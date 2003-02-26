If you like peanut butter, you'll love this peanut butter frosting — great on chocolate cakes, or for a really delicious double whammy, try it on a peanut butter cake. If you don't have cream, you may substitute milk. Makes enough to frost one 2-layer 9-inch cake or one 9x13-inch cake.
I have been on the hunt for the perfect peanut butter frosting, and from reading the reviews for this, I thought I had found it. However, my search will continue. I was not impressed with this recipe at all. I needed to add MUCH more milk (I had no cream in the house) than the recipe called for. After the first cup, I added 1/3 cup as stated, but after every half cup, I needed to add a healthy splash of milk to make the frosting spreadable. I used two and a half cups, and found that it did make enough to frost my two layer cake, with some left over, however, I didn't like the taste at all. Too much butter, not enough peanut butter, perhaps milk should not be substituted for the cream? I'm not sure, but like I said, the search will continue.
This was amazing. I follwed the advice of others and adjusted the recipe for sweetness and over butteriness. Here's what I came up with: 1 and 1/4 cup peanut butter (room temp), 1 stick butter (at room temp), 1 and 1/3 cup confectioners sugar (added slowly and mixing after each time) 4 Tbs cream. What I did was after creaming together the PB and butter and slowly added the sugar 1/3 cup at a time with 1 Tbs cream. after I mixed it I tasted it and repeated. It tasted best to me at 1 and 1 1/3 cup sugar. I added more PB (the extra 1/4 cup) about half way through to make it more peanut buttery. It's VERY rich. I used it as the filling for a chocolate cake, then frosted with chocolate and sprinkled the new PB and chocolate swirled chips. It was a big hit.
Ok, with modifications this is 5 stars but the original recipe is probably only worth 3! So 4 for a compromise. IF you use 2 cups confectioner's sugar and 1 1/2 cups peanut butter, you'll get a very peanut butter flavored icing; 2 cups sugar with 1 cup pb would make a milder one, though I like my peanut butter! It was delicious on a Mahogany Sour Cream Cake from http://web.kraftfoods.com/. It worked fine on the sides of my cake.
I thought this was very good. I made it according to the recipe. (Please don't mark recipes down when you make a bunch of changes in its preparation.) I thought it did taste like peanut butter cup filling, although maybe not as strongly flavored of peanut butter as those are. I used my frosting over a layer of chocolate ganache over a chocolate cake. People really seemed to like it. This frosting does tint well if you use a lot of paste coloring and stick to primary colors.
Very rich and creamy. Used milk instead of cream and only needed 3 cups of powdered sugar. I spread it on Dark Chocolate Cake II from this site, chilled it,and then drizzled Satiny Chocolate Glaze, also from this site, over the cake. Delicious.
Wow, this was one of the most disappointing recipes that I have ever tried from this site. I really struggled not to rate it lower. I ended up having to doctor this up a ton to get it to an edible status. I added some regular, granulated sugar and vanilla and I had to add a ton more cream. I did bring the butter to room temperature and used a fresh jar of Peter Pan peanut butter. Thanks anyway.
Like the rest of the gang I also cut back on the sugar and added more peanut butter. I also used cream cheese in lieu of the cream. I made cupcakes which, once cooled and using my electric cookie press, I filled each cupcake with jelly and then topped them with this absolutely delicious frosting. YUM!!!! Thanks Suzanne!
There seems to be two popular peanut butter frosting recipes on this site - this one, and "Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting." After reading many of the reviews of this recipe it quickly became apparent that most of the reviewers were reducing the amount of powdered sugar by half. I'm so glad I followed the recipe as written because in my case I found that not only was there not too much powdered sugar, to my liking there wasn't enough! Even as written, using the four cups of powdered sugar, this was just greasy and grainy looking, not creamy and fluffy at all - almost like a soft version of the inside of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup! And I did beat it long enough that if it was going to become fluffy, it would have. Maybe it's just personal preference, but I found I had to add considerably more sugar (didn't measure) to not only make it fluffy, creamy and pretty, but to simply make it palatable.
I thought this recipe was great. I doubled it but still only added the 4 cups of sugar. I put it on the first layter of a chocolate cake and added some chocolate frosting to the rest and topped the peanut butter second layer of my cake. It turned out delicious and was a hit.
This is amazing! If you love Peanut Butter like I do, this one is for you!!! I did make adjustments as most here do. Here's what worked for me: 1 stick Butter, softened (Do NOT use margarine, makes it oily) 1 Cup Peanut Butter 2 Cups Confectioners Sugar 2-3 Tbsp Milk Cream butter in mixer, add Peanut Butter, mix well, add confectioners sugar, add the milk/cream as needed, but only 1 Tbsp at a time. I put this on my triple chocolate cupcakes topped with mini peanut butter cups. They were sinful!
For me, I cut the sugar way back (according to the previous reviewer's suggestions) and I added in the milk as needed so I could get it to the consistancy I wanted. I frosted devil's food cupcakes with this frosting. The boys really liked it.
After a friend made chocolate and pb frosting cupcakes, I had to search for the recipe for the icing... This one worked awesome, however I followed someone else's suggestion and only used 2c of powdered sugar. I also added a few drops of vanilla. This was JUST LIKE Reece's cups filling. I couldn't stop eating it with a spoon. There was plenty for 24 cupcakes... I also cut mini reese's cups in half and put each half on top of the cupcake... Mmmmm!
It seems like a lot of people had to do a lot of modifying to this recipe to make it work correctly, me included...so for that I am giving it one star and not five like everyone else. After following the exact proportions of everything, it was WAY too thick for frosting. I ended up adding another 1/4 or so of cream. Not enough, so I ended up adding a while additional stick of butter to make it nice and fluffy. It was perfect after that. If I use the recipe again, I will probably try using this only 2 cups of powdered sugar instead of 4 and seeing how that goes. Or just doing it exactly how I did.
if you like peanut butter, this is the one for you. made it with an "oily" peanut butter, and it turned out fine, a better quality PB would result in a better product. It did need a bit more cream + splash of milk,. Will make it again.
This is AMAZING! I used less sugar than the four cups but more than the 2 cups suggested by other reviewers; I'm not sure exactly how much since I wasn't really measuring, just going by taste. Same for the cream, I think I used about 1/4 cup total. When I thought the frosting was about ready, I added another little bit of sugar, a little more splash of cream and a bit of vanilla extract, and let it whip for a couple of minutes. Then I tasted it and almost didn't want to frost the cake, I could have eaten the whole batch right out of the bowl! It was nice and fluffy, so tasty but not too sweet... just out of this world good. I'd never made a peanut butter frosting before but I sure will again!
Love this recipe I did make a couple of changes I added vanilla extract 1 tsp makes the peanut butter taste stand out and added just a bit more peanut butter 1/3 cup more and cut the powered sugar by one cup was to sweet for me so I guess I changed the whole recipe hum sorry but it gave me a better taste and gave me the idea of peanut butter frosting
I took the notations from the first reviewer and I just happened to have my last 2 cups of c.sugar and 3TBS of cream left. I agree about others' points on butter instead of margarine, and definately the kind of peanut butter. Skip the fake stuff full of chemicals and just use REAL peanut butter. This turned out fantastic!
This frosting is far too thick to decorate anything with. I ended up having to double the amount of cream it asked for, and it still had the consistency of wet concrete. It tasted pretty delicious, but if you enjoy piping or making little flowers and stuff with your frosting, this is not the frosting for you.
I know my mom made a frosting similar to this. I used Organic Peanut Butter, all natural and ran into trouble with it being greasy because this peanut butter doesn't have any emulsifiers so it actually came together, then "broke" and became lumpy. More sugar helped, but couldn't save it. If I tried this again with this peanut butter, I think I would omit the butter or reduce the peanut butter by 1/2.
I did not alter this recipe in any way, and it magnificently coated my chocolate cake! I am making it again tonight and am thinking I might make it more creamy, but the flavor was perfect! I made my son his 1st Birthday cake, a Winnie the Pooh cake - it was just the brown for Winnie!
Think recipe is DELISH!!!! I own a bakery and will definitely be showcasing this in my bakery :) The only thing I did differently was added 1 teaspoon vanilla after creaming the butter and pb together... also - I use good pb (Jif) and just regular milk... super super good!!! One of my favs now!!!
The best peanut butter frosting EVER! I have a hard time not eating it all before putting it on the cake or cupcakes. I add extra peanut butter because to me there is never enough. I have used this on cupcakes and also as a filling in chocolate cake. It is always recieved very well. I love it!
I needed to make a cake to auction for a benefit and I am so glad I chose this frosting recipe! (I did follow another reviewer's recommendations and used 1 stick butter, 1 cup peanut butter, 2 cups confectioners sugar and 2 to 3 T milk and I wouldn't deviate from that.) I put it on a chocolate fudge cake and the people who bought it called me today and raved about it. I made a double batch of the icing and using 2/3 of it on the 10x13 cake. We put the leftovers in the fridge and ate some of it with a spoon. It is smooth and tastes like peanut butter fudge or peanut butter roll. I will definitely make it again.
Easy to make and it tastes great on a chocolate fudge cake. I cut it in half and still had enough to frost a 9 x 13 cake. I did add just a bit more milk to make it spread easier. My husband always asks for this frosting on his birthday cake!!!
As is this is very sweet and not very peanut buttery. After tasting it when it was first done I wasn't happy with it so I added about a cup more of PB and 1/4 c extra butter. And cream as needed. It was better then. I used it to frost brownies. Thanks.
I followed the suggestions of TRindell and this frosting was delicious! I found that the longer I whipped it with my handheld electric mixer the fluffier it got. Adding small splashes of milk during the beating process helped too. The texture was fluffy, spreadable, and worked for piping. The taste: irrisistable! Buttery, peanutty sweetness. I ate A LOT out of the bowl. Will use again and again!
I wish I had read the reviews. I made this exactly as written and it was BARELY spreadable. I guess the powdered sugar really does need to be cut down. I will make it again though because the taste was wonderful.
Great recipe! I've made it a couple of times on brownies and everyone loves it. I Have tried it with cream vs milk. The milk recipe seems easier to spread. The cream recipe came out a little bit too dry so I added a little water. :)
I made brownies, and used this recipe, I cut in half, for just one 9x13 pan of brownies, very good, and does not seem over powering, I used about 2/3 cup of P. Butter, Thanks again , Kakua.
I already had a recipe for a Peanut Butter & Jelly cake, but I didn't care for the frosting the recipe came with. This was a perfect replacement! This was nice and fluffy, and tasted great! I am always afraid my frosting is going to be too runny, so I only added little splashes of milk (Heavy Cream was all I had, so I used that) until the consistancy was perfect. It turned out great and the cupcakes were a huge success! Thank you!
Peanut butter perfection! I'm so pleased with this! I followed some of the reviewers tips, and cut the sugar in half, upped the pb to 1 1/2 cups, and needed just a touch more cream, and it is exactly what I wanted for my fledgling business. I used Reeses brand peanut butter, and it is divine! I almost didn't get one of my own cupcakes!
Great frosting recipe. Don't get too hung up on proportions. I added more cream to get the consistency I was after. The key is using cream instead of milk and beating it into a frenzy. Makes a fluffy frosting just right for piping onto cupcakes. Also...not to be a snob, but use brand name creamy peanut butter for the best flavor.
OMG this is to die for! I used it with the Peanut Butter Cake II recipe and then used a chocolate cake to layer in-between the peanut butter cake with this frosting - everyone raved about it. It was like eating a Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Cake. So yummy! One change - less powdered sugar! 2 cups is enough. It becomes pretty obvious though as your adding the powdered sugar and the dough ends up incredibly thick and you look back and double check the recipe. I think the 4 cups is a misprint. Anyways still amazing!
BIG hit! yum! I have to admit that I didnt have cream so, I used a little Pastry Pride till I got the smooth consistancy I wanted. Man, this was good. The second time I made this. I only needed 1/2 the peanut butter frosting. So, I made the buttercream first then I took half of it and added the peanut butter and cream to the buttercream and it worked great! Then I had 2 flavors to offer.
Super yummy frosting! I did some adjustments per TRindell's recipe. used 1 stick butter, 1 c pb, 2 c powdered sug, 3 T milk & I added 1 tsp vanilla. Had great consistency, awesome taste & plenty for the 9x13 in. Chocolate cake I frosted. Will use again.thanks :D
I love the way that this frosting tasted, like another reviewer stated, it tasted very much like the inside of a peanut butter cup to me(not the texture though). I used half the sugar and room temperature butter and peanut butter, and beat and beat and beat it. I was able to get the frosting nice and fluffy, and it worked well for my purpose which was between layers of a 3 layer cake, but I wouldn't have been able to frost the whole cake with it(hence the 4 stars). It may have even been too fluffy for the outside? I'm not sure if I did everything right as this was my first frosting excursion... but the taste MADE my cake!!
Excellent recipe. I used milk instead of cream and this went superb with my banana cake. I needed to double it to have enough to ice a 3 layer cake. (We like lots of icing) I also added a tsp of vanilla.
cut the sugar to 2 cups and peanut butter to 3/4 to 1 cup. Did milk instead of cream but did add about a tablespoon of Philly cream cheese. Tasted great but thats because I had to basically make my own frosting. Put it on the "too much chocolate cake. Had four or five people ask for the recipe. Recipe as original = 3 stars. It wouldn't have worked. edit: I just noticed someone had the same idea as I did. Its called "Fluffy peanut butter frosting."
This is the Peanut Butter Frosting recipe you are looking for! So good - So easy - like a fluffier version of old fashioned peanut butter fudge. I served mine on a Devil's Food cake and it was PERFECTION! Just one note - I live in a dry climate so I had to use about 1/2 cup cream rather than 1/3 cup.
Easy to make. I added more cream to get a smoother consistency, which I needed to frost my chocolate cupcakes.
This is one of the few times I have followed the recommendations of reviewers instead of following the original recipe. I reduced the sugar by half and increased the peanut butter by 1/2 cup. FABULOUS!
I chose this recipe because I didn't want to use more than one stick of butter in my frosting. It was great! I only needed 2 cups of sugar-the 4 has got to be a misprint because even with 1/2 that the frosting is super sweet. I used a full 1/3 cup of whole milk. It was the perfect amount for 24 chocolate cupcakes.
This is pretty good but after making it a couple times I've had trouble getting the consistency to be right. I think adding just 3 cups of sugar instead of 4 might be better. Also, everyone probably already knows this but I didn't the first time I made it because it was the first frosting I made. But you need to use REAL butter, not margarine and it needs to be room temperature, not melted in the microwave or anything. In addition to that it needs to be mixed for at least 10 minutes (in my experience) for that first blend (with the peanut butter and butter). Next time I'll probably do 3 cups of sugar though. Otherwise it's quite yummy. My peanut butter freak husband loves it and only wants this for his frosting when I make him cakes and cupcakes for his birthday.
Really good peanut butter frosting! I did use the modifications recommended by TRindell. I am not crazy about peanut butter so I am not the best judge on taste, however my son LOVES peanut butter and he licked the beaters and bowl then tried to sneak fingerfuls from the iced cake.
Way too sweet for me. I think the recipe was much better when I used only 2 cups of powdered sugar. I added another cup and totally regretted it. However, texture was great and frosting was easy to pipe.
This frosting is incredibly wonderful! The only tweak I made was at the recommendation of TRindell, who advised cutting the powdered sugar back to 2 cups instead of 4 cups. She was absolutely right! It would have been disastrous to use 4 cups! At 2 cups, the level of sweetness was perfect! I used it as a filling in a triple layer chocolate cake. I also used it to decorate the outside of the cake. It was just the right consistency for that, and it tinted green very well. We'll be using this recipe frequently!
You cannot make this recipe as it is! It's horrible; tastes like butter. Definitely halve the butter if you try this recipe. I even used about 1 1/2 cups peanut butter trying to make this taste better. I only made this because my usual recipe calls for crisco, and I didn't have any. What an absolute waste of good ingredients. Deleting this from my recipe box immediately!
I made a peanut butter cake from scratch and used this frosting. I only used 3 cups of powdered sugar and a tablespoon more of PB, as it had more of a sugar-y taste without the extra TBSP. Tasted like PB fudge!
I give this only 4 stars because as written the amounts of each ingredient were off, but when I toyed with it the outcome was really outstanding. The peanutty taste depends on your brand of peanut butter so buy a good quality one (I use JIF). I use more peanut butter, less butter and less sugar (4 cups? No way!!) and I just play around with the amounts until I get the flavor I want, if it's not peanutty enough or if it's too sweet I add more peanut butter, if it's not sweet enough I add more sugar, if it's too thick I add more milk. Simple as that. This comes out very soft and fluffy (but it you want a stiffer frosting use more peanut butter/sugar and less milk). The trick to getting this to a beautiful soft, light consistency is to soften the butter a bit in the microwave and beat it really well.
For my taste this was FANTASTIC!!! I have to admit the peanut butter flavor was mild, but it was sooooooo good! I had to fight my parents to lick the spoon and beaters after making it! This tastes AMAZING on chocolate cake or on chocolate cupcakes, like I made. It is sweet, but that is what frosting is, right? I didn't change the recipe at all except for the amount of cream. I added a few tablespoons more than the recipe calls for because my frosting was too stiff to spread. This recipe makes a thick, yet somehow fluffy, creamy, lightly peanut butter flavored, delicious frosting! By the way, I used JIF creamy peanut butter and heavy whipping cream.
am i in heaven?! cause this is waaaaay to good to be true! so creamy, so peanut buttery! frosted a 2 layer cake with it and it was to die for. just make sure you have the coffee on, this is so rich. i also made the modifications that other reviewers suggested using a few tablespoons of cream and 1\2 the confectioners sugar. i will definitely use this any chance i get!!!
This recipe is FABULOUS! It gets rave reviews when I take it out in public. I've put it on both chocolate cupcakes and peanut butter cupcakes and hands down, people think the PB-PB combination is better. I highly recommend it!
I made this for a friend who loves reeses! And I made this like every frosting I make. Room temperature unsalted unsweetened butter. Just pull it out a few hours before you plan on making it! Microwave for 15 second increments is okay too but check often! You dont want runny butter! 1.5 cups peanut butter, cream together in Kitchenaid, add a few Tbsp of heavy cream, and splash of vanilla, then add powdered sugar 1/2 cup at a time until reached desired consistency. I ended up with about 3 cups because I like mine thick for beautiful peaks and piping. I topped with sliced and crumbled dark chocolate bits from a candy bar, on German chocolate cupcakes. :) They were beautiful and delicious!
This is my new go-to recipe for peanut butter frosting! I didn't have either milk or cream, so I used half-and-half and it worked beautifully. I also followed other suggestions and cut the sugar in half. This piped beautifully! I made chocolate cupcakes with a mini Reese's PB cup in the middle to go with this frosting. It was a huge hit! My mom commented that it tasted like peanut butter fudge, it was that good! Excellent recipe. Thank you, Suzanne!
