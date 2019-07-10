Chicken In Coconut Sauce

1 of 26

Rating: 4 stars Great base recipe - used a can of coconut milk instead - is the same as using coconut cream & hot water. Poured the coconut milk in with the onions & garlic and added 1/2 tsp of lemon juice chilli powder ground ginger salt and pepper before adding the chicken. Without that I found the sauce to be a little bland. But I definitely enjoyed those spices on the chicken. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars I had a tin of coconut milk and tried this recipe. I am allergic to bell peppers and did not want a curry recipe. This chicken was so delicious that is my all time favourite now. My husband was so impressed he told everybody about the chicken. I did not add the cup of hot water just simmer the chicken in the coconut milk. Next time I am going to add some mushrooms and bake it in the oven. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I have been looking for this recipe. I left out the onions as my favorite dish at the Chinese resturant does not have them. I put walnut halves in this. Wonderful! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars After reading the most "helpful" review I couldn't help but make this dish. The erroneous information they gave certainly would result in a very bland product as they reviewed it. As the "most helpful" reviewer said....Coconut milk and cream of coconut are the same. Sorry...NOT even close. Two entirely different products. That being said I made it exactly as directed initially only adjusting the seasoning a bit before I served by adding about a half teaspoon of chili garlic sauce and another tablespoon of lemon juice. Next time I will skip the water and use chicken broth instead to add more depth and I will add some red curry paste too. I would also add some fresh ginger. I served this with fried broken rice and chopped peanuts and cilantro for garnish. Very tasty indeed. (though a bit heavy on the calories) For the adjustments I give this 4 stars. My husband and a dinner guest gave it 5 stars as served. Thanks so much for sharing a terrific recipe. This is a winner! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars This was very tasty. The onions overpowered a little bit though. I wouldn't use as much onion next time. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Great base for a recipe but it needs more vegetables! I diced 2 chicken breasts and took the advice of another reviewer and used coconut milk instead of cream of coconut. I also added mushrooms and diced red pepper. So good my roommate said it tasted like something she would get at her favorite Thai restaurant back home! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is a great starting point! I used a can of coconut milk instead of coconut cream because that is what I had in the house. I used 1 TBSP of minced garlic instead of the ginger (personal taste) and I cubed up the chicken breast so they would cook faster. Once everything was cooked up I threw in some frozen peas beans and carrots for a one pot meal! Serve it over some jasmine rice and it is a quick easy and great tasting meal! Helpful (3)

Rating: 2 stars This is way to sweet. Half the cream of coconut should be more than enough-I had to add a lot more of everything to be able to eat this. It was still to sweet. You can always add more if you like it sweeter. This needs some work to make the flavor more complex. Helpful (2)