Texas Hurricane

This beverage is known for its 'sneak up and blow you away' power. There are many different versions, but I believe you will find mine a very good blend of rums, other alcoholic beverages and fruit juices. If you can walk after two of these...well...you just think you can. Everything is bigger and better in Texas u002du002d just try this and see.

By MIDNITEPAIN

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Fill a hurricane glass with ice. Pour in the rum, coconut rum, vodka, gin, triple sec, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine. Stir well with a bar spoon, then pour the 151 rum over the back of the spoon to float the liquor on top of the drink. Garnish the glass with orange, lime, and a cherry.n

  • Sip with a straw from the bottom for a 'sneak up on you' punch or sip from the top for a 'knock you down' twister.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
586 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 27mg. Full Nutrition
