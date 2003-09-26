Honey Cake I

This is an old German recipe. The cake improves with aging, so bake several days ahead.

By Suzanne Stull

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix coffee in hot water, and then cool.

  • In a large bowl, beat the yolks with the sugar until creamy. Add the oil and then the honey, beating after each addition. Beat until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

  • Sift and then measure 3 cups of flour. Combine with salt, baking powder, baking soda, and spices. Add these dry ingredients alternately with the coffee to the honey mixture, stirring only until blended. Do not overmix.

  • Whip egg whites until stiff. Fold in three additions into the batter. Pour into 2 greased 8 inch square pans.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 4g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 154.2mg. Full Nutrition
