Harvey Wallbanger Cake

So moist and full of flavor but I do have some suggestions. If you can find one, use an orange cake mix. Also, fluid ounces confuse me (are they the same as ounces?) so I used 1/2 cup galliano and 2 tablespoons of vodka in the cake. In the glaze, I did 1 tablespoon of oj, 1 of galliano and 1 teaspoon of vodka. When you're baking you already have the teaspoons out so it's much easier. Also, I do recommend adding the vodka because it gave something to the cake. You know how sometimes you sip a really good cocktail and the alcohol warms you? That's what happened when I took a bite. Wonderful. I highly recommend the cake with the changes I made. Also, for those who would like to try to make the drink, a bartender told me-take a juice glass (tall or short) and fill with ice. Add a shot of vodka, half a shot of galliano and fill to top with orange juice. Stir. You'll find it tastes just like the cake!

Read More