Coco-Cola Cake I

This chocolate cake recipe features the surprise additions of cola and marshmallows to the batter.

Recipe by Carole Zee

14
1 - 13 x 9 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat to boiling: butter, cocoa and cola drink.

  • Remove from heat and add flour, sugar, baking soda and mix gently. Stir in buttermilk, eggs, vanilla and marshmallows.

  • Pour into greased 13 x 9-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes. Cake can be frosted while warm. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

335 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 49.9g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 61.8mg; sodium 208.2mg. Full Nutrition
