Coco-Cola Cake
Chocolate cake with cola soda and a rich pecan frosting.
Chocolate cake with cola soda and a rich pecan frosting.
MARSHMALLOW ISSUES: For those of you that are having trouble with the "marshmallow" part of the recipe, it is written right. Instead of offering revised recipes, you should try it how it's written first. The marshmallows float to the top melting over the chocolate cake giving it a chewy brownie like crust. If you're fishing the marshmallows out or melting them in the recipe, you're missing the best part of this cake. Make it like the recipe says and you'll be calling it "crack cocaine cake" like I do. It's addicting. My absolute favorite chocolate cake ever. Thank you sassy!!! Amended to add - I just made the cake again today for my husand's birthday as it is his favorite. I added an extra cup of marshallows too. Chewy delicious crust!! So so so good.Read More
ingredients were right but steps/instructions werent in right place. it is important that marshmallows gets to be added to bowl right after the cocoa-coke mixture so it has chance to melt (incorporate with the batter) before eggs and buttermilk is added. Baking soda should be added to the dry mixture.Read More
MARSHMALLOW ISSUES: For those of you that are having trouble with the "marshmallow" part of the recipe, it is written right. Instead of offering revised recipes, you should try it how it's written first. The marshmallows float to the top melting over the chocolate cake giving it a chewy brownie like crust. If you're fishing the marshmallows out or melting them in the recipe, you're missing the best part of this cake. Make it like the recipe says and you'll be calling it "crack cocaine cake" like I do. It's addicting. My absolute favorite chocolate cake ever. Thank you sassy!!! Amended to add - I just made the cake again today for my husand's birthday as it is his favorite. I added an extra cup of marshallows too. Chewy delicious crust!! So so so good.
My friend asked for this cake for her birthday and I decided to give it a try first and I am so glad I did! I read the other reviews and saw where people didn't think the cake had enough chocolate,so I used 5 tablespoons of cocoa with the cake and 3 tablespoons in the icing. It was really GOOD! I think this brought it to the level of chocolate I needed for my craving. Can't wait to make it again this weekend for my friends birthday!
Yum! I am 14 years old and this was the first cake I've ever made from scratch by myself. I made it for my little brother's birthday and it was delicious. However, the icing was a little too sweet. The consistency was okay, though. I'd recommend halving the amount of confectioner's sugar and maybe adding in some more cocoa. Thanks for the awesome recipe!!!
ingredients were right but steps/instructions werent in right place. it is important that marshmallows gets to be added to bowl right after the cocoa-coke mixture so it has chance to melt (incorporate with the batter) before eggs and buttermilk is added. Baking soda should be added to the dry mixture.
OUTSTANDING! I absolutely agree with texasredtop - the marshmallows are not an issue if you make it according to the recipe! I served the cake warm with vanilla home-style ice cream; it is beyond delicious. Please make the recipe as written, adding only more cocoa according to your chocolate preferences. You will not be disappointed!
This is another wonderful cake. I don't use the marshmallows. It's easy to make but takes time. You also need to watch your frosting. Remember to stir, stir, stir
I made this to make to a Xmas gathering, so we didn't get to eat it warm but it was still really good. I took the leftovers home and microwaved a piece for 30 seconds...OMG it was amazing! I saw a lot of ppl complained about the marshmallows clumping up in the middle so I melted them in the chocolate mixture before I poured it over the flour and sugar. It worked perfectly. Hope this helps someone :)
This cake is to die for!!! The ingredients sound a little unusual mixed together but it is wonderful. Great recipe. thx.
AWESOME recipe!! Very moist!!
I'm cracking up at the people freaking out over floating marshmallows. This cake is AWESOME. I've made this cake probably 50 times over the years and get raves from everyone. I had a co worker request it for her birthday so had to get on here and print off the recipe. For S&G I thought I'd read the reviews of how people "perfect" the recipe because I know this cake inside and out and it's perfect the way it is. Make it as written, so the marshmallows float, I will take a spoon and spread them about more evenly but for heavens sake, don't fish them out, or try to melt them separately. Trust in this cake. I will tell you it's not a death by chocolate cake so if you want something so rich and chocolatey you can only take one bite, then this isn't for you.
Thank YOu so much for sharing this recipe. I had it given to me years ago and had lost it. I love this recipe. It is the best one I have every tasted. Thanks again. buttercup1456
Delicious! Not very chocolatey, but still sweet and tasty. An excellent use for the last bit of flat pop in a 2 liter.
I made this for my friends birthday but in cupcake form. She LOVED it!!!! My husband thought this sounded crazy and I had to beg him to try......he has requested for his birthday!! :)
One of my friends ask me have I made a coco-cola cake. I told her no never heard of it so I looked it up and I found this recipe. I followed the recipe without adding my twist and it is delicious. Very moist, next time I will add more marshmallows and cook the pecans. Five stars
My, this is delicious. This was my second time making this recipe and I didn't change a thing except for adding 3 more tablespoons of cocoa powder to the cake batter, per others' advice. This cake tastes almost like a rich fudge.
This is a great cake, I substituted Moxie Cola and it came out wonderfully.
Absolutely amazing. My daughter helped but she could have done the whole thing. Wow!!
My MIL had given me her recipe for Coco-Cola cake and I lost the recipe card. I think this is the exact recipe and my girls always want coco-cola cake as their bday cake. My daughter has celiac disease so I made it with gluten free flour and everyone loved it. My in-laws were here when I made it and they thought it was great!
This is an excellent cake. A little too sweet me but my whole family loved it.
Almost like brownies than cake. Great!
This is a childhood favorite and didn't disappoint. Of course, you don't taste cola, just chocolate. My only change was to use 3 T cocoa in the frosting.
WONDERFUL cake! Full of flavor with a GREAT texture!!! It is a family favorite!!
Delish! Nice, soft, and has great flavor! Will definitely make again!
What did I do wrong? I got a weird brownie thing and all the marshmallows pooled on top to form a weird goo. I was hoping for something like the Coke Cake that Cracker Barrel used to have, but I didn't get this too work. Not bad, but I won't make again. It was probably my mistake, but I can't see what I did wrong.
Recipe as is is three stars. I followed the recipe closely, only adding three tablespoons extra to the cake batter and and one extra to the frosting. I tried the marshmallows, but they floated to the top and drifted to the side of the pan. I ended up fishing them out before sticking the cake in the oven. (And if you think that was fun, you must be crazy.) The instructions for the frosting didn't follow the instructions. Good thing I knew to add four tablespoons of softened butter to the frosting, otherwise it wouldn't have turned out well. I also added TEN tablespoons of cola to the frosting to make it a spreadable consistancy. It almost looks like melted milk chocolate. It wasn't difficult for me to make, but I'm hoping that what I learned from making this cake that it will help someone else. This is a really sweet cake. Almost cavity-enducing. The cake itself is passable but it's the frosting that makes it good. I suggest you add the extra chocolate powder. You'll thank me. EDITED TO ADD: Everyone ate one small piece. After that, noone would touch it. Too much for this household. I won't be making this again.
I make this for the preschool bake sale every year and someone buys it right away. Kind of a southern classic. Not the most beautiful cake, but so easy ,delicious and moist.
Love this Cake!!!!!! It is soooooo moist and has a great flavor. My husband takes it to work and they always beg me to make more!!
I made my cake without the marshmallows.. great cover overall!
this recipe was very good. however, i couldn't take it out of the pans without breaking it all up. had to add the topping to it immediately. i also think one could half the topping as it was ultra sweet. the people at the meeting where i brought it thought it was delicious. there was not a strong chocolately flavor to it at all... more buttery..with a hint of cocoa.
I love this cake. I make it often.
Not as choc. as I wanted it to be but this was really good. I made it to take camping and they ate it every chance they had. Will make again.
One of the first we tried and we couldn't believe it we LOVE it the whole family.
the cake tasted good.but the coca-cola frosting was too sweet. I had only put 1.5 cup of confectioner sugar instead of 4 . That just spoilt it. Next time I'll try with half cup.
Not the best chocolate cake around - a bit light on taste. But easy to make, and moist. The search for a decadent chocolate cake continues.
Delicious!! I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup vegetable oil and left out the marshmallow(didn't have any). It made a beautifully moist chocolate cake with a hint of caramel. Will definitely make this again.
This is an easy cake to make. I followed the directions exactly except that I allowed the cake to cool a bit before frosting. It was rich and moist. I would omit the marshmallows if I made it again. They made the top a bit gooey and didn't add anything good to the cake. I also made a very similar cake this weekend, "Aunt Geraldine's Chocolate Cake", that called for a cup of coffee instead of coke, had a little more cocoa, and a teaspoon of cinnamon. Everyone liked Aunt Geraldine's recipe just a little bit more than the cola cake.
Going to make today. Store only had lowfat buttermilk. Could that be used in this recipe?
The cake was AMAZING!!!!!! easy to make, tasty to eat, and no problems with it cake was perfectly fine, my rating would be 5/5 stars but there were some frosting issues..... after mixing it turned out like a bunch of little balls of powdered sugar instead of frosting because there is waaaay too much powdered sugar, I found an easy solution for that, I added a half a cup of Coca- Cola and it became creamy, I tasted it and it tasted like almost pure sugar so I added more chocolate, I put in 2 more tablespoons of cocoa powder, so in total there were 4 cups of powdered sugar, 5 tablespoons of cocoa powder, 1/2 cup of butter and 3/4 cup and 2 tablespoons of Coca- Cola in my frosting and it still tasted a lot like sugar, It wasn't terrible but it could be better so for the frosting I would recommend using this recipe:
3 1/2 cups powdered sugar
5 tablespoons cocoa powder
3/4 cups Coca-Cola
1/2 cup unsalted butter
Enjoy!!!!!
How did this cake EVER get a five star rating. I did not care for this recipe! What is going on with the frosting recipe? Made as directed, it had the texture of playdough. What a waste of time.
Love this recipe. Especially nice since the frosting is put on a hot cake. We all are looking for ways to save time and this is a good one when you want to serve something homemade but are playing beat the clock. Thank you Sassy for a wonderful recipe.
Yummmyyyyyyyyyy
This cake is delicious. Have been making it for years and always get rave reviews. People can't quit eating it until the pan is empty!! The cake batter part of the recipe is to be mixed completely by hand with a wooden spoon in a large bowl. Follow the recipe steps exactly - the marshmallows should rise to the top and not be melted or incorporated into the batter. I use 2 cups of marshmallows folding them in just before pouring the mixture into the pan to bake. I also reduce the sugar in the cake to 1-3/4 Cup and you don't know the difference but either way is awesome. I also add a pinch of salt to the cake and the icing which by the way is to die for!! Try it - take it to any event - always a hit!
I just made this cake and it turned out beautiful, but I omitted the sweet icing and it still was delicious!!! This recipe is definitely a keeper!!
This cake is so moist and delicious. Any one who is a chocalholic has to try this.
Delicious! Be careful to watch your butter, coca, and cola on the stove as it can scorch easily if not watched. Also, this made a HUGE amount of extra icing for my cake, next time I might reduce the confectioners sugar to 2 cups instead of 4. Otherwise a great recipe I'll be using from now on!
A good cake, ultra sweet.
Cake was not as moist as another cola cake recipe I have. It also seemed to have a "flour" taste to it. I was disappointed in the taste. The ingredient list sounds great, but it did not turn out as I expected.
This is one of my favorite cakes! I make it for my daughter's bday every year, as requested! I personally like the marshmallows in the cake just as the recipe calls for.
Oh and I want to add one more thing....I left a rave review already saying that the only change I make is that I make more icing and poke holes in the cake before I pour the warm icing over the top so some goes down into the cake for absolute heaven on earth. But I just want to add that I have one daughter that doesn't do nuts....so I make this regularly but sometimes with or without nuts or one of each (big family) and it's amazing either way. Don't deviate from the recipe! It's PERFECT!!
The only change I made was using Diet Pepsi instead of regular cola. I always drink Diet and recently discovered Pepsi doesn't use aspartame anymore. It doesn't effect the taste of the cake at all.
This was okay. Probably won't make it again in my search for the ultimate chocolate cake. Very sweet. Very rich. I would make the serving sizes even smaller than 18 - go more for 24.
This cake was really good. Not my very favorite chocolate cake but quite good.
Good cake but rich. I used the cake on this site instead of looking up my old recipe. Used heaping tablespoons of cocoa in both the cake and frosting and added an extra tablespoon of coke to the frosting.
Super moist! Made icing just as it was written! Family loved it!
This is very good, even better the next day. It was a hit with everyone.
This was an odd recipe....especially the marshmellows which did not melt and made a puddle of goo on top. Why doesn't it just say to add them with the boiling coke and butter mixture. I just scraped them off when I took it out of the oven. After the other comments I thought I would try what one reviewer said and cook it a bit longer and it seemed to work. No issues getting it out of the pan and everyone loved it. I did add another 2 TB butter softened and another 2 TB of cocoa and about another cup of powdered sugar for the icing. Everyone loved it. Very rich and sweet. I am not sure I would make it again unless like this time the person I make it for loved Coke and chocolate.
Have all my friends asking for recipe. Was the hit of the evening.
Very moist cake. I added 1/2 cup more marshmallows to cover the cake.
Maybe I did something wrong, but the mini marshmallows floated to the top and center and burned. Anybody have this problem?
Everyone had a piece but not one ate the leftover. Not a very pretty cake. I will not be making this one again.
Love this recipe! Cake is so soft & tasty, easy recipe, & takes very little time to make! The frosting is so good- it’s my new topping for brownies as well!
You need to add more cocoa than the recipe calls for. You may want to add another couple tablespoons. The cake as it is tastes like an eggy bread with the sweetest chocolate topping on top. Also, follow the directions exactly for the marshmallow part of the cake.
made this for my daughters birthday excellent excellent cake,,,, Loved it,, easy to make,,
This cake has been made in my family for decades. We love it and it's always a hit wherever we take it.
Very good. My husband is finishing a piece of the cake right now; his happy face matches his happy plate. :-) Love the flavor and tenderness the buttermilk gives it. Very good.
This cake is EXCELLENT!
The cake is overall okay, however the recipe needs a bit of salt in it to cut the sweetness of the cake. To add a layer of depth. I ended up adding it to the glaze and it helped tremendously. Probably won't make this again. Was nothing to rave about.
So good!
Rich and delicious. It was for an adults birthday party and they all went wild. Not the most attractive presentation (iced in the pan), but I would definitely do this again.
Really enjoyed the moistness and the texture of the baked marshmellows! Very nice frosting
Made it exactly like recipe. Delicious!
Personally, I loved this recipe. The cake was rich, fudgy and very moist thanks to the icing almost melting into the cake at the end. (It's almost more of a brownie). I gave it 4 stars only because my husband, self proclaimed chocolate cake expert, did not care for it at all.
I couldn't find my old recipe so I tried this one. I think the ingredients are similar except it didn't have marshmallows or have you boil anything. This turned out more moist than I remember. I cut the sugar back to 1-1/2 C and it was still plenty sweet enough. The frosting turned out to be more like a glaze. This cake is addicting!
I made it for my son for his birthday! It is his favorite my mom , his Mema made it for his birthday every year. This is the exact same recipe she would make.
Best cake ever. Made no modifications and will definitely make again. It was a hit with my family and friends.
I will make it again, actually I’ve been making this cake since I was 17 and pregnant with my son who will be 45 tomorrow, it is his favorite cake. Lost the recipe over the years, so glad I found it again.
This was awesome! We all went nuts for this cake. I added some extra marshmallows b/c I had a little extra in the package. Will definitely make again - easy and delicious!
We loved this! I didn't get what purpose the marshmallows served...maybe next time I'll try it without.
This cake is so good! The only thing I would recommend doing something different with is the frosting. We didn't use any pecans and the frosting was super thin. So, I added 1/4 flour, I would have added more confectioners sugar, but didn't have any more. It thickened it a little and I thought it turned out perfect! Oh, I am also a super chocolate freak! I seen on here where it said it wasn't as 'chocolate-y' as some would like. I made sure my tablespoons of cocoa were HEAPING tablespoons. The best part about it is, it is so rich and so good you can only eat a small piece at a time, which makes it a perfect dish to take for holidays, plenty to go around!
This cake is absolutely scrumptious!! I followed the recipe as stated and my family cleaned the pan in one setting!!! 5 stars
I'd never had cola cake before and decided to try the recipe on a whim. I guess my expectations were very far off; I figured that the small amount of cocoa involved would boost the cola flavor and the cake would taste like... well, cola. I was very, very wrong. The combination of cocoa and cola resulted in a flavor purgatory - this cake isn't chocolatey enough to be a real chocolate cake but isn't cola-ish enough to really be a cola cake. This cake's ONLY redeming attribute was its texture (most, springy, good crumb).
This was a superb cake ... my ideal chocolate cake ... not sickening sweet or too heavy on the chocolate.
Super easy to make. I did add 1/2 tsp of salt to cake batter and a pinch to the frosting!
It’s good and moist and it works but I don’t know what all the excitement is about. I added the extra cocoa, halved the frosting (which made it barely enough to cover the top but then I have a HUGE sweet tooth) and no one (4 of us) flipped out over it. Guess I’m in the minority on this one. I don’t even like the nuts being on it and I love pecans.
So yummy! I think I may make a lighter icing layer next time, but otherwise no changes. This disappears so quickly at my house!
I made this for a friend's birthday...great with blue bell vanilla ice cream!
I didnt have powdered sugar so I just combined 4 cup of white sugar with 4 tsp of corn starch
Delicious! Tastes like other coke cakes I’ve had and I chose this one because it wasn’t as much coke in the batter and icing. Very easy to make and reminiscent of Texas sheet cake. I used coconut oil in place of butter because I wanted to use what I had left for the icing. And I only had Coke Zero (that’s my favorite soda), and it also worked perfectly! I will make this again and again!
This cake was surprisingly delicious! But, I really do not like my icing nearly as sweet as this recipe called for. I had to cut waaaaay back on the powdered sugar. I cut it to about 1 1/2 cups and it was sooooo delicious! Excellent cake, would make this again in a second.
Our family liked the cake especially warmed up for about 30 seconds. Serving with Vanilla Bean ice cream even better. It was somewhat different from what I was expecting. I have had this at Cracker Barrel and it had more chocolate flavor. Hence, the four stars. I would add melted chocolate to the frosting in the future.
Easy to make and really good. Not overly rich or icky-sweet. Just a good homemade chocolate flavor. Will definitely make this one again.
I make this recipe, as did my mother for my niece’s birthday every year. She is going to be 47. It is the most requested cake in my recipe box. I make it exactly according to the recipe! 2 thumbs up from this family.
My husband's all-time favorite cake, but I add a couple extra tablespoons of cocoa.
Delicious! The marshmallows were freaking me out but it turned out perfectly! A crowd favorite!!
Made a double recipe today. They turned out great! Thank you so much for sharing the recipe!
I came across this recipe when searching for a cake to make for my Dad's birthday. I left out the pecans, mainly because I don't like them, and it was still great. I've made it twice now. It is almost as easy as making a cake from a mix. It's very sweet but not super chocolatey, and the texture is nice and moist. My entire family really enjoyed it. It's a keeper for us.
It wasn’t as chocolate the one at Cracker Barrel, it was ok. I did add more cocoa but wasn’t enough for me
I made this exactly how the recipe goes. It turned out so good! The marshmallow dissolve and become a part of the cake and add a nice moisture to it. The cake is very sweet! Because of that when I make it again I may add a touch of salt. Other than that it’s a hit!
Made it exactly as recipe and it was a huge hit
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections