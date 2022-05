Texas Hurricane

Perfect hurricane! Just like we remember from the beach, only stronger :) We didn't want to buy special hurricane glasses, so one-half recipe fit nicely in a standard wine glass. I'm a 150 lb woman, and after 2 wine glasses (1 recipe) I was silly drunk! I had a third wine glass, which caused a mild hangover the next morning, so I told my husband to stop me at 2 wine glasses next time. This recipe has a fantastic kick:alcohol-taste ratio, and for the second batch I enjoyed adding another 1/2 ounce each of the flavored liqueurs to make it even smoother. ATTENTION anyone who hates even the slightest taste of alcohol: this recipe is not for you! Stick to the recipes which have a higher juice:liquor ratio, and leave this recipe for the grown-ups! ;)