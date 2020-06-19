Twig Salad

This is a fine base but, since it is "Asian", it needed some additions. I cut the recipe in 1/2 for 2. Added 1 T soy sauce (eliminated the salt in the recipe) and about 1 tsp + sesame oil. It was awesome!
I loved this. I added other veggies and fruits, but the basic dressing is 5 stars. My only suggestion would be to try and match your "salt-free herb and spice blend" to the other ingredients in the meal, or you're going to have some weird flavors. I used Garlic & Herb flavored Mrs. Dash and it was a bit Italian-y in retrospect. (My other choices were Italian Medley Mrs. Dash and Tomato-Basil Mrs. Dash. I made do with what there was.) I have no way of knowing what product the original poster meant for us to use, and that's too bad, but on the bright side, that gives you the leeway to turn this basic dressing into a good one for ANY themed salad! Thank you for sharing your recipe :)
I cook for three-all with distinct likes and dislikes so finding something that all can enjoy is always a challenge. This salad passed the taste test with all of us. Great dinner salad for the warm summer nights when you want something light. Good flavor, texture and taste. This will be a repeat in our house!
Excellent! I have yet to find a person who does not love it!
This salad was good--not spectacular, but good. I thought the dressing needed something to make it pop. I have some dressing left and will try to see if adding some Dijon mustard to it will help. It's been a long time since I had iceberg lettuce only in a salad, and after I took a few bites, I added some leafy greens. This was a good way to use up a little leftover chicken. Thanks for the possibilities this created for us.
