Harvey Wallbanger Cake
The cake you get from this delightfully easy recipe tastes just like the cocktail, thanks to the use of Galliano in the batter and glaze.
So moist and full of flavor but I do have some suggestions. If you can find one, use an orange cake mix. Also, fluid ounces confuse me (are they the same as ounces?) so I used 1/2 cup galliano and 2 tablespoons of vodka in the cake. In the glaze, I did 1 tablespoon of oj, 1 of galliano and 1 teaspoon of vodka. When you're baking you already have the teaspoons out so it's much easier. Also, I do recommend adding the vodka because it gave something to the cake. You know how sometimes you sip a really good cocktail and the alcohol warms you? That's what happened when I took a bite. Wonderful. I highly recommend the cake with the changes I made. Also, for those who would like to try to make the drink, a bartender told me-take a juice glass (tall or short) and fill with ice. Add a shot of vodka, half a shot of galliano and fill to top with orange juice. Stir. You'll find it tastes just like the cake!Read More
very tasty.. I used an orange cake mix to add a bit more orange flavor...also added orange zest to cake and glaze. It was great! I can't wait to make it again!Read More
THIS IS TOO DIE FOR!!! My mom used to make this recipe, only she does it ever so slightly differently. She uses only 1 oz. of Galliano and 6 oz. of O.J. in the cake mix. She omits the vodka as she says it's a waste, as you can't really taste it because it burns up in the oven. This is truly heavenly! A must try.
I used orange vodka and was a bit heavy handed on that and the Galiano. I also put the excess glaze into the middle of the bundt cake and let it sit over night. The bottom of the cake absorbed most of the extra glaze and it was awesome!
I've been making variations of this cake for several years now. Try using an orange cake mix or a lemon one...absolutely delicious as well. This is a long-standing favourite.
Excellent recipe. For any banana lovers, I have tried a variation on the recipe. Substituta a banana liquer for Galliano, banana instant pudding instead of vanilla, and an orange/banana/strawberry juice for the OJ. Turns out AMAZING, everyone loved it. Could be done for almost any flavour!
This is a great cake for an adult party! Try using an Orange Cake Mix, it really adds alittle more flavor. I also like to add a touch of Orange Zest to the Glaze. Enjoy!!!
How can you make it without the Alcohol?
I'd give this recipe 100 stars if I could. I DARE you to just eat one piece. My granny made this all the time and I came here looking for the recipe. WOW, there are not words to express how absolutely delish this cake is. I also made it as a "Lemon Poppyseed" cake; use Lemon Supreme cake mix, instant lemon pudding, and 1/2 C lemon juice and 1/2 cup water in place of the alcohol. Mix in a few table spoons of poppyseeds and make the glaze out of lemon juice, grated lemon peel and confectioners sugar. This cake ROCKS like you can't imagine. A real crowd pleaser. And as one other reviewer suggested, bake on 325 degrees for about 55 minutes and it turns out lighter and fluffier.
This recipe is better with the Orange Supreme cake mix. That is what gives it the extra kick.
Very good orange cake recipe. I bake in a rectangular cake pan and then frost with cool whip mixed with orange zest. The result is simple and good. One batch is enough for a big party, because the flavor is strong and is best eaten in small pieces.
What a great recipe! Direct from 1978, and I still have the recipe tag from the Galliano bottle attached thereto! I turned this recipe over to the best local bakery and they are going to town with a full sheet cake and a full bottle of Galliano to float on top only this time they are sprinkling orange-colored coconut on top for my B'Day Bash!
Very good--I used orange cake mix as well. I poured the glaze over it and let it soak in. After trying a slice, I decided to put more glaze over the cake. That put the flavor right over the top. I did omit the vodka from the second glaze. I think this is best refrigerated, too.
This recipe is one that my grandmother and mother have made every Christmas. I'd skipped a few years but just made one and added slices of it to gift bags. It received rave reviews, one neighbor saying it should be 'illegal'. My recipe calls for orange cake mix, and I use French Vanilla pudding. It also calls for 3/4 c. orange juice and 'heaping' 1/4 c each Galliano and Vodka. Because I use a coated pan and my oven tends to be 'fast', I find this cake comes out lighter, fluffier and moister baked at 325 for 45 mins.
I just finished my first piece of cake. WOW!!! Just like I remembered from years ago. I did search for a Orange Cake mix. If you go to Duncan Hines web site, customer service will locate you the stores in your area that sell it. Well worth the effort!!!
This recipe is the greatest everyone at work and home LOVE it. Thanks for sharing. Bonnie
There seemed to be alot of alcohol in this cake. I thought Five shots of liqour would make this cake taste very strong, but I was wrong. The husband said it was very good, this is a keeper.
This is always a hit with family and friends. The cake is so moist! Highly recommend you try it if you haven't already.
Very Nice. Hic!
I have taken this cake to more than 5 parties over the past year. Each time I am asked for the recipe b/c it is so good. The plate leaves the party empty everytime. A real crowd pleaser!
I baked this cake months ago for a birthday. Everyone loved it! I had to look up the recipe because I received a special request to bake it again for another birthday. This time it's going in the favorites box!!!
Simply delicious love to bake it and share it with family and friends all through the year.
I have made this cake for years and it is always a hit. I can’t recommend it highly enough. Usually it disappears before dinner is served. ??
A HUGE HIT! This cake was moist and yummy. My mom used to make one similar when I was younger and I haven't had it in years. Since her recipe went missing - I decided to make this one for a party and was very pleased.
Love this recipe! My mom made it for our birthdays as kids in the 1970s (minus the alcohol in the glaze, of course)!!
Yum! A great recipe. I opted to not add the glaze to make it less alcoholic, and because my grandmother's recipe I'm familiar didn't have a glaze (probably for the alcohol reason). Because I dropped that part of the recipe, I'm grading with a handicap, but it was still very, very good. Soft and moist, and very easy. A lovely after-dinner cake.
I love this cake and it is always a hit. It tastes great by itself, but for special occasions I usually serve it with sliced strawberries and slightly sweetened and whipped cream. There is never any leftovers. Sue
WOW, what a wonderful cake.. I made this for the 1st time about 2 months ago, then made it again, this past weekend, and my guest are still raving over it. It was a HUGE hit at our dinner party. A friend of mine has asked me to make this cake for her for her Christmas present. So I am making it again.
I read the previous reviews, and agree that although this is good, it is different from my mom's recipe that we enjoyed over forty years ago. I believe that the pudding called for back then was pistachio pudding. Thank you for the trip down memory lane.
This was an awesome cake for adults............the alcohol makes it not very kid friendly. My only complaint is that you have to take out a loan to purchase the ingredients.
This cake was so tasty, I had to make another one...family & coworkers raved!
I made this at the request of my brother and it was very tasty. I made extra glaze to drizzle over top when served. Everyone enjoyed it and I would make it again. Thanks!
Wonderful and moist!!! I use Cointreau liqueur as a substitute for the Galliano liqueur. Mmmmm good! Gives it more of an orange flavor. Love it!!!
I have made this cake on several occasions and get rave reviews every time. It is light and moist and truly tastes just like the drink!
I made this for Christmas 2004 (just as the recipe reads) - it was wonderful! The cake was very moist - I'll definitely make it again.
Great cake! The glaze was very sweet and hardened perfectly!
I would like the org. recipe. this cake was my deceased mother's favorite, somehow it just doesn't have that taste. I don't remember her using the pudding. sometimes easier is not the best.
So happy to find this cake again.My Mom used to make it for birthday parties,I made it for my own this year!Outstanding!
This cake was so good that I made quite a few and gave them as Christmas gifts.
I prefer the rum cake recipe on this site..but this one was still good. I doubled the glaze though for an extra soaked cake.
great recipe! this cake is the most moist cake I have ever made. Though not kid/pregnancy friendly, it was a huge hit by our adult guest. I gave it a 4 because the glaze didn't really glaze, but more soaked into the cake. This wasn't an issue, because I think it contributed to the moistness, but I would have liked to have had a true glaze look on it, instead I just dusted with powdered suger. Will definately make again (when I'm not pregnant so I can enjoy too)
I wasn't sure what a tube pan was. I guess a bundt? Anyway, I made this cake for my sisters 21st birthday and it was incredible!
This recipe is so easy to make and so yummy to eat!
A little more expensive to make, but oh, so worth it!
Made this for a girls weekend up north. Everyone loved it.
I served this to adult guests, and it received so many compliments. Applying what I learned about serving a rum cake, I made this the night before I intended to serve it so the cake would have a chance to mellow. I also used a bundt star pan. I will definitely make this again.
Delicious! Apparently my grandmother made this in the 70's so I decided to make it for her now. I made it two days in advance and it stayed very moist.
I make this cake quite often and it is a huge hit every time. It's very easy and very tasty!
This is the same recipe that my Grandmother used to make and it's amazing.
This is my mom's favorite, I made it for her birthday. All the adults enjoyed it, but it was not a big hit with the kids.
ok so you need a wonderful christmas type cake??? this is your recipe....My Grammy makes this cake every year, and now I am making it for the holidays, yummy thats all I can say!
Thank you so much for sharing this fantastic cake recipe. I had a beloved Aunt who used to make this cake and brought it whenever she visited. I miss her very much, still. Your cake recipe tastes just like her cake, if I use an orange cake mix, and orange infused vodka, and it reminds me of her. Your cake is fantastic! And thank you for helping me remember my Aunt in such a great way. I think think she would love it, too :D
Quick, easy & refreshing!
This cake was o.k, but not something i would make again. I had a hard time finding galliano liquer..seems noone ever heard of it...definately a cake that the alcohol taste comes through!
I made this for my boyfriend's birthday after he told me Harvy Walbanger cake is his favorite. This makes an amazingly rich, moist, delicious cake. I used fresh squeezed orange juice and zested the rind into the batter for extra orange flavor. I didn't have the right kind of pan, so I made cupcakes!
I made this for a Superbowl party. It was gone in a hour. Very moist. I used 1 stick of unsalted butter instead of oil. I like to use butter in place oil. I think it makes cake and brownie mixes taste more homemade. I followed the rest of the recipe. It was excellent. Will make it again. Definitely an adult cake!!
Easy cake that everyone loves!
I got this exact recipe from my grandmother year ago, I've been making (and enjoying) it since I was in my early teens. It's such a quick, easy treat and makes great mini loafs for holiday gifts!
I have made this cake three times now for different gatherings ,and I never have any to bring home.
I have made this for my family at Christmas and it went over so well that now give this out as Christmas gift. The one gift my whole family waits for with a big smile each year.
Made this for New Year's Eve and the crowd loved it!
So, so good!! Easy to make, extremely moist!
Easy, delicious and stays fresh and moist for a few days.
All time favorite! I have been baking this cake for years. It is easy to put together and I’m always asked for the recipe. I keep a bottle of Galiano in the cupboard at all times.
This has been my favorite cake since I was a kid in the 1970s, now it's my son's favourite! This is the exact recipe my Mom started using way back then EXCEPT, somehow in the ingredients list Galliano has been replaced with Anicette, that would be a huge mistake! The directions are all correct just the list is wrong. Try it you'll love it!
Like others have said, they substituted orange cake mix which is what my mother used to do. Unfortunately, it is very difficult to find these days. So...I substituted orange vodka which added a nice addition.
I made this exactly as the recipe said and everyone loved it. It was moist and had good flavor. The orange in the cake could be more, I couldn’t find an orange cake mix so I may try it with an bit of orange extract next time. Still great without though!
I have made this recipe many times and have also made a variation, it issoooo good, I serve it room temperature with Cool whip I put just a touch of orange flavour in my cool whip and it is amazing the orange cake mix, makes all the difference if you use the white cake mix, add orange extract to the batter Excellent. Michel
I make this for my birthday every year. It's my favorite cake! Just a few adjustments: use orange cake mix (KEY), do not use alcohol in the glaze instead add a little orange extract and orange zest and maybe some milk.
