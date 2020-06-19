Moist Banana Raisin Bread

Rating: 3.7 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a moist and fruity version of traditional banana raisin bread, and is best when served warm.

By RAHEEMNGA

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 5x9 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar, peanut butter, egg, banana, and milk. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir the flour mixture into the butter mixture just until moistened. Fold in the raisins and peanuts. Transfer to the prepared pan.

  • Bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 149mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (21)

Holly Holtzman Ryerson
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2006
What a great recipe! A good use of that last, lonely banana.... Instead of adding peanuts, I just used cruchy peanut butter. The first time I made this bread, I used raisins. Very good. The second time, I substituted chocolate chips. A whole new experience! Kinda like peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, only better for you. Read More
JESSTAGG
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2007
I made this bread into muffins which worked great as long as you remember to take them out of the oven after about 15 minutes. I also decided to use chocolate chips instead of raisins which was fantastic. Read More
shawn
Rating: 1 stars
03/04/2008
this sounded so good but was very bland sorry I dislike giving bad reviews this was not a good bread Read More
Celeste Johnson
Rating: 3 stars
11/10/2006
This bread didn't impress me a whole lot. Maybe I need to make adjustments for living at a higher elevation because it didn't seem all that moist. Oh and I didn't add raisins because some of my kids don't like raisins. I added chocolate chips in place of the raisins. Maybe the raisins add a degree of moistness. Oh and for some reason I didn't care much for the chopped peanuts in the bread. If I make it again I would leave those out and add an extra tablespoon of creamy peanut butter instead to help increase the peanut flavor. Read More
IrishMammy
Rating: 4 stars
12/08/2006
This is pretty good. I used 2 bananas and omitted the extra peanuts because the peanut butter I used was very chunky. I put in about 1/2 cup of peanut butter to balance out the extra banana. The flavor is good and the consistency quite dense. Definitely better warmed up and spread with a little butter! Quick and easy to make and no mixer required! Read More
Joanie Cooper
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2009
This turned out wonderful was a tad bit sticky/chewy when eating but tasted great. I doubled up the recipe and made four mini loaves. Tastes great with just a touch of jam spread on. Read More
chellebelle
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2005
I like this a lot. Nice and moist. Good flavor. Read More
Kristin J
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2006
Very good recipe and easy to make. A great use for that last banana! I too used cruncy peanut butter instead of the peanuts. Read More
Luv2cook
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2004
This recipe was absolutely wonderful. My hubby does most of the baking he is very good. He made this for breakfast this morning. It was very moist and very delicious! Read More
