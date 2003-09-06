Fabulously Sweet Pear Cake
This is a recipe of my great-great grandmother's. It is wonderfully sweet and fresh. It's so delicious, it never lasts long!
This is one of the best cakes I've ever made. I did modify it a little, though. I omitted the nuts, because I wanted to share this with my neighbor and she hates nuts. I cut the pears like I would my apples for apple pie, and I didn't puree them, which was ideal for this cake. You can cut back on the oil by 1/4 cup and it will remain moist. I will continue cutting back on the oil 1/4 cup at a time until I get to a point where I know I need to stop. I did this with my cousin's zucchini bread recipe and I was able to cut it from 1-cup to 1/3 cups. By reducing the oil you can reduce the fat content in this recipe. Also, use "ripe" pears, ones where the skin has started to go from green to yellow. If the pears aren't "ripe" you won't get the full flavor of this deliciously moist cake.Read More
I wish I had cooked this in a loaf pan (I cooked it in the specified 9 by 13 pan)...it was much more like a dense sweet bread than a cake. My pears were very ripe (hubby couldn't believe I wasn't throwing them away! LOL) & I let them sit in the sugar mixture for longer than an hour (got distracted & left them for about 3 hours)...they had a lot of liquid in them so I decreased the oil down to 1/4 of a cup but I think it probably needed just a bit more. This cake has a very unique, subtle flavor that gets better bite after bite. I frosted this w/ Brown Sugar Sauce (from this site). My hubby ate two huge pieces! I forgot to add that the cooking time is indeed wayy off. I set the oven for an hour but because of my obsessive habit of opening the oven door, I caught it just in the nick of time w/ about 10 minutes still left on the timer.
Perfect use for overripe pears. I used hand mixer & left small chunks which added nice texture, also added ginger & cinnamon and cut oil to 2/3 cup and cook time to 50 min.
Thank goodness for Grandmas recipes. I use my Grannys whenever I can. This is a GOOD cake and the Best way of using up RIPENING pears. My kids loved it and my neighbors want the recipe. I dont like changing recipes the first time out but I topped with cream cheese icing and subbed WHEAT flour for the all purpose ( I got caught with just a cup or so of A/P and had no choice ). Results were very favorable. THANX
WOW!! I just made this cake about and hour ago and it is awesome! This cake is so moist I wouldn't recommend changing anything although I did add a dash of cinnamon. I also made a simple vanilla icing for equal parts confectioners sugar and butter (1lb and 1 cup) and .5 tsp vanilla extract and it made it so sweet and tasty. All my boyfriend could say is, "WOW!!" with a mouth full of it! Thanks so much for this awesome recipe!!
This was absolutely fabulous. I used EXTREMELY ripe pears which I think help make it so delicious. My mother-in-law even asked for the recipe (a FIRST!). I used a simple powdered sugar and milk glaze which was perfect. Thanks so much for this keeper!
This was a beautiful cake, which we enjoyed both warm with cream, and cold with tea. I disagree that it is bland: all that it needs is beautiful, perfumed ripe pears. If you have those, then spices aren't necessary. Make it, and enjoy it!
Double the pears, and cut the sugar in half. It will still be a Fabulously sweet cake.
I tried making half the recipe in a loaf tin - it was done in around 50 minutes. A wonderful and unusual loaf - I love the way the sugars form a toffee sauce with the pecans over the pear before adding to the flour. The pecan flavour was great - but my pears weren't "dripping" ripe, so the pear taste was a bit lost. Will definitely make again many times and try to get riper pairs!
This is a really good cake, and provided a way to use up some pears that I would have probably wasted. They were very firm, but not ripening, so this was an ideal application. I did not puree the fruits and nuts - I sliced the pears right into my food processor, added the sugar and toasted pecans and let them sit for an hour or so, then chopped them with just a few pulses. I also added some cinnamon, and baked this cake in a bundt pan. I used Gail Law's Brown Sugar Sauce (without the brandy) to glaze the cake. It was outstanding. Thanks for saving my pears!
I'm rating this specific recipe and not my own, as others are doing...This recipe specifically is very good, however, when using ripe All-Natural pears (grown in a neighbors tree which she gave me), I had to use 5-6 pears because they are considerably smaller. However, using exactly all of the ingredients produced a sweet cake with slimy chunks of pear in the middle. Things I would change next time 1. Don't soak the pears so long, I would have wanted them to be a little firmer in the cake itself and not as slimy, 2. Use MORE pears. The natural pears are much smaller so I felt like I didn't use as much. 3. Bake it in a bundt cake pan instead of loaf pans and 4. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar in the pan before baking to make a super-nice presentation on top :)
We really enjoyed this. Flavor of the pears (which were very ripe) really came through. Will definitely save for next fall!
Great recipe to play with. I made changes to make it a bit healthier. I used 2cups white flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour and instead of oil I used 1 cup unsweetened applesause, I added a teaspoon or two of cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg and and a squeez of lemon, finally I halved the sugars to 1/2cup each and baked it in a bundt pan. Even though I lost track of time and slightly over cooked it, it still tastes great- very moist and flavorful, this would taste really good warm with a scoop of French vanilla icecream.
What a terrific cake! My fiance has been really "bad" and has been eating it for breakfast and, of course, dessert. I frosted it with vanilla frosting.
i thought this was good, but it did not ooze pear. i added 1/2 tsp cloves. 1/2 white sugar. 3/4 c. brown sugar. 2/3 oil. i also used 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 white flour -- and am reminded again that whole wheat sucks when it comes to cake. i know this will be better next time, and i'll eat my fat white cake and just go for awalk afterwards.
Could be great on second try. I should not have used blender to puree because lost all chunk in the nuts. Cook time for a 13x9 cake pan way too long, at 55 minutes cake was way over cooked and ruined. Next time I'll try bunt pan and start checking at 30 mins.
Delicious! I used a bundt pan and coated it with cinnamon sugar. Next time, I will add more pears (I used four very ripe pears), use less sugar and add some cinnamon.
This cake is more like a sweet bread. The flavors get better the longer it sits. I did not puree the pears, I cut them into small chunks. Glazed it with a mixture of powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. Cooking time is off, I set my timer for 1 hour and it was done.
Sweet and moist. Good pear flavor-- definitely a good use for those almost too ripe pears. I reduced oil by 1/3 cup and cut the pears into small pieces (didn't puree or blend). Added a bit of cinnamon and some grated ginger as well. Baked in a loaf pan, and did the extra as mini muffins.
I baked the cake for 45 minutes, went to check it, and it is overdone. Plus, very messy batter to make. I would suggest adding the oil, eggs, and vanilla to the puree then adding the dry ingredients.
This was really moist and flavorful...I did change some things to make it healthier...I used 1 cup applesauce instead of oil, and substituted 1 cup of the flour for ground flaxseed...it was so moist, I may try using a mix with wheat flour next time...I made this into muffins for a quick breakfast for my teens...will definitely make again.
I am in love with this recipe. I used 6 very very ripe pears and cut them into chunks, and then mashed about half of them with a potato masher. I then left out the egg to make it vegan, used about 3/4 cup of oil and put in 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder. It is delicious! I topped it with cinnamon and sugar and baked it for an hour and 5 minutes in my rather slow oven... this is so good! And now vegan!
This makes a wonderful Pear Bread. I followed another review & made it bread instead. I also forgot to add the oil, which turned out better because I used (really) ripe pears. With the ripe pears, no need for the cup of oil. I started a new job & made this for the office. When my probation period was to end, my bosses told me they could not release me from probation until I made more pear bread! I would recommend this recipe to anyone & this has become a standard baking recipe & requested often. Thanks for the recipe!
Our family's new fav cake! I used brown sugar only not white. Used macadamia nuts as we didn't have pecans or walnuts. Didn't puree the pears, simply sliced them thin. We used the cream cheese frosting also on this site. Fabulously deeelicious & Perfect combo with tea or for dessert with a cup of steaming latte! Husband took it to work and all the guys wanted a copy of the recipe to take home to their wives...hehe. No one could believe there was pear in the cake :o) Thank you so much for sharing!
Someone else said this should have been made in loaf pans-- I kind of have to agree. It sort of worked as a 'cake', but didn't have the right consistency.. too heavy and wet. Otherwise though it was delicious, and I don't usually like pears that much!
Good cake. The pears I used were very ripe. I didn't put any pecans because I didn't have them around, next time I'll add them. I regret following the reviews because someone recommended to do this in bread loafs because they found the texture to be dense....well, I did that and I divided the batter into 2 bread loaf pans because I was afraid 9x13 might be too much for us and thought to share a loaf with my in-laws but now I wish I didn't. Its definitly not dense like bread but very moist. I also topped it off with the brown sugar glaze on this site. I enjoyed it but my hubby wasn't thrilled with it. Next time i'll do this in a 9x13 pan and add the pecans with no frosting to really give this cake a fair review.
My pears were quite ripe therefore I just diced them and did not allow sugar to set to long before mixing with the dry ingredients. My four pears diced equaled 3 cups. Next time, I will up that to 4 cups diced. I used powered sugar instead of flour to dust my 9x13 and baked it for only 40 minutes. I topped it with another lite dusting of powered sugar, no other topping necessary! Definitely a keeper. Thank you!
Just baked it , had it, shared it. one word for it D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S! Didnt have nuts so i omitted them otherwise followed the recipe. I divided it into 1 loaf pan (so it baked in 40 mins) and other 9x11 pan, so its not too much & will bake in a jiffy.
i'm sorry, but this recipe was awful. when i tasted it, "bleh!" came to mind. the taste was terrible. i was really disapointed. sorry.
Pureeing the pears made it very blah; recommend chopping up in a fine dice for better texture/pear flavor. Also, I left out some of the oil as per the reviews, and it was a little dry.
This turned out dry. I only baked it for 50 minutes. Flavor was ok but not remarkable.
The batter for this cake was EXTREMELY sweet, so I was worried that it was going to be too much. But the finished product is delicious!! I used 5 VERY ripe pears instead of 4, which allowed me to cut the oil to 1/2 cup and still get a very, very moist cake. I also threw in half a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, just to add a little punch. Great cake -- very original.
This is an amazing cake, and I'm sure it would go amazing with liqueur or some caramel syrup drizzled on top before being put in the oven. Love it! I only used 1/2 a cup of oil, skipped the vanilla and pecans while letting it sit for 1 1/2 hours before adding in the dry ingredients while also only using 1/4 cup of caster sugar. I took it out of the oven for 2 minutes 45 minutes through then put it back in for 15 minutes at 150C for a crispy outside.
This recipe said to bake the cake for one hour and 15 minutes, when I checked it at 1 hour it was already burnt! The batter looked fabulous so I may try it again and keep a better eye on it!
This was a great cake. Not too sweet. I glad I paid attention as it was well done in my oven at 1 hour....don't overbake..
I love this basic recipe! I sliced and chopped the pears and soaked in the sugar about 15 minutes and left whole. I used about 2/3 of the sugar called for. I used self-rising four and omitted the salt and reduced the baking soda to 1 tsp. I added 1/2 c. Of apple juice and baked in a sugared Bundt pan for about 40-45 minutes. Gorgeous and delicious!
Great recipe, Rory. Moist, tasty and moreish. I followed the suggestions of: - adding ginger and cinnamon to dry ingredients - forgot to puree the pear mixture but was still fine - only needed to bake for an hour - added thin pear slices to top of cake before baking - used 1/2 C oil and 1/2C apple sauce.
I just finished making this and discovered that for some reason, the number of servings had been adjusted on the recipe to 7 from 14. I am not sure if this is a change made by me (accidentally) or by the originator of this recipe, but there was a little note at the bottom that did indicate that the recipe servings had been changed. That said, baking this in a 13x9 pan was far too big, and would explain why some people have said the cooking time was way too long, and that a loaf pan would have made a better cake. If your number of servings says 7, and you would like to make this in the 13 x 9, adjust the number of servings back up to 14. Otherwise, your cake will be burnt if you cook it for 50 minutes, and the height will be about 1 inch. Better luck next time for me. Tastes fine, I guess, because I took it out after 25 minutes (after noticing all the reviews about reducing the bake time by a lot).
I doulbed it (had the pears) and did two 9 inch rounds, topped with simple glaze- delish!
WOW, I had a whole bag of pears that were really over ripe. I needed a recipe that kids would like, since I have a day home and they would be eating it for snack. I am SO glad I found this one. I doubled it,(since I had so many pears) and made a few changes. I didn't have pecans, so instead I used a few walnuts. I substituted half the sugar with cane sugar. And for one of the six cups of flour, I used wheat germ and flax seed. I also took the advise of others and cut down the oil. This recipe is a definate keeper. Thanks so much.
This is a tasty cake, but follow other people's suggestions on the cooking time. Mine turned out fairly dry after only 1 hour of baking (nothing a cup of tea or a little ice cream shouldn't fix). Wish I had read through more reviews before popping it into the oven! 50 minutes sounds more like it.
With a few tweaks, this is wonderful. I cut the sugar (less 1/2 cup total), added cinnamon as someone else suggested, added 1/2 cup chopped crystallized ginger. My pears were overripe to the point of mush, so I mixed them with the sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla and used my hand held blender to mix them together thoroughly, then added sifted dry ingredients. Hm, wonder what it would be like with a few spoons of cocoa powder and a chocolate glaze..
I've made this twice now, once w/ a simple sugar glaze and once with whipped icing out of the can, both ways this cake is AMAZING! I will not be making it for a while since my new year's resolution is to drop some pounds and when I make this cake I can not stay out of it!!!!!
Vert tasty. I used gluten-free flour (a combination of rice, potato and soya flours) so that my partner who is a coeliac could enjoy it and it was a success! I also halved the oil to lower the fat content and no problems there either.
I was slightly disappointed, but my coworkers loved it. I think the source of my problem with it was that I used sunflower seed oil (the main kind available here in Russia), which to my taste overpowered my gorgeously ripe pears, but the texture was perfectly moist (after a little over an hour in the oven). The only things I changed were to bake in a 10" tube pan (my convection oven bakes those more evenly than 9x13 or a loaf pan), to use five pears, and to add 1/2 t. cinnamon, 1/4 t. ginger, and 1/4 t. nutmeg.
I thought this cake was fantastic! I had a few extra pears in the house so I peeled them & cut them into thin slices & layered them into the cake & on the top. It was brilliant!
Yummy cake. My oven runs hot, so the cake was done at 40 minutes. I served it with a simple vanilla frosting and it was great. It is much like banana bread, without the banana flavor of course. I could somewhat feel the texture of pears in the cake, but even though I used pears that were very overripe, you could not really taste the pears. It tasted like a yummy sweet cake.
This was delicious. Made in 2 8" round cake pans, did half oil/half applesauce, and frosted with cream cheese frosting. I let the cake sit out on the counter for about a day and a half before icing and serving, and it was incredibly moist. My only complaint would be that it lacked a dominant pear flavor. Next time I will puree more pear and use that instead of the applesauce.
Just tried this today. Substituted walnuts for pecans and sprinkled powdered sugar on top. Baking time was just about 50 minutes. I also used "wild" pears that grow on my property. These are smaller and not as sweet or tender as "regular" hybrid/grafted pears. Turned out wonderful! Excellent recipe.
Moist and tasty
I made this cake in two 8 inch rounds instead of a 13 X 9. I made an icing with powdered sugar, milk, cinnamon, and salt which I put in between the layers and also on top. I was asked for the recipe at work, and the cake was gone well before the end of the day.
Great recipe. I didn't blend the pears, just sliced & chopped thin. I used two cups of all-purpose flour & 1 cup of whole wheat flour. (Husband is diabetic) Frosted with 8 ozs. cream cheese, 1 stick butter, softened & creamed.1tsp vanilla, liberal amt. of pecan pieces on top. Refrigerated several hours. Guests asked for this recipe.
I was so happy to use up my older pears I thought I would have to toss. I didn't even have to wait 5 minutes for my sugar/pear mixture to be ready-mine liquified immediately. I baked mine in a bundt pan and it turned out beautifully!
I agree with some of the reviews. The cake came out perfectly moist but nobody could tell it was made with pear. I followed the recipe exactly except mine only cooked for 45min and it was perfect. Maybe next time I'll try keeping the pears in pieces instead of blending them.
This is a very bland cake with no spices in it! I would not make it again.
This cake was wonderful! I took it to work, and it was devoured before lunchtime! I will definitely make it again.
I was excited to make this cake and waited till my pears were very ripe. The only change I made was that I used 5 pears instead of 4. As others suggested I took the cake out after 50 minutes and the texture was good but I was expecting a delicious cake with a great aroma and was quite surprised and disappointed to find it had barely any scent or taste and did not suggest any resemblance or memory of pear. Will not make again.
10 STARS! This is awesome, make it as it suggests, you can't go wrong. Spices are just right, you could lower the sugar a little bit and add cream cheese icing.
this cake didn't last a day in my house!..wonderful taste and very moist!
I was very very excited to make this, even waited days until the pears were ripe enough to make the whole house smell great! But I have to say I was pretty disappointed. The cake itself came out perfect, and there was nothing wrong with it, but the taste was very...not what I had expected. I was hoping for a lot more pear taste, and it was so light, it could have been any fruit. It is wonderful in the morning with butter and a hot cup of tea, but I probably will never make this again- at least with pear. I did love soaking the nuts and fruit in the sugars for an hour- that part I WILL keep doing! I did enjoy trying something new- thank you!
The first time I made this exactly as written. It was tasty but too sweet for us. The second time I cut the sugar in half and reduced the fat by using only 1/3 cup oil and 1/3 cup applesauce. Also, I was out of pecans so I used walnuts and baked it in a bundt pan. The taste and texture was the same but the caloric content was lower, which means we can. . . eat more cake!
Wonderful! Everyone loves it have made it twice in 3 weeks time. Only thing i did different was to make cream cheese frosting to add to the top.
This recipe was wonderful, very moist and dense, I baked mine in a bunt pan which made it beautiful after I glazed it with the brown sugar glaze from this site!
I made this cake in a loaf pan as suggested but one of the reviewer. I used kitchenaid mixer to beat the pears and then to add all the ingredients. Reduced oil to 1/2, skipped nuts as I didn't have any on hand (though I can imagine they add good texture and taste), and added a dash of cinnamon. Other than that didn't changea thing. Baked for full 1hr 15 min and even had to leave in the turned off oven to wait for one side to cook through, although I might be due to the loaf pan I used. I was afraid to try it as I'm not a big cook, but this cake came out so moist and so heavenly good! Delicious! This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Tried this today I used 7 pears, because that is what I had, so I decided to leave out 1 cp of granulated sugar. Turned out great this is a keeper for me. it tastes great all by itself with good cup of coffee
This is a perfect fall cake. I did increase the amount of pears to 4 cups and cut the oil out completely and it turned out perfectly. I plan on making it again today. Excellent for home, family gatherings or a gift. All around excellent Cake!
I just took this cake out of the oven and thanks to some of the reviews made some changes. I had a little piece, piping hot, and it was great! The base recipe is great, but I knew it would be too sweet for my taste, so I cut way back on both sugars. My pears were so ripe that by simply stirring them, they were close to puree so I didn't bother with that step. The nuts are a nice crunch. I used a 9x13 Pyrex pan and cooked it for 50 minutes ... could have been 45 I think. Also, I cut back the oil to 1/2 cup and sprinkled a little Saigon cinnamon over the top. My pears were small and I think I could have used 6.
I used overripe pears and grated them very thinly instead of pureeing them. The pear flavour could have been stronger though. I'll rather use the pears in another recipe.
I was really looking forword to making and tasting this cake as I love pears. I read all of the reviews and decided to make in a pretty bundt pan. I was really unsure of the cooking times as many reviews descrived different time recommendations. I baked in a bundt pan for one hour and fifteen minutes and this was too long. The flavor was very good and it smelled heavenly, buy the cake got a rather hard crust and was a bit ont he dry side. I will try again in a bundt pan and keep in the oven for only an hour. Also, I may try to cut back on the oil as this is an excessive amount.
Delicious. I've made this both pureed and not. Both are equally good in their own right; however I slightly preferred the pieces to the pureed taste. Definitely can cut down oil to ab 2/3 cup. And the cook time is way way off. Cooked mine ab 45 minutes and it was barely caught in time. If you do 75 min as stated, you will end up with a rock in your pan (from experience lol) Otherwise delicious. And very good with brown sugar or white glaze.
5 star Really easy to make and everyone loves it. Fresh pears from the tree in our yard makes the flavor so good. I also added 1 tablespoon cinnamon
Absolutely delicious!
This is a very good cake and extremely easy to make. I took out the nuts and reduced the oil by 1/4 cup like had been suggested and it was moist and tasty - although a bit boring. I just added a simple caramel glaze, as I think icing would be a bit too heavy. Thanks to grandma for a great recipe!
I made this cake without changing any ingredients other than omiting the nuts. I made a double batch in order to use some ripe pears we had from my inlaws pear tree.i made one 9x13 and two 8x8s. Enough for us and a vouple neighbors. I frosted them with a thin buttercream frosting.It does have more of a bread texture but it was delicious! Also the cooking time is much less than the recipe says. I had all three pans in the oven together for 45 minutes and they were perfect. Great recipe! Will definitely use it again.
I made a few modifications. I used 3 pears and 1 apple because that's what I had on hand. I only let the pear/apple mixture sit for around 10 minutes, since my pears were so ripe, they liquified very quickly. I also added 1 tsp of cinnamon and reduced the oil to 1/3 cup and used 1/2 cup of fat free vanilla yogurt. The cooking time in a 9x13 pan is only 50 minutes,The texture was still very moist and the flavor good. A great way to use over-ripe pears!
A great cake with coffe/tea. Perfect for Mothers and Mothers-in-law!! I did not bake it long enough though. Perhaps 1 hour and 30 minutes would have worked better. I was not crazy about having to take out the food processor to prepare the puree but, the extra effort will not deter me from making it again. I may omit the nuts next time or try walnuts instead (pecans were just a wee more expensive!!) :-)
This bread is so scrumptious! I found it looking for something to do with my pears that were just about too ripe. I substituted a couple things; half cup of stevia instead of sugar, organic brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of organic honey, self rise flower with no baking soda, free range eggs and most importantly.....organic coconut oil (half the amount) instead or vegetable oil. It turned out absolutely amazing! I'm going to have to keep an eye on my son so he doesn't eat it all. Try it....add your own ideas....have fun!!!
Very moist, with great pear flavour. I replaced chopped pecans with almond butter (all I had on hand).
This recipe was awesome. I did make a few changes. I used cake flour and I added a little almond milk to it. I only used 3 of the 4 pears in the mix. The last pear I puréed mixed with warmed butter and brown sugar and let simmer, then poured on cake. Wow you're talking about Deliiicious. Thanks Rory for a great recipe. I will definitely be making again. Couldn't post a photo because it didn't last long enough for me to take one' maybe next time. Happy cooking everyone.
This is worth the work. I did it almost exactly as it said but added a tsp of cinnimon.
I always have too many pears and this cake is my favorite use for them. Thanks!
This is soooo good. My daughter loves it and doesn't like pears. Be sure pears are very ripe. The better the pears taste, the better the cake.
This cake is wonderful and was big hit. The only changes I made were to omit the nuts and I leave the pears chunky. I baked it in a glass pan and it was done in only 50 minutes. It tastes great on it's own, but with a cream cheese frosting it's spectacular. It was moist enough that next time I may take other reviewers suggestions and cut down on the oil
I substituted sourcream for the oil and put a lemon yogurt glaze on it it is wonderful! Very moist flavorful great summer treat!
Delicious. Moist. Cake. I used a bundt pan and went for 65 minutes. Will be making this as long as my pear tree has pears... no icing needed.
My family loved this recipe.
Wish grams had a frosting recipe to go with the cake. My family thought it was a delicious way to use up pears. We can't wait to have some for breakfast cold with butter on it. Only thing I would fix is the timing. I baked it for just about an hour and it was a nice golden brown and perfectly done.
A decent cake, but not long on flavor. I can't taste any pear in it. I checked the cake at 55 minutes and it probably could have used five minutes less. It smelled ever so wonderful while baking, but not worth the time overall.
Very good cake. I made it in a bunt pan as other reviews suggested. I served it with the brown sugar sauce also from this site.
I made this exactly as the recipe stated but I did cook in a round cake tin. I'm not sure how long this took to cook as having read the previous reviews I kept a close eye on it checking every 15 minutes or so. I did have to put paper over the top to stop it burning as it browned quite quickly but wasn't done inside. Worth the trouble though the texture of this cake is lovely and using very ripe pears gives it a great flavour. I will definitely make again. Thanks.
Blah. I made it as directed (without nuts due to an allergy) and then put a powdered sugar/vanilla glaze on it. I could not taste the pears at all which is surprising since the pears I used were waaaay ripe. I baked for only 50 minutes and it borders on being too dry. It looks exactly like the picture, but it sure doesn't taste the way the reviews made it sound. Too bad...I was hoping to love it!
I only had 2 pears so I cut the recipe in half and cook it in 3 tiny loaf pans and I also opted out the nuts! Great for a Sunday breakfast bread! Delicious!
Very good; only took 50 minutes though to bake.
By blending the pears there was not a gritty taste like many pear cakes have. My kids loved it!
I couldn't taste the pear in this cake at all. it was also a little dry... I definitely wouldn't make this cake again.
Super moist cake. I added cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves from another pear cake recipe-lovely. Also poured a boiled butter/milk/sugar glaze over the top while it was still warm. My guests loved it.
Fantastic. Not too terribly sweet, though - thankfully.
I can't get past the baking soda taste. I made a vanilla frosting to cover the taste but it's still there. I wonder if this should only have one teaspoon of baking soda? Otherwise, it baked fine and looks great. Just that metallic taste.
I did not like it ! wasted good pears! too sweet and too dense. Kids liked it because it was like eating candy.
