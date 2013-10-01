Rhubarb Stir Cake
Very moist and delicious. Makes a great brunch dessert.
Grrrr-EAT stuff! Following the advice of others, I made the following modifications: Used five cups of rhubarb instead of four; cut the nutmeg in half and added a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon to the topping. For those of you who are wondering about using frozen rhubarb, I did -- but I thawed it first. I drained off all but about a quarter cup of the liquid that was created as it thawed. This helped with the stiffness of the dough in the final stage and didn't seem to affect the finished product at all. From what others are saying, my batter was probably a lot easier to spread in the pan. As for results: I took the cake to my parents' house on a visit and everyone there really liked it -- even my dad, who isn't the easiest guy to please! I will definitely make this again; the recipe is going into my file. Thanks, Deb!
This was pretty yummy, although I think I'll keep looking for a better rhubarb cake / bread recipe. A bit too sweet for my liking (even though I reduced the sugar to 2/3 of the original !) Great texture; I used slightly less rhubarb (it was all that I had), and baked muffins instead of a cake, which worked really well!
WARNING: the batter consistency will be as thick as cookie dough, but it is supposed to be that way! I double and triple checked to make sure I had this recipe right the first time I made it because it was so thick. 2nd WARNING: Wait to eat it!!!! The first piece I tried was right after it cooled and it was blah. The next day it was AWESOME! Make this the day before and you won't be disappointed.
I served this cake today for our weekly afternoon tea and we were amazed by how delicious it was. The only comment I have to make about preparation is four stalks of rhubarb equals four cups of chopped and I had not expected the batter to be so stiff and at first thought maybe it would not rise. By the time I got all the ingredients in the bowl except for the sour cream it was real stiff. But it all turned out very good. . the rhubarb gave this cake a tartness which was delicious with the sweetness of the brown sugar in the recipe.
Very moist and delicious. I would have to agree with the other raters that this cake is better the next day. I used cinnamon and sugar on top instead of nutmeg. It was wonderful. NOTE: The batter is very thick like cookie dough.....don't worry though...it is supposed to be that way. Will definetly make again!
I accidently added 1/4 cup of butter to the topping and I swirled it on top of the batter.It tasted unbelievably moist and rich. Even my mother-in-law who hates rhubarb liked it! This is now my FAVORITE rhubarb recipe~
This cake was very good. My daughter loved it with whipped creme. To me the nutmeg was a bit strong, so next time I would substitute cinnamon.
The cake came out great. The sugar on top gave it a sweet crunchy crust. The cake is very moist and not overly sweet. I'm sure I'll make it again.
I love the tartness of rhubarb and this recipe was perfect!! The sweetness of the cake complements the tartness of the rhubarb. My family enjoyed this recipe - will make again.
Excellent cake and very easy. However, I only used 2 1/2 cups of rhubarb and it was more than enough. For the topping, I melted a half a stick of butter to add to the sugar/cinnamon mixture with enough sugar to make it pasty and then spread on the top of the cake. Delish!
This was really, really good. I had my doubts when the batter was so stiff...almost like cookie dough...but it turned out sensational. Did substitute cinnamon for the nutmeg though because nutmeg just makes me kind of...nutty. Yup...good stuff!
This cake is really good, the sour cream adds a nice flavor. I changed the method of mixing - I creamed the butter, sugar, egg and vanilla, then stirred in the sour cream, then the dry ingredients and rhubarb. I think the batter would have been harder to manage otherwise.
I'm not the biggest Rhubarb lover, but the house we moved into came complete with a lot of Rhubarb plants growing along the back fence. Over the last week I've been picking it and giving it away. Someone made a pie, someone stewed it, etc... I was bored last weekend and decided to do a search for something to make with some Rhubarb and this little RHUBARB STIR CAKE recipe appeared. I had everything except the sour cream, so we ran out and picked some up and I went to work making the cake. Well, let me tell you, as we sat out on the front porch with a piece each, my husband kept making what I would call "YUMMY NOISES" and told me this was the BEST cake I had ever made. He rated it a 10/10 and proceeded to grab another large piece. I grabbed the cake and cut a small piece for my mom and we took it over to her the next day. She devoured it and stated she gave it a 11/10. My brother isn't a big rhubarb fan, but after hearing my husband and mom rave about this cake, he is going to try a piece next time I bake one. I went out to the garden and ended up bagging 4 more bags (4 cups each) of Rhubarb so I can bake this cake in the winter. (SMILE) This is an awesome wonderful cake!!! Sooooooo easy to make too!! LOVE IT!!!!!
WOW this is so good! I've made this last summer and the summer before, and I'm waiting (impatiently) for the weather to warm up to the point where the rhubarb is growing again. this is undoubtedly one of my favourite dessert recipes ever. Normally I make it as writen with 2 substitutions... oil instead of butter (no pesky trans fats!) and non-fat yogurt instead of sour cream. I have on ocasion used other fruits... it works well with blueberries, raspberries or strawberries, and I am thinking of trying is with Bananas or grated carrot.
I have made this recipe 3 times, substituting cinnamon for the nutmeg. Also, in mixing the batter, I alternately added the flour mixture with the sour cream, so it didn't get too stiff. I shared the cake and the recipe with the ladies in my quilting class. One friend took a copy of the recipe and served it to her husband, who now has changed his favorite dessert from lemon bars to Rhubarb Stir Cake!
DELICIOUS! I used frozen rhubarb, thawed, but didn't drain it. It made the cake supremely moist (which is what I was aiming for)! I added 1 tsp. cinnamon to the batter and also sprinkled about 1/2 tsp cinnamon on top along with the nutmeg and sugar. The ladies in my MOPS group loved it!
This is a nice cake; great sweet and tart notes, although I feel like having a dollop of whipped cream with it is absolutely necessary. A few notes: I used frozen rhubarb and although I drained it, there was still extra liquid in the batter. It was not nearly as thick as others have said and consequently, despite halving the recipe, it required MORE than the 40 minutes cook time. It allowed the sugar on top to make a really nice crust, however. Also, don't be afraid of nutmeg! Cinnamon has become such a catch-all spice and the nutmeg gives some nice, subtle notes.
Wonderfully moist, uses lots of rhubarb, and not overly sweet. I make it several times a year!
Best Rhubarb Cake I have ever had. I used frozen rhubarb, and it worked well. I added some walnuts to the cake, and added a little cinnamon to the sugar/nutmeg mixture. It was a little like a coffee cake. Very good.
My first time using Rhubarb. Great cake, but I would cut down on the amount of sugar used to sprinkle on top. I ended up dumping some off.
This was wonderful! I was even a little short on the rhubarb, but it didn't seem to matter.
I love rhubarb and thought this recipe was great. It was really moist and the brown sugar added a nice flavor.
Very good!! The family loved it. I did 1/4 tsp of cinnamon and a 1/4 tsp of nutmeg. It's a keeper.
My church had a coffee house function and asked me to make 5 desserts and this was one of them. I got so many compliments on my baking. This dessert was very popular at the function. I added one cup of raspberries as well. One friend had 5 Servings! I served it w/ cool whip and made sure I baked it a day before serving it.
Excellent. It was good the first day. I will definitely make this again. I cut the rhubarb very small so that my husband (who does not like rhubarb) would not be biting into big chunks and ,yeah, he liked it too!
I ran out of flour and had to use 1/3 a cup of bisquick, i also didn't have quite enough sour cream. Miraculously it still came out delicious! Definite repeat
this was super moist, very sweet and got rave reviews from guests and husband. thanks for sharing a great recipe - I used 3 c. rhubarb (that's what I had on hand) and all was well. This is a great recipe, too, because most have all ingredients on hand!
Delicious!! I used 4-3/4 cups rhubarb and used half nutmeg and half cinnamon for the topping.
Very moist cake. Even my husband liked it -and he doesn't eat rhubarb. Better the second day. Did not care for the nutmeg. The flavor didn't seem to taste right with the other flavors of the cake. Will use cinnamon instead next time.
This recipe is really, really good!! It is moist and tastes absolutely delicious. The true proof of it, though, is that my husband, who normally doesn't like rhubarb unless it's sweetened to the point of being sickening, really liked it - normally he refuses point-blank to try rhubarb recipes at all! I made a half-recipe in a 7x7" pan, and it came out beautifully. I did use cinnamon sugar (with a big of nutmeg) on top rather than the "nutmeg sugar" for which the recipe called. Definitely, definitely a keeper.
This has been my recipe of choice for using rhubarb this season! Thanks so much. The only chnage I made was adding a little cinnamon to the topping. Delicious!!
Delicious! I substituted low-fat sour cream (which I added before the dry ingredients to ease stirring), reduced the butter to 3 tbsp., used 3 cups of rhubarb and substituted cinnamon for the nutmeg. This was a huge hit for Father's Day!
I made this cake just as the recipe suggested but found I needed 5 additional minutes cooking time. Not too sweet, super moist with a slightly crisp sugar coating on the top. Really good I used 1/2 inch slices of rhubarb and will cut the rhubarb 1/4 inch next time. Definately a keeper!!
Was a pretty tasty cake. More like a coffee cake or Blueberry Buckle with rhubarb, not berries. My rhubarb bits seemed to float and I might consider shredding it next time to avoid the wet pits.
Easy! Delicious!
This cake is so amazing, and everyone who I have shared the recipe with LOVED it. A real keeper I will be making every spring!
Beyond excellent! Only thing different was I omitted sugar and nutmeg to the top. In place I put the nutmeg inside. For a topping I made a mix of butter confectionary sugar, a tad lemon juice and 2 Tbsp. strawberry jam. I spread it on the warm cake (not hot) It just a bit more than a glaze and was a wonderful compliment to the rhubarb. Next time I will add a crumble top and use for a coffee cake. It was gobbled up in no time at all. Two from are coffe group that don't eat rhubarb loved it!
Very tasty little cake, although a bit on the tart side. As others suggested, I substituted plain low-fat yogurt for the sour cream and cinnamon for the nutmeg; I also used just under half whole wheat flour, which worked fun. The batter is thick, and I did have to increase the cooking time a bit, but the cake still turned out nice and moist. Overall, a nice little cake that I would make again.
This is a delicious cake, and it was easy to make. I didn't know rhubarb is so good. I only had 4 stalks to use, so that was more like 2 cups of rhubarb. I substituted allspice for nutmeg. I think I could have baked if for another 10 minutes in addition to the 40 minutes, because it was a little too moist in the middle. I will try to make this again this spring.
What a great combination...EASY and GOOD! I used frozen rhubarb - other than that i didn't alter anything. It was really very good - especially warm.
Not bad, but not great either. Quite bland and, although moist, was tough after a day or two, no doubt thanks to the low fat content. The mixture was so dry that I rechecked the receipe a couple of times to see if I had missed something. I won't make this again.
I've made this recipe several times and always go looking for it when those big green leaves appear! I like this more as a snackin' cake than a true dessert, but I also cut back on the sugar both in the cake and on the topping. An excellent coffee treat!
Followed directions as is and it turned out pretty good. I will probably take the advice of other reviewers of adding more rhubarb and cutting or omitting the nutmeg. With that switch it would be 5 stars with cinnamon instead. Great recipe, thanks for sharing.
Excellent to use up fresh rhubarb. I cut my rhubard up fairly fine. More juice seems to come out of the fruit this way so I _did not_ have the problem others have mentioned about a very stiff batter. But, for a 2nd try I wanted to shift things a bit more to my taste. Used only 1 teaspoon (not 1 tablespoon as in recipe) of vanilla -- having so much made it more of a vanilla cake. Also reduced sugar, used non-fat yoghurt in place of sour cream (it's hard to find here in England), used half coarsely ground whole wheat flour, and sprinkled oats over the top. Don't know about others, but it did suit our taste and while the cake didn't raise up high, the recipe still worked!
This was yummy. The only thing I did different was to use 1/2 sour cream and 1/2 yogurt (that is what I had). I also mixed the sugar with cinnamon and nutmeg and about 2 T. of butter then sprinkled it over the top. I also waited a day to eat it. It was moist and very, very good served with real whip cream. This made the favorite box.
This cake is really good. I grow rhubarb and this is an excellent way to prepare early season rhubarb that is not as sweet as the later season harvest. I used 5 stalks so approximately 5 cups and find that to be a good ratio of sweet and tart. For the topping I went with cinnimon sugar instead of the nutmeg. Next time I might add some strawberries.
I halved the recipe and baked in an 8x8 square pan for 30 minutes. Since you can't use half an egg, I added a little extra flour, to compensate. Used 1 cup white flour and 1/4 cup wheat flour. (Batter is VERY thick.) Sprinkled cinnamon and a little raw sugar as the topping (the larger crystals are VERY nice on top!). Tastes great, but cake doesn't keep well, so don't expect to save it more than a day.
Hubby took this to work and everyone raved. They loved how moist it was. I usually make another recipe but thought I would try this one for a change. Both taste almost identical - the only difference between the two was sour cream instead of sour milk, and brown sugar instead of white. Could probably substitute one for the other if you find yourself short of ingredients and don't want to run to the store. I also used cinnamon along with the nutmeg in the topping, I just like the flavor more. I sprinkled some leftover chopped pecans on half of the cake for a little added crunch, which added a nice flavor.
This is an AWESOME way to make something different with rhubarb! I am so glad to have found this recipe. It is now a family favorite! If you are looking for something different...then you have found the right recipe!
This was a good one mostly because it was sooo easy and you didn't need to get out your beaters. :) I would definitely use about 1/3 cup of white sugar in the batter too - mine was just a tad too tart for my taste, but still good. Extremely moist. Extremely easy.
This cake was very good. The nutmeg was a nice change from the usual cinnamon topping. I do think it tastes best with some whipped cream or ice cream on top.
Totally fabulous cake! Great with a cuppa java after dinner. Everyone loved the sweet/sour taste. I put cinnamon in the batter and made a simple crumble topping with brown sugar, flour, butter and cinnamon. Threw in some hucklberries too. One of the best 'coffee cakes' I've ever made. Moist and delicious. Not too sweet, which is what we enjoy the most, and so easy to throw together! It even travels well in lunches. Everyone had to have a piece in their lunch today. I cooked mine a little longer than it said to. You have to use common sense and do the tooth pick test or your cake will come out mushy. Thanks Deb! I'll be making this cake often.
I would add less rhubarb, and maybe some apples or strawberries too. The cake was too moist, almost mushy in parts and lacking in flavour.
Made this today exactly as written except had to add some strawberries as I did not have enough rhubarb. It is a wonderful not too sweet cake. thank you very much.
Very yummy -
a great moist cake.....use more rhubarb than suggested!
Easy and delicious with ice cream!
Great recipe. Tart yet sweet. I served it with whipped cream. Everyone loved it!
excellent
This cake was very good. I added a little cinnamon to the flour mixture and substituted cinnamon for the nutmeg in the topping mixture. My grown daughter came in while the cake was still warm from the oven and ate almost a 1/4 of it and then took more home. I had planned on serving it with whipped cream or ice cream, but we liked it just the way it was. We love the crunchy/crispy topping. My only problem was that I had to bake it for about another 20 minutes or so (my oven's gone wacky lately). I laid a piece of foil over it during that time so the top wouldn't get too brown, therefore moistening up the top a little, so then I put it under the broiler for a few minutes and it crisped back up again. A keeper, Thanks!
Just like mom used to make! My favorite growing up and now my son likes it, too. Even easier to make than mom's because it uses sour cream instead of buttermilk-easy ingredients already on-hand.
I've shared this recipe with fellow "rhubarb fans"-the cake is great with a little whipped cream on top of each serving. I had only half of the required nutmeg, so I added a little allspice. I was concerned about the thickness of the batter, but the cake came out tender and delicious.
Great cake. I used about 3 cups of rhubarb as that is what I had. I also added some butter to the topping as suggested in earlier reviews. This cake is as good as the reviews say. I brought it to work this morning and everyone loved it. I also used cinnamon rather than nutmeg and added about 1/2 tsp to the batter as well. I will definitely make this again. I want more now.
I can't say that I was overwhelmed with this recipe. It was very moist, even though the batter was somewhat stiff. I had some left over rhubarb and decided to make something quick and easy for my dad since he really love rhubarb. He seemed to enjoy the cake. I guess I really only like rhubarb when it is mixed with strawberries to give it a sweeter taste.
Tastes more like muffins than a cake to me, but still good! Maybe it'd make a good muffin batter then someday! :)
Recipes like this are the reason I love this site! I would have passed this recipe by if it hadn't been for the high rating...and it is well deserved! This cake is super moist and very tasty...and it only has 1/4 cup of butter in it. The only changes I made were that I substituted plain yogurt for the sour cream and I had to bake it for an extra 10 minutes. Personally, I liked the nutmeg in the topping, but cinnamon would be nice too. I will definitely make this again!
Everyone enjoyed this cake. I used 2 cups rhubarb one of strawberries and one of blueberries. Great flavour and moist.
I made this with one cup freshly ground soft wheat and the rest in AP flour. I used frozen rhubarb but I think I should have thawed it first. Took a long time to cook. I also didn't have sour cram but had milk that was a little sour and needed to be used up so I used it. I think the 1/3 c sugar to sprinkle on top was too much. Only used half the amount. Came out very good although had to cook longer because of the frozen fruit. Husband liked very much.
I loved this recipe. I have made it several times, the whole family likes it. I also used fat free sour cream and that seemed fine for our house (we use it all the time). It is quick, easy and tasty.
The cake was very easy to make and very moist. I was hoping it would have more rhubarb flavor, though. I probably won't make it again.
This was Fantastic. I took it to work and the pan was wiped clean. I did make one subsitution. I didn't have any sour cream on hand so I used 1 cup plain low fat yogurt. It came out great! This is a keeper!
Great way to use up rhubarb as this recipe uses a lot. Dough is kind of tough to spread in the pan, but the cake bakes up beautifully. I like this recipe because it doesn't use a lot of butter. I did use fat free sour cream because that is what I had in the refrigerator. I am taking it to the teacher's lounge tomorrow.
This recipe was absolutely delicious! I took the suggestion of one reviewer and used 5 cups of thawed rhubarb and used cinnamon instead of nutmeg for the topping. This cake was very moist and oh so tasty.
I did use fat free sour cream mixed in after the butter,sugar,egg. I think the glass baking dish was the answer to getting done in the time alloted. I also used 1/4 C. sugar with cinnamon for the top. Excellent cake!
This was so good! I only used 3 cups of rhubarb (it's all I had) and I used 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and 1/4 tsp of cinnamon and added tbsp of butter to the topping.
Spectacular!
Great recipe! used organic ingredients including spelt flour... I replaced sour cream with yogurt, also used less salt, 1/2 tsp baking soda and 1 tsp baking powder, and cinnamon/sugar topping. Tasted sour right after it was baked but was perfect the next day when flavours blended
Wonderful recipe. Four of us ate nearly the whole thing! Only disapointed that it didn't hold up real well. The few leftwovers we had lost the light, crispy texture on the top that was so wonderful when I mmade it. We served with whipped cream on top while still a little warm. Yumm!
I followed the directions to the teeth except adding 1/2 cup more rhubarb just b/c that is what was left. I gave it 4 stars only b/c the cake texture was good but way to much nutmeg for my taste. The rhubarb flavor was WAY overpowered by it. Update 2011: Another spring-more rhubarb and I tried this again b/c I like the texture. Made it as a cake good...does get soggy fast. I made a batch of muffins and they were pretty wet. Had to leave them in the muffin pan otherwise they fell apart. They went into the freezer individually wrapped for a treat later. If making muffins dice the rhubarb small.
Tastes great. I don't care for nutmeg...so the only thing I changed was replacing nutmeg for cinnamon. Will make this again for sure. I think I'll make a glaze with a little more cinnamon added to it...just for a little more sweetness. Only because I have a sweet tooth. To me, it has the consistency of bread pudding...which I love.
I made this for Mother's Day breakfast. I did use 5 (big) stalks (didn't really measure them). I also made a crumb cake topping (about 3-4 Tb. butter, 1/2 c - 3/4 c flour and maybe 1/2 c. of sugar (sorry, didn't measure). I'll be making this again! Glad for an easy recipe to use up rhubarb.
This recipe is so simple and so delicious - the cake is very moist. A great way to use up tons of rhubarb!
I will definitely try it again
My neighbour dropped off a lot of rhubarb yesterday and I decided to make this cake. When my husband got home from work he was upset that I was using the oven on such a hot day. Until he tasted the cake. He had some for dessert, for a bedtime snack and for breakfast. Our kids haven't even had a chance to taste it yet and it is almost all gone. Excellent recipe.
By far, the best rhubarb recipe I have tried in a long time. My family loved it. I made the recipe exactly as stated with the exception of using cinnamon instead of nutmeg in the topping - just a personal preference. The batter will be thick as other reviewers mentioned, but the result is a moist, delicious cake. Thanks for sharing!
I ended up being just about 1/2 cup short on rhubarb, and it was still amazing. I used 4 stalks but would recommend 4 1/2 or 5 in the future to get the full 4 cups. I don't think it needs more than that. The flavor of the rhubarb was clear. I also used low-fat sour cream. Despite what everyone else says, I thought it was best on the first day. Wait 'til it's just cooled, and it's amazing. It has a nice crispy top. On the second day, it's still nice but it's something entirely different. It's incredibly moist and the top is now mushy. Still delicious, just different. At this point, either finish it off or put it in the fridge. I put ours in the fridge so that it wouldn't develop mold (it was that moist and there's only 2 of us). To me it's more like a quick bread that's the size of a cake. I put the sugar and cinnamon (in place of nutmeg) on top, but it really didn't need that much sugar on top. I think it would still have been amazing without any or at least half that much. My husband said I should be sure to give this 5 stars. He also wants me to give the recipe to his mother! :) I will definitely be making it again.
Quick, easy and great! I used cinnamon instead of nutmeg for the topping. My kids ate it while it was still as hot as molten lava. I preferred it the next day.
This is one of the best Rhubarb recipies I have made. Thanks for the GREAT recipe!
I had no problems making this recipe or with the baking times. It was a nice change from our usual rhubarb crisp.
As others mentioned a great way to use up Rhubarb and very TASTY as well. As others suggested, I used the cinnamon in place of the nutmeg. I also added a cup of chopped nuts to the recipe. Since it is so moist it is best if kept in the refrigerator after the first day. Since there are only two of us, we don't eat it up fast enough to leave out on the counter.
Very tasty cake. Surprisingly stiff batter though and it took about 15 minutes longer to cook than the recipe stated.
This is an excellent rhubarb recipe. The dough is very, very stiff but the cake is extremely moist and delish! The only change I made was to switch the nutmeg out and use cinnamon. The topping makes a nice sugary crust on top.
Halve the recipe and put in a 6 cup 6x8-inch rectangle baking dish. This size baking dish is perfect for making smaller cakes. Pyrex makes them. Be sure to get one with a lid for easy storage.
Mmmm...I served warm with vanilla bean ice-cream. I think it would work with fresh peaches or apples too. The batter is different than what I thought - i had to use beaters, just stirring didn't cut it. It turned out yummy though.
Wonderful!! I took suggestions from others and substituted light sour cream and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Very moist cake. Everyone who tried it loved it.
Couldn't be better! My daughter's new favorite cake. I did use the Streusel topping as suggested by another user and drizzled a very light amount of runny cream cheese icing over the top of each piece. I'm also not a fan of nutmeg so I used the cinnamon. But for those who do like nutmeg, I would make no changes to the recipe. Delicious!
Very yummy. I used 5 cups of fresh rhubarb instead of 4. I used the nutmeg in the batter instead of in the topping, and I used cinnamon in the topping. Since other reviews noted that the batter was very stiff, I alternated the additions of flour with the sour cream, so it was easier to mix. Nice with real whipped cream.
OH MY GOODNESS! Very good, and I HATE rhubarb! My 'make me a pie' husband even liked it. The only thing I changed was to sub 1/2 the brown sugar for Splenda Brown sugar blend and added a tsp of cinnamon. Have already made 3 times, once for work and nobody believed it was rhubarb. Four asked for the recipe. Super recipe - in my recipe box -.
This cake is about as good as rhubarb gets. Very good!
