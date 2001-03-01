Chocolate Rum Cake
Make this recipe for a chocolate-flavored rum cake using chocolate cake mix and chocolate pudding mix for a cake good for Christmas!
FABULOUS!!! I gave this out over the holidays and everyone raved and wanted the recipe! I did make a few changes... I used Meyers rum instead of white rum in both the cake & the glaze. I also substituted brown sugar for the white sugar in the glaze. I used mini Bundt pans (to make 6 cakes)and decreased the cooking time until a toothpick or knife inserted came out clean.Read More
The batter is very dense, which I wasn't expecting. Also, I recommend making this a day ahead to let the rum glaze sink in. It will be moister.Read More
What could be better than chocolate and rum mixed together? My only suggestions are that you use light rather than white rum, and make it a day ahead so that the flavors have time to improve. This cake is delicious and moist, plus it's easy to make. MMMM!!
WOW! This is fantastic- definitely let the glaze soak in overnight- I love rum cake and this recipe was delicious! A definite keeper! Thanks!
Made cake for my mother's bridge group. Poked holes in top of cake with long two prong fork (after baking.) Then I used measuring cup to pour small amounts of glaze, repeating procedure after glaze soaked into cake. The men liked the cake because it was not too sweet and had a lot of moisture. It probably tasted better because I made day before serving, refrigerated overnight, cut in serving pieces about four hours before serving at room temperature.
Yum! Very easy, tasty and it smells fabulous. It was a big hit at a recent family Christmas party. I used Myers Rum instead of white rum in both cake and glaze, replaced a little of the water in the glaze with rum, and replaced 1/2 C of white sugar with dark brown sugar in the glaze as well. I may add a little cinnamon to this one next time.
This recipe made me and my girl wanna eat the whole thing right after pouring the glaze on, but we also wanted to try it tomorrow after it's soaked up all the glazy goodness. The recipe as is would be amazing for sure, but our taste buds made a few interesting suggestions that eventually led us to using Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum instead of that white stuff, 5.9 oz chocolate pudding mix, dark chocolate cake mix, and adding 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips, 1/2 cup walnuts on the bottom and 1/2 cup in the mix, and yummy rich brown sugar instead of again... that white stuff.
A year ago, at this time, I was looking for something different to make for a friend and I found this recipe. I started with one cake and ended with eight. This year it is my gift to all my dear friends. My "secret ingredient" is actually a silicon bunt pan. ( I now own 3) Once the cake comes out and cools a bit, pour the glaze on and go to bed. In the morning peel the glaze soaked cake easily out of the pan, wrap tightly and refrigerate for a couple of days to "cure". Put it on a pretty plate, and if you have the energy drizzle it with some melted chocolate. I use dark rum in the glaze because my friends are so spirited. :)
Very good and moist! I'm a "scratch" baker and thought it would taste like a boxed recipe but surprisingly good! I cut down the sugar a bit for the glaze but excellent! gobbled up. Lots of ideas for variations.
Great! Very easy recipe for such a nice cake. I didn't have any regular white rum so I used coconut flavored rum. It didn't get a coconut flavor like I thought it would and it was still great. My cake turned out very moist. The only problem was that I had no leftovers to take home.
High altitude changes. Add 2 TBL. flour, 1 TBL oil, 1 TBL rum or water. I also poked holes in the cake while it was still in the pan with a wood screwier poured half the glaze. The turn it on a plate and poked more holes and rest of the glaze. I then made a chocolate rum ganache. 1 cup heavy cream to boil. poured it over 9 oz bittersweet chocolate and 1 TBL. rum. then drizzled it over the cake I refrigerated overnight. Then place 12 whole pecans identifying each piece. It was a smash at the party.
This cake is FANTASTIC! After visiting Grand Cayman on our honeymoon, my husband got hooked on the popular rum cakes they sell there made with local rum. I wanted a recipe that recreated that cake, and this is it! In fact, this cake is even better! My hubby and neighbor raved! Regarding the glaze, it's not supposed to be white, thick, or sugary like icing. It's supposed to soak into the cake to give it that buttery rum flavor. I used gold Tortuga rum and would recommend gold over white because it typically has more flavor. Next time, I will let the glaze soak in longer than 30 min. One side of the cake stuck to the pan, I think because it was still too wet where the glaze ran down the side of the pan. Needs more time to absorb into the cake.
THIS CAKE WAS VERY EASY TO MAKE AND VERY TASTY!! iT WAS EVEN BETTER THE NEXT DAY AFTER BEING REFRIDGERATED!!
My co-workers loved this! I made it for someone's birthday who requested a chocolate rum cake. I knew she liked coconut and since it was the only kind of rum I had handy, I used it in the cake and for the drizzle. Don't miss out on the topping, it totally makes the cake! I put chopped walnuts and coconut in the bottom of the baking flute before baking and also some on top after adding the drizzle - it was a smash hit and everyone is waiting for the next birthday to roll around to have some more!
There's no mistaking this for a scratch cake. It's so obviously a boxed mix even with the rum. If you want an authentic fresh tasting rum cake try the Brown Sugar Rum Cake instead.
This cake is very easy to make, and pretty good. It does need some flavor, and could use some ideas added to the recipe. I do recommend pouring half of the glaze into the pan first, and the other half later. The cake does taste good, and if you have already made a rum cake, and have special ingredients, try this quick and easy version!
I've made this recipe twice for guests...they love it! It seems the glaze is a little thin, so the second time I made it I reduced the water to half the amount. I've found that dark rum works as well as white rum.
Wow, this is really nice - and pretty. I used artificial rum flavoring, so I tweaked the liquid to work with it. I also added some instant coffee and vanilla to the batter and to the glaze - and I sprinkled another 1/2c of chopped walnuts on the "bottom" of the cake before I baked it. -- I made 2 of these today. One the second one, I reduced the amount of liquid in the glaze to make it thicker. I think they both work nicely - jest depends on preference... Thanks!
so easy and perfect for fall parties
LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe! Its best if you add just a bit more rum in the glaze and let it sit over night before enjoying it!
very good went over very well really enjoyed if you area chocolate lover you will like this cake
Good, but a bit strongly flavored. The glaze was quite grainy and sweet.
I omitted the nuts and placed the cake in the fridge once cooled. The next day I covered it with the "Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze" from this site and it was sooooo good!
I wish I could give this 6 stars! It is an amazing cake and super easy. I follow the directions exactly and always can depend on a superb turnout. One thing I do is poke little holes in the top with a toothpick before pouring the glaze on. It seems like that lets the glaze soak in deeper. It's always better the next day too!
This recipe was great, I baked mine a little too long so be careful of the baking time. It was a hit with the family and the amount of rum was just right (not too strong)!
I have made this cake twice now and it gets raves from EVERYONE. Usually, it's gone within the hour. Oh... one change I make is that since I don't drink rum, I just toss in the entire pint into the batter to get rid of it. It doesn't hurt the recipe in the least, it only adds flavor-- which makes it even delicious in my opinion! You'll have a hit at any party with this.
Easy! Will try again with dark rum.
Quick and easy. One of my favorite Bake Sale "go to" recipes.
Fantastic!I made cupcakes out of this recipe and they were so good!they only need about 15 min. Of baking time btw,and mine were rather large haha
I love Chocolate and was curious about this recipe, since it had Rum in it. I made it once and it wasnt very good. I made it again and upped the Rum and compensated with a little more flour. I added another 1/2 cup german rum. Boy Howdy!!! it was Delicious!!!
I don't "bake"; however, I'm a bachelor with a sweet tooth, so I do what I must. I had already tried the "Too Much Chocolate Cake" recipe for my birthday, so I was confident I could manage this one. Very good it was! As was suggested, I used Myers's Rum and a 50-50 split of brown and white sugar. Also, after the first batch, I decided I needed to add chocolate chips. The main challenge is to get the glaze to seep into the cake. Poking holes in the top sort of works, but the walnut layer makes it awkward. Will see what happens when glaze is poured on bottom instead.
Wonderful. Just wonderful. My husband has a new favorite cake. It's been out of the oven for only 2 hours and is almost all gone. I'm thinking of sprinkling powered sugar on it next time
I made this for my husband's office party and it was a big hit. One thing I did differently was to mix more nuts into the batter just because I like it that way. It gets better the longer you let it sit for the glaze to soak in. I didn't give it five stars because I'm not a fan of boxed cake mix. Even though it has an excellent flavor, you can still tell it began with a box mix.
Yummy, yummy, yummy! A few modifications due to what I had on hand. Only had coconut rum so I used a coconut pudding in the mix and used pecans and chopped coconut on the bottom of the bundt pan. It was delicious. Made a great big cake and the rum was just right. Definitely a keeper, and will make with other modifications.
I won the office Holiday Bake-Off with this recipe! It was my very first time baking it, and everything came out scrumptious! Topped it with the Chocolate Ganache recipe....Heaven!
With the addition of a chocolate ganache on the top, this rates five stars. I also made this in a 9X13 inch pan because I have trouble getting cakes out of pans (baked 40 minutes). Before baking I put the nuts and some coconut on top of the cake mix (instead of bottom). After baking, I let it cool then used the chocolate ganache recipe from this website. Oh yeah, I also added some chocolate chips to the cake before baking. The men at work really seemed to enjoy this cake.
Not quite as good as the original version. It was still very good though, I made mine with black rum, figured the chocolate could handle the deeper molases flavor. Maybe would have been better with gold rum.
it was very easy to make and moist cake ever! I will make this again. I will add it to chocolate chips next time.
This recipe is awesome! Even though it uses "boxed" ingredients, the flavors are both sophisticated and sublime! Age the finished product for a day under plastic wrap and it becomes even better. I would love to be able to suspend a cup more of walnuts within the matrix or perhaps use some walnut oil in place of the vegetable oil as the flavor combination is superb!
This is always a crowd pleaser.
I have been looking for a recipe for chocolate rum cake that lives up to the expensive (imported from the caribbean) one I bought at a duty-free shop in the Cayman Islands. I think I have found it. This cake was scrumptious. The photo with strawberries does not look at all like the cake, though. It is a lot more appealing with the crown of almonds in real life. Best of all, this cake was easy, easy, easy. No one believed it had a cake mix in it. I did substitute dark spiced rum for the white rum in the batter, but used white rum in the glaze. I like the spiced rum for the extra flavor it imparts. Yummy!
This was really good. I give it four stars because not that many people shared y opinion. I love rum and chocolate AND cake so this was a dream come true for me ;)
Excellent cake....very moist and flavorful. Makes a large and atractive cake also.
This recipe is EXCELLENT and super easy to make! If you want to use a 9x13 pan instead, bake it for about 40 minutes.
Ok licking the spoon and bowl of this cake is twice as fun as a normal cake!!! This cake was amazing!!! Everyone liked it, even my mother... who is critical of everything! I made extra glaze and concentrated it on the outsides of the cake so it would soak to the top. Next time I will take the cake out and pour some glaze in the pan and put the cake back in to glaze the top a bit more. Next time I might add a bit more rum to the cake, not to the glaze... the parts saturated in glaze were fine, the parts that were just cake you couldn't taste the rum quite as much. It was SOOOOOOOO moist! Everyone loved it. My sister almost ate half the cake!
YUM YUM This cake is delish. I also made it using yellow cake mix.
This was a hit with my dad! Only thing, it does not freeze well. The butter from the glaze did not survive the thawing process, and I had to scrape the solid "fat" from the outside of the cake. I also drizzled amaretto over the top - post thaw.
I made this; my husband didn't care fo r it. I thought it was average, but would not make it again. I would recommend 1/2 cup of sour cream mixed into the cake mix. It was extremely dry and I even added some water when mixing it because I had a difficult time with the mixer working properly.
This cake was very easy to make and was very good. The directions do not indicate to poke holes in your cake before you put the glaze on though. Make sure you do this, or it will accumulate in the middle.
Delicious but my grandma makes it better.
Extremely outstanding!!! I recommend this. Though, I did use white rum instead of the other. Still tasted great, though :)
I made this cake as an alternative to the Bacardi rum cake. Followed the directions and it came out great. I mailed this cake to my sister to comfort her after surgery. It was waylayed by the post office (priority mail wasn't a priority, I guess)and it took over a week to be received. However, it still got rave reviews by sister and family. The rum had mellowed and it was still moist. The rum saved it from becoming a dry ruined cake. The glaze was not grainy at all as stated in a previous review. Delicious recipe, let it set a day before eating for the rum to mellow.
The batter is very dry but it soaks in the rum sauce really nice. I made this for Fat Tuesday and it was a hit! I have made it a couple other times since and have my neighbor addicted! It is so easy since you're not making the entire thing from scratch - takes no time at all and everyone loves it!
This cake is so moist and easy to make.I followed the recipe exactly except I added a bit of rum extract.It doesn't have a strong rum flavour ,it is just right.I will definately make this cake again.
So delicious and easy! I love the fact that this can be made with cake mix. It's so quick to make and tastes much better than any scratch rum cake I have ever made. I served it with fresh whipped cream and all of my guests oohed and ahhed over it...thanks for the great recipe! The only modification that I made was I used only 1/2 cup of sugar for the glaze, I don't like super sweet glazes and that was perfect. I let it soak for about 60 minutes before turning out of pan and that seemed to work well.
Moist and delicious! Not too strong. Just right! The nuts on the top are the best idea and the reciepe is easy to follow.
Instead of making rum balls for Christmas dessert, I made this cake. It was a hit-very easy to make, very moist and chocolately with delicious rum flavor! I made the cake about 4 or 5 hours prior to serving it, so the rum glaze had plenty of time to absorb while the cake cooled upside down the entire time, which may have allowed the glaze to be better distributed and absorbed throughout the cake without leaving a grainy effect that another had noticed. Since I made my cake ahead of time, I simply warmed each cut slice in the microwave prior to serving, coupled by a scoop of brandy ice cream. Yum! Am making tonight to take to a dinner party with friends! I added a bit more rum to both the cake mix (reducing the water ingredient) and to the glaze mix for stronger rum flavor.
My husband accused me of trying to kill him by having such irresistible decadence in the house when he finished his first piece and headed back for a second. He was sure my plot was to have time die of sugar overdose from eating the whole cake. But seriously, what a way to go!
This was a really good recipe. Not an overpowering rum taste, just a nice flavor, and a very moist cake. I used chopped pecans instead of walnuts; and made sure I could get it out of the bundt pan prior to pouring the glaze over top.
It was a success amongst everyone at the dinner party! Thank you for everyone's feedback and suggestions improving this recipe. I used an organic all natural chocolate cake mix and pudding mix to achieve a home made wholesome ingredient recipe. I substituted dark spiced rum, Chairman's reserve spiced rum, for the white rum. I used 3/8 a cup rum and 1/8 cup water for the glaze. I made it the day before. I made holes in the bottom of the cake before taking it out of the pan and poured half of the glaze in the cake. I waited almost an hour. I took the cake out of the pan then made holes in the top and poured the rest of the glaze in the cake. I covered it with plastic wrap and left it on the counter overnight. Just before serving, I sprinkled confectionery sugar on the top to dress it up. Exceptional!
My dad used to make it every Christmas and i used to have the recipie but it got lost and here it is again! YUMMY YUMMY!!!! This cake didn't last long at all!!!! And, its SOOO easy to make you can make it anytime! This was a crowd pleaser even my 3 yr old loved it!!!
Tried making it for the first time over the holidays and have made it perfectly 3 times already! Did notice that when I used 4 extra large eggs, the cake rose higher than when smaller eggs were used.
I loved this cake I had to alter it slightly because of what I had on hand. I didn't have any instant pudding but my cake mix had pudding in it. I also only had some dark rum which someone brought me from the Bahamas. Don't really care to drink it but it was great in the recipe. We had a couple pieces after I glazed it and my friend thought he had gone to heaven. Very moist and incredible rum flavor. It was also delicious the next day after a night in the fridge! Yummy
This was just ok. I used spiced rum because it seemed like it would be more flavorful. I didn't think the cake was anything special, but it was good enough. I made it for a Christmas party and this was the general consensus...it was different but didn't have that WOW factor I assumed it would. I'm sure some people would like this so I'm sure it's worth a try, but I probably won't bother with it again.
This recipe was fabulous! I received many compliments. It was very different, and delicious. Intend to make again!!
Very good as written but felt that dark rum gave more flavor....at least if you like a stronger rum taste. Definintely allow to sit for a couple of days before using to develop the flavors.
Rich and chocolaty, great spiff up of box mix.
I've been making this rum cake for years now and every time I make it it's a huge hit, and there's always at least one person who says it's the best cake they've ever had. I've also substituted all different types of alcohol in this cake depending on either what's on hand or just whatthat day- kahlua
I made this exactly as the recipe said. It was good but the next time I make it (and there will be a next time) I will either use a stronger tasting rum or I will replace more of the water with rum.
This cake was delicious!! The only changes I had to make were that I reduced the baking time to 40 minutes, and I replaced the walnuts for pecans and added more chopped peacans to the glaze. I will definately make this again!
This is a Wonderful cake! I baked this one, and a gluten free one using the Betty Crocker gluten free chocolate cake mix. Despite the runny appearance of the GF cake batter, it baked up just as tasty and firm as the primary cake. A good alternative for folks with wheat allergies!
I just made this for my uncle's 60th birthday and not only did it smell amazing but it tastes divine as well. I used golden rum only and omitted the pudding (subbing in 3 tbs of hot fudge topping) plus I used a mixture of almonds, peanuts and pecans...yum!
THIS CAKE WAS A GREAT HIT AT A CHRISTMAS PARTY EVERYONE LOVED IT AND IT WAS SO EASY TO MAKE
I made this a couple of times. Everyone Love it!!! I add chocolate chips for more chocolate flavor. I love rum and chocolate ;)
Took this to an end-of-season soccer party and, now, 2 weeks later, parents are still asking me for the recipe. (And, I didn't even have rum....I used Canadian whiskey.) It's delicious. Don't get apprehensive about pouring over the glaze. My first reaction was "Where is all of this liquid going to go?" Trust me....it finds a place. I took it warm to the party (probably about an hour after completing) and it was perfect. Next time, I'm using rum and pecans.
Super easy to make and DELICIOUS! Cake turns out soft and moist. I added 1 dark chocolate bar to the original glaze - yum!!! My husband loves this cake with vanilla ice cream! I'll be saving this recipe on my favorites! :)
This makes a very rich and moist cake. I served it at a party to 10 ladies and 3 of them asked for the recipe. I am bringing this to another function tomorrow. Thank you!
This was a hit at Thanksgiving! Very moist, not too rummy, really pretty. I melted some chocolate to glaze it, though it really looked quite pretty as it was. Everyone was quite impressed. Thanks for sharing!
Just made both a vanilla rum cake and this chocolate one...the best suggestion for the glaze is to invert the cake onto a plate and pouring half the glaze into the bundt pan. Put the cake back into the bundt and poke holes into the top. Drizzle the remaining glaze into the holes, let it soak before inverting it back onto a serving plate. Although I don't have any, I bet the chocolate cake will be great served with a vanilla custard or just plain old vanilla ice cream!
This is hands down my favorite recipe in the world!!!! I am not a desert eater unless I have baked this cake....it is YUMMY!!!!!
I took this cake to a party and everyone enjoyed it so much they were picking the crumbs off the empty plate!
I did a change to this awesome recipe! I used banana rum in place of regular rum and used almonds instead of pecans. This cake doesn't last long in my home!
Amazingly moist and delicious! I made this cake for my husband's birthday (it was his request) and there wasn't a crumb left! I took the advise of others and used Meyers dark rum. I also poked holes in it before glazing and made it the night prior to the party.
Took this cake to work last week and entered it into a dessert contest. Woohoo! I won first prize. Everyone asked for the recipe. Absolutely delish, and very moist. A true winner!
Very good, this would be nice for little partys with about 3-5 kids, or adults.
I made it as the recioed stated and I would only give it a 4. But it has a lot of potential, so I am giving it a 5. I like a stronger rum flavor in my cake so I am going to add more rum. I used a white rum in the cake and a gold for the glaze. It was really good. Non cake people went back for seconds and thirds.
This rum cake was the Best!! And so so easy to make.
very good! used slivered almonds, added cinnamon and nutmeg. will definitely make again soon.
This cake was so delicious I got a marriage proposal! I'm already married BUT that goes to show how good this cake was :)
This was a great cake, I was the hit of the christmas party for making it... :) Delicious, chocolatey, moist, and the rum!!! yum!!!! the only problem i found was with the glaze, not sure if i did it wrong or what, but I expected a white looking sugary glaze, all i got was a clear glaze that soaked right into the cake... Otherwise delicious!!!!!!!!
Made this for a friend about a week ago. It was such a hit and we could not wait any longer - just made it for us. It is sooooo yummy. The only change I made was to cut back the sugar in the glaze to 1/2 cup of white sugar and then added 1/2 brown sugar to make up the difference. It made it so rich. It is very easy and super moist. It makes a beautiful cake and I will be making this over and over since we are chocolate lovers.....
Was wonderful only changes made was I used Sailer Jerrys Rum and added walnuts to my cake mix ,my hubby likes walnuts . Now this is his favorite cake
I also lessened the rum in the glaze.
Easy and delicious. Reduced the rum butter glaze in half.
I've made this so many times that I've lost count. Every Christmas for years. Love it! I've used all types of rum and it turns out great every time..
The cake was moist and delicious - we loved it! The rum glaze was a little too much for some of our guests.
This cake was just scrumptious , the only thing I changed was I used Banana Rum. Everyone wanted a second helping.
WONDERFUL cake, and the easiest to make. The rum flavor is very light so don't be worried it will be overpowering, it isn't. My new oven baked these at 45 minutes tho so, yes, check earlier then the 50 mentioned in recipe. Hurry and try this. Thanks Suzanne for the delicious dessert!
This Recipe Was Great. Very Easy To Make. A Big Hit With Family & Friends. Extremely Good !!! Darrell A.Coleman
