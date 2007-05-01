Miami Beach Cake

A lady from our church makes this every year for her daughter.

Recipe by Allison Hancock

Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 - 2 layer cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and flour bottom of two 9 inch round cake pans. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Melt 1/3 cup chocolate morsels. Combine melted butter or margarine with coconut, pecans, and 2/3 cup chocolate morsels; set aside.

  • Cream butter or margarine in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add 1 1/2 cups sugar, and beat until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Blend in melted chocolate and vanilla extract.

  • Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt. Add these dry ingredients alternately with buttermilk to the creamed mixture, beginning and ending with dry ingredients. Mix well after each addition. Pour batter into greased pans. Sprinkle with coconut mixture.

  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until cake springs back when touched lightly in center. Cool cake on wire racks.

  • Beat cream with 2 tablespoons of sugar until stiff. Fill and frost cooled cake with whipped cream. Refrigerate after icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 57.5g; fat 30.6g; cholesterol 93.1mg; sodium 455mg. Full Nutrition
