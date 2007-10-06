Peanut Butter Cake from a Mix
If you like peanut butter without chocolate, you will love this cake. If you don't have cream, you may substitute milk.
YUM YUM YUM! I made this cake yesterday for my husband's birthday. I made a couple of unintentional changes - I put a whole cup of butter in the cake and I put a whole cup of butter in the frosting (apparently I momentarily forgot that ONE stick is half a cup!) I also increased the peanutbutter in the frosting to 1.5 cups and added 1 tsp. of vanilla to the frosting. I topped with chopped Reese's PB Cups and chopped peanuts and drizzled hot fudge around the edge. The frosting was perfect - not too sweet and very peanutbuttery. The cake was moist and very tasty. I used a butter recipe yellow cake mix. I highly recommend this recipe! I almost passed it by because the photo displayed shows a chocolate ganache frosting and my husband doesn't care for chocolate that much. I'm glad it is actually a peanutbutter frosting. Hubby is a peanutbutter FANATIC and this recipe is a keeper! (I submitted a picture, too.)Read More
This was very disappointing. While the peanut butter flavor in the cake is spot on, unfortunately so is the flavor that announces, "boxed cake mix." In addition, this is a heavy, greasy cake, not surprising since the recipe calls for twice the fat as normally called for in a boxed mix or traditional 2-layer cake. I didn't care for the frosting--again, heavy and greasy--about 1/2 c. too much fat, whether it's the peanut butter or the butter. It also requires quite a bit more than than the 1/3 c. cream called for to get it to even resemble a frosting rather than a fudge consistency. I decorated the cake beautifully with chopped peanuts along the side and a drizzle of melted chocolate over the top but even as I was doing that I knew it was a waste of time. I should have trusted my gut. All told, between the cake itself and the frosting, there is a total of 3/4 cup more fat (butter or peanut butter) than should be in a cake this size that resulted in a heavy, greasy glob (particularly the frosting). I'm not even done cleaning up and the cake is already gone--with the egg shells, butter wrapper and cake mix box.Read More
This cake was sold at auction for $120! Keep the recipe just like it is; DON'T CHANGE A THING. When I reduced butter to 1/4 C in icing, it wasn't creamy. Add full 1/2 C as recipe calls for in icing.
Amazing. That's all I can say. Everyone went crazy over this cake...literally. I was making the frosting, look over at my cooling cakes and there is my four year old chowing down on it...about 1/4 of my bottom layer was gone...so you know he loved it. Then I serve it up for my dad and cousin's birthdays and it was seriously a feeding frenzy. My two teenage brothers were actually fighting over who got to have seconds. My husband said it is the best cake he's ever had. I love it because it's a very versatile cake, you can play around with it a lot. I made the cake exactly as the recipe tells because it was my first time making it (other than the frosting...I ended up adding a lot more cream to get the right consistancy), but next time I may play around with it a bit and maybe put a strawberry jelly layer in the middle and have a peanut butter and jelly cake or put chocolate in the middle. There's a lot you can do with it. This is undoubtedly a keeper.
There was a family when we attended the sports banquets in high school that made this cake, they always brought one for the public and one for themselves, they guarded the recipe with their lives! My dad, a huge penut butter fan always loved it, I came across this recipe last year and decided to try it for his birthday! It's the exact same recipe! He loved it, I love it, I've made it for several picnics and there is never any left over. I am not gaurding the recipe however! Try this, you'll be happy. Quick note, make sure the cake is completely cooled before frosting, otherwise it falls aparts quickly.
My boyfriend and I absolutely loved it. We found that the cake is even better refridgerated over night. We will be making this cake again real soon!!!!..........It's been a couple of years since I wrote this review however...I have more request for this cake it is unreal...It has become my signature dish at parties- and I don't add anything to the recipe-(other than a little more heavey cream if needed).You should try this as is it's AWESOME!!!
This yeilded a perfect texture cake. However, I thought that I could taste the yellow butter flavor from the cake mix more than I would have liked. Next time I think I would use a white cake mix as a base. The frosting was much too sweet. I ended up adding 2tbsp. cocoa powder to tone down the sweetness, which helped, but next time I would use a different frosting all-together.
I really like peanut butter, so this was excellent! The icing tastes like whipped peanut butter fudge. I am keeping this recipe to hand down to my kids!
I didn't really care for the overwhelming peanut butter flavor in this cake. Maybe with chocolate frosting it would be a little more subtle.
Very good. My husband had been asking for peanut butter cake for several year and I finally came here to find one. I used shavings of Hershey's Peanut butter filled choclate bars on the top and surrounded it with Peanut Butter M & M's and it was a hit. I also used 4 oz of cream cheese with the frosting just because I love cream cheese in my frosting. Thanks for the terrific recipe. Great with some ice cream. They put my picture on the recipe. Too Fun!
Everything was great! I had to bake the cakes for about 10 minutes longer to make sure they were done in the center, but everyone LOVED it. The frosting is flavorful, but not rich. And - it makes about twice the amount that you really need... so you could definitely save it & re-use on another batch of (chocolate?) cupcakes, etc. Also - if you have a pb&j lover, spread a layer of their favorite jam or jelly in the middle of the cake & then cover with the pb icing. Perfect!! As the pictures show, I also decorated with drizzled chocolate (semisweet chips melted in a ziploc bag & then snipped the end off to decorate) and some chopped mini pb cups. It was a HUGE hit! Also - if you make cupcakes from this, drop a mini peanut butter cup into the center of the batter (make sure it's covered with batter) before baking... you'll have pb surprise cupcakes. EXCELLENT!
This cake is awsome! The tast is so good, and very peanut buttery! I read a review based on fat content, this cake is a 5 star worthy recipe. I'm giving it five stars based on taste and ability to deliver as directed. it does that. I'm not sure this recipe should be given a low rating based on fat and calories. We are not on a weight watchers webite right??? Try this out, you wont regret it.
Like everyone else stated this cake was too dry! So I made a few changes and it turned out GREAT (Very Moist)! I used 1 c. butter instead 1/2 c., only 2 eggs, about 1 and 1/2 c. of half in half instead of the water. I also put a hot fudge layer in the middle of the two layers, which I made myself(1can eagle brand milk, 4oz choc., 3 TBS butter and 1 tsp. vanilla.) Bake at 300 degrees for about 35 minutes. Use these changes and you will love this recipe!
When I looked at the reviews for this recipe, I ALMOST didn't make it based on the critical one star review. I am SO glad I didn't allow that to keep me from this cake...it has a bold peanut butter flavor and is dense and moist..it has become one of my most requested recipes...honestly, it's a cake..not health food..so yep..that does mean fat will be there..if I wanted wheat germ & oatmeal, I wouldn't be making a cake...just sayin... :)
AWESOME! I doubled the recipe and made a 1/4 sheet cake so I could cut it into squares. Very light,we were all very impressed.
This cake is very tasty. The icing is very peanut buttery tasting and VERY rich. I would make a little less icing next time. I put strawberry jam between the layers which we thought added a nice taste. I will make it again. Thanks for the recipe.
The cake part was really good, not sure about the frosting, had to really play with the proportions to get the right texture. Love the picture with the pb cups and choc drizzle
This recipe is very good however I made a few changes to icing. I used a store bought cream cheese icing to which I added 1 cup peanut butter and 2 TBS milk. It made a very nice, but not too sweet, topping to a delicious cake.
My guy hates chocolate but LOVES PB, so this recipe was a no brainer.. It wasn't too peanutbuttery and the cake was super moist.. I didn't tweak any of the ingredients except for extra cream for the icing. The icing was too difficult to spread with what the recipe called for, so I just added as I was blending until it was the right consistency... I also added chopped PB cups and reeses pieces to make it fun.. The cake was a hit and will definately be making it again!
I made this into cupcakes for my friends birthday. Very good, but very sweet. All who tried gave a thumbs up... even the cat snuck a cupcake.
Made it for a friend who loves peanut butter. She loved the cake so much she had it for breakfast the following morning. I put fudge frosting between layers and added chocolate chips to top.
Didn't care for it at all, it was way too dry & heavy.
This tastes like a box cake. sorry don't waste your time. I am a pb lover and this didn't make the cut. It fellbelow the mark.
Great recipe! I made 21 cupcakes in ungreased liners, baked at 350 degrees for 18 minutes. To simplify, I bought a 16 oz jar of honey peanut butter and measured out 1/2 cup for the cake. I used the rest of the jar in the frosting as well as a 1 pound box of powdered sugar (run through a fine strainer) and 8 Tablespoons of cream. This is very close to the measurements in the recipe and turned out great. I piped the frosting on top of cooled cupcakes and stuck a mini Nutter Butter on some, crushed Reese's pieces on some, and peanut butter cups cut into fourths on the rest. These were lots of fun for a family birthday, I'll make again.
i have been making this cake for years my husband just loves it thanks for posting
If there were 10 stars I would rate this recipe that! This is such a GREAT tasting cake...from the icing to the cake itself. It's so rich in taste you only need a small piece to satisfy your craving! I have made this cake so many times and it always comes out awesome. I even use the peanut butter frosting on other cakes, like my favorite chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting...well except this is now my go to frosting! :-) So good. I didn't change anything to this recipe. Just make it how it says and you will have a decadent cake that everyone will LOVE!
This cake is fantastic!!! I made it for my boyfriends birthday and it was a HUGE hit. I mixed all the ingredients with my mixer as some have suggested to give it a lighter texture, The frosting needs no tweaking as it's perfect! I added crushed peanutbutter cups to the middle layer with the frosting and around the edge of the top as well. YUMM!
super yummy. We loved the icing!
I combined this cake and a chocolate cake and used the frosting in between the layers then covered with a ganache. This turned out so good. I wanted it to be decadent and it certainly was.
I could really taste the box mix flavor in the cake. It was a real turn off for me personally. The frosting was also way to sweet for my taste but it had great texture so 3 stars for that part of it. If cake mix from a box is something you like the I say try it if not look for a fully from scratch recipe.
Dad's favorite dessert!!!
Wonderful Cake!!! Real nice texture too.
I made this cake for my husband's birthday. My husband liked it, except that it was very dry. VERY. The only change I made was using chocolate butter cake mix rather than regular butter cake mix. It would have tasted delicious if it weren't so dry. Also, I wasn't very impressed with the icing...the original recipe was too thick, and modifying it didn't give me that smooth finish I hoped for.
This is the best cake I've ever made! It was a little bit crumbly, but it tasted wonderful. The icing is great. At first, I thought of using chocolate frosting instead of the one in the recipe. I'm glad I didn't. We all agreed that chocolate frosting would have taken away from the peanut butter flavor. I think topping it off with Reese's cups and drizzling it with fudge is all the chocolate it needs.
Yummy! I alternated butterscotch pudding and my own recipe of cream cheese peanutbutter frosting between the layers. Then I crushed honey roasted peanuts and stuck them to the side of the cake. I drizzled warm milk chocolate over the top, it was divine!! My husband loved it, he said he wants it for his Birthday every year for nowon!!
This cake was great. I used white cake mix instead of yellow, put recess cups on top, and put chocolate frosting between the two layers. This cake was amazing, everyone loved it.
I lightly marbled this recipe with a standard chocolate cake mix to make a fantastic Recees Cup Cake for my sisters wedding. Just put both mixes in gallon ziplocks and cut the corners to help dot the batter into the pans. Be sure to do the PB batter first because it's thick and the chocolate will fill around the PB blobs. Frost inside with PB and ouside with chocolate. Your family will go nuts!
This was delicious!!! I took the cake to a church luncheon and had only one piece left. I will definitely make it again.
The frosting was great, but the cake was not very good. I would suggest a chocolate cake with this frosting.
I've made this cake twice now. 1st time it came out INCREDIBLE- made it for a chef and his restaurant staff and they are still RAVING about it. I made a couple of minor modifications that I feel were key to its success: 1-Instead of 2/3 c water in the cake batter, I used 1/3 water and 1/3 whipping cream. 2-I felt the frosting as directed was much too heavy on confectioners sugar, so I added more of equal parts peanut butter and butter fluffed together until I simply liked the flavor and consistency- but ended up with extra frosting! I'd say taste the frosting after you've added the 3rd cup of powdered sugar- that's when I liked it best! Add the 4th cup slowly and taste as you go! 2nd time I made it, it came out terrible... :( Dry and way too sweet with less peanutty richness. Here's where I think I went wrong... I didn't do my modifications the 2nd time around :/ AND I used a plain yellow cake mix since the grocery store didn't have the butter one-BIG MISTAKE. Clearly the Butter Recipe with pudding in the mix is SUPER KEY to this recipe!!! I accidentally dumped all four cups of powder sugar in the frosting... Then I didn't have my more peanut butter to balance it back out... A total disaster. The difference is shocking... SO! To recap. Sub 1/3 whipping cream for part of the water in the batter, ONLY USE BUTTER RECIPE CAKE MIX WITH PUDDING IN THE MIX, and reduce icing sugar in frosting OR increase combined peanut butter & butter until the nutty flavor and sweetness are b
I made this cake to have at our 4th of July cookout and what a hit, only one piece left. To add a little chocolate flavor, I sprinkled chocolate chips across the top of the batter before baking in a 9x13 pan. After frosting, I added 12 peanut butter cups sinking them part way in the frosting to show where each piece would be cut.
Holy mother of peanut butter cakes (and my family are very discerning pb cake connoisseurs)! This was awesome! I did it exactly as the recipe stated. The only thing I would do next time is cut the frosting recipe in half. That was A LOT left over! It suggested 325* for 25 mins but I ended up having to bake it for about 40 mins. basically, set it for 22 mins and check every five. I know every oven is different, but mine is new (gas) and it still took a lot longer than expected. I chopped up some Reese's cups and sprinkled them on top and stuck them to the side. Great addition.
This is a very good recipe and it's quick and easy. Which is always great. My coworkers loved this cake.
I wanted a cake for a school fundraiser that was different and really "wow". This one is it. The only reason that I didn't give it 5-stars is that I had to do a bit of tweaking, but nothing major. I baked it in a 9x12" pan which required some adjustment of the baking temperature and time (followed the instructions on my cake mix box). The cake itself is very light, tender crumb, and subtle taste. I think part of that is due to using a good quality mix (Duncan Hines Butter Yellow) and then using my electric mixer to almost whip the batter until all the cake mix lumps disappeared. I had more difficulty with the icing. There seemed to be too much sugar in proportion to the shortening and liquid and I got dry crumbles when finished. Some extra milk solved the problem but now I've got really double the frosting that I would have needed. I finished off the top with a mixture of mini peanut butter chips, chocolate chips, and shopped peanuts and this cake is a winner. Thanks for sharing a wonderful recipe!
Very YUMMY!!! my kids loved the cake the peanut butter taste was just right. will be making this again :)
This cake is wonderful. I made 2 of them for a birthday party. On one of them I used a chocolate cake mix, but used same ingredients. Both cakes were wonderful. I also sprinkeled some chopped pecans on top..Yum! Will make again! Thanks
I found this cake to be rather dry, and I did NOT think the cake had a strong peanut butter flavor at all. I think I will try another recipe for peanut butter cake. Also, I used the Fluffy Peanut Butter frosting from this site, and I thought the frosting was great!
I love this cake. I'm a peanut butter junkie! Very light and fluffy, has a rich taste...I decorated mine with Reese's :)
This is a fabulous cake, especially for us peanut butter lovers. I made this for my son's birthday when he turned 10 and it was a HUGE hit with ALL the guests, even the adults. I did make a small change though....I used a chocolate angel cake mix instead because my son does not like a yellow cake mix at all. And you just can't go wrong with chocolate and peanut butter! Then with another cake I decided to spread straight, plain peanut butter between the two cake layers instead of icing and that blew everyone's socks off. Thanks for the fabulous recipe!!
My family says this is deffanitly a keeper. Great cake lots of flavour and everyone loved it.
Basically a good cake but the frosting definitely took more than 1/3 c cream. I would switch to milk next time and add more. decorated with chopped reeses on top, choc ganache, and pirouline around the sides. Very pretty.
This cake was pretty good! I made cupcakes out of it and put a frozen Hersheys Kiss in the middle, the result was a cupcake that tasted just like my favorite peanut butter/kiss cookies. The cake turned out super moist, but not too peanuty. I also made the frosting which may have been over kill. The frosting (for me) was too sweet, but everyone I served them to loved them. Thanks!
This is a great cake; and I agree that it's better the second (and third and fourth ...) day after being in the refrigerator. I for one, like chocolate, so I made a chocolate frosting and put it between the cake layers. I kept the peanut butter frosting on the outside and sprinkled fresh chocolate shavings all over the top - very pretty! I call it the Inside Out PeanutButterCup Cake.
Absolutely wonderful! This recipe, with 5 ingredients and a few easy steps, made my first peanut butter cake a hit! I would recommend this recipe for any occasion... it is a perfect dessert to complement any meal. It is great for special occasions too! Thanks Suzanne!
I was nervous about trying this, since most peanut butter cakes I've had in restaurants have tasted like fake peanut butter. I was pleasantly surprised how great this one tasted! It is very peanut buttery. The changes I made were that I only used 3 cups of confectioners sugar in the frosting and instead added another heaping tablespoon of peanut butter. I also used natural peanut butter throughout the recipe. Everyone I served it to thought it was sweet and rich.
Yummy!! Couldn't keep my son or husband out of the frosting!! I agree with others - this would be fantastic with chocolate cake! My only comment - if I made the frosting with 4 Cups of powdered sugar, there would have been wayyy too much left over and I wouldn't have had enough heavy cream!! I used 3 cups of sugar, 1 cup peanut butter, 1/2 cup butter and a small container of heavy cream! Will definitely make again! Thanks!!
I used this for a bachelorette party cake layered with chocolate cake and peanut butter filling. It was delicious and just was I was looking for.
I thought the cake was very dry. Some people liked it but I think they didn't want to hurt my feelings. They raved at the "Too much chocolate cake" I made from this site. This peanut butter cake was not worth the calories. Sorry.
Follow this recipe exactly and you will have the most delicious peanut butter cake. I topped mine with Reese's minis cut in half and chocolate glaze and it was perfect!! Everyone loved it!
Definitely a great peanut butter flavor! Frosting is spot on for us as it is not overly sweet. The only problem we had was the cake crumbled easily and did not slice well. More like 3 and 1/2 stars....... shame , as the flavor was so good!
Just amazing! Taste, texture, peanut butter flavor - wouldn't change a thing! And i followed the recipe exactly (except using yellow cake mix - couldn't find butter). I made it with Peanut Butter Frosting by Suzanne Stull and I did layers of chocolate cake in-between the peanut butter cake layers with the Peanut Butter Frosting - it was a total hit at the baby shower. Yum Yum Yum! Thanks for the recipe! It's my new favorite.
Everyone loved this cake!
everyone loved this cake with chocolate frosting
This cake is excellent, and not at all dry! It's got a great peanut butter taste that's not too sweet--when coupled with a sweet frosting it works very well! I made a few changes to make the cake more peanut butter and chocolate, as this was my BF's birthday cake and he loves the combination. I just put a layer of whipped chocolate frosting between the two layers of cake, and made a peanut butter buttercream frosting to frost the outside of the cake. I then decorated with the remaining chocolate frosting. The cake was delicious and was in fact better after being refrigerated overnight! Try it!
I really liked the cake part of this recipe. I used a white butter cake mix and added pb chips. The frosting, however, did not turn out as I expected. It tasted way too much like butter - I expected the peanut butter flavor to be really strong and it wasn't. Perhaps using only 1/4 cup butter next time and a little less sugar might help.
This was agood cake not quite as peanutbuttery as I wanted. In fact I couldn't taste any peanut butter. So you might want to either add more peanut butter or try a different recipe.
ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC!!! Made it loads of times with chocolate frosting!
The icing is so creamy and delicious! I served it with Chocolate Ice cream and they complimented each other perfectly.
We didn't love this, not sure why - we normally love pb desserts. Seemed dry even after sitting for several days...I made it as a sheet cake, so maybe it's better as a layered cake? Wouldn't try again.
FABULOUS! I made this last week for a birthday, and everyone raved! The only difference was that I added an extra 1/3 cup of water, and a half box of jello vanilla pudding mix. It was Great and not dry at all! MUST crumble reeses cups on top!
Marvelous! Thank you so much! This time I added 1/3 cup Ammaretto plus 1/3 cup of water to replace the 2/3 cup water. Also used a bit of milk instead of the heavy cream in the frosting. Awesome stuff- thanks again for sharing! I don't even care for peanut butter, and this takes the cake for me!
i made this as mini cupcakes (325 for 12 mins) and they are delicious!!! i will make these again as soon as i have an excuse to!
Loved it! My family all love peanut butter, so this was a surefire winner here. I only made one change to the frosting, and that was one cup less sugar and a little more heavy cream -- I confess to not measuring it! I garnished with chopped Reese's Cups, but I really think this would have been better without the chocolate. The peanut butter is definitely the star of this show. Thanks for an awesome recipe.
Awesome Recipe!! I think I will add chocolate between the layers next time! It came out very moist!
this is fantastic. Every time I take it somewhere people ask for the recipe. The frosting is amazing.
Amazing! I took 3 peanut butter cups crushed them and sprinkled over top to make it look fancy. I also added them on top of the middle layer before placing the top layer. Mmmm people are still raving about it when I made it 6 months ago! Thank you for sharing:)
I wanted to bake a yummy unique cake for a Relay for Life bake sale so I stumbled upon this beauty. This recipe was great. I doubled the recipe and used one box of butter cake mix and one box of chocolate cake mix to make a delicious chocolate/peanut butter cake. I also used the peanut butter icing as a base for the cake and decorated the with chocolate icing. All in all this is an easy, delicious recipe! I highly recommended it.
This was probably the RICHEST cake I've ever made. I didn't like the idea of peanut butter cake AND peanut butter frosting so I made a chocolate cake and used the frosting recipe. It made a perfect marriage of two great flavors. I had my 1/3 cup of heavy cream but it just didn't seem like enough so I added fat free milk to get the consistancy I needed to decorate my cake. Worked great! I wanted to add the chocolate drizzle like the pictures and used Hershey syrup. This was no good. It was too runny and glossy. Next time I will use hard shell used for ice cream or just make some ganache. Hershey's was just the lazy solution.
I made this cake for my dads birthday, and it was AMAZING! I didn't use a box cake mix because I don't like to use boxed mix for anything. So, I used a butter cake recipe and I put in a cup of better instead of 1/2 a cup. I also put a layer of chocolate fudge in between the cake layers because I love chocolate and peanut butter together! Lastly, I left the cake in the oven for much longer then it calls for because it seemed a bit doughy. The final result; melt in your mouth peanut buttery goodness!
I made this cake for my boyfriend's birthday, he's a massive PB lover, and he adored it, he ate the whole thing by himself over the course of a week! It's a very dense cake, and I baked it ina 9x13 pan as one layer, and it worked very well. I didn't use the suggested frosting, instead I just used store bought (I know, bad!) chocolate frosting, but then I crunched up a ton of Nutter Butters, and pressed the crumbles on all the frosting to give it a nice crunch and aesthetic appeal. I posted pictures of the final product, if anyone wants to see what I'm talking about. I definitely recommend this recipe, based on my boyfriend's response!!
WOW!!! That's what i think of this cake. I love peanut butter and i think the taste was wonderful. Very easy recipe. Made for Thanksgiving and who don't like peanut butter, cake was a hit. Thanks for a great recipe Suzanne
My husband loved it, and he is a peanut butter LOVER. I wasn't nearly as impressed. It was too much for me. I won't make it again.
D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S-! A great tasting, moist cake with a wonderful peanut butter frosting! I did use more peanut butter in the cake mix (as well as a dash of vanilla) and extra in the frosting too. I put a thick layer of chocolate frosting between the two layers, poured chocolate ganache over the top decorated with some mini Reese Pieces. Most importantly, not too heavy :-) THIS IS A KEEPER!
Easy Recipe! I made a few changes - I used cream instead of water in the recipe to make the cake more moist. The cake was still dense, but that's what from-scratch cakes taste like. The flavor was great - sweet but not overwhelming. I iced the cake with the peanut butter icing (GREAT recipe!!) and also with chocolate icing to get a little chocolate taste in the recipe. I topped the cake with cut up Reeses as well. I would make this cake again - thanks!
Everyone loved it! If you like peanut butter this is the cake for you.
it is a really good recipe but it was too sweet for my taste! even though I used 3 cups of sugar instead of 4
Great recipe. You might have to tweak it for the icing. Instead of water i used apricot nectar (you can use pair nectar too).
This was an okay cake. Not fabulous. The icing was quite sticky and hard to work with. The cake was dry. It did have a nice peanut butter taste.
I botched the cake part because I beat it too long, I didn't read the instructions carefully. But I wanted to comment on the frosting. This was so delicious, I couldn't stop licking the utensils. Some people had trouble with the frosting being too stiff but I added water until I reached a smooth spreadable consistency. You need to add a little at a time and check it because you still want it to hold its shape and not drip. I had made cupcakes and applied the frosting with a plastic fork. It made great swirls without using too much frosting. And the swirls held up and didn't blend together so it was very pretty. I sprinkled a few bits of heath candy on the top for a little crunch because I didn't have the mini choc chips which I thought would have been good. I never thought to make a peanut butter frosting but this was so delish. I tried to bake this cake again since I didn't follow the instructions the first time. I felt like the cake had a good taste but it is too crumbly and dry. I had to have water to wash the cake down my throat. I decided to alter the recipe and came out with a lighter cake by adding a package of vanilla pudding and 1 cup of water instead of 2/3. It was much better to eat but the peanut butter taste is diminished a bit. Will try to use 3/4 cup peanut butter and delete the butter next time.
I have made this several time I put grape jelly in the middle and then frosted it. Mine and my husbands co-worker's loved it!!!
I would recommend this cake to anyone to try at least once. I made it for my husbands birthday and took it to supper with us. Everyone loved it and took doggy bags of it home. I added mini chocolate chips for decoration on the inside. It came out moist & tasty! I can't wait to make it again!
If I was rating just the cake, I would give it a three. Although the flavor is good, the packaged cake mix taste still comes through. It is also dry and doesn't hold together well. If I was rating just the frosting, I would give it a four. It tastes AMAZING, but I only needed two cups of powdered sugar and significantly more cream than called for...so much in fact that next time I will use milk in order to spare some fat calories. If I was rating it on what my colleagues said about it as they ate it, then I would have to give it a five. They really enjoyed it and ate it all. I will definitely make the frosting again, and the cake I may play with a little. When I figure out how to make it less dry and crumbly, it has a lot of potential.
My 4 yr old son requested this cake for his birthday. Its so easy to make & delicious!
It was too fragile to handle the thick heavy frosting. Ended up using 1/2 c. whipping cream then milk & vanilla to thin the frosting so I could spread it on cake without breaking it. My daughter is a huge PB fan and didn't care for it at all. Wished the cake was more dense and the frosting more light. Won't make again.
Was not my thing, but it might be yours. The cake turned out well. I followed the recipe exactly except for using milk instead of cream. I could see how some would think this cake is excellent. The taste just wasn't as great as I hoped. I won't make it again unless requested.
delish, but a little dry...not sure what I could have done different other then not cook so long in my ever so picky oven :)
I don't even like peanut butter (unless it is sweetened and wrapped in chocolate) so I made this cake for my husband's birthday (thought I finally found a cake I could keep my hands off of) I was wrong! I ended up eating almost the whole cake! It is not overwhelmingly peanut buttery. I iced it with the peanut butter icing, but added some decorations with a chocolate buttercream, worried that the cake needed chocolate. It doesn't. This cake is amazing just as it is. Loved it!
I have to agree with others that this cake is very dry. It has a decent flavor, but it was so dry that I definitely wouldn't make it again.
This is an outstanding cake! I don't usually use cake mixes but after reading the positive reviews, I had to give it a try. The only change I made was replacing 2 tbls. of the mix for 2 tbls. of peanut flour. Loved the density of the cake and the frosting is to die for. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
