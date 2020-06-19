Delicious Dog Treats

Some delicious, easy to make dog treats that use simple ingredients!

By SCHMOOPIE22

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the oats, white sugar, brown sugar, beef bouillon, poultry seasoning, paprika, cornmeal and flour. In a separate bowl, stir together the butter and hot water until butter melts, then stir in the milk and egg. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, and pour in the wet ingredients. Mix until well blended. The dough will be stiff. If it is too stiff, add a bit more water. If it is too sticky, add more flour.

  • On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough for a few turns. Roll out to 1/4 to 1/2 inch thickness, and cut into squares or into desired shapes using cookie cutters. Place treats about 1 inch apart on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until lightly browned and firm. Let cool for 10 or 15 minutes. When completely cool, store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 3.2mg; sodium 25.6mg. Full Nutrition
