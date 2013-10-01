Rhubarb Stir Cake

I ended up being just about 1/2 cup short on rhubarb, and it was still amazing. I used 4 stalks but would recommend 4 1/2 or 5 in the future to get the full 4 cups. I don't think it needs more than that. The flavor of the rhubarb was clear. I also used low-fat sour cream. Despite what everyone else says, I thought it was best on the first day. Wait 'til it's just cooled, and it's amazing. It has a nice crispy top. On the second day, it's still nice but it's something entirely different. It's incredibly moist and the top is now mushy. Still delicious, just different. At this point, either finish it off or put it in the fridge. I put ours in the fridge so that it wouldn't develop mold (it was that moist and there's only 2 of us). To me it's more like a quick bread that's the size of a cake. I put the sugar and cinnamon (in place of nutmeg) on top, but it really didn't need that much sugar on top. I think it would still have been amazing without any or at least half that much. My husband said I should be sure to give this 5 stars. He also wants me to give the recipe to his mother! :) I will definitely be making it again.