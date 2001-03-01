Chocolate Rum Cake

200 Ratings
  • 5 140
  • 4 45
  • 3 9
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

Make this recipe for a chocolate-flavored rum cake using chocolate cake mix and chocolate pudding mix for a cake good for Christmas!

By Suzanne Stull

Gallery
38 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease one 10 inch Bundt pan. Place chopped nuts in the bottom of the Bundt pan.

    Advertisement

  • With an electric mixer beat cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, oil, 1/2 cup of the water, and 1/2 cup of the rum on high speed for 2 minutes. Pour batter into prepared Bundt pan over the top of the chopped nuts.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 50 to 60 minutes.

  • To Make Rum Glaze: In a saucepan combine the butter or margarine, sugar, 1/4 cup of the rum, and 1/4 cup of the water. Bring mixture to a boil and cook for 2 minutes. Pour immediately over still warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
520 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 82.3mg; sodium 564mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022