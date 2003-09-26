Honey Cake I
This is an old German recipe. The cake improves with aging, so bake several days ahead.
This is an old German recipe. The cake improves with aging, so bake several days ahead.
Very light and yummy, different than those heavy honey cakes. On a practical note, if you have only one mixer like I do (I have a KitchenAid), beat the egg whites first, set them aside, then mix up the batter. You'll have the egg whites to add as the recipe instructs.Read More
i dont know whether its because im a bad cook, or because of the recipe, but it didnt taste like anything... maybe some kind of iceing or glaze would be inorder.Read More
Very light and yummy, different than those heavy honey cakes. On a practical note, if you have only one mixer like I do (I have a KitchenAid), beat the egg whites first, set them aside, then mix up the batter. You'll have the egg whites to add as the recipe instructs.
I made this for my boyfriend's grandmother for a holiday dinner. She loved it. I prefer a honey cake with a soaking syrup, but for what it is, this cake is perfect. Thank you Suzanne.
This recipe made a big hit. It doesn't have the bitter taste usually associated with honey cakes. We loved it.
i've been making this recipe for the past year and a half and everyone loves it. it has a homey character. it freezes well too when you take the time to wrap it properly.i have also substituted the instant coffee with coffee liquer and it was great.
Moist, soft and very delicious. I'm glad to find this recipe.
Yummy cake. I made it 2 days before the event I was bringing it to and by then it was a little dry even thought it had been wrapped up. I rewarmed it and served it with Honey Syrup (by Denise). It was a hit.
The cake was a real success at the last Rosh Ha’Sana dinner. I’m usually not too crazy about honey cakes , tough, this one wasnot too sweet, and very interesting, sophisticated taste. I used Turkish coffee by the way.
i dont know whether its because im a bad cook, or because of the recipe, but it didnt taste like anything... maybe some kind of iceing or glaze would be inorder.
Very nice, light and beautifully golden after baking with a good flavor. I thought it was a little dry, but I loved the batter! Not the biggest hit at my open house (apt.), but worth keeping on hand for future baking.
Brought this to work and served it sliced and buttered - it disappeared very quickly! Will definately make this again. Thanks Suzanne
The cake came out a little chewy for me. I may have over mixed it.
Great recipe. I used it for a class and it was a hit. I topped it with more honey and ground almonds. YUM!
It was tasty but I ended up putting a honey sauce on the top for a bit more sweetness.
Oh. My. Gosh! This recipe was such a pleasant surprise. I thought with 3/4 cup of sugar and 1 cup of honey the finished product would be over the top sweet. It's not! In fact, the yield of 33 cupcakes were not very sweet at all. They are light and airy with a yummy Fall-like taste. I used the frosting recipe from Harvest Pumpkin Cupcakes at the suggestion of Marianne. Great choice! It didn't overwhelm the cupcakes and was a perfect pairing for these delicious little gems. I will absolutely make again. Next time I'll add walnuts too.
The flavor was excellent but for some reason, mine sunk in the middle and the middle was also gooey. It might have been something I did wrong, so I think I'll try it again some time.
I have just made this recipe and it tastes awesome. I am letting it sit til tomorrow. I am trying a coffee icing so we will see what the reactions will be. J Toth.
Huge hit at my litha celebration
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections