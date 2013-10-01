Coco-Cola Cake

Recipe as is is three stars. I followed the recipe closely, only adding three tablespoons extra to the cake batter and and one extra to the frosting. I tried the marshmallows, but they floated to the top and drifted to the side of the pan. I ended up fishing them out before sticking the cake in the oven. (And if you think that was fun, you must be crazy.) The instructions for the frosting didn't follow the instructions. Good thing I knew to add four tablespoons of softened butter to the frosting, otherwise it wouldn't have turned out well. I also added TEN tablespoons of cola to the frosting to make it a spreadable consistancy. It almost looks like melted milk chocolate. It wasn't difficult for me to make, but I'm hoping that what I learned from making this cake that it will help someone else. This is a really sweet cake. Almost cavity-enducing. The cake itself is passable but it's the frosting that makes it good. I suggest you add the extra chocolate powder. You'll thank me. EDITED TO ADD: Everyone ate one small piece. After that, noone would touch it. Too much for this household. I won't be making this again.