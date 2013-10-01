Coco-Cola Cake

Chocolate cake with cola soda and a rich pecan frosting.

Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions

  • Combine flour and white sugar in mixing bowl. Heat 1 cup butter, 3 tablespoons cocoa, and 1 cup cola soft drink to boiling and pour over the flour and sugar. Mix thoroughly.

  • Add buttermilk, eggs, baking soda, vanilla, and marshmallows and mix well.

  • Bake in a prepared 9 by 13 inch pan for 40 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • While still hot, frost with Coco Cola Frosting: Combine 1/2 cup butter or margarine, 2 tablespoons cocoa and 6 tablespoons cola soft drink and heat to boiling. Pour over 4 cups confectioners' sugar and mix well. Mix in chopped nuts and spread over hot cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 66.9g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 198.8mg. Full Nutrition
