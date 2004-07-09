Zucchini Cake I
Very moist cake, similar to carrot cake.
Thought making this in three layers was too much work, so put in a 9x13 pan. Came out just great, and much simpler. Was a very moist tasty cake. Took to work & was a big hit with everyone. Will Definitely try again!!!Read More
Sorry to say this was not a favorite for me. Pans were sticky and hard to remove. Cake too sticky and doughy. Thanks anyway.Read More
I can't get enough of this cake. Everytime I bake it I add something different. Coconut, currants, walnuts, raisins. Also, I only use 2 cups of brown sugar and 3/4 cup of oil.
Fantastic! Everyone loved it. I made it in a 13"x9" pan instead of 3 layers and it baked up moist & delicious. It's a new family favorite.
I loved this cake. Made it for my brother-in-law's birthday and it was a hit. I made a few adjustments. I cut the sugar to 2 1/2 cups and used turbinado sugar. I added 1 1/2 cups of currants. And instead of the cream cheese frosting, I glazed it when cooled with a simple glaze (1 cup powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 2 tablespoons milk, and 2 teaspoons vanilla). I made it in a 9x13 pan instead of layers and it came out beautifully. I had to bake it longer (I think about 55 minutes). It was a fantastic recipe. Thanks Suzzane!
This was the best zucchini cake I've ever had and the cream cheese frosting is to die for! I made it in a 13x9" pan and increased the baking time to approx. 55 min. Greasing and flouring the pan is key to avoid sticking - good advice!
the only and i repeat only hard thing about this cake to make was to grate the zuccini. it was moist light and delicious. Thanks
OMG! This cake is soooo good. I followed another reviewer's advice and used 2 cups brown sugar instead of 3 cups white sugar and 3/4 cup oil instead of 1 1/2 cups oil. BEST CAKE EVER. The brown sugar carmelizes on the top and sides of the cake and is delicious. I used a 9x13 pan sprayed with pam and floured. I baked it for 55 min. In the frosting I used 1 tablespoon of strong black coffee instead of vanilla (like my mom and grandma always did). Everyone LOVED this cake! Thanks for the great recipe.
I love this cake and so did my family. It freezes beautifully. I made extra and froze in single serving sizes so it's easy to go for lunches etc. It's great with or without cream cheese frosting. I do find there is alot of sugar though and will try to substitue some of that. Awesome cake. thanks
Easy to make, cake stayed moist. My worker said that it was the best thing I've ever baked. I just made it using a 9x13 pan versus 3 9" rounds.. required a longer baking time, but well worth it!
I've made this many times and I get asked for the recipe every time. I replace the oil with applesauce and it turns out very moist and it's so much healthier! I love it so much that I'm going to freeze some zucchini, so I can make this all year!!
This recipe is a real family pleaser. It tastes just like carrot cake. I shared this cake with my neighbors and got rave reviews on it! This recipe is definitely a keeper.
Will review again after tasting, but wanted to mention that if you make it in a 13x9 pan, you have to bake it for 1 hour, not 25 minutes.
I followed the recipe to a tee did not turn out like I thought it would. It was very moist but seemed very doughey. Will not make it again but tk's for the recipe.
This recipe is just right. Don't change anything.
This cake is Fantastic I have made it 3 times already
Just love this cake. I make the cake exactly as stated. But I make the frosting with brown sugar (1 cup) instead of the powdered sugar. It takes a bit longer, you have to cream the butter, add vanilla & brown sugar, beat until brown sugar disolves & isn't grainy, then beat in cream cheese until fluffy & smooth. It has a caramel taste to it & is so good. Top with chopped walnuts & it's as pretty as it is good. Thanks for sharing.
MUST TRY! I give this cake 4 stars only because I didn't get to taste the cake myslef. I made this cake and took it to a potluck picnic and it was gone before I was even able to get a piece! I've never gotten so much compliments on a dish. Everyone loved it and several people asked for the recipe. I followed the recipe to the T except I added 1/2 cup each of baking raisins and chopped walnuts at the end with the zucchini and I also added about 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the cream cheese frosting. Which I did get to try and it was fabulous! Will definatley keep this recipe around.
The cake is awesome and so moist! Way too much sugar though. I cut it down to 1 cup and added 1/2 cup of honey and it was plenty sweet. You could probably even do without the honey.
Awsome, delicioussly moist cake!! The whole family loved it!
A great cake recipe. My family loved it. I used a 9 X 13 baking dish. The cake took a lot longer than 25 minutes (I think it was about 1 hour) to cook.
I realized I only had 2 cups of flour and improvized the measurements. My husband LOVED it! I made it too in a 13x9 pan and cooked it for an hour. very moist. I noticed reviews that said that it was doughy and yes it is if you are expecting a "springform" cake. This is like a bread recipe and the flavor is GREAT! I loved the cream cheese frosting! YUM! Not too sweet! Thanks again!
Made as directed and baked in a 9X13 pan. Baked for around 60 minutes. Was absolutely delicious!
I found this recipe a little heavy and doughy tasting.
Perfect!
I made this for my boyfriend for his birthday and after we had our fill, he brought the rest to work with him. All his buddies raved and we thought it was great, too. I did as many others did and used the 9x13 pan plus I added some cinnamon to the frosting as well. Very dense, moist cake.
I followed the ingredients in this recipe exactly and my family LOVED it. There is no zucchini taste at all!! It reminds me of an apple cinnimon cake. Moist and delicious. I baked it in a 13x9 at 330 for 1 hour.
Yummy! Cut down the oil to 1 cup and used 1 cup whole wheat flour. Also cut back the sugar to 2 cups. Made half of much frosting and only frosted in between the layers and on top. All this cut the fat and sugar down a lot. And it still turned out great. So, thanks for the basic recipe that was easily modified.
awesome recipe! was a big hit a my family picnic! yum!
Best cake and so easy. I baked it in a 9 x 13 glass baking dish and had to add some more time. It is the best recipe for Zucchini Cake in my opinion.
Even my picky kids loved this! (Zucchini? yuck!....until they tasted it!) I reduced sugar to 2 1/2 c. and reduced oil to 1 cup, and added bit of ground flax seed. Baked in 9 x 13 for 1 hour. Great!
I made this cake with left over spaghetti squash- no difference in taste but I did cook it first to make it shredable in the microwave for 15 minutes. 1/4 of a large squash was enough. Cut sugar to 2c. Oil was 1c and 1/2c applesauce. I also added raisins, no idea how much maybe a cup or so. Baked in IKEA silicone round cake set (1 is small maybe 5" and other is made closer to 9") and a glass rectangle pan (don't know dimensions but smaller than 9x13). Baking time was off for all three, by about 15 minutes (more). Tasted great! I skipped frosting and just powdered sugar sprinkled over the top. Very moist, rose well, held its shape, raisins added very nice flavor. Next time I might add extra cinnamon, allspice, or cloves. Will try cranberries. Yum!
This was a very good recipe, and why is it that Jillian is here looking at me while I am writing this very sweet fattening review. I did not follow the recipe exactly, because there was one person possibly the poster of the recipe that mentioned it was like carrot cake, which gave me a brain storm to add 1 Cup of carrots and 2 Cups of zucchini. Worked very well I might add. I did not add all of the oil, I used 1-1/4 cups. You could probably get away with only 1 cup of oil maybe less than that even. who knows. And I only had 3/4 tsp vanilla, so that is what I used. I could not tell the difference. I also added 3 tsp. of cinnamon. But other than that, I did the same 3 pan system, but it took my oven about 55 minutes at 325 and it was not over cooked. Anyhow, it was all I could do to keep myself from eating the cake without frosting. Since I am not a frosting fan anyhow. They looked so moist sitting there waiting to cool. Wow!! And they certainly were delicious even with frosting. Next time, I think I will follow the recipe to a tee, and then not use the cream cheese in the frosting, and make more of a whipped cream cool whip type frost. Thanks for the recipe, it is definately a keeper.
I did not care for this recipe.
This recipe makes a HUGE cake!! It was very good but was to rich and sweet for my family. I think I will try this recipe again but put them into cupcakes instead.
What a hit! I loved how easy this cake was to make, and my family loved to eat it. My youngest son who will not eat zucchini devoured this cake faster than anybody! I shredded a little bit more than 3 cups zucchini (about 3 1/2) so I added it all and just added a bit of Penzey's Dutch Process High Fat Cocoa (about 2 or 3 Tbsp) to balance the dry and wet ingredients. My cake was very fluffy and beautiful. Everybody loved it!!!
Great recipe. I did change a few things. I cut the sugar down to 2 cups, the oil down to 3/4 cup, and increased the cinnamon to 3 teaspoons. I baked it for 45 minutes. It turned out very moist...and it is alot like carrot cake!! Awesome cream cheese frosting recipe.
Moist & Delicious! I have made this recipe several times (zucchini season) and I have excellent results every time. I like to use my bundt pan, so I bake it at 350 for 80 minutes. My six year old begs for this recipe on a regular basis.
This is the perfect zucchini cake in every way. I followed the recipe exactly, but I had to cook mine about 40 minutes on 350, to get it firm. By far the best zucchini cake recipe ever.
I tried this in the 9x13 pan as mentioned in some of the reviews. Because it's so heavy and rich (and delicious) I had to bake it about twice as long to get the middle done. Next time I would bake it in a tube or bundt pan. I think it would bake better. But it really is a delicious cake. Next time I might substitute some applesauce for some of the oil and add some chopped nuts! Can't wait for zucchini season to come again!
we all enjoyed your recipe it was a moist cake and delicious. I think I'd like to try raisins in it next. Thanks alot.
Made this cake using 2 cup brown sugar and 1 cup oil; added 2/3 cup coconut. Baked it in one 8" square pan and one 8" round pan for giving to a friend. Delicious cake. I might try some of the other modifications that other readers have suggested. I do think there's too much sugar and oil in original recipe. Time to cook was longer - between 45-50 minutes. My husband loved it.
I made this recipe( added 1 Cup chopped walnuts) and poured it into petite loaf pans. It is fantastic! So moist, not sweet, not tart, just right. Walnuts make it even better.Thanks for the recipe.
This was a great cake. Very moist as others have said. I am a first time Zucchini Cake maker and I was not sure how to prepare the zucchini so I peeled it and stayed clear of the seeds when crating the zucchini. I picked the sierving size of 12 and it made a square pan and a small rectangle pan. My aunt said to make the following changes next time. Only use 1/4 c butter vs 1/2 cup and 4 oz of creame cheese vs 8. It was great my 9 year old son loved it and he is not a sweet eater but he loves his veggies!
The best homemade cake I've ever made! Too good. I think my husband and I gained 10 lbs each. If you're diabetic or on a diet, don't even try it.
This is my new favorite cake! I baked it in a 9x13" pan for 43 minutes, and it came out perfect! Next time I may only use 2.5 cups of sugar. Use the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe. Seriously, this cake is amazing!!!
Very moist and delicious! Pretty fattening though but a good recipe to bring at a potluck.
DELICIOUS!! I often make this at home and just made this for my restaurant to rave reviews. A great basic recipe that is incredibly moist and long-lasting that can be dressed up for fine dining or made at home for an everyday treat. I like to garnish with candied zucchini strips rolled into "flowers".
Baked in a 9x13 pan. Needed to bake for more like 45 minutes. I also turned up the heat to 350. Very moist. Delicious. I made it easier by using a can of cream cheese frosting from the store = less overall calories/fat.
I freeze these as small separate cakes rather putting together as a three layer cake. thaws quickly for a small, last minute dessert or to take to a small potluck.
If using a 13x9, what temp and time would anyone recommend?
This cake is absolutely delicious! I did change one thing though, the sugar, tooo sweet at three cups. I did 2 and 1/4 cups (3/4 cup less) and it was so moist , had a great rise . I think I'll try shredded carrots next time- I've used up all my zucchini!
This was GREAT! I scaled down the recipe to get a two-layered cake. It was easy and tasted wonderful and moist. My husband said our friends were SWOONING over it! ps most of them are Triathletes and *picky* about what they will eat!
Made this for my parents (and myself!) They loved it so much they want to make another one tonight! I scaled it down to 8 servings and put it in an 8x8 square glass dish to bake and it came out great! I am doing the same recipe but with pumpkin this time!
the best zucchini cake ever. it is the most moist cake ive ever eaten. everyone said how good it was. instead of the cream cheese frosting i made my own cinnamon glaze which made it wonderful.
Everyone wants this recipe. It has been a great hit and is a never fail recipe. Absolutely love it.
very good.
This is incredible. Baking time is more like 40-45 minutes at 325 in 2 springform pans, 8 inchers. Oh my lord, this was delicious.
Thank-you so much for this recipe. It is THE best cake I have ever had (and I live near a cake shop).
It looked kind of weird on top during/after baking, which didn't really matter since I was frosting it. I followed the recipe as written, except I substituted half applesauce for the oil. I couldn't wait to cut into this, so I frosted it while it was still warm and cut a big piece. Yum! Found myself going back for more.
Hubby and I loved this cake.. I noticed someone commented was too much batter,but it does favor a carrot cake and they are also 3 layer..anyway..Hubby brought some to work and others also loved it..
Fantastic recipe! All I had was a 13x9 pan and there was enough batter for that plus a bit extra so poured the rest into a smaller pan. The cake was so moist I could have gotten away with just a dusting of powder sugar on it but I went with a vanilla frosting. All 5 kids and the husband loved it. Going to make some more and trying freezing some for the winter. This is a keeper for sure!!
Really great cake. It's just as good if you use 2 cups sugar and less oil. If you're worried about it not being as moist, add extra zucchini
I made this recipe and I loved it. Thanks so much.
This is a good cake, but nothing spectacular. I thought it tasted like a frosted zucchini muffin. We used vanilla frosting since that is what we had but I think the cream cheese would have been better. Good, easy cake but I probably would make something else next time.
Used 1/2 white whole wheat and 1/2 white flour. Used 4 cups zucchini. Used 2 cups brown sugar and only 1 cup of oil. I added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. With the advice of another, instead of the cream cheese frosting, I glazed it when still warm with a simple glaze (1 cup powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 2 tablespoons milk, and 2 teaspoons vanilla). I made it in a 9x13 pan instead of layers and baked for about 50 minutes. Wonderful!
This was DELICIOUS!!!! My 5 stars is for the cake only, since I used canned cream cheese frosting (I know, I know). But oh my goodness... this was moist and tasty with perfect sweetness. Made the cake exact to recipe. Kids loved it and co-workers too. This one's a keeper and I will make again and again.
The batter was extremely thick, gooey, and difficult to manage. Especially transferring into pans. From the oven, the cake seemed undone. It was hard to remove from the pans, but once all was assembled with the frosting...it was fabulous! My family couldn't stop raving about it. Very moist and delicious.
Excellent! Moist and scrumptious!!
The only two things I did different, as suggested a dash of cinnamon in the (TO DIE FOR) frosting, and baked at 325 for 55-60 minutes. Dense, rich, moist amazing cake! I'll use the frosting recipe for multiple deserts-and I don't eat frosting! Everyone loved this even our 10 yr old daughter that ONLY likes cosmic brownies for desert. Will make this a LOT!!!
This was so delicious! I made this in a 9x13 pan like other reviewers and it came out great. I also decreased the sugar to 2 1/2 cups. It is very much like carrot cake.
I followed the recipe exactly, and put it in 2 8x8 glass pans, one for us and one for a friend. It was a hit! This recipe is a keeper.
Tasted great! Because I baked it all in one pan, I had to crank up the heat and leave it in the oven for over an hour.
I have found the ultimate zucchini cake recipe with a cream cheese frosting to match. I used a 9 x 13" pan to simplify things. I substituted butternut squash for the zucchini but halved and microwaved it first to soften. My husband dislikes squash in any form but returns for seconds of this delicious cake.
took muchlonger to cook. very moist and good. took a long time to grate zucchini
Delicious! Very moist, tastes just like carrot cake only better!
We enjoyed this cake. I used a 9*13 pan, and like other reviewers found that it took much longer to cook than stated. I cooked it at 340 for 60 minutes. The cream cheese frosting gave it that ‘carrot cake’ feeling. I too reduced the sugar to 2 ½ cups and increased the cinnamon to 1 T – it was moist and tasty.
Like other reviewers, I made a 9 x 13 cake instead to take to a party. The hosts are big carrot cake fans and since I had plenty of garden zucchini, I thought it was a great combo. I used only 2/3 cup of oil, the rest applesauce. Very moist cake, sticky and a bit doughy. The main problem was that it was fine...but, nothing special. Not a lot of flavor, not at all exciting. My husband ate it, but said he'd rather have something else next time.
Yummy! Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Love this cake, I have added walnuts. Hint I grate my zucchini in the food processor. How anyone couldn't love this cake.. beats me Millymouse
I made this cake into cupcakes. YUMMY! My husband & toddler both love it.
I added a 1/2 cup finely crushed pineapple adjusting the oil to 1 cup. 1/4 cup raisins and 1/4 chopped walnuts. Definitely will make again
I cut down the sugar by 1/4 cup and the oil to only 1 cup. It was still delicious and moist.
I love this recipe! I usually make it in one 9x13 Pyrex dish (adjusting the time accordingly, 40-45 min or til a toothpick comes out clean) and make the following changes: sub in one cup of brown sugar for one of the cups of white, and for the icing, you really only need 3/4 - 1 cup powdered sugar to really bring out the flavor of the cream cheese. It still spreads just fine. I've made this that way about five times now and it's definitely a crowd-pleaser. Sometimes I add walnuts, but honestly (and given the price of nuts these days, thankfully) it's just as tasty without.
This was the most DELICIOUS cake I have ever made in my life!! I only made a few adjustements, about half the sugar this recipe called for 3 cups...i put in 1.5...and less sugar and vanilla in the frosting. It would have been waaaay to sweet otherwise. Thanks for this. I made with all organic ingredients and zucchini from my garden.
I was making this cake as a birthday request. It's way too sweet. Very dense and heavy. Anyway, used two 9x13 pans and the rest for cupcakes. It's ok, but not what I'd hoped. Thanks for the recipe.
We made it in the 3 round pans--then halved the frosting recipe. We frosted 2 layers (only the tops--not the sides) and kept the 3rd layer separate for someone who doesn't like frosting. This was a perfect solution for us and yummy without being too sugary. What a great treat! We are making it again tonight!
I made this cake without any changes,and it was delicious.Was easy to make, and very moist..Make sure you grease and flour the pans or line the bottom of the pans with parchment paper which is what I did. With the use of both zucchini and blueberries it makes a wonderful summertime dessert.
Used 2 cups of mixed brown and coconut sugar. 3/4 cup coconut oil, 1 cup coconut and 2 cups white flour
This cake went with me to a birthday party and I brought back an empty pan, with requests for more!! In my opinion, the recipe has too much oil in it, but that seems fairly common. I used a lemon glaze rather than frosting, and loved it. Thanks for another great recipe.
I found the cake too sweet when I first made it by following recipe. The second time I used x2 cups instead of x3 and it turned out perfectly!
Very moist & delicious cake! Everyone loved it! Very similar to carrot cake. Delicious with our without the frosting! The grand-kids went nuts for it! They don't need to know it's healthy! Wink, wink! (made in a 9x13 pan instead of 3 separate pans, came out great)
Used 2 of the cups of whole wheat flour and 1 cup of white flour. I used olive oil aND cut it down to 1.5 cups of oil and 1.5 cups of sugar. I added 3/4 cup chopped walnuts also. Very moist and yummy but the icing is what makes it great. Baked in 13x9 pan and baked for 55 minutes. Great way to use up zucchini from the garden.
I really liked this cake but made a few changes so that's why I gave it 4 stars. I made a few changes along with the cinnamon as written I also added 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 tsp allspice. Instead of 1 1/2 C. of oil I substituted 1/2 C applesauce along with 1 c of oil and I used 2 C sugar instead of 3 C sugar. I made cupcakes and frosted with cream cheese frosting . Delicious!
What a great cake! I substituted the cinnamon for chocolate chips (my son loves chocolate) I didn't make the frosting this time thought with the chips might be too rich. The cake was great and my son didn't complain about the veggie! Thank you!!!
Family loved it easy to make and use up the zucchini. Best Zucchini cake I have made!
Made this and didn't change a thing, it's very good and a keeper
Easy to make and made use of all the zucchini I grew this year.
Great recipe. I substituted 2 eggs for chia (2 tbs + 6 TBS water), deleted 1 cup of sugar. The cake turned out wonderful. Thank you
