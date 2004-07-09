Zucchini Cake I

Very moist cake, similar to carrot cake.

Ingredients

Cake:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour three 9-inch round cake pans.

  • In a medium bowl combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, white sugar, and salt. Mix well.

  • In another bowl, beat eggs, vegetable oil, and 1 teaspoon vanilla together. Pour into egg mixture into the flour mixture and mix well. Stir in the shredded zucchini. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a tester inserted into each layer comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Allow cakes to cool in pans for 10 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack and allow to cool completely.

  • To Make Frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add the confectioner's sugar, a little at a time, and beat until smooth. Stir in 2 teaspoons vanilla. Spread between cake layers and stack to make a 3-layer cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
794 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 96.1g; fat 43.7g; cholesterol 102.9mg; sodium 528.9mg. Full Nutrition
