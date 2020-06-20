Watermelon Summer Salad

123 Ratings
  • 5 72
  • 4 27
  • 3 15
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

This is a recipe I stumbled upon one hot lazy afternoon. Don't be scared by the ingredients, they work together to make a very tasty and refreshing salad. Go ahead and try it - be prepared for a pleasant surprise!

By Jessica Mayo

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place the onion slices in a small bowl with the lime juice. The acid of the lime will mellow the flavor of the raw onion. Let stand for 10 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, combine the watermelon cubes, feta cheese, black olives, onions with the lime juice, and mint. Drizzle olive oil over it all, and toss to blend. Dig in and be prepared for a pleasant surprise!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 10g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 315mg. Full Nutrition
