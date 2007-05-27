Decorator Frosting I

This is a pure white wedding cake frosting. You can double the recipe if you have a sturdy mixer. Add milk according to purpose; you need less if you are making flowers or borders than if you are just covering a cake. Remove what you need for decorating before you thin the rest down for frosting.

Recipe by Jean

Recipe Summary

Servings: 12
12
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Beat on low speed of electric mixer until well blended and very smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 2.5mg. Full Nutrition
