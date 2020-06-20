Watermelon Summer Salad
This is a recipe I stumbled upon one hot lazy afternoon. Don't be scared by the ingredients, they work together to make a very tasty and refreshing salad. Go ahead and try it - be prepared for a pleasant surprise!
This is absolutely delicious! I used kalamata olives, which were great. I also soaked the onions for about 30 minutes--I don't normally like raw onions but they were great. And the mint is critical--I considered leaving it out, but ended up making a special trip to the store to get it, and I'm glad I did because it made all the difference. Try this!!Read More
Followed the recipe largely as is except that I used less mint than listed. This was pretty good the first night -- unusual, but surprisingly tasty. It didn't really keep so well for the second night, though. So don't plan to make enough for more than one night.Read More
This was wonderfull, and gorgeous! Odd, but terrific! I used kalamata olives, sprinkled a little bit of balsamic vinegar over it...just a smidge, and used cilantro instead of mint (I just don't like mint unless in't in a julep). I know this will be a hard sell at my nexy party, but I will make people taste it and I know they will be floored by the flavours. It's a sweet, salty, tangy sensation. The perfect PMS salad! It fulfills all flavor craving at once!
We were served a salad similar to this at a dinner party my friend gave. I saw it and thought, "How strange!" Then, after trying it I thought it was aweome. Fresh, salty, sweet and tangy all at once. I wanted to reproduce the salad, found this recipie, and it's very close! The only alteration I made was to cut back on the amount of mint. I used 1/4 c. flat leaf parsley and about 10 mint leaves. Many guests have been surprised and delighted by this salad at our summer dinner table.
This tasted as good as it looked! I didn't have fresh mint on hand, so I used some dried spearmint, and that gave it a spiffy cool note. My husband really liked it too, even the olives (which he never eats)...one caveat, though, if you use kalamata olives, try to get ones that are packed with very little oil (brine is best), as the one's I had on hand were packed with vinegar and oil, and made the salad a little oily.
Oh my! What a great combination. I did use Kalamata olives, which I am glad I did, and substituted FRESH basil (since we preferred basil to Mint ) instead of mint and this was a winner! A real surprise! I was leary of trying it, but what the heck! I have made this salad several times, and we prefer the changes of basil and Kalamata Olives to give it an even more special flavor. Wonderfull salad. I have lots of favorites on Allrecipes, but this maybe close to the top! Thanks for the recipe!
Followed the recipe exactly, and two of us devoured every bit of this salad as a sidedish for dinner, and as leftovers for lunch the next day. Perfect for hot weather, and I'll definitely make this again!
I havn't made this recipe exactly, but this is what we would have for dinner on a hot and muggy evening. This is a typical middle eastern thing. However, we don't serve it as a salad with dressing. Just cut up some watermelon and have some good feta cheese and some good black olives on the side. Love it!
I just had myself a fabulous summer lunch! I made this salad and sat down with a glass of wine - DELICIOUS! They're right... the flavours of the ingredients combine beautifully to make a wonderful taste sensation. (I didn't have fresh mint, so I used a little dried mint) I will buy some fresh mint, and I am making this for my dinner guests next week. I will FORCE them to try it! ;-)
Loved the combination. It might not be for everyone, but was a great recipe for a mixture of tastes and textures.
Give it a go and suprise everyone with this strange but tasty combination!
Surprising flavor combination but delicious and a very refreshing salad. I thought it had a bit too much fresh mint. I used calamata olives which I like better than black olives. This salad was not good the next day which was surprising to me.
This salad is awesome. I first tried it at a luncheon, cautiously at first, but the flavours combined were just amazing. It was served on a white flat platter with the w/melon spread over & the onion, feta & olives over the top with small whole mint leaves scattered, this way you can dodge the mint if it is not your fav. We had it with peeled Prawns. I have not gone a summer not making it since.
Fantastic!!! I would be sure to soak the onion at least 15 minutes. Also, you want to be sure that all the ingredients (watermelon) ect. is chilled before mixing together. It becomes mushy and watery after just half an hour or so.
Made this recipe exactly as directed. It is refreshing and has and unexpected, refreshig flavor. Amazing.
I took this salad to my Staff Party today. EVERYONE LOVED IT! I like others substituted Katamala Olives for the black olives the recipe calls for. I hollowed out the watermelon and used that as the serving bowl. Advice: Be careful with the Olive Oil. Too much and it won't taste good. Also, if you use the Katamala Olives don't salt your watermelon chunks before. The salt from the K. Olives will sweeten the watermelon like regular salt would.
great summer salad....I think that goat cheese would work well, also....
This is yummy and unique! I followed the recipe as written and really like it. I do think in the future I might cut down on the amount of onion, though.
Delicious! Had to use dried mint because we didn't have fresh. Incredible the way the flavours worked together. Hubby wasn't too partial to the mint, but still liked it. A keeper for sure, thanks.
Fantastic! served with Black Pepper Chicken and was a big hit.
Very good, but you need to "tweak" the proportions according to your taste. It gets mushy fast, so go easy on the lime and serve with lime wedges and insist your guests apply their own! Onion is strong, so do rinse and pat dry first. Works great with sweets as well, so this salad good use for Walla Walla's.
I thought this was very good. I prepped all the ingredients and home and transported them in seperate containers to mix just before serving. I used a sweet onion and I think next time I'll just use 1 T. olive oil.
Very unique salad, most people liked it (have made for potlucks etc). Definitely does not keep well, needs to be eaten the same day. Dried mint works just as well and I used more lime juice.
I loved this recipe. I didn't really measure everything according to the recipe so I don't think all of my flavors came through. I will use it again though because my guests really liked it. I will use the right measurements next time.
I had a version of this salad 5 or 6 years ago, and had searched for a recipe at the time, but alas, there was none to be found here. Then I saw it made on a cooking show on tv recently, and went looking again, and low and behold - there was now a recipe! I make it without the olives since I hate olives, and I think it's great. The only thing is that I find it does not keep well, as it gets really watery the longer it sits - only make what you will eat, and prepare it as close to serving time as possible.
I had all of the ingredients on hand so I thought "Why not?". What a surprise. This is a great refreshing salad. My wife loved it and we will not hesitate to serve to company.
Was not really feeling this one... but the watermelon wasn't fantastic so probably messed up the whole thing. Crisp crisp watermelon would be the best!
This was just ok, I sort of liked it, but it was just too weird. The mint was really nice, but the olives and feta, I don't know, just didn't go over that great.
Weird and wonderful. Keeps poorly, though, so just make enough for the day.
This salad was a hit with my guests! The mixture of ingredients caught my attention as I am always looking for something dfferent. The mint was the key ingredient that brought the taste sensation together!
Faaaabuuuuloouus! Used Kalamata olives instead of regular black, and found them slightly overwhelming, so I'll follow it exactly next time! :P
made exactly as described and LOVED it. A great change of pace thanks
Didn't think this had a lot of taste. Added more lime and more mint to try and boost flavor. Would need tocontinue to play with the recipe if I made it again.
This was a nice mix of flavors and went great with a seafood lasagne I made. Next time I will try draining the watermelon in a colander before adding to the bowl. After the salty items (feta and olives) it drew lots of liquid from the melon. I'd like to try and eliminate some of that liquid before adding the olive oil, mint, and additional lime. Maybe even tossing with a light amount of before draining salt might help...
I love to bring this refreshing salad to group gatherings and picnics as everyone is surprised by the group of ingredients and everyone loves it!
This is a perfect summer salad for a evening bbq and its lively flavour is a wonderful mix with chicken, burgers or a mixed grill.
I really loved this recipe! It is very different, but in a good way, and very refreshing. The sweet plays off the salty very well. Other folks were confused by it. The hostess thought it was dessert, so it almost didn't get put out, but everyone, especially the kids (which was surprising), went back for seconds. Make sure you are using ripe, but firm, watermelon - that's key. Thank you for sharing your great recipe, Jessica.
I was a little afraid of the ingedients at first, but I'm alway's up for trying something new. I personally didn't like it much but my husband and guests raved about it and begged for the recipe. I'll make it for them again!!
Words can not describe the great flavor this salad has going on...you'll just have to try it & see for yourself! Only changes I made were to halve it because I wasn't sure how well it would keep. I did cut back on the mint some & I used spearmint. I was fearful that wasn't the right flavor (I thought maybe peppermint would be best but my peppermint is currently having issues LOL) but after one taste I knew it was perfect!
Had this in a restaurant and came home to look up a recipe. This is the same and it is DELICIOUS! No changes.
I made this recipe for a cook out, it was a great, the contrast between the salty and the sweet was a real hit. The only thing I have to say is that it does not keep well so try to make it right before you serve.
I really didn't like this! Unlike most, I thought it sounded really good - but it was really weird tasting. We did like the bites that had just a little watermelon in them, though, so I think if you reduce the amount it tastes OK. I don't think I'll make it again.
This recipe was the hit of the 4th of July picnic! Everyone commented on how delicious it was and every bit of it was eaten! I used lemon juice because I did not have lime, kalamata olives because I did not have canned black olives, and fresh sweet vidalia onions because they are my favorite. I liked the saltyness of the kalamatas. I will make it over and over!
The first time I ate this, I was shocked and surprised....happily so! When I made it, watermelon was in season locally so it turned out even better. The mixture of flavors and textures is awesome.
Made exactly as directed and found it to be a bit bland so we added some ground pepper and a diced and seeded jalpeno.Much improved.
I enjoyed this salad. It was very different though and left a couple of folks at my table saying HMMM. They didn't say they disliked it, but it was just such a different thing than they've ever eaten. I would like it again, but my guests may not.
I've been making this for years. The recipe is great, but definetly an aquired taste!!! It's refreshing, tangy, salty & sweet. I really enjoy it every time I have it. All ingredients are necessary, but I have sub'd the feta w/ blue cheese in the past.
Nothing special, but edible. I was looking for a recipe similar to what is sold at Zaytinya in Washington, DC and this look right, but the taste wasn't as fresh....maybe the proportion of watermelon should be much higher - adding only about 1/2 or less of the other ingredients (except the lime).
This was an easy and awesome salad. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. I let the onions sit in the lime juice for 20 minutes and they were perfect.
All the ingredients are necessary. The lime neutralizes the onion and the feta salts the watermelon. However, the ingredients are so unique not many want to try it but those that did, only 2/3 enjoyed it. I probably won't make this again but thanks for an interesting recipe.
This turned out to be absolutely fabulous -- a great refresher for the summer heat! We served it with a lovely barbecue of ours, and it was a terrific side dish. For those wondering, no, it doesn't keep well -- so make sure you don't make too much. Thanks for sharing!!
A fantastic summer salad (and a great way to use up the enormous watermelon that I bought on sale!). I omitted the olives because my husband wasn't a fan and added a *little* extra feta. I also took another reviewers advice and cut the mint in half and subbed the other half with fresh basil. What a fantastic side dish to a grilled main course on a beautiful summer night!
Made this for my mother in law's mother's day dinner and everyone was surprised at how much they actually liked this mix of flavours. Everyone started with a small taste and then went in for seconds and thirds. Will be added to my summer salad recipe book.
You would never think all the ingredents go together. But they all compliment eachother very well. This is a nice light, and refreshing Summer Salad.
Of all the things I made for a party that I hosted this had the best response. Now I am forwarding this recipe to my friends. It is so good and a wonderful combination.
I really didn't like the texture and flavour of these ingredients combined. It's one that you will either love or hate.
Yuk! The mint went soggy real fast, and the flavours were just not compatible. It just looked real "old" real fast....definately won't make this again!
Strangely delicious!
These ingredients DO NOT "come together" at all, in my opinian. Time-consuming and expensive.
love it!!
I would actually rate this unique recipe a 4 1/2 stars. You have to try it to believe it, but the combination of all the flavors is what makes this so incredible. I used vadalida onion and kalamata olives instead of black olives just because that's what we like.
I love this recipe! I use greek olives instead, but other than that, no changes. So cool and surprising how the different ingredients compliment each other.
I just happend to have 1/2 of watermelon in fridge, soooo; since I had all of the other ingrediences on hand, except limes, I used Myer lemon, instead. WOW! What a great salad! It is so tasty, and I thought I wouldn't like it! It's a keeper.
I also added raw, sweet corn that i cut off the cobb into the salad. Really fresh, pleasant taste, 5 stars because its healthy and quick.
I figured we try this because it sounded interesting. It was not our cup of tea. Things were soggy, and the flavors just didn't fit our taste I guess.
The mint ruined it for me. If I ever do make this again, I'll try cilantro. Other than the mint, the salad was very fresh and interesting.
I liked this better than my husband. He just thought it was a weird combination. I left out the black olives and put too many onions in the mix with too few pieces of watermelon. It was refreshing but I think the combination is just too different for most people/
Love this! We're not mint lovers so we cut back on the mint. Next time, I'll probably just leave it out, but that's a personal preference. Others at our picnic loved it the way it was. A definite keeper. Will make often
Absolutely the best cold salad. For my hubby who must have meat with everything, I topped his portion with fresh cooked bacon bits -- nice addition. I didn't have mint, but it still tasted great.
I thought I would really like it, since my parents used to eat watermelon with salt sprinkled on it. But it was just okay.
Most people enjoyed this different salad. I didn't put the olives in because a lot of people don't like them.
This was super easy to make and refreshing to eat!!
This was really nice and we all ate it and enjoyed it which is rare in our house. I cut the onion into fine rings with a mandolin and that worked well
I omitted the olives and red onion and it was still delicious!
I used beautiful, fresh ingredients and soaked the onion as suggested. It was a disastrous mess. The onions were still very strong. The juices it rendered were not very appealing. I wish I could make helpful suggestions, but I couldn't think of a way to improve this combo. I will stick to watermelon slices, fresh and summery!
I also used kalamata olives. Used vadalia onion because that's what I had. Absolutely loved this!
This was delicious and refreshing. I would not change a thing. Don’t scrimp on the mint — use it! This recipe is already a new summer favorite.
This gives you the big tada....It kind of fools everyone...They think the watermelon is tomatoe...yummy
I love this recipe and have used it several times. It has always been a hit at every occasion. I use kalamata olives but all else is the same. People are always pleasantly surprised.
LOVE this salad. Make it all the time, although I don't put any olives in.
Loved this! Slightly reworked the recipe... Used basil because I didn't have mint. Omitted onion because i don't love onion. Used only 1 TBSP olive oil. LOVE!
So good...my husband loved it!! And so perfect for summer. It's so refreshing! A keeper fo sho ??
This is the best!!! Even my son who refuses “healthy food” could not get enough !!!!
This was great, it's my new favourite summer salad, wouldn't change a thing
ok, gets very Watery..Not worth the effort of cutting everything up.
This was amazing!
I absolutely love this salad. I have made it twice, both times others were skeptical Those who tried it generally liked it. I ate the left-overs myself :) and I did not mind one bit. Note this gets watery fast- mix right before serving.
WOW! What a mixture. Definitely one for the box.
Amazing just as it is! Beautiful combination of flavors, new favorite to bring for parties...always a crowd pleaser!
Love this salad!!! All 5 of my children ask for it every week in the summer. I marinate the onions in a little extra lime juice, but make everything else as written.
This is an excellent salad. I only had spanish olives and white onions but the taste really packs a nice punch to the tongue. All of the flavors come together beautifully. I WILL be making this again. Thanks Jessica!
I have made this many times and found it good. However, now I am diabetic and would like to know the nutritional value. Please help.
Made for a book club meeting and most everyone asked for the recipe. Will make it again but with nicoise olives.
This salad was really quite good. I made it for a large gathering and everyone was intrigued by it. The flavours of the sweet, salty and mint work really well together for a nicely unique salad. I'll make it again.