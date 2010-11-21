Eggless Milkless Butterless Cake
This is a spice type cake. It is from the depression era or war time rationing.
VEGAN!! and VERY easy to make. Dirties only one pot, a spatula, and the baking pan. Didn't even have to use an egg beater or mixer. This must have been a WWII recipe when women were working long shifts and needed cake w/o much time consuming labor or rationed ingredients. What took the longest was waiting for the boiled spiced sugar syrup to cool down, but you can be preparing dinner during the half hour in the fridge it needs. This is the perfect day-before-payday-and-I-need-something-for-dessert-but-the-cupboard-is-bare recipe. Looking to see what I had available, I made it with no raisins, peanut oil instead of shortening, whole wheat pastry flour instead of white, used double-strenth black tea instead of water, and 1/2 teaspoon allspice and 1 teaspoon powdered ginger for the spices. (The tea helps the baking soda work, as it is a bit acid.) As others have said, it is moist, dense and delicious. I have to laugh when I see other reviewers using expensive and/ or non-vegan substitutions like butter, or serving it w/ ice cream. Kind of misses the point. If you can use that stuff pick another, richer cake recipe; it will taste better. However this is quite amazingly good given the limitations.
I give this a middle of the road rating because my family was split on the cake. The kids loved it! Plain and simple, they could've ate the whole cake themselves. As for my husband and I, we found it to be much too heavy for our liking. I also had to add 10 extra minutes of baking just to get the center cooked completely. The taste was fine but the texture was very poor.
This cake is absolutely delicious!! I found it while looking for dessert recipes that did not call for milk or eggs, only because I didn't have any in the house. I never knew you could make a cake without these ingredients. I changed it a little because of what I had in the house. I did not have any raisins, and I used ground clove instead of nutmeg and allspice and doubled the cinnamon. I also used butter instead of shortening. This was the most moist and chewy cake I have ever had! My boyfriend never eats cake, he does not like it because he says it is dry; he LOVED this cake!! It tasted like gingerbread! Many of the reviews say how dense it is, so I was nervous and thought it was going to somewhat resemble a moist brick (haha), but I am not sure what they mean, it is a little dense, but also airy like a cake, but soft and CHEWY and OH SO GOOD!! I did have to cook it a little longer than 20mins, but I will definitely be making his again soon!!!!
Very good! Very moist and dense cake. Didn't change anything, except double the cinnamon. Also added an orange glaze( icing sugar and orange juice) to the top once it was out of the oven and cooled a bit. I'll definitely make it again!
I made this so one of our b-day guests could have cake with us. It is a very heavy, dense cake with a great taste. I increased the spices to 1 tsp. each & added an orange glaze as suggested by another reviewer. Everyone was surprised at how yummy this 'everything free' cake tasted.
I had been pretty busy this week and hadn't had a chance to go to the store for milk or eggs, but wanted something to eat for breakfast. I found this recipe and decided to make it as a coffee cake type breakfast. I don't like rasins so I didn't add them. I would have loved to have added nuts, but didn't have any(I need to go shopping!). I did add a little bit of rum axtract to the boiled mixture and then sprinkled brown sugar and cinnamon on top before baking. Other than that I followed the recipe. The cake was heavy, but it wasn't dry. The taste was great and it filled me up for sure with my cup of coffee! I will make this cake again.
I used Craisins instead of raisins plus I added about 2 TBS of chopped walnuts that I had left. I omitted allspice as we didn't have any. I added a tablespoon or two of cocoa so that the cake would be a little chocolatey (but not too much!), and I used margarine instead of shortening. Other than those changes, I followed the recipe... And... It was great! It took longer to cook, more like 30 minutes, but it's a nice change! ESPECIALLY with the cocoa. I really enjoyed the spices and cocoa together. My daughter is eating some with ice cream right now. Thanks, Kathy, your recipe is awesome!
absolutely delicious! i combined it w/another recipe i found (changed white sugar to brown, added 3 TBSP shortening, doubled the cinnamon, added 1/2 TSP ground cloves, only used 1 C water and used 2 1/4 C cake flour) and cooked it into 11 cupcakes, which cooked for 25 minutes. but in the end, i have scrumptious little spice muffins!
It was 50/50 here. Two of my kids didn't care for it, but my youngest & I liked it. Definitely put brown sugar on the top. It makes it more like a coffee cake that way. :)
This is a wonderful recipe. I didn't have any allspice, so I used ground cloves. I also didn't have raisins, but I wouldn't have used them anyway since my hubby and I do not like them. Cake is flavorful and moist. I served it with vanilla ice cream. Yum!
Fantastic! I omitted nutmeg and allspice and added instead 1 tsp. of applepie spice. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla. I guess you can totally change this recipe to anything that suits you. Its so moist and yummy. Next time I'm adding brown sugar and cinnamon on top. Definately a keeper.
This cake was awesome!!! I was at the bottom of the bucket on food supplies(need to hit the market) but wanted something fast, easy and that I could make with practically nothing. I did use a little different of a recipe because I wanted to get rid of some things. I used a can of coconut milk(instead of water) a tsp of nutmeg and cinn as I had no allspice, 3 tsp of cocoa powder, half white/half wheat flour and half white/half brown sugar. It turned out awesome and I will absolutely make it again. I served it with some baked sliced apples that I cooked in sugar, cinnamon and butter def went very well with it.
i loved this cake my mom and daughter are both allergic to milk and eggs and its my daughters second birthday and i was able to make her a cake this year that she could eat! I changed a few things...i left out the allspice and put in 1 1/2 tps of cinnamon and instead of raisins i added a cup of apple sauce... it turned out fantastic! Thank you so much stephanie for this recipe!
This was excellent!! I used coffee instead of plain water and omitted the allspice since I didn't have any. I will be making this again, it's a nice little breakfast/tea time bread!
Delicious and relatively easy. My kids and husband LOVE this cake, especially with cream cheese frosting. It's wonderful to have on hand when the budget is tight. Thanks for sharing!
Outrageous! I was looking for a cake without milk butter and eggs because my cupboards were bare and luckily had the ingredients listed in this recipe. I was pleasantly surprised to find this cake is almost exactly a cake recipe I have been searching for for years. If anyone remembers the old A&P grocery stores and their Ann Page brand of baked goods this recipe is as close to Spanish Bar Cake as you will find. Now all I have to do is find a recipe that resembles the frosting. I did have to bake this a little longer than suggested and had to remove it from the oven before the center was 100% done but I didn't mind the tiny bit of the center that was still a little bit gooey since the recipes did not include eggs. Although I have eggs, milk and butter in the house now, I will be making it again today to freeze and give as gifts for Christmas
I halved the recipe leaving out the raisins (-as I didn't have any) and made it into muffins. They came out well. They were moist inside and had a proper muffin ie. crispy top. As to spices I used 1/4t of cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg as they were what I had. I used coffee instead of plain water but this didn't seem to make any difference in taste. I will try this recipe again.
Delicious. Made this for my husband's grandma who is on a super restrictive diet because she has kidney failure. I left out the raisins and it was a HUGE hit.
** An update after 3 days: This cake holds up surprisingly well. I did not refrigerate it, or wrap it up very tightly, but it was still moist and soft after having it out on the counter. After trying everything to try and enjoy my cake, I finally took a bit of almond chocolate milk that I had handy, a bit of malibu, and bacardi rum, and let a section of the cake soak in it; needless to say, it was great! I only wish I did it sooner. Try to rotate it a bit so the rum mixture can soak through the entire cake, unless you can submerge the entire cake in the mixture (but that's alot of rum mixture to use). Try and avoid one particular side to get overly soggy; other than that, I just found a new remedy for my not-so great turnouts! Original review: You do need to bake it for a bit longer (for me, 15 minutes longer), but my cake itself was just okay. I only had cinnamon and a little bit of vanilla and nutmeg, so maybe that's why it didn't taste all that interesting. I'm glad I was able to make a cake without the dairy products, but the flavor was just really ambiguous that I'm not too sure if I'd finish it. To me, It resembled a dairy-free wheat pancake (in taste, so I drizzled a bit of pancake syrup over a slice), and, I figure it can also be served with a savory sauce as its not too sweet. I probably won't make this again, but I'm sure for those who enjoy spice cakes, they can make it work to their taste.
I can't believe this actually tasted really good, my spices were stale so I tripled the spices. My husband is very picky and he actually said it wasn't bad.!!!!!
Love this cake. I made a carmel sauce to pour over individual pieces which made it extra good. The carmel sauce is 1 cup brown sugar; 1 stick oleo; 1/4 cup milk & 1 tsp vanilla. Boil for 2-1/2 mins and pour over cake. I also sprinkeled chopped nuts on top of cake before baking.
Fantastic! I used a full teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of cloves instead of the nutmeg and allspice, and i threw in a half a cup of fresh cranberries, too. Very tasty!
Made this last night for a cookout tonight. Read through quite a few reviews and used craisins instead of raisins. Made an orange juice glaze (orange juice & confectioners sugar) and hit was a hit!! Will make again and again. Will try some variations since this recipe allows for a lot of leeway. A hit! Thank you Ms. Thurston.
I made this cake into mini muffins and served them for breakfast. They were excellent!
Kathy, thanks so much for posting this! It reminds me of the HOBO bread recipe my Grandma used to make us when i was little. We are allergic to soy, so I used Spectrum (Palm Oil) for the shortening, otherwise followed the recipe to a T. PERFECT! I'm going to try your other ones next. Thanks again!
Everybody in my family just loves this cake. Whenever i make it, it gets over in just a day !
I have been making this cake for over 30 years...it is actually the first cake I ever made all on my own as a young child. The only thing my mom (who got the recipe from her mom) and I have done differently, is to bake it in a jellyroll pan. This makes for more of a bar-like treat, rather than a thicker cake, and helps with the density of the cake. We also grease and flour the pan, rather than just grease it, making it even easier to lift the bars out when serving.
nice! i expected it to crumble as most eggless cakes do but it held together surprisingly well. i added more cinnamon sugar as don't have nutmeg. it's a little plain on its own so i sliced and sandwiched it with jam and made a frosting using a cream cheese substitute made of tofu. turned out just nice for my cousin, who's allergic to just about everything!
Thank you so much. I just spent 20 minutes hunting for a spice cake that won't make my friend can eat.
Made this recipe but switched it up a bit, took out the raisins and the allspice and just put a bit extra nutmeg and cinnamon. Turned out great! Whole Family loved it. Was soft and just amazing.
I LOVE this cake recipe!! My Grandma is a veagan and I made it for her Birthday. It was Perfect!!! Although it was a little "rubbery".
Not too bad, a good way to make something when there isn't much left in the cupboards.
It was great. I used currants instead of raisins and I topped with with vanilla cream-cheese icing.
This is from the depression era. My Mom used to make it after the depression because her Mom made it for her during the depression. It was originally called "Poor Man's Cake" as no ration coupons were needed to be used (or purchased on the black market) for butter, eggs, or milk. Just be careful not to over bake so that it does not dry out. The original recipe calls for it to be made with bacon drippings. If you have these, it really does make the cake more moist and flavorful; but, I know it's not good for you....My Mom said that my Grandmother kept a jar on the stove for bacon drippings. They wasted nothing in those days...
This cake was one of my favorites from childhood and I am over half a century old. My grandmother made it as did my mother. We always did it in a tube pan and served it with homemade penuche/caramel icing. I even entered it in the county fair as a teenager and won first premium! I love that it can be made totally vegan for bake sales where people look for that type of thing. It's still the one I request from my mom for my birthday.
One of my favorite recipes. I subsituted the allspice for cloves and doubled all of the spices to a teaspoon. I also subsituted the shortening for margarine and the the raisins for walnuts. Very good!
I'm giving this a 5 not because it was the tastiest thing ever. But it let me satisfy a craving for my family of 10 in a pinch without me having to go to the store for ingredients. That being said, it was delicious, easy, and satisfying. I substituted the raisins for chopped dates and shortening for butter ONLY because it's what I had on hand...and doubled the recipe. Everyone loved it, I would definitely make it again!
Perfect!! I actually separated out the raisins from a bag of trail mix (desperate times call for desperate measures), so a few cranberries snuck in. I didn’t have a 8 inch pan, shame on me, so I put it in a pie pan. I ended up leaving it in the oven for 40 mins. I otherwise followed the recipe exactly and it made a lovely light cake. Oh, I did sprinkle a little brown sugar on top!
This cake is so delicious!!! Dense, light and moist at the same time. Reminds me of ginger bread. My family loved it, and my daughter doesn't even like cake!!! I added dried figs, instead of raisins. Also topped with orange glaze, as another reviewer suggested. Awesome!!!
My grandmother taught me to make this in the 1950's. It is a depression era recipe. I lost the recipe long ago and this is as close to what I remember as possible.
My mother made this recipe often and the family loved it. It is dense, but my people were German, altho my mother was not. If you are not vegan, cover with buttercream frosting with healthy dose of peanut butter mixed in to flavor it. I loved it.
(I believe it was popular in the WWars, because sugar, milk, and eggs were rationed.)
There is no point in putting baking soda in a recipe unless you add something acidic like vinegar or lemon juice. This is baking 101. If you do that, you may not need the baking powder. The baking powder is baking soda with cream of tartar which acts as the acid. I have not tried it yet, though, but not much different than other vegan cakes.
YUMM! I reduced both the sugar and raisins to 2/3 cup each and used 2 tablespoons of applesauce instead of shortening. I only needed 1 cup of water because more would have made the better too watery. I'm not crazy about nutmeg and I didn't have allspice, so I added cinnamon, ginger and cloves instead. I baked it in a 9x13 pan and I was amazed at how much they tasted like hermits! So now I have a hermit recipe that has virtually no fat. Yay!
This is my grandmother's cake! Love, love love it! It can be "dressed up" with a buttercreme frosting!
this was pretty darn good! I didn't use much allspice becouse it was the first time I'd used it and I wasn't thrilled with the smell. but it's a great recipe. very moist. I put some cinnamon sugar on top when it came out of the oven. would definitly make again.
Made without raisins, used rounded scoop of baking soda, and two teaspoons of cinnamon as I did not have raisins, baking powder, nor all spice. I also used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose flour. It needed to cook longer perhaps since I used a 9-inch round cake pan. Overall, my daughter and I really liked it. Next time I'll try it with raisins, craisins, or dried cherries for a little extra flavor.
