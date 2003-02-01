I used the White Cake Frosting I recipe for my daughters birthday cake. The frosting was perfect consistency to spread, as well as decorate. The taste was no different from any bakery. The recipe called for vanilla extract, but I only had almond. It was a little strong with the after taste. If I have to use almond again, I will use half of what it calls for, but I will make sure next time to try to have vanilla on hand. I also used a stick of salted butter, a 1/4 cup of shortening, and just a pinch of salt, in place of the 3/4 cup of shortening and butter flakes. After reading through just about all the reviews on this recipe, I made sure to mix it for a full 5 minutes. Any negative reviews on this recipe are either taste preference, or user error. It came out beautifully, I couldn't have asked for a better frosting!!