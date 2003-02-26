Peanut Butter Frosting

611 Ratings
  • 5 412
  • 4 140
  • 3 39
  • 2 6
  • 1 14

If you like peanut butter, you'll love this peanut butter frosting — great on chocolate cakes, or for a really delicious double whammy, try it on a peanut butter cake. If you don't have cream, you may substitute milk. Makes enough to frost one 2-layer 9-inch cake or one 9x13-inch cake.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
86 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat butter and peanut butter until light and fluffy. Slowly beat in 1/2 of the confectioner's sugar. Mix in 1/4 cup of the cream. Beat in remaining confectioners' sugar. If necessary, add a little more cream or milk until the frosting reaches a good spreading consistency.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 117.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/14/2022