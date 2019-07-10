Chicken In Coconut Sauce

Rating: 4.09 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a delicious recipe from Indonesia. The coconut adds a creamy taste to the chicken dish!

By JAZZYCHAZZY

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the cream of coconut with the hot water until smooth and well blended, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat, and place the chicken breasts into the hot oil. Pan-fry the chicken breasts until they have begun to brown but are still pink inside, about 5 minutes per side. Remove the chicken breasts to paper towels, and sprinkle them with lemon juice, ginger, chili powder, salt, and pepper.

  • Place the onions and garlic into the skillet over medium heat, and cook and stir until they are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Return the chicken breasts to the skillet on top of the cooked onions and garlic, and pour the coconut cream mixture over the chicken. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
716 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 76.4g; fat 33.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 133.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (26)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Lady_Jewel
Rating: 4 stars
04/01/2010
Great base recipe - used a can of coconut milk instead - is the same as using coconut cream & hot water. Poured the coconut milk in with the onions & garlic and added 1/2 tsp of lemon juice chilli powder ground ginger salt and pepper before adding the chicken. Without that I found the sauce to be a little bland. But I definitely enjoyed those spices on the chicken. Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

mricesingla
Rating: 2 stars
09/03/2012
This is way to sweet. Half the cream of coconut should be more than enough-I had to add a lot more of everything to be able to eat this. It was still to sweet. You can always add more if you like it sweeter. This needs some work to make the flavor more complex. Read More
Helpful
(2)
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lady_Jewel
Rating: 4 stars
04/01/2010
Great base recipe - used a can of coconut milk instead - is the same as using coconut cream & hot water. Poured the coconut milk in with the onions & garlic and added 1/2 tsp of lemon juice chilli powder ground ginger salt and pepper before adding the chicken. Without that I found the sauce to be a little bland. But I definitely enjoyed those spices on the chicken. Read More
Helpful
(35)
wilma
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
I had a tin of coconut milk and tried this recipe. I am allergic to bell peppers and did not want a curry recipe. This chicken was so delicious that is my all time favourite now. My husband was so impressed he told everybody about the chicken. I did not add the cup of hot water just simmer the chicken in the coconut milk. Next time I am going to add some mushrooms and bake it in the oven. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Lilcat
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2010
I have been looking for this recipe. I left out the onions as my favorite dish at the Chinese resturant does not have them. I put walnut halves in this. Wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Advertisement
mauigirl
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2012
After reading the most "helpful" review I couldn't help but make this dish. The erroneous information they gave certainly would result in a very bland product as they reviewed it. As the "most helpful" reviewer said....Coconut milk and cream of coconut are the same. Sorry...NOT even close. Two entirely different products. That being said I made it exactly as directed initially only adjusting the seasoning a bit before I served by adding about a half teaspoon of chili garlic sauce and another tablespoon of lemon juice. Next time I will skip the water and use chicken broth instead to add more depth and I will add some red curry paste too. I would also add some fresh ginger. I served this with fried broken rice and chopped peanuts and cilantro for garnish. Very tasty indeed. (though a bit heavy on the calories) For the adjustments I give this 4 stars. My husband and a dinner guest gave it 5 stars as served. Thanks so much for sharing a terrific recipe. This is a winner! Read More
Helpful
(16)
courtney
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2009
This was very tasty. The onions overpowered a little bit though. I wouldn't use as much onion next time. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Laura Pearce
Rating: 4 stars
09/13/2011
Great base for a recipe but it needs more vegetables! I diced 2 chicken breasts and took the advice of another reviewer and used coconut milk instead of cream of coconut. I also added mushrooms and diced red pepper. So good my roommate said it tasted like something she would get at her favorite Thai restaurant back home! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
lindsay
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2013
This recipe is a great starting point! I used a can of coconut milk instead of coconut cream because that is what I had in the house. I used 1 TBSP of minced garlic instead of the ginger (personal taste) and I cubed up the chicken breast so they would cook faster. Once everything was cooked up I threw in some frozen peas beans and carrots for a one pot meal! Serve it over some jasmine rice and it is a quick easy and great tasting meal! Read More
Helpful
(3)
mricesingla
Rating: 2 stars
09/02/2012
This is way to sweet. Half the cream of coconut should be more than enough-I had to add a lot more of everything to be able to eat this. It was still to sweet. You can always add more if you like it sweeter. This needs some work to make the flavor more complex. Read More
Helpful
(2)
tropicats
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2011
This isn't a meal you will come home & throw together & it is not the most calorie concious you can find but my goodness it is good! Really a home cooked meal that was a treat! Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022