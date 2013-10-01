Rhubarb Stir Cake

Very moist and delicious. Makes a great brunch dessert.

By Deb

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9 x 13-inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • In large bowl, cream together butter or margarine and brown sugar. Beat in egg and vanilla.

  • Sift or stir together flour, baking soda and salt; gradually stir in to butter mixture. Fold in sour cream and rhubarb. Spoon batter into greased 9 x 13 inch glass baking dish.

  • Stir together white sugar and nutmeg; sprinkle over batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes, or until tester comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 254.9mg. Full Nutrition
