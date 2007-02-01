Harvey Wallbanger Cake

The cake you get from this delightfully easy recipe tastes just like the cocktail, thanks to the use of Galliano in the batter and glaze.

By Shawna Buffum

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 10 inch tube pan.

  • Combine cake mix and pudding mix in a large bowl. Blend in eggs, vegetable oil, 4 ounces Galliano, 1 ounce vodka, and 4 ounces orange juice. Mix batter until smooth and thick and pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Let cake cool in pan for 10 minutes then remove and place on cooling rack. Spoon glaze over cake while it is still warm.

  • To Make Glaze: Combine the remaining 1 ounce Galliano, 1 ounce vodka, and 1ounce orange juice with the confectioner's sugar and blend until smooth. Spoon glaze over warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 62.9mg; sodium 424.6mg. Full Nutrition
