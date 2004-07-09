Zucchini Cake I

This was a very good recipe, and why is it that Jillian is here looking at me while I am writing this very sweet fattening review. I did not follow the recipe exactly, because there was one person possibly the poster of the recipe that mentioned it was like carrot cake, which gave me a brain storm to add 1 Cup of carrots and 2 Cups of zucchini. Worked very well I might add. I did not add all of the oil, I used 1-1/4 cups. You could probably get away with only 1 cup of oil maybe less than that even. who knows. And I only had 3/4 tsp vanilla, so that is what I used. I could not tell the difference. I also added 3 tsp. of cinnamon. But other than that, I did the same 3 pan system, but it took my oven about 55 minutes at 325 and it was not over cooked. Anyhow, it was all I could do to keep myself from eating the cake without frosting. Since I am not a frosting fan anyhow. They looked so moist sitting there waiting to cool. Wow!! And they certainly were delicious even with frosting. Next time, I think I will follow the recipe to a tee, and then not use the cream cheese in the frosting, and make more of a whipped cream cool whip type frost. Thanks for the recipe, it is definately a keeper.