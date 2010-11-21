Eggless Milkless Butterless Cake

This is a spice type cake. It is from the depression era or war time rationing.

Recipe by Kathy Thurston

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 8 or 9 inch square cake pan.

  • In a saucepan over medium high heat combine; the sugar, shortening, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground allspice, salt, raisins, and water bring to a boil and continue boiling for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

  • Sift the flour, baking powder and baking soda together. Add the flour mixture to the cooled raisin mixture. Stir until just combined. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 2.4g; sodium 244.2mg. Full Nutrition
