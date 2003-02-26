There seems to be two popular peanut butter frosting recipes on this site - this one, and "Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting." After reading many of the reviews of this recipe it quickly became apparent that most of the reviewers were reducing the amount of powdered sugar by half. I'm so glad I followed the recipe as written because in my case I found that not only was there not too much powdered sugar, to my liking there wasn't enough! Even as written, using the four cups of powdered sugar, this was just greasy and grainy looking, not creamy and fluffy at all - almost like a soft version of the inside of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup! And I did beat it long enough that if it was going to become fluffy, it would have. Maybe it's just personal preference, but I found I had to add considerably more sugar (didn't measure) to not only make it fluffy, creamy and pretty, but to simply make it palatable.