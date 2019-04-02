Mexican Sour Cream Rice

made this 4 times with adjustments each time & finally this rocks! guests loved it each time but now i finally got good ratios as original recipe is too dry. here is my way that everybody asks for...increase sour cream to 2 c., 2 cans of diced grn chilies, 1 large can of corn & 2 cans of drained/rinsed black beans. also needed a few good dashes of emeril's seasoning to bring it from bland to WOW! awesome potluck or group dish!
Quite a few reviewers made some comments about it was a little bland, so I spiced it up a bit. I used my own chicken stock when I cooked the rice, as canned chicken broth can be a bit salty. I used a can of Mexi-Corn, a small can of petite diced tomatoes and I used a batch of the Taco Seasoning 1 from this site. (I cut back on the salt and chili powder to protect little mouths.) I whipped the taco seasoning in with the sour cream and a little worchestershire sauce, then added it in with the other ingredients. This turned out really well. I'd make this again.
I was looking for a new side to tacos, and this was wonderful. My kids took one bite and said it tasted like chicken enchiladas... So now we make it as a main dish, only I stir in chopped cooked chicken, some cumin and a can of black beans. We LOVE it! Thanks for a great recipe that is truly different.
Never made before and it was fabulous!!There were not any left overs. As recommended by another reviewer I added 1 can of drained black beans used 2 cups of sour cream and 2 cans of the chiles. I also added a dash of cumin corriander and crushed red peper. I will definitely make this again.
This turned out ok. It had an interesting flavor but my husband and I had hoped it would be creamier. Next time I may add more sour cream or some salsa to it as well.
I served this with foil-pack taco chicken dinner on the site too- see my comments. I read all of the users comments and I ran from there. I use fideo (instead of rice) garlic chicken broth rotel green chiles nacho cheese soup sour cream and Mexican cheese blend. Really creamy and makes you nose run!
Pretty darn good! (Tip - do NOT use Mozzarella cheese!!)
This was absolutely delicious...the only thing I did differently was to use instant rice, it was fantastic...this recipe is going to be a keeper for me!
Easy to make tastes great. I added extra sour cream and cheese and topped with black olives. Delicious!