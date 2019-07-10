Tilapia with Creamy Sauce

Rating: 3.84 stars
205 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 67
  • 4 star values: 82
  • 3 star values: 25
  • 2 star values: 19
  • 1 star values: 12

This dish is quick, easy, and even better, it's healthy! Served on a bed of rice with the sauce arranged artistically around the plate, it looks absolutely stunning.

By SUGAKISES

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the tilapia fillets on the sheet, and coat them lightly with cooking spray. Spoon the melted margarine over each fillet, then drizzle with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Season with lemon pepper and 2 tablespoons of dill.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the fish is opaque and flakes easily.

  • While the fish is baking, combine the cream cheese, 5 tablespoons of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of dill in a small bowl. Heat in the microwave for 1 minute and 10 seconds, then stir to blend.

  • Place fillets onto serving plates, and spoon sauce around them in a decorative fashion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 7g; cholesterol 46.8mg; sodium 480.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (207)

Most helpful positive review

Alicia - Dylan & Carson's Mom
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2006
Microwave cream cheese only 17 secounds. Cook Fish 25 min. Go easy on the lemon juice in sauce. Make extra sauce. Left out lemon pepper. Substitute 1/2 tsp dry dill for every tblsp of fresh dill. Use butter instead of Margarine. Read More
Helpful
(133)

Most helpful critical review

Carylon Leslie Morey
Rating: 1 stars
01/26/2007
The sauce was both bitter and tart. We scraped it off but there was so much lemon baked into the fish that it was still too tart to eat. Maybe it would be good with WAY less lemon. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Reviews:
MEGANLK
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2007
My family loved this... but I gave it only 4 stars because I changed it quite a bit. First I breaded the fish with a mixture of bread crumbs dill and garlic. Then fried the fish in olive oil. To make the sauce I used a little less lemon like other reviewers but added some milk to thin the sauce a bit. I also added some chopped onion to give the sauce a kick. All in all very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(86)
bizzie
Rating: 4 stars
04/11/2006
Very good. I cut back 1/2 way on the lemon- for both recipies. I also tripled the cream cheese sauce. Needs salt. Good basic recipe you could really do a lot with this. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(57)
Luisa
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2006
When I made this my husband commented that he "didn't really like fish but thought this was delicious". The Dill Sauce was amazingly delicious. I would use less lemon next time. It was a bit tart. Read More
Helpful
(31)
Tibia
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2007
This was suberb! Instead of microwave I used a small saucepan on the stove. Next time I'll use less lemon juice for a richer cream cheese taste vs the lemon. Excellent & a keeper! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(30)
Chris Burkett Beason
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2007
My daughters were a little skeptical of the sauce but after tasting it they cleaned their plates. I used about 1/2 tablespoon of dry dill weed instead of fresh in the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(25)
JULIELYNMSU
Rating: 4 stars
12/15/2008
I doubled this recipe for a family gathering and it was a big hit. Followed previous suggestions to cut lemon juice in the sauce down by half and it turned out great. Additional suggestion make the sauce ahead of time so the dill's full flavor can come out. Over all nice and light would definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(21)
diya
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2007
Its really good. I rated 4 star bcaz i added whipping cream in sauce otherwise it was so thick. And due to other reviews i also put half of the lemon juice. Read More
Helpful
(19)
BARNKITTY
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2006
The fish itself was very good. Used real butter and dried dill (a little less than half the amount of the fresh listed). The sauce however...I love creamy sauce and this was much too tart with only barely half the lemon juice called for (and again less than half amount dried dill) and triple the cream cheese. I made a tarter-type sauce for the fish and that was much better. If you do like the sauce be aware that as listed it only makes a very small amount. Read More
Helpful
(18)
