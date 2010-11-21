Eggless Milkless Butterless Cake

** An update after 3 days: This cake holds up surprisingly well. I did not refrigerate it, or wrap it up very tightly, but it was still moist and soft after having it out on the counter. After trying everything to try and enjoy my cake, I finally took a bit of almond chocolate milk that I had handy, a bit of malibu, and bacardi rum, and let a section of the cake soak in it; needless to say, it was great! I only wish I did it sooner. Try to rotate it a bit so the rum mixture can soak through the entire cake, unless you can submerge the entire cake in the mixture (but that's alot of rum mixture to use). Try and avoid one particular side to get overly soggy; other than that, I just found a new remedy for my not-so great turnouts! Original review: You do need to bake it for a bit longer (for me, 15 minutes longer), but my cake itself was just okay. I only had cinnamon and a little bit of vanilla and nutmeg, so maybe that's why it didn't taste all that interesting. I'm glad I was able to make a cake without the dairy products, but the flavor was just really ambiguous that I'm not too sure if I'd finish it. To me, It resembled a dairy-free wheat pancake (in taste, so I drizzled a bit of pancake syrup over a slice), and, I figure it can also be served with a savory sauce as its not too sweet. I probably won't make this again, but I'm sure for those who enjoy spice cakes, they can make it work to their taste.