but after tasting it they cleaned their plates. I used about 1/2 tablespoon of dry dill weed instead of fresh in the sauce.
I doubled this recipe for a family gathering and it was a big hit. Followed previous suggestions to cut lemon juice in the sauce down by half and it turned out great. Additional suggestion make the sauce ahead of time so the dill's full flavor can come out. Over all nice and light would definitely make again!
Its really good. I rated 4 star bcaz i added whipping cream in sauce otherwise it was so thick. And due to other reviews i also put half of the lemon juice.
The fish itself was very good. Used real butter and dried dill (a little less than half the amount of the fresh listed). The sauce however...I love creamy sauce and this was much too tart with only barely half the lemon juice called for (and again less than half amount dried dill) and triple the cream cheese. I made a tarter-type sauce for the fish and that was much better. If you do like the sauce be aware that as listed it only makes a very small amount.
The sauce was both bitter and tart. We scraped it off but there was so much lemon baked into the fish that it was still too tart to eat. Maybe it would be good with WAY less lemon.