Fabulously Sweet Pear Cake

This is a recipe of my great-great grandmother's. It is wonderfully sweet and fresh. It's so delicious, it never lasts long!

Recipe by Rory

Directions

  • Peel and slice pears thin. Mix sliced pears with white sugar, brown sugar, and nuts and let sit for one hour. After sitting puree pear mixture in a blender.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 13x9 inch pan.

  • By hand stir in until just blended; the flour, salt, and baking soda. Add dry ingredients to pear mixture and add oil, vanilla and eggs. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 60.5g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 278.4mg. Full Nutrition
