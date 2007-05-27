Decorator Frosting I

The standard decorator frosting that most home cake decorators begin with. Admittedly, it's lovely to look at and pipes like a dream. However, the taste leaves a lot to be desired. When using only shortening, it's essential to add some salt to the mix - just a little will suffice, under 1/8 tsp - or the flavor will be dull, like it's missing something. That much almond extract will be too strong for those who don't absolutely love almond flavor, and there are many. Either half almond and half vanilla (clear, if you want to preserve that stark white color) or half vanilla and half lemon are more generally appealing possibilities. Thin to use as a frosting for the entire cake, but know ahead of time that this recipe might well be considered too sweet. For me, this isn't the overall taste I'm looking for. A frosting made with all or mostly shortening doesn't melt on the tongue the way I like. This frosting leaves a tell-tale gummy, cloyingly sweet residue. This frosting is better when reserved strictly for decorating. When used for this purpose, I find that cutting the ingredients in half gives me plenty to decorate a 2-layer or 9" X 13" cake. Be aware that this will develop a light crust when left exposed to the air for several hours.