Blueberry Crisp II

539 Ratings
  • 5 398
  • 4 72
  • 3 26
  • 2 20
  • 1 23

The mayonnaise adds a little tang to this delightful fresh blueberry crisp recipe. It's really delicious.

By ESCAPETONH

Recipe Summary

cook:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
9
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place blueberries into an 8-inch square baking dish. In a medium bowl, stir together flour, sugar, and cinnamon. Stir in mayonnaise until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over the top of the berries.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until the top is lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 4.6mg; sodium 70.4mg. Full Nutrition
