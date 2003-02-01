White Cake Frosting I
White wedding cake frosting. This is a very good frosting for decorated cakes.
Easy to make, smooth and great tasting! I did not have butter flavored powder so I substitued 1 cube real butter for 1/2 cup of shortening and it worked great. One handy note: 1 16 oz box of confectioners sugar is equal to 4 cups.Read More
I used 1/2 C butter and 1/4 C shortening. While the consistency was great for icing, I didn't like the flavor. The different ingredients didn't meld well and the flavor of the powdered sugar was prominant.Read More
If I had the option of giving a recipe 6 stars, I would do so for this recipe. Very easy, very successful, very nice pure white, lends itself to color additions, sets well. . . Really perfect in every way. Exactly like the frosting on a professionally decorated cake. This frosting saved a cake made from a mediocre recipe: the cake itself was dry and crumbly, but this frosting made it acceptable for serving. I have been commissioned to make a wedding cake this summer, and I already know I will use this recipe for the frosting. A million thanks, Amy! (By the way, since I had no butter flavoring on hand, I did follow one reviewer's suggestion of replaceing 1/4 cup of the shortening with unsalted butter. Perfect!)
I have been looking and looking for a GREAT White Cake Frosting and this is it. I did not have any powdered butter flavoring and I could not find any at the store so I use butter extract and the frosting was still great. I made the frosting again with butter flavored crisco and it was still great. When using the butter flavored crisco the icing came out a light yellow color which was what I wanted. Thanks Amy for sharing this recipe.
With the exception of the powdered butter flavoring, which I didn't use, this is a fairly standard, basic and reliable buttercream frosting. Use all shortening, all butter or a mixture of both, depending on your preference. I didn't need a perfectly white frosting so I used half butter, half shortening, regular vanilla, and enough water for piping consistency. This falls short of 5-stars in that it should be beaten till very light and fluffy, a good several minutes, not just "until well mixed." It WILL make a difference.
I made this for my son's birthday cake it it turned out great! I took another reviewer's suggestion and used 1/2 cup of shortening and 1/4 cup of butter because I didn't have any butter flavoring on hand. I also used regular vanilla since I didn't have any "clear" vanilla and it still came out fine. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is everything it says it is; Easy, yummy, and white. I used it on white and chocolate cake. With a little water I was able to smooth it to look like fondant on a 3 tier wedding cake.
Even though I ran out of powdered sugar at the three cup mark, this recipe was still excellent! I think I'll leave it that way for un-fancy icing for my cakes. I absolutely love it! So simple, light, fluffy and sooo good! The only thing that threw me was the "powdered butter flavoring" until I finally figured out that you meant "Butter Buds". Would rate at 100 stars if I could! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
This recipe is an excellent recipe. I used 1/2 C butter and 1/4 C shortening. It is fabulous and delicious. I will make again.
This was soooo easy. The frosting was great. I made a batch and omitted the butter powder and used butter flavored shortening instead, it turned out great!!!!
This is a great basic frosting for all my decorating needs. You can really have alot of freedom with it! Thanks
For those having trouble with the frosting separating: I was told that since Crisco is now trans-fat free it does not mix well with water. If you are using Crisco you will have to substitute the water with milk. If you can find a store-brand shortening that has trans fat (not healthy, I know :-) then you can use that shortening with water and it should work fine for you.
Excellent! True professional results, flavors perfectly with extracts, and readily takes icing colors without compromising its body or texture. I have tried many other white cake frosting recipes with hit and miss results. This recipe is consistently the best. Have also tried with 1/4 Cup butter to 1/2 Cup shortening with same outstanding results. Thanks APARSONS!
This was just way too greasy tasting. I made it exactly as stated in the recipe, tasted, and then started the necessary tweaking. I would start off with only 1/2 cup (or less) shortening and just adding more water when needed. By the time I got the flavor and texture right, I ended up with tons of frosting. Do yourself a favor and just start off with much less shortening and taste as you go.
I have to admit as a chef in the industry as a pastry chef and cake decorator I was very impressed with this recipe. Taste very good. I also used butter flavored Crisco and added an extra Tbsp of water to thin out a little more and it spread so easily. Froze cake for half an hour and enrobed it in fondant and decorated it was awesome. Tasted very good. Nice recipe.
I'm an admitted frosting snob and am not a fan of shortening-based frostings. There, now that that's out of the way :) - I used this recipe in a pinch and thought it was a good one. I changed the flavorings and used 1 tsp. clear vanilla, 1 tsp. liquid butter flavoring, and 1/2 tsp. almond; the results were great. I'm looking for a wedding cake frosting, and I found this too soft to get good sharp corners on the cake tiers. It's still a good recipe; just not what I'm looking for.
My husband loves French Vanilla cakes. For his birthday I baked him one and was looking for a quick and easy frosting recipe to go on it. After looking at the reviews I wasn't too sure about this recipe but decided to give it a go. I will admit that I made the following changes: First I replaced all of the shortening with butter and left out the butter granules. At this point, it was quite tasty but I like a little more creamy flavor so I Added 1/2 stick of Philly Cream Cheese and just a pinch of salt with 1/4 tsp of butter flavored extract. It was a complete hit. My hubby raved about it and my 4 year old grandson gobbled it right up. I usually scrape the frosting off of my cake but this time I ate it all. Much to the demise of my already expanding waistline.
I was looking for a true white frosting to top my rainbow cupcakes, and this one was perfect. Because I don't have clear vanilla, I omitted that. The frosting was perfect for piping on the cupcakes and held its shape nicely. Thanks!
I didn't have powdered butter flavoring, but I will probably never use that anyway. Instead of 3/4 c shortening, I used 1/2 c shortening and 1/4 butter. I was afraid that the yellow color of the butter would ruin the whiteness of the frosting, but once it was all whipped up it was still perfectly white, and the taste was delicious! We've made it three times in only 2 weeks! Also, very easy to color. We made a red and yellow frosted cake for Disney/Pixar's Cars theme for my son's birthday. Good and firm and perfect for decorating, we used it again to top off cupcakes in ice cream cones (to make look like ice cream) and the frosting held tight, never dripping. Thanks for sharing!
Very quick and easy!
Amazing frosting, I've tried several other frosting recipes but none was as good texture wise as this one.
I can't give this exact recipe the ratings, but after leaving out the butter powder and substituting it with the real stuff, this buttercream was pretty good. The texture was light and fluffy and STAYED fluffy, not turning stiff when exposed to the air for a while like buttercream without the crisco added. But in my opinion, there's too much shortening in this recipe. The icing had a greasy quality. I made it again using 1/2 butter and 1/2 crisco and it was perfect. You can see how it looked in the photos...(the cake with the Island theme)
This was great-tasting, with the changes previous reviewers made. I used 1/2 c. shortening with 1/4 c. butter and omitted the powdered butter flavoring. Next time I make it, I'll add in some more water or milk to thin it out a little as it was a little too thick to spread on my cupcakes.
I have been looking for a GOOD white frosting recipe, and have tried several. I tried this one expecting it to be like the rest and was completely blown away! It's so quick and easy, but PERFECT! Exactly what I was looking! Sugar and sweet, perfect consistency. I blended it for about 5mins, I think those who had consistency problems probably didn't blend it long enough. I had no problems putting it on cooled AND warm cookies, no melting whatsoever. It taste very much like that yummy frosting you get at a bakery, I will probably never use another recipe again!
WHY do people insist on rating recipes when they've screwed around with the ingredients & amounts? You can't give this recipe a poor rating when you've substituted half the shortening with butter & then complain about the consistency or greasiness! This recipe is perfect for decorated cakes with a good, traditional birthday cake flavor.
Fabulous and exactly what I was looking for! I, like others, used 1/2 shortening and 1/4 butter. Piped and spread beautifully! This combo was also a beautiful WHITE for my Hellow Kitty Cake. :)
Easy to make yes but this time the reviews lead me wrong... I do not enjoy the frosting. TOO MUCH SALT... id rather use a different recipe from this site.
Taste wasn't that great. A bit runny. I would put in less water.
I thought this frosting was terrible. I made it to decorate my daughter's birthday cake & it was way too runny to use with a decorator bag. Didn't keep it's shape at all. Very disappointing.
I agree... this should be called ICING, not frosting. I used 1/2 c shortning, and 1/4 c butter instead. Liked the taste ALOT, but the consitancy was WAY TOO THIN. Seemed like it was "melting" off the completly cooled cake. I think the 1/4 water was a bit too much. Totally couldn't decorate the cake with any designs. Did not hold at all! Im going elsewere for frosting recipes. If you looking for a simple frosting recipe, just to slab it on a cake, and dont plan on "decorating" the cake, this is it! Otherwise, click the next button and search elsewere.
I was not impressed at all. I followed the directions exactly and found it to be VERY greasy. It did turn out a perfect white and was smooth, but other then that, it was not good. Would be great with butter or even half butter and half shortening, but with all shortening, it was not good.
I have tried many home made icing recipes and this is the best. Using butter flavor crisco did give the icing a slight yellow tint, but I was using food dye to color the icing so that did not matter. This is the best icing recipe, thanks
YUM!! This recipe yielded plenty to generously frost an 8"-round layer cake. I'm not a big fan of shortening aftertaste, so I substituted with 1 stick of butter, (1/2 c.), and only used a 1/4 c. of shortening. I also opted out on using the butter powder since I didn't have any, and also since I added real butter in the first place. Instead I used 1/8 tsp. of dried lemon rind just to give the frosting a slight zing. Really great, really yummy, really easy ... just make it and enjoy!! ;)
Great frosting thank you. Instead of using 3/4 cup of shortening i used 1/2 cup shortening and 1/4 cup of butter instead of butter flavoring. Very tasty.
I used the White Cake Frosting I recipe for my daughters birthday cake. The frosting was perfect consistency to spread, as well as decorate. The taste was no different from any bakery. The recipe called for vanilla extract, but I only had almond. It was a little strong with the after taste. If I have to use almond again, I will use half of what it calls for, but I will make sure next time to try to have vanilla on hand. I also used a stick of salted butter, a 1/4 cup of shortening, and just a pinch of salt, in place of the 3/4 cup of shortening and butter flakes. After reading through just about all the reviews on this recipe, I made sure to mix it for a full 5 minutes. Any negative reviews on this recipe are either taste preference, or user error. It came out beautifully, I couldn't have asked for a better frosting!!
Great! This tastes terrific and is easy to make. I used the suggestion of spliting the shortning with 1/2 butter and it was great. Now I just need to learn those decorating skills!!!
awesome! great consistency, very easy to make and tint! i also used the 1/2 cup of stortening and 1/4 cup of salted butter. (just because i hate the taste of shortening.) no need for the butter buds or dash of salt if you do it that way. way to go amy! thanx for the great recipe. i'll never use store bought again!! :)
Great and easy recipe. I don't like white frosting but this is the exception. I substituted butter for shortening and it was superb! Can add cocoa or peppermint to make differing frosting varieties.
This frosting was a huge hit! I substituted the shortening with 1 stick of butter and 1/4 c. butter flavored shortening (which kept it from being a pure white color). This was easy to make, easy to spread, was not overpowering in any way. It was not too sweet and it complimented the cake and did not overpower it. I frosted the Fabulous Fudge Chocolate Cake which made a fantastic combination.
This is the recipe I use when decorating cakes. Sets up very nicely and tints very well. Everyone loves it and it is sooooo good on a chocolate cake. Kids and adults alike love this frosting.
So good! Very easy to make and tasted great. I followed others reviews and used 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 cup shortening. Also used real vanilla because it was all I had. Even with the changes it was still white enough to call it white.
A great frosting recipe. Not only does it look great and taste great, it's a cinch to make. The texture and consistency is perfect--Firm enough to hold shape, yet fluffy enough to work with ease. Did I mention it tastes great, too!? The only problem I had was with my husband who wouldn't stop eating them before the festivities began! Just FYI--I was able to moderately decorate 24 cupcakes with this recipe. Will definitely use this again and again.
WOWEE is all i can say! I went to the store to get the things to make a cake and forgot frosting! It was home made so i thought I would look on here, this site hasnt let me down yet! THIS RECIPE IS AMAZING AND SO EASY!!! I will NEVER buy frosting again. Listen guys, All I did was mix the powdered sugar and used ALL butter! (my shortening smelled funky so i tossed it out..) I used sugar, real butter, real vanilla extract, and the water. It was so good, my husband loved it too. Its easy to spread and tasted amazing. I just let the butter warm at room temp before whipping it with the mixer. thats it! if i could give 6 stars I would!!
*I put too much water, food coloring seperated into goo-like substance.
This isn't the tastiest icing ever, but it will fulfill your white cake frosting needs. I used a stick of butter (1/2 cup) and 1/4 shortening because I didn't have enough shortening on hand. I had a lot left over after Frosting the Frog Cupcakes from this site.
Great recipe! Thank you very much. Super easy to make and tastes great! I had to double the recipe for a sheet cake I was making, and did not have powdered butter, so I used 1/4 of a stick of room temperature butter as a substitue and it came out fabulous! Not too light...not too sweet, and still very white. It tastes great and will use this recipe all the time now!
Easy to make and tastes great... didn't use the butter flavoring and it still came out good.
I tried this recipe about 3 years ago and it quickly became my favorite white frosting. I've made it well over a dozen times. The only changes I make are substituting butter for half of the shortening amount and I use real vanilla extract (I never use imitation). I absolutely love this frosting (it's incredible with coconut on it!)
This was sooo good! This was my first time making home made frosting and I will never use the store bought kind again. I did change a few tiny things per suggestions of others. I substituted 1/4 cup of the shortening for 1/4 cup butter. I also used almond extract instead of the vanilla. It did yield a lot of frosting and I only used about half of the amount to put on top of a bundt cake. I wanted to just glaze the cake with the frosting, so I took half of the frosting and put in the microwave for about 25 seconds. Once it came out I gave it a quick stir with a fork and then poured it over the top of the cake. It came out beautifully and tasted as good as it looked.
This frosting is super easy to make.. I used 1/2 cup of shortning and 1/4 cup butter since i didnt have the butter flavor..Was to sweet for my taste but all the kids loved it..very easy to decorate with..holds up well.
Really wonderful, I made a chocolate version. !/2 c. crisco, 1/4 c. unsalted butter I used my kitchen aid mixer and beat this on med speed for 20 mins, it makes all the difference. I sifted together 4 1/4 c. powder sugar, 1/4 c. dutch cocoa 1/8 tsp salt. I added this alternately 2 TBS whipping cream, 4 tsp strong brewed coffee, 1 tsp vanilla. Beat this till everything is nice and fluffy (adjust the liquid to your desired consistency) Wow this made enough to frost a two layer cake split into 4 layers just barely, I really wanted another cup. super yummy and sooooo easy. Rave results from your guests and family.
I used this recipe for my daughter's birthday cake. AMAZING!!!! Everyone thought that I bought her cake at the bakery. It was even easy to add color to. I have tried before to imitate a store bought cake, and this is the only recipe that worked. I bet it would even work great for a wedding cake!
I thought this had a funky taste to it, but otherwise it it was a good icing.
Best frosting EVER!!!!! I used 1/2 cup shortning and 1/4 cup butter, omitted powder butter
I omitted the powder butter flavoring because I did not have any. This frosting WAS PERFECT! Fluffy, easy to spread and delicious (had a vanilla flavor to it). Add some food coloring to be festive. I will be making this again! PERFECT!!!
This is an Great White Icing. Very creamy.
This is the best recipe I have found for using in a frosting decorator. The consistency is perfect.
Didn't have powdered butter flavoring and used butter shortening instead and it turned out fantastic! I frosted the Heavenly White Cake from this site and it was delicious. I did add an extra teaspoon of vanilla since I like a bit more flavor in addition to the sweetness and it was perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
Absolutely the best icing i have ever made!!!
Easy, easy recipe!!! I do not keep powdered butter flavoring so I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/2 cup hard shortening. This will be the frosting I use all the time. I love it much more than cream cheese, butter or cooked frosting.
Just what I needed
I used butter instead of shortening (yep, replaced all the shortening with pure sweet butter). It was delicious and creamy! Just call it a "butter cream" icing instead of white. Easy to make, and easy on the taste buds!
I'm not a huge frosting fan but I'll eat this frosting all day long. I couldn't believe how good this tasted...much better than the stuff that comes in the can. Everybody commented on how good this was. This was a good consistency for decorating too. I used this for my 3 year olds birthday cake and had no problems.
I used this frosting on the Anniversary Cake and it worked beautifully! I used 1/4c butter and 1/2c crisco shortening and it tasted great. I skipped the butter flavoring & used real (brown) vanilla extract and it did not discolor the frosting. Between the layers of my cake I used 2/3c raspberry jam mixed w/ 2t Grand Marnier and it gave the cake some added flavor. Great frosting recipe - thanks!
Absolutely delicious! I also used 1/2 cup crisco and 1/4 cup salted butter. I used 1/2 tsp vanilla extract and 1/2 tsp almond extract just for my taste preference. I will not buy store frosting again!!
I did as others suggested and used 1/2 cup shortening and 1/4 cup unsalted butter as I did not have any powdered butter. I did not use the full amount of powdered sugar as it turned pretty thick. I had to add a little milk just so I could smooth it onto the cake to make it look good. This was good but not so awesome that I will try it again.
This frosting is incredibly easy to make, colors well, pipes easily, and tastes great! I used Wilton liquid butter flavor instead of powder. I will be making this again (and again, and again).
Super delicious! This is my second time in making this frosting and have made a few alterations: omitted the butter flavored powder (didn't have any on hand), substituted milk for water, and used only 3 cups of confectioner's sugar. This one goes into my book - thank you for sharing!
I used it JUST for decorating as I was not to crazy about the taste. It did work great for piping and writing.
WOW! This recipe for frosting is my favorite. It tastes just like my favorite bakery's frosting, maybe even better. My sister wanted a white cake with white frosting and I am not a cake fan, but I ate all the frosting off my cake! Everone at the party seemed to enjoy it as well. It is very sweet, so if you don't like a sweet frosting, then what is the point of frosting, right? I LOVE this recipe and I will use it for now on. I am thinking of making cup cakes just so I can lick the frosting off!
I'd say it's a good basic white frosting. It didn't ring my bells any, but it will pass. I substituted the 1/2 shortening and 1/4 butter and found the frosting to be to "blah" in flavor, so added 1 more teaspoon of vanilla, which helped it to be a smidge more flavorful. I think it needs some kind of flavoring, but I'm not sure what else to do to it without taking a chance of ruining it, so I think I'll leave it be. It's ok as is.
This was a great recipe! However, I'm only rating four stars because I made it per other users advice with 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 cup shortening. I only used 3 cups of powdered sugar per batch, and that was plenty. The frosting came out PERFECT for decorating my daughter's birthday cake.
Sat out for days and didn't harden like packaged frosting would, plus tasted great
PERFECT!!!!!!!!! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! :) FYI this frosting freezes beautifully!
This icing worked great for the candy land cake I made for my daughter's 6th birthday party. I doubled the recipe, but used one less cup of powdered sugar. I also used 1 c shortening and 1/2 cup butter. Nice flavor, and stiff enough to decorate with. I would definitely use this recipe again.
This icing tasted really way too sweet. I prefer a lighter tasting frosting.
I'm not sure if I did something wrong, but this wasn't good. Tasted like sweetened shortning to us.
This turned out well. I'm not into making frosting but hate the premade kind. This was pretty easy and actually the best spreading frosting I have ever worked with. I was pretty happy with the end result. I put extra vanilla in it and this would be great with other flavors.
Learning to make frostings by hand, was blown away by the thought of shortening, but now it makes perfect sense. Absolutely wonderful, fluffy, gently sweet frosting. Same flavor and texture as u would find in any professionally made cake... Suggestion double the ingredients, one can never have enough frosting!!!
I was looking for frosting for my cupcakes and I followed the recipe exactly. However I ended up with really thin icing and it tasted too much like powdered sugar.
I'm not sure how important the powdered butter flavoring is for this recipe because I didn't have any. I tryed the recipe anyways and found that it was runny and pretty sweet from all the sugar. I put this frosting with a not so great yellow cake and maybe that was the problem. What ever it was the two didn't mix well.
This has a great consistency for decorating and the texture and appearance also were great. The taste on the other hand was a "WOW" for sweetness. I guess I was hoping for a frosting that wasn't four times sweeter then the cake itself.
SO EASY & FANTASTIC!!!!!
White frosting on Em's wed cake. Smooth, easy to work with and tastes great!
I'm very impressed with this frosting recipe! I make home-made cinnamon rolls every week for my cafe (Ninety Minute Cinnamon Rolls by Debbie - excellent!!!) and store them in an unrefrigerated bakery case over the weekend. I needed a good frosting with no dairy (no spoilage). This fits the bill! I use butter-flavored Crisco instead of regular shortening & Butter Buds - I like the flavor better - but then it's a little more yellow.
This was SUPER DRY...I made a 9x13 sheet cake and had to add some milk to the frosting to have enough to cover the cake. It was overly sweet as well. Not a good recipe.
This was a very simple recipe and pretty good. A little too sweet for my taste (and I have a big sweet tooth)..Didn't use the full amount of sugar either. As per other reviews - 1/4C shortening and 1/2C butter and was still pure white. I beat the 2 for a few minutes, prior to adding additional ingredients. Omitted the butter flavoring and added a small amount of milk. I have never made homemade frosting that spread as well as this one. So easy to frost my cake!! Will definitely keep. Thanks for sharing.
I followed other reviewers advice and used a stick of butter and 1/4 c of shortening. It was wonderful and so easy.
I love this frosting! I used vanilla extract instead of clear and butter instead of the powdered butter flavouring and it still came out white and yummy! It was so easy to work with and I piped it out onto my son's first birthday cake using the Heavenly White Cake from this site as well. What a fabulous cake this turned out to be!! This is the icing & cake receipe I will be using forever!
Excellent for speading and decorating, very smooth. Tastes fatty, not like a good buttercream frosting.
Made the frosting to go with a cake. My shortening wasn't totally mixed correctly because it ended up with way too much a shortening taste, blocking out the other flavoring, so I remade it and tasted great. Very yummy!
This frosting is FANTASTIC! It was simple to make and fast too! It beat up so smooth and creamy I couldn't believe I made it!! I didn't have butter flavoring so I substituted 1/3 butter with only 2/3 shortening and it still came out delicious! It's a dangerous recipe though because I could eat an entire cake with this frosting on it! Not too sweet either. I received only complements on it and will most definately make it again! Thanks so much Amy!
Delicious! Like so many others, I did not have the powered butter so I followed suggestion to use 1/4 cup of unsalted butter at room temp and only 2/4 cups of shortening. Came out perfect. This recipe is a total keeper!
Best frosting...I just added milk instead of water!! Will used this recipe from now on! Thanks for sharing with us!!
This is a really tasty icing that is really easy to work with and decorate with! This is my new favorite!!
This frosting is the BEST! Quick, easy and absolutely delicious! My husband is the pickiest about frosting and he raved about it!
I made this frosting last night and it came out perfect. I prefer almond flavoring to vanilla flavoring, so I used almond extract instead. I also used butter instead of shortening, as some had suggested. It turned out delicious and with the right consistency.
I didn't have butter flavoring so I used 1/2 cup shortening 1/4 cup butter. I also used the dark imitation vanilla, but the recipe turned out great. I will definitely use this again!
Just used this frosting to make Pinkalicious cupcakes- perfect! It was very easy to use with a large decorator tip to make cupcakes. I took the great advice and used 1/2 cup shortening, 1/4 butter (instead of butter flavoring.) Used regular vanilla since I wasn't keeping them white. I'll be sure to make this one again! Thanks!
