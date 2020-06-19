Tudor Recipe for Ginger Beer

This is a family recipe supposedly going back in a straight line at least to the Tudors (I'm English). The ingredients and method make it possible - even probable. It goes back at least 5 generations to my certain knowledge.
This is exactly what I was looking for. Although at a first glance the recipe looks complicated, when you get started it all makes sense. Choose plastic bottles that were sold with carbonated drinks in them as my recycled milk bottle exploded. Having made this recipe four times now, I leave the bottles on the side from day 8-14 and carefully unscrew the top to release the pressure every day. It is amazing how fizzy this drink gets. Don't try and reduce the sugar, it really tastes better with the full amount as stated in the recipe. My guests have loved this and it is a great talking point.
I'm only on Day 8, but I just thought I would post a tip suggesting NOT to try to strain it through coffee filters. At this rate it might sit on my counter for another week dripping if I don't figure something else out. It smells good though :) Edit note: Added a star, final product was delicious. Straining through coffee filter killed some of the carbonation, so we pour it off into a glass careful not to disturb sediment. I used plastic water bottles and didn't lose a single one. I was sometimes letting air out 2x a day. Watch the bottles very carefully. The kids wouldn't drink it, they said it smelled alcoholic, and it did taste very mildly so. But I will be making it again.
This is the recipe my Mum used to make as I remember it/ Very yummy summer drink. THo my Mum always said when you make a new bug you feed it for two weeks - when you get half of someone elses bug or using half of your last bug you only need feed it for a week.
It is good but very strong for my taste. I think the next time I make it I will add an additional 2 1/2 cups of water and another 1/4 cup of lemon juice. Has a unique taste compared to my ginger ale pallette.
