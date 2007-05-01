Miami Beach Cake
A lady from our church makes this every year for her daughter.
This is a great cake!!!!! I make it without the coconut as most of my family does not like it - I love coconut and would probably eat the whole cake if I made it with coconut. I use 1 pint of cream, whipped, to frost the cake - its a favorite here!
This was a good cake. The whipped cream (1 cup)was not enough for the whole cake, just middle and top. Also, I baked it for only 25 minutes at the specified temperature and it was done. The coconut on top of the cakes would have burnt if I left them in longer.
The cake is really good. I made it into cupcakes!!
Great cake.
Nothing spectacular - just a cake. Won't make again.
