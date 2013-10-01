Zucchini Cake II
This is my son's favorite cake. It stays very moist. I usually frost it with cream cheese frosting, but it is also great plain. It can also be baked in 2 loaf pans for zucchini bread.
This is the best recipe for zucchini cake. My whole family just loves it. My son raised zuchinni in his garden. The recipe for cream cheese frosting ll on this website is wonderful. I like to put this on the cake!! We did not add nuts. I like the cake recipe because it is so tender and moist. Give this recipe a try. You won't regret it!! YUMMYRead More
When I baked this cake and tried it I gave it a 3 star rating. I did not frost it, but baked it in a bundt pan and sprinkled it with icing sugar. It was ok, but the next day it was worse. I wouldn't make it again. It seemed to get denser and did not have a great flavour. I would have given it a 1 or 2 star rating after the first day. Sorry.Read More
This is the best recipe for zucchini cake. My whole family just loves it. My son raised zuchinni in his garden. The recipe for cream cheese frosting ll on this website is wonderful. I like to put this on the cake!! We did not add nuts. I like the cake recipe because it is so tender and moist. Give this recipe a try. You won't regret it!! YUMMY
Yummy cake! I decided to use 1 c carrot and 1 c zucchini… and 2 t cinnamon, 3/4 t ground nutmeg and 1/4 t ground cloves (versus 3 t cinnamon.) I took it to work and the whole ER was begging for seconds! Thanks, Joan, for a great recipe!
This cake is incredible. My husband was very leary on trying a cake with Zucchini in it and it's all the rave. I made it for a bake sale to benefit the NYC/DC Crisis and it was the first to sell out. I already have requests for the recipe and to make more for the bake sale next week. From 2 zuchinni's I got 2 9x13 cakes and 3 loafs of Zuchinni Bread. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SHARING THIS WITH US!
This cake is absolutely moist and melts in your mouth. I topped it off with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting and WOW what a combination. I am planning to make this for a family reunion that my fiance and I are going to.
Excellent cake! My family really liked this cake, very moist, fluffy and full of flavor! I did use 1 cup whole white wheat flour and 1 cup AP flour, I also did half oil and half applesauce, then reduced the sugar to 1 cup(may reduce to 3/4 cup sugar- the icing will add the extra sweetness.) and left out the nuts. Mine was finished by 25 minutes, so make sure you watch it carefully. Everything else was followed exactly. I made 1/2 the recipe white chocolate cream cheese icing (from carrot cupcakes with white chocolate cream cheese icing- by BAKERAMA- from this site) to top it. It is so good! Great way to use up that zucchini! Oh, I peeled the zucchini before grating.
This was very, very good and moist. I baked it in a round tube pan for 60 minutes. It dosen't really need any frosting.
This was a wonderful tasting and very moist cake. I frosted it with a cream cheese frosting. I also added to the recipe, coconut and chocolate chips which I knew would add a lot more calories, but it was oh so well worth it. Usaually cakes in my house usually last for a few days or more, but this cake was totally gone by the next day. My husband and kids and myself all loved it. Try using coconut and chocolate chips you'll love it. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is moist and delicious. I used some Splenda in place of sugar and used 1/2 cup applesauce in place of half the oil. I left out the nuts as I was taking this to a potluck and was unsure of preferences. I will put them in the next time. I frosted with Pineapple Cream Cheese Frosting by Candy Lady (1/2 recipe). Thanks for a great way to use up some zucchini!
I LOVE - LOVE this recipe!!! It is extremely moist and flavorful. I packed the zucchini into the measuring cup and measured on the plus side of almost 3 cups. Be sure you do NOT drain the liquid off as you DO need it for the liquid requirements for the recipe. I even substituted a cup of fresh blueberrys for the nuts once and it turned out wonderful, too. I have had requests for both versions. Thanks for the recipe - it's all printed out and a keeper.
Good recipe; however baking it for 45 mins is definitely way too long for me. I baked it for 25-30 minutes and it came out fluffy and moist like a cake should be. I also modified the recipe by adding: 1 tsp of baking soda and 1 tsp of baking powder, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 3/4 cup white sugar and 3/4 brown sugar, and 1/2 tsp of salt. :)
this is the best zucchini cake recipe i have ever used. it is always requested for me to bring to all family functions.
Very good! I added 1/2t. nutmeg and finished the cake with cream chees icing. Delicious. Will definitely make over and over!
This is PERFECT!!! Just as written!!!! Thank you so much. Its moist, not oily, perfect spice yum, yum, yum. We are on cake number 4 as it is so good I am sharing it with everyone!!!! Thank you so much for the recipe!
Oh goodness! This is yummy! Frosted with cream cheese frosting. I made one for my husband's office and one for my office. None left by noon at either place.
Superb! Great zucchini cake recipe. Am one that likes frosting with my cake, so made a cream cheese frosting to accompany this superb cake. Also made up cupcakes using this recipe. Much less cooking time of course for the cupcakes. Check them periodically til golden on top. Thank You for the fantastic recipe. I can't stop eating this cake it is to good.
Delicious and very easy to make! I made this cake according to the recipe except I used a bundt cake pan and used no frosting. It doesn't need it. I found that I had to bake it for about one hour. I baked it one night before and traveled with it the next day. Very moist and a big hit at the family reunion. This one is a keeper. Thanks, Joan!
Absolutely wonderful with the cream cheese frosting
I've made this cake at LEAST three dozen or more times, and I ALWAYS get rave reviews for it. I even made it for my son's first bday (he'd never had cake at that point, so I didn't want to OD him on sugar and chocolate ;) ), and sprinkled it with icing sugar. Really moist and yummy, a GREAT snack.
This was perfect! Moist and delicious...could've eaten the whole thing myself ;)
I was very disappointed in this recipe. Too much cinnamon, not moist at all, ended up throwing the whole thing a way.
Added a little nutmeg and 1/2 oil/ 1/2 applesauce. Pretty good for cake! It wasn't my favorite plain, but it would be yummy with the frosting!
I added a TBSP of honey to the batter... I love it!!! Delicious and moist!
This cake came out really well, stayed moist for days after, only problem I had is that I baked it for 1/2 the time mentioned here (this may be a difference with my oven because its electric). Just watch it in the oven and make sure you check it at 30mins.
Great! I've made this quite a few times, always great results following the recipe exact. This time i used coconut oil in place of vegetable oil and OMG! It took it to another level. I reduce the sugar to one cup and no nuts.
Wonderful cake!!!!! I used 1/2 cup each of white sugar, honey, and brown sugar instead of 1 1/2 cups of white sugar. I also added 1/2 teaspoon extra cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. Tastes wonderful and was great even two days later (how it lasted that long I do not know).
have made this cake a number of times for friends and work mates. its always a hit. everyone has loved it and requested it. tastes best with a cream cheese icing (icing sugar, vanilla essence, lemon juice and cream cheese)
Since I had zucchini coming out of my ears, I doubled this and it made a 4 quart pan AND 2 dozen cupcakes. Because of allergies, I was compelled to substitute chocolate chips for the nuts :). The chocolate chips sank to the bottom, but still tasted great. Topped with a thin layer of cream cheese frosting. I thought it was a little heavy on the oil and could have used a little more spice.
This cake is so incredibly moist! My husband wasn't very excited about the idea of zucchini cake, but he really liked it and ate alot!I didn't have walnuts but it still came out good...next time I think I'll use this recipe for muffins with a cream cheese frosting...yum
This cake was great. I used half applesauce for the oil and it worked great.
This cake wasn't bad; just okay. It didn't have much kick. Cream cheese frosting did make it taste better, but I probably won't make it again. Thanks anyways, my daughter and I had fun making it.
Absolutely delicious! My 4 year old and 2 year old can't get enough and neither can I!!!!!!!!
This cake was absolutely delicious. Everyone raved about it. Best part is it has much less sugar than most zucchini cakes and is VERY simple to make!!
This cake is awesome! I made it last evening, and was happy with the results. My DH is taking some to work for his coworkers to enjoy with their coffee. The cake rests well overnight and actually tastes even better the next day. I did add raisins to the batter, and will add chocolate chips next time. Thanks for such a nice recipe!
The whole family loves this! I use 3/4 C. of Canola Oil instead of vegetable oil. Have made this multiple times and it turns out great every time!
Yummy! Substituted 1/2 cup applesauce for half of the oil, and used whole wheat flour with success. Very moist - even better the next day.
This cake was good but not great. It seemed to be lacking something. I added some nutmeg to spice it up a bit. Maybe Allspice would have been better. It was much improved with the addition of Cream Cheese Frosting. My boyfriend thought it tasted just "ok". But would prefer I not make again.
Very moist & delicious. I wanted to make it very healthy, so changed the flour to whole wheat, added some ground flax seed, substituted the oil with unsweetened applesauce, and replaced most of the sugar with splenda. And it was still delicious! I also baked it as muffins - very yummy.
I didn't think these were anything special. I made 24 muffins. I felt they lacked kick, even though I added 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg. They definitely need the cream cheese frosting.
Delicious! Not sweet, perfect if you want to add frosting. So easy my 8 yr old daughter made this.
This was a moist, delicious cake. I substituted 1/2 c. of applesauce for half of the oil to reduce the fat content and it turned out great. I needed more servings of cake so I baked it in a jelly roll pan for 25 minutes and then frosted it with cream cheese frosting. Very good! Will make this again.
This was absolutely delicious. I had some golden zucchini and it worked beautifully with this recipe. I did halve the amount of cinnamon because my other half (notice I didn't say my better half - hehehe) doesn't particularly care of cinnamon. It must have been just right because he loved it. I made this yesterday and there is only half a cake left. My friends loved it too.
My 3-year-old daughter just loved this and I loved getting something into her without her knowing.
I love this, I had to whip something up quick and I had lots of zucchini but didn't have any pineapple, so this was a great find. Turned out great and everyone couldn't believe there was zucchini in it. I used half applesauce (unsweetened) half oil and it was great. Used whole wheat flour and baked in a bundt pan. Yum!
Best zucchini cake ever!! Moist, flavourful but not too sweet and with a nice crunch from the walnuts. My kids love it too!
I make this dessert for bake sales, and all of our family functions. It never lasts long and everyone asks me for the recipe. This is very moist and just melts in your mouth.
Took it to a party and iced it with Cream Cheese Frosting II. Everyone liked it. Next time I'm going to add some ground ginger for a little added zing. It did baked well and I live in a high altitude.
I made this just like the recipe called for, then put it in a bar pan. I then made my mom's cream cheese frosting, (1 pkg. cream cheese, 1 stick butter, 4 cups powdered sugar and 1-2 tsp. vanilla), and it turned out great! Thanks so much for the recipe!
Good for zucchini bread, but needed something to give it more of a cake taste. Brown sugar maybe and next time I will increase the baking soda & powder by 1/2 tsp. each. Even so, it didn't even last 24 hours in my house! Family loved it!
it is perfect!!! i would not change a thing. everyone loves how moist it is. it is a hit where ever it take it
This was a great recipe! I frosted it with the cream cheese II recipe and it turned out great! A hit with guests! In the future I may add some nutmeg to the cake, but otherwise delicious! Will make again!
Made this last week and brought it to a picnic. Everyone loved it. I'm making it again today. Don't change a thing in this recipe. It's delicious the way it is.
Very delicious! I made exactly as recipe called for except I have a bad habit of using paper towels to squeeze the zucchini to get rid of some of the water (when I make the bread, you have to do that way or it will just been too moist). This cake didn't need that extra step so mine came out a little dry :( I'm still eating though because I never say no to a homemade cake! I tried a piece with cream cheese frosting as other posters recommended and I didn't care for it; it was too heavy and hid the taste of the cake. I did some light icing drizzle on the top (it's similar to the icing for those frozen toaster strudels) as it was perfect. A light sweetness that enhances the flavor of the cake & add some moisture. Thanks for sharing this OP, I'm definitely keeping this one handy!
I made this in three six-inch round pans and it turned out beautifully. I was a bit nervous about the measurements for baking soda and baking powder, usually there is more baking powder than soda. It was super moist and not too sweet. I'll definitely make it again.
Was wonderful. Very moist.
Just made this for a dinner I had the other night. So good! Flavorful & bouncy-no dry cake here! I used the Cream Cheese Frosting I to top it with. Yum!
Incredibly good! I made it for my husband and took half into work. I had people stopping by my office all day to tell me how amazing it was.
This cake turned out pretty dry for me. Not bone dry but definitely not moist. It also didn’t really have much flavor. I didn’t change anything other than swapping walnuts for pecans. I did not put it in the fridge because I know that can dry cakes out, and I even baked for 40 minutes instead of 45. I put cinnamon cream cheese frosting on which helped with the dryness. Probably won’t make again
Yes it was very good did not make a change
Sooo good. We were naughty and even had this for breakfast.
This was so good and my children loved it. Very soft and moist. I did not add the nuts though.
So good, my brother asked me to make it again. Only change, I added some craisins.
This cake was good. Nice and moist I followed the recipe,except for adding nuts. My zucchini was probably more towards three cups worth. fForth five minutes baking time was just eight for my 9x13. I would make it again with the followjng changes- add some ginger,nutmeg and cloves to balance out the cinna mon and give it more depth of flavor.I think it tastes too strongly of cinnamon . I made a tangy lemon cream cheese frosting. Aweome combo of sweet and tangy!
I have being making this recipe for few years. When my family comes to visit is the first thing they ask for. My coworkers don’t want me to bake anything else but zucchini cake or cupcakes. So delicious. I also have substituted the sugar for coconut sugar and coconut oil. And is still delish.
This was really good! I did make a couple small changes. I added 1/2C Brown sugar and used 1/2 C less of the white sugar. I added 1.5C chocolate chips.
I've had chocolate zucchini cake of course, this is my first time baking a spice cake version. Believe all of five stars, it's moist, not too sweet and has a great flavour. The only changes were I did 1 tsp nutmeg and 2 tsp cinnamon, and canola oil instead of vegetable oil. You don't really need icing, (type 1 diabetic here) just dust with some powdered sugar it you want to dress it up.
Really good!!!
This is a really good cake my family loved it. im going to make it again and will share this recipe!
My first time to ever make a cake from scratch. The batter was delish, hope it comes out twice as good. I am going to bake it for 30 minutes and check it out. I did add 1 teaspoon of nutmeg and four shakes (maybe 1/2 tsp.) of ginger. Wish me luck.(insert excited emoji here.)
PERFECT. Made loaves instead of actual cakes, but it turned out perfectly! Very moist and flavorful. I'll be making more. Top it with some homemade cream cheese frosting and you're in business! Disclaimer: De-seed your zucchini first... it's edible with the seeds, but if they're too big, it's definitely better to remove them.
I have made this cake several times and I love it. It is so moist and delicious. Especially like it with cream cheese frosting with lemon extract instead of vanilla. I always get requests for the recipe.
I doubled up this recipe, minus the zucchini and split into 3rds and mixed shredded carrots in one, chopped apple in another and the zucchini in the other. Using smaller loaf pans and watching the timing while baking, I ended up w/3 delicious loaves. My intention was to gift them, but my husband.... say no more.
2 thumbs down!!!
This cake is delicious and easy to make. I make a powdered sugar icing for it. My sons and their girlfriends love it. I’ve made it 3 times in the last 3 weeks!
Loved this cake! I frosted this with vanilla frosting-Yummy!
YUM! Very good! I used 2 loaf pans for "bread" style, and left out the walnuts. After coating the loaf pans with cooking spray, I rolled sugar around the pan instead of flour - that's my trademark for dusted pans and is always very nice. In doing so, you really don't need frosting, but it's always nice to be able to offer it on the side. I had to make it twice in one weekend because it disappeared! Thanks for the post!
I made it just the way it is,It's a keeper for sure . Good recipe ! :-)
Moist and delicious! Made it as the recipe states except no nuts. My family loved it especially with the icing.
Not a great recipe. won't make again.
Absolutely amazing.
Every one loved this cake. I put the crème cheese frosting on but have had it with butter for breakfast. Excellent cake.
Only had 1/2 cup of oil to use and it still turned out great!
It was easy to make stayed moist and excellent flavor.
This was great. My 8 year old thought this was delicious after I made it for my partner's father's birthday and we have made it again since! Easy enough to do with the kiddos! I do add about a half cup more of zucchini and walnuts and use only a cup of sugar instead. I also sprinkle some nutmeg and cloves in when using for a loaf instead of a cake with icing. Used the cream cheese II recipe.
Cut back oil to half a cup, applesauce the other, cinnamon 1 1/2 tsp, 1/2 nutmeg and 1 tsp cloves. Batter tasted nice and spicy. Did these as cupcakes - got 18
I followed all ingredients except the oil I only used 1/4 cup and it was still super moist and by doing this I cut out a lot of unnecessary fat. The zucchini has plenty moisture by itself.
I used homemade applesauce in place of the oil and it was wonderful. Family ate it up quickly!
