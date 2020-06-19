Blueberry Crisp II
The mayonnaise adds a little tang to this delightful fresh blueberry crisp recipe. It's really delicious.
The mayonnaise adds a little tang to this delightful fresh blueberry crisp recipe. It's really delicious.
I love this recipe. I thought the mayo was a strange ingredient for a dessert but it's so good! I've made this about four times now and it's a hit every time. The only thing I ever do different is to use mixed berries instead of just blueberries and I use frozen berries instead of fresh. When I use the frozen berries I toss them with a little bit of flower so it's not too watery. Try this recipe and you'll be pleasantly surprised!Read More
Nice, But I do think it would be even nicer with a doubled "Crisp" topping.Read More
I love this recipe. I thought the mayo was a strange ingredient for a dessert but it's so good! I've made this about four times now and it's a hit every time. The only thing I ever do different is to use mixed berries instead of just blueberries and I use frozen berries instead of fresh. When I use the frozen berries I toss them with a little bit of flower so it's not too watery. Try this recipe and you'll be pleasantly surprised!
This recipee has few ingredients, is easy to make and is delicious!! I loved it! Here's what I did that made it even better: I doubled the topping amount and it was fantastic! The top came out thick and crispy and some of the topping slid down into the berries which made it soft and gooey. I LOVE this blueberry crisp!
Amazing! I was so afraid of the mayo, I only made a quarter of this recipe (baked it in a mini bread pan), but it was great. Note that the quarter portion is the perfect size if you're doing dessert for two.
Recipe was very quick and easy to prepare. We enjoyed it very much! I used last years crop of frozen blueberries and it worked fine.
I like sweet things and when I saw mayo in this recipe I was skeptical. Don't be afraid! This is GREAT! It taste magnificent. Go ahead and try it, you'll be glad you did!
So Easy and So Good. I used three cups of frozen blueberries and the topping as listed in the recipe. I mixed some of the topping in with the blueberries and put the rest on the top. It took a little longer to cook but I am sure it was because I used frozen blueberries. I asked my husband if he could taste the mayo and he did not know what I meant. I said there is mayo in the blueberry crisp - he said he would have never known if I did not tell him. It was yummy !!! Thank you for sharing your recipe
We grow blueberries and have an abundance of them in June...I have to say, this is a terrific recipe...we've already made it 3 times in one month!! It's great with whipped cream on top, or served over vanilla icecream (or both!) Tips: Don't worry about how many blueberries you use...just fill your casserole dish (leaving room for topping)...if you have 4 or 5 or 6 cups, it doesn't make a difference, and MOST DEFINITELY double the recipe for the topping....you won't be sorry! I run some of it through the berries and then put the rest on top. I also sprinkled the top with a few tablespoons of sugar before baking...gives it a nice crispy top. LOVE this recipe for the taste, and the simplicity. A KEEPER!! Thank you!
We thought adding mayonnaise was wrong on so many levels and only made a half recipe because we were skeptical. It not only tasted fabulous but was extremely easy to make.
Excellent! I'm not much of a baker, and this was super easy and really delicious. This is going in the keeper file, thanks!
How much better can it get?....easy and delicious. Don't let the mayo scare you away....this is EXCELLENT!
This was super easy and delicious! I doubled the topping, as others suggested. Also for those who ended up with a paste rather than a crumb topping, you may have mixed the topping too much. I made two batches - one came out pasty and the other crumbly (and much better!). Stop mixing the topping when you have crumbly chunks even if there is some topping left and just pour the whole thing over the berries. Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
Wow, I can't believe how easy it was to assemble this dessert. I used frozen blueberries, and it turned out great. I'll be making it again trying different fruits!
Excellent - double the topping!
This was GREAT! The mayo is really an interesting ingredient but it crisps up better than butter. I used brown sugar instead of white, and tossed the blueberries with a bit of flour. I also mixed in 1 tsp of vanilla and 1 tsp of lemon extract in with the blueberries. This dish was eaten up very quickly!
I wasn't afraid of the mayo - have an awesome chocolate cake recipe that uses mayo instead of eggs and oil. :) I did add 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1 c oats, and 1/4 c more mayo to compensate for that. Also, I used 1/2 c brown sugar and only 1/4 c white (instead of all white). Baked at 375 for 40 min.
Wonderful recipe. Distinct flavor. All the reviews that say the mayo seems odd but turns out amazing are right!! It's a great twist!!
I love this recipe! I've made it several times now and have wowed everyone that's tried it. I especially like it because I'm not a fan of oats in my crisp. It's even wonderful cold--which so many crisp toppings are not. I always double the topping. I like making it because the mayo is so much easier to mix in than butter. (Just make sure you don't overmix and end up creaming it all together.) One time I didn't have enough flour and used Jiffy mix instead--it tasted great, and now I use half flour and half Jiffy mix. Also, I dust my berries with cornstarch--just my preference.
I wish there were more stars to give this recipe. I never in a million years thought I would be using mayonnaise in a dessert. I only did a couple of minor things different. I doubled the topping recipe and added another 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. I baked at 375 degrees for 40 minutes. Perfect recipe. My husband said it's the best crisp he's ever had, and I would have to agree!!
Nice, But I do think it would be even nicer with a doubled "Crisp" topping.
Amazing! I had the whole thing ready to be baked in less than 5 minutes! I saw a poor review stating that the 'crumbs' were not crumb-like. So wrong! I mixed mine with a spoon and had no problems. My guess is that if you mixed it with your hands and squeezed it too much you would get what the other reviewer described. I didn't not use my hands until it was time to sprinkle the crumbs on top - results were perfect crumbs!
This is actually very good, with a few tweaks. If you double the crust like someone else suggests, it does take quite a bit longer, about an hour and a half total. Otherwise, the center is still doughy, good, but doughy! I did sprinkle sugar and lemon juice on fresh blueberries and then added the dough! Very nice alternative w/o eggs or butter and if you use EVOO mayo, it's even healthier!!
Wow. This dessert was wonderful. My picky husband, who doesn't like mayonnaise, ate it right up! I used 4 heaping cups of fresh blueberries and added about 1/3 C Quaker Oats and a splash of vanilla to the flour, sugar and cinnamon mixture. The dessert was not as runny as I expected and the crisp was still crunchy the next day out of the fridge! Delicious served alone but even better with cool whip topping or a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Great dessert, and easy! I changed the topping the second time I made it and it was even better. I add 1/4 cup brown sugar and only 1/2 cup regular sugar. I also added 1/4 stick melted unsalted butter. Wow! I didn't think it could get better but it did.
I wasn't sure I'd like this, and hoped I wasn't wasting this summer's frozen fresh blueberries. It was so quick and easy tho, I had to give it a try for tonight's supper. It's delicious. Miracle Whip has always taken the place of mayonnaise in my house, and because I probably only had 3 cups of berries, I cut down on the M.W. using a scant 1/2 cup, but leaving the other ingredients the same. I left mine in the oven for 50 minutes. I hope noone asks for the recipe, because I know they will be turned off when I tell them how much M.W. is in it. I'll definitely make it again tho.
I, too, was worried about using the mayo. When I mixed up the topping, doubling it as someone mentioned for extra crumbs, seems all I could smell was the mayo....hmmmmm. But I need not have worried - no mayo taste after baking, and the results were WONDERFUL!! I did add a dash or two more cinnamon, but that's it. I started with big, plump, sweet berries, and the extra topping sort of mingled down among the blueberry juice and make it extra good. As I made it this morning before it got too hot in the house, my hubby had a sample dish with his coffee, and pronounced it YUM!! Thanks for a great recipe!!
Wow, I never would have thought to put mayo in a crisp topping, but it actually worked! One advantage of mayo over butter is that it is much easier to get the crumbly consistency. WIth butter, I always forget to take it out of the fridge early, and it is too hard to mix properly, or I try to soften it in the microwave and it ends up too melty. This is foolproof. We served it with whipped cream on the 4th of July and everyone loved it!
I used half as many blueberries (2 cups) but retained the amount of topping and this was delicious. It didn't last long enough to take a picture; that's a good indication of its popularity!
Very sweet! I liked it warm but thought it was much better chilled.
maybe it was something I did which was to use 1/2 splenda, 1/2 sugar. The mixture never did get crumbly. I ended up using only half since I was more or less pulling apart a sticky dough in lumps to disperse on the crisp. I tried adding a little bit of oatmeal to make it crumbly..i don't know... don't think i will make again.
Do not make this with Light Mayo! At least, I hope that's what made the top a doughy chewy gloppy mess. Ended up scraping off the crisp and using the berries alone on top of ice cream.
Perfection! I made it for brunch, and - as I was hoping - it turned out to be not too sweet, and had just the right amount of tart. I used frozen blueberries, but only had 2 cups on hand, so I added 2 cups of frozen cherries. I do think this would be a great recipe with almost any kind of fruit you'd like to use.
This is delicious! I doubled the recipe and used half brown sugar (because I like the richness of it). I also only had miracle whip but it still turned out and you can't even taste it. Like someone else said, I also dusted the blueberries with cornstarch and would definitely recommend doing that. Really good recipe though.. thanks for sharing!
This didn't work out all that well for me. The topping formed more of a paste rather than crumbs, and baked kind of tough. Blueberries were ok but not quite sweet enough. I will stick to my faithful blueberry cobbler recipe from now on.
Perfectly sweet and super easy to make! Thank you! I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe :)
Husband and kids liked this topped with vanilla ice cream. I was not as impressed. The topping was like eating way-too-sweet sand, and even with fresh blueberries it was very watery. Not a keeper, but thanks anyway!
I didn't have any mayo so I substituted Miracle Whip. Not a good idea! The topping was gooey and never really cooked. I'll try this one again with the right ingredients.
I expected great things after all the reviews. This is a simple recipe for sure but definitely not anything worth making again. No mix ins to the berries means if you use frozen berries you are going to get soup. Topping is not exciting either. I even tried adding nuts but overall this is not a keeper.
I am an excellent southern cook, and I did not enjoy this....the topping came out almost doughy, but definitely not crunchy as I would expect Crisp to be. The taste was fine, but the texture was not right. There are better recipes for crisps
SORRY but this was more like a cobbler than a crisp. My topping was not crisp but kind of doughy / bready. I will use COLD margarine or butter next time.
This was amazing! I think I had about a pound of fresh bluberries left that I needed to use up; they half-filled an 8 inch square baking pan. This couldn't have been any easier to make and it came out just right; the top was crispy and the blueberries thickened up perfectly. I've substituted mayo for eggs and oil before, but I never would have thought of this; pure genius! I may try other recipes out of curiousity, but this will definitely be my go-to fruit crisp recipe from now on. Thanks ESCAPETONH, this was wonderful!
This was delicious! Mine did not crisp up too well but probably bc I used light mayo and whole wheat pastry flour. Will try again with regular mayo to see if that makes the difference. It was still delicious - just more batter-like on top rather than cripy.
This is great! I tend to double the topping as others have suggested because it is so good. I usually use frozen blueberries since I can keep them on hand for whenever I need them and just mix some of the topping into them to thicken it up. Serve it up warm with vanilla ice cream and you have a delicious, easy dessert.
I despise mayo, but thought I'd try it because of an ingredient shortage. I'm yet another believer. Can't detect the mayo and it was scrumptious! But that is most of all because of the blueberries.
Like many others, I was skeptical about the mayonnaise, but it worked out superbly! A delicious crisp, especially with frozen vanilla yogurt.
Made this today and if I could give this 10 stars, I would! I doubled the topping, used brown sugar and white 3 to 1 and also added 1/2 cup crushed pecans. I used chopsticks to mix it to get a good crumbly consistency. Doubling the topping is a must since there is no added sugar in the blueberries. So quick and easy, anyone could make this. I was done with the topping before the oven was preheated. Out of this world plain, but next time I am pairing it with french vanilla ice cream. Thank you for my now favorite blueberry recipe!
To be sure I would not have a doughy crisp, I added 2 tablespoons each of corn meal and oatmeal to the original recipe. That took care of the problem and I think made it even better! Delicious!!
WOW! Mayo? Really? I am so glad I read the reviews suggesting not to let the mayo dissuade me - This is SO EASY and DELICIOUS
I tried this after reading the reviews and wish I had tried something else. The "crisp" has a weird "twang" to it, must be the mayo. I followed the recipe to the letter and will not make this again.
Delicious! I like the topping so much that I will definitely increase the amount next time I make it. So easy! Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe :)
I followed the recipe as written except that I baked it in individual ramekins which worked out great. This recipe is so easy and taste great! Thank you for sharing!
I had just picked tons for fresh blueberries and I looked up this recipe. I thought I would try it, and it was so wonderful I made it again. I agree that it does need more topping than you make, so add a bit more flour and sugar and it will cover your berries nicely. WONDERFUL and EASY
Liked it a lot! Very easy. Picked some blueberries and decided to treat myself. I did double the topping and added a tablespoon of butter to mayo. The topping should be sprinkled and then smoothed out. Do not press down which might have caused doughy texture.
Kid's & I loved it.. HAd all the ingridents in the fridge!
I TOO, WAS A LITTLE AFRAID OF THE MAYO IN THIS RECIPE - IT WAS AWESOME!!
I tried this out on family before making it for guests. I wanted to make sure the mayo did not make it taste odd. Wow--very yummy and easy. Definitely a keeper. I didn't change a thing.
So easy and delicious. If I had told my husband there was mayo in it he never would have eaten it, so I didn't and he loved it.
This is really good. We took out the mayo since we didn't have any and added butter.
Delicious! I took my kids to the blueberry farm and wanted something 'quick' to put together for dessert - this was perfect. Quick and easy....yes I was curioius about the mayo - but it was so good - my 2 y/o said 'yummy in my tummy' - dad and sister said 'you're right about that'. I've been asked to make it again tonight - I have never made a cobbler twice in a week!
I've made a number of crisps in my lifetime, and this was the worst. I suppose it's an option for those who need to be dairy-free, but for the rest of you, use the Triple Berry Crisp recipe, it's the best. I followed this recipe exactly, other than adding a bit of flour and sugar to the berries. The top turned out granular, like sand. And because there wasn't much sugar mixed with the berries (if you follow the recipe, there is none), it didn't taste sweet enough. Mine was not runny because of the tbsp or 2 of flour I added with the berries. I had to cook this about 70 min. for the top to slightly brown.
I, too, escaped to New Hampshire. Don't you love it??? This recipe is very, very good. Do give it a try!
nice non-dairy option, but we have had better.
My husband hates mayo and most foods with mayo in it. He loved this crisp! I needed to satisfy a sweet tooth and had a can of blueberry filling in the cupboard, so I used the canned filling in this recipe and we all really enjoyed it.
I was pleasantly surprised with the outcome of the recipe with mayonnaise. I am such a finicky eater and this was DELICIOUS. Very happy I chose this recipe.
made this tonight. i used 5 cups of berries 3c blueberries, and 2 of mixed black & raspberrys that i had picked on Friday and froze.I did what others said to do and doubled the crumble. cant wait for my husband to try it when he gets home from work will diff make again since i have an abundence of berries in my freezer.
While I did not detect any special "tang," this tasted good -- and, truly, not like there was mayo in it. We only had 1 cup of fresh blueberries, but with 1/2 of the topping in a the pan it still served three. I added a little extra cinnamon as well as one tablespoon of vanilla sugar in place of one tablespoon of white sugar.
Really nice! I also used frozen blueberries - defrosted, drained and sprinkled with flour to soak up more of the juice. I could have used more crumble for the top, even though when I was sprinkling it I thought it was too much... Yummers!
I don't know who ever thought of this but it's surprisingly yummy!
Wow! I am not a blueberry fan but this crisp is wonderful! I followed the recipe but cooked mine in individual ramekins (for about 20 minutes) and after reading other reviews made double the topping. I served them hot with vanilla ice cream and they got devoured by everyone in my family from ages 2 - 55. So quick and easy to make...definatley a keeper!
Super easy & delicious!! I added 2/3 cup of oatmeal & sprinkled brown sugar on top. Yum !
Yes, don't let the mayonnaise deter you. It was a hit at our family barbecue.
The blueberries weren't sweet without anything added to them, the topping was alright, but as I suspected, I could taste the mayo & it just didn't fit. had to stir it up to make it palatable. I'd much rather use a normal crumble recipe with my precious blueberries...
This is the best blueberry cobbler or crisp recipe that I have tried. My husband says this is definitely a keeper.
I love this blueberry crisp! You do NOT taste the mayo. I used frozen blueberries, coated lightly with flour and followed the recipe exactly. I turned out like I had hoped and I will use it again!
Horray!! This is fantazzzztic. I follwed it almost exactly except that i used a 1/4 c of brown sugar and the rest white sugar. I think next time I will just use brown, cuz i like to think its healthier for you!! Top this crisp with plain yougurt and its an awesome treat!!
well my first attempt with this recipe didn't go so well instead of a crumb topping I got a doughy one... I used miracle whip light because that was all I had and it made it into more of a batter.... it still tasted good just needed to bake quite a bit long... next time I will try adding oats to the crumb and maybe a little less miracle whip... if this does work it could be a very very low fat dessert
Easy and yummy! I mixed in some of the crumble with the blueberries before topping them with the rest of the mixture, so the fruit had more substance (it became a little gooey). Thank you!
Easy! At a recent family reunion (20 people) we each had an assigned night for meals. The food kept getting more and more elaborate and I knew I needed a fresh idea for dessert for my night...this recipe was a hit! DON'T be afraid of the mayo! I used frozen blueberries and it was fabulous!
This was wonderfull! You do not taste the mayo at all. I read other reviews and agree you need to have more topping, so I did 1 and 1/2 the topping, which was perfect. My berries weren't wild, so they were a little sour, I just sprinkled a TBS of suger over the berries and let it all bake a little longer than the recipie called for. Turned out perfect, ate with vanilla ice cream and the whole thing was awesome.
Very easy. One review said to double the crumb mixture. I made the recipe as stated then added another 1/2 of the crumb mixture and thought it was too sweet. Next time I'll make the recipe just as is. Excellent for a quick dessert.
I love this recipe. I just made it tonight. It is fantastic. You can not taste the mayo at all. It makes the topping really crispy. I highly recommend this recipe.
I feel bad about giving this 3 stars, but the recipe did not work for me. I triple checked my ingredients and did not make a mistake, but the topping was not crumbly. It turned into a sticky dough. I still tried dropping it on the blueberries, but it never crisped. I cooked it for 45 minutes and the blueberries were so hot and bubbly. The topping was still sticky and made it not that appealing. I'm glad to see others had success because I was really excited about this dessert.
We agree that putting mayonnaise in this dessert sounded too wierd. However, the recipe was too easy to not try it. We love this recipe and have made it twice in a week, once with blueberries and another with blueberries and peaches together. WOW! You must try this with ice cream on top!
I was very scared of the mayo, but I LOVE IT! I will def. make it again! I used brown sugar and added a little oatmeal, but I like the simplicity and the crumble topping mixed really deliciously with the warm berries.
Easy and delicious - what more can you ask for? I followed the recipe exactly but coated the blueberries with flour because they were frozen. I loved it!
So good and so easy! Thanks for the recipe!
Served this last night to family. It was not to our liking! Sorry.... I could taste the mayo in it.
Made it and loved it! Made a few changes--I used Miracle Whip instead of Mayo. I used 1/4 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. brown sugar since I ran out of white sugar. I also added 1/4 c. chopped walnuts in the topping mixture. Plus I sprinkled extra cinnamon and nutmeg on top! YUMMY
Surprisingly Perfect just the way it's written! Sounds gross, but it is AMAZING!!
This is good, but there is not enough topping here! I followed the recipe to the letter and only got about 1/2 the amount of the topping in the picture. This is very good and creative and I will make it again, but will definitely double the topping next time. I used fresh blueberries and it came out nicely.
I followed the recipe exactly, but it didn't turn out. The topping was just kind of greasy balls of dough that didn't cook through (even though I baked it for an extra 10 minutes).
Simple and delicious! Of course, I messed it up a bit by not spraying the pan with canola oil cooking spray. I decided to dump it all out so I could spray the pan. When I did that, much of the topping got mixed in and never got crunchy. The parts that were crunchy had great flavor. For those reviewers who had trouble with the topping coming together, I suggest combining the mayo with the sugar and flour using a pastry cutter. Made quick work of it and I had nice crumbles. Will make again, making sure to keep the topping on top next time.
This was delicious! I used mixed berries and I will definitely try all kinds of fruits! Quick and easy!
This is an extremely easy recipe with most of the ingredients things I had on hand. As another reviewer suggested, I changed the topping a little; I used 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar, and added a little (1/4 stick) butter. Next time I make this (and I will!) I will add something to the blueberries themselves; maybe a pinch of nutmeg or a little sugar. The topping was great, but the blueberries needed just a little something more.
I made this exactly as recipe describes except I used frozen blueberries and it turned out great! It was not too sweet and for us that was a bonus! This one is a keeper! I wondered how this would be with apples or peaches???
This recipe is a keeper. I was so surprised by the flavor because I expected to taste mayo. I devoured the blueberry crisp I made and had to make another one shortly after. Thanks!!
VERY EASY and very yummy. I used frozen blueberries and some frozen raspberries, so yummy, I also used light mayo. The topping wasn't crumbly but it was still good, it was like cookie dough so i flattened it across the top, worked just fine. Thank you for sharing this recipe :)
Delicious and oven-ready in less than 5 minutes. I tried this recipe with no modifications, using fresh blueberries, and it turned out great. The fruit/topping ratio was perfect, the topping was crisp and crunchy and sweet. Best yet it takes only a few pantry ingredients and blueberries. I took a pan to work and it got rave reviews. Excellent warm with some vanilla ice cream.
Simple, delicious. Possibly could be even better with double the crisp topping.
A M A Z I N G!!!! I had left over blueberries and wanted to make something different...my husband, who isn't fond of sweets LOVED this!! I got "the look"!!! This is definitely a keeper!!!! Thanks!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections