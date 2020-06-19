Moist Banana Raisin Bread

What a great recipe! A good use of that last, lonely banana.... Instead of adding peanuts, I just used cruchy peanut butter. The first time I made this bread, I used raisins. Very good. The second time, I substituted chocolate chips. A whole new experience! Kinda like peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, only better for you.
I made this bread into muffins which worked great as long as you remember to take them out of the oven after about 15 minutes. I also decided to use chocolate chips instead of raisins which was fantastic.
this sounded so good but was very bland sorry I dislike giving bad reviews this was not a good bread
This bread didn't impress me a whole lot. Maybe I need to make adjustments for living at a higher elevation because it didn't seem all that moist. Oh and I didn't add raisins because some of my kids don't like raisins. I added chocolate chips in place of the raisins. Maybe the raisins add a degree of moistness. Oh and for some reason I didn't care much for the chopped peanuts in the bread. If I make it again I would leave those out and add an extra tablespoon of creamy peanut butter instead to help increase the peanut flavor.
This is pretty good. I used 2 bananas and omitted the extra peanuts because the peanut butter I used was very chunky. I put in about 1/2 cup of peanut butter to balance out the extra banana. The flavor is good and the consistency quite dense. Definitely better warmed up and spread with a little butter! Quick and easy to make and no mixer required!
This turned out wonderful was a tad bit sticky/chewy when eating but tasted great. I doubled up the recipe and made four mini loaves. Tastes great with just a touch of jam spread on.
I like this a lot. Nice and moist. Good flavor.
Very good recipe and easy to make. A great use for that last banana! I too used cruncy peanut butter instead of the peanuts.
This recipe was absolutely wonderful. My hubby does most of the baking he is very good. He made this for breakfast this morning. It was very moist and very delicious!