Chocolate Rum Cake

This cake is FANTASTIC! After visiting Grand Cayman on our honeymoon, my husband got hooked on the popular rum cakes they sell there made with local rum. I wanted a recipe that recreated that cake, and this is it! In fact, this cake is even better! My hubby and neighbor raved! Regarding the glaze, it's not supposed to be white, thick, or sugary like icing. It's supposed to soak into the cake to give it that buttery rum flavor. I used gold Tortuga rum and would recommend gold over white because it typically has more flavor. Next time, I will let the glaze soak in longer than 30 min. One side of the cake stuck to the pan, I think because it was still too wet where the glaze ran down the side of the pan. Needs more time to absorb into the cake.