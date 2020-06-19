Delicious Dog Treats
Some delicious, easy to make dog treats that use simple ingredients!
I am making these for Christmas gifts for the family dog! I made a trial batch for my own 3 dogs and they all went cazy for them! I work as a vet tech and of all the recipies I found the ingredients in this one to be the best. I did make a few changes of my own, I exchanged the milk (dairy products often cause digestive upset) for more water and added 1/2 cup of parsley (it helps with dog breath). the parsley gave the treats a festive look without using food coloring that many dogs can be allergic to.Read More
My dogs are very picky and loved to eat the dough but were not as excited about the cookies. With a little coaxing they did seem to enjoy the small bag I accidently left out one night. Something I will make again.Read More
This was a great recipe as the dough was extremely pliable and didn't crack a bit. The smell throughout the house had me making sage biscuits to go with the people dinner. My daughter had a lot of fun playing with the dough while the first batch was baking. The dogs loved it too. Hint: What to do with leftover bacon grease? Use it in place of the butter! Store the grease in the fridge until it's ready to use & follow recipe as with butter.
I was surprised at how much my dogs seemed to like these, as they are different from the usual treats I make that contain more fresh veggies/fruits and meat flavors. I did omit the white sugar, paprika, and butter. I used 1/3 cup applesauce instead of the butter and I used nonfat dry milk powder instead of liquid milk. Very easy dough to work with and like I said, my dogs really enjoyed them! Thank you :)
I changed this recipe a little becuase I know that sugar isn't good for dogs and they don't really care for it either. Instead, I used peanut butter (about 1/2 cup). I used 4 beef and 4 chicken bouillon cubes in 2 cups of boiling water instead of milk. I used parsley (about 1/4 cup) instead of paprika (I read a review where someone said parsley helps with dog's breath). I didn't use any poultry seasonings, butter, or milk. Again I don't think it's needed in a dog treat. Next time I think I will put more eggs and add garlic. But with the changes I made the first time, my dogs loved them! And they actually picked them over store bought!! That's a success in my book!
Toby thinks these are yummy! He's a lab...don't they like everything? We used half wheat flour, half white and about 6 tablespoons extra to give it the right consistency.
My puppies love them and can't get enough of them. I made them as Christmas gifts for friends' dogs this year and everyone was telling me how much their dogs loved the cookies. Several people have asked for the recipe. I will say though, with the small bone shaped cookie cutter I have, the recipe makes WAY more than 54 cookies! I have also subsituted chicken broth for water and when I did that, I could barely manage to bake them because I was tripping over both of my dogs and my father in law's dog as well!
Omit the sugar, substitute wheat germ. Healthier -- doggies won't miss it. It's owners who like sugar. We skip the fancy shapes too and roll our treats into little balls. They keep very well in the freezer. "Bob" gets one a day and the vet says she rarely sees an 11 year old dog in as good a shape!
Great dog treat recipe. Easy to work with. I posted a photo, but it hasn't been approved yet. I cut the treats with Christmas cookie cutters. I think next ime I'll make them a little thicker and just bake them a little longer. I baked these 30 minutes. That was the perfect time. They are a gift for a friend's dogs. They're cute lil' treats. Thanks for posting the recipe and Merry Christmas!
I chose this recipe over others because it lends itself easily to substitutions. I replaced the butter with unsweetened applesauce, used quick oats instead of rolled, replaced the cornmeal with flax seeds (corn is the #1 allergy for dogs), and used wheat flour. I did have to add a lot of extra flour while my bread machine was mixing it for me, because it just seemed too sticky. I put it in the fridge for about a half hour before I started rolling and I think that probably helped a lot. I've been using Christmas cookie cutters and so far my dog likes them (but she's not exactly picky, especially when she thinks I'm making human food and give her some).
Ok so I don't make a lot of dog cookies but these were great! I made some of these for my dog and a neighbors dog for Christmas and they finished baking and my dog was just starring at me, so after they cooled she fell asleep and I waved one in front of her nose and she jumped right up and started to do a couple of tricks! I nibbled a little piece of one off and it actually tastes pretty good! I cut out little hearts but the cutter I have is like an inch and I came out with over 100 small hearts! I would rate 200000 stars if I could! I love it and it is now a Christmas tradition for my dog and I! Thanks schmoopie22!
My dog wouldn't leave the countertop area while we were mixing these. Gave them as gifts to people who had dogs and got raves all around along with requests for more.
My dogs loved these cookies!!! The cats even got in on the action and had a bite themselves!
These were wonderful! Doggie LOVED them, and even I thought they were delicious as cheese-free crackers! I had a little leftover bacon fat in the fridge, so split the butter half & half with that, and added a chicken stock cube to the water. They worked out great and made plenty. Will definitely keep in my recipe box and make these again!
I just finished making these and my two dogs went CRAZY for them. They are a definite hit. They'll be very cute to give during the holidays, too! I was nervous about cooking for my dogs, and so I did some research on the ingredients. I did not use milk (can cause gastrointenstinal distress) and replaced it with more water. I mixed the beef bouillon with the bowling water to make a broth. I only added a pinch of sugar each. I did not add the seasonings, I read some conflicting reports on the paprika. I did add just a dash of cayenne. Thank you so much for this great recipe!
My dog loved these treats. I always have a problem with him trying to eat cookies off the counter. So these were a perfect distraction. He has none left. This recipe made so many that I was able to give some to my grandma for her 12 dogs. All loved them as well. Will be making these again.
These smelled so good baking I tried a nibble and they were pretty good. You can definitely taste the spices. My dog didn't know what to think because the first one he tried was still a little warm. Made 2 1/2 cookie sheets worth.
Way too soft to roll out even with addition of extra flour. I just made drop cookies and the dogs loved them. Next time I will start with three cups of flour or use less milk.
I have made these twice already; and every dog I have given them too love them! They keep very well in an airtight jar or baggie. Thanks.
dogs loved these! I just added a bit of parsley for their breath. used soy milk. will keep these in the refer to keep fresh
Easy and my dogs seemed to enjoy them.
My dog loves these. I only used WW flour. He actually shakes when I get one out.
this recipe is great as is and my dog loves them. ive also found that its very easy to substitute ingredients, with good results all around.
I made this recipe last night. They are delicious! Next time I make them, I am going to dissolve my beef boullion cube in the hot water, since it didn't dissolve in the batter very well. But other than that, they were perfect, and EASY to roll out. A definite keeper! I wonder if it's the paprika that makes them taste so good... probably, and the butter.
My puppy loves these! I made my dough without the bouillon and poultry seasoning then divided it in two. I made one batch with the bouillon and poultry seasoning and the other batch with a few shakes of cinnamon. They smelled so good when they were baking. I can't tell which one Bandit likes better ;)
I made these treats today and my dogs loved them.
Wow! My dogs love it. Even the finicky puppy. Did as others suggested and eliminated sugar and milk and added water and wheat germ also added the parsley to help to freshen breath. Don't know if it has helped with the breath but my dogs would be happy to eat it any time not just for the holidays.
I made over 17 dozen, we were going on a poker run/ cookie drive that sends cookies over to our soldiers and after making people cookies for our human soldiers I made these for our K-9 soldiers. I loved this recipe. It was easy to make and after the first batch I had it down pat. Of course I made extras for my german shepherd/rottweiler mix.
Easy to substitute, dog loved it!
Very easy to make and substitute ingredients is a wonderful option with this recipe you can add more healthier ingredients..my 2 poodles loved it
My dog loved them! This recipe makes a lot - about four cookie sheets for me. I didn't have cornmeal, but cream of wheat and extra flour (about a cup at the end, until the dough wasn't too sticky) worked well. I used water and a little apple cider vinegar (good for coat and flea prevention) instead of milk. I also refrigerated the dough for just a little while and it helped a lot. These are great!
Easy to make and my dogs love them.
My dogs loved them, I was a little worried because I'm not a cook! The recipe was very easy to follow & the ingredients are common.
All five of my dogs give it a high five. They love them!
They dogs liked it even the cats liked it but they came out soft and really firm instead of crunchy.
My dogs love these! I didn't have poultry seasoning, but they loved them and beg for them a lot. Thanks.
By far the best dog treat mixture of the 3 I've tried so far. Odd combination with the sugars and the seasonings, but it was dog-approved. It was the most complex, not complicated, but it turned out great! When making trays of dog treats as Christmas gifts, you really need to try all the recipes. Just waiting for them to cool and then it's snack time for the puppies!