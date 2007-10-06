Peanut Butter Cake from a Mix

I botched the cake part because I beat it too long, I didn't read the instructions carefully. But I wanted to comment on the frosting. This was so delicious, I couldn't stop licking the utensils. Some people had trouble with the frosting being too stiff but I added water until I reached a smooth spreadable consistency. You need to add a little at a time and check it because you still want it to hold its shape and not drip. I had made cupcakes and applied the frosting with a plastic fork. It made great swirls without using too much frosting. And the swirls held up and didn't blend together so it was very pretty. I sprinkled a few bits of heath candy on the top for a little crunch because I didn't have the mini choc chips which I thought would have been good. I never thought to make a peanut butter frosting but this was so delish. I tried to bake this cake again since I didn't follow the instructions the first time. I felt like the cake had a good taste but it is too crumbly and dry. I had to have water to wash the cake down my throat. I decided to alter the recipe and came out with a lighter cake by adding a package of vanilla pudding and 1 cup of water instead of 2/3. It was much better to eat but the peanut butter taste is diminished a bit. Will try to use 3/4 cup peanut butter and delete the butter next time.