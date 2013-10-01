Zucchini Cake II

4.6
100 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 15
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is my son's favorite cake. It stays very moist. I usually frost it with cream cheese frosting, but it is also great plain. It can also be baked in 2 loaf pans for zucchini bread.

Recipe by Joan

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 13x9-inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder, and cinnamon in a bowl and set aside. In a separate bowl, mix the eggs, oil, sugar, grated zucchini, and vanilla. Add the flour mixture to the zucchini mixture and stir until just combined. Stir in the chopped nuts. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 216.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022