Twig Salad

I got this recipe from a very dear friend who got it from a co-worker. We tried it and people just go crazy. It's especially great for parties and family get-togethers.

By FlagGirl07

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In small bowl, whisk together the oil, sugar, vinegar, salt, seasoning blend, and pepper. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, chicken, chow mein noodles, almonds, sesame seeds, green onions, and poppy seeds. Toss to blend. Pour salad dressing over the salad just before serving.

Toast sesame seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Stir constantly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
574 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 37.8g; cholesterol 56.8mg; sodium 432.2mg. Full Nutrition
