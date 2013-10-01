Zucchini Cake II

Very delicious! I made exactly as recipe called for except I have a bad habit of using paper towels to squeeze the zucchini to get rid of some of the water (when I make the bread, you have to do that way or it will just been too moist). This cake didn't need that extra step so mine came out a little dry :( I'm still eating though because I never say no to a homemade cake! I tried a piece with cream cheese frosting as other posters recommended and I didn't care for it; it was too heavy and hid the taste of the cake. I did some light icing drizzle on the top (it's similar to the icing for those frozen toaster strudels) as it was perfect. A light sweetness that enhances the flavor of the cake & add some moisture. Thanks for sharing this OP, I'm definitely keeping this one handy!