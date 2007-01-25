Kentucky Butter Cake

If you let this cake cool properly it will come out with just the application of a thorough coating of non-stick spray, no flour. I have used a non-stick and regular pan with the same results. 30-40 minutes cooling time. I don't feel you need to poke holes in the cake, I have used a bundt pan and angel food cake pan, and if you start coating the cake bottom well (with glaze) when it is is hot, and later when you release it from the pan...if you have patience it does soak in. Alterations: Unless you just like it super sweet, I found that the 'glaze' amount was sufficient. Use vanilla sugar or paste for a vanilla bean speckled cake. I prefered the cracked, rounded 'top' of the cake than the molded bundt 'bottom' of the cake, that is why I switched to an angel food cake pan. To each his own. I have increased the buttermilk to a half cup more at least a couple of times now because I felt the batter was to thick, more like dough. But in any case I have enjoyed the enriched taste of the buttermilk and have experienced a moist cake with good 'crumb'. Truly the 'glaze' is thinned down by Kentucky Bourbon or Whiskey to coat the cake (the thinning also soaks in better, no holes) and secondly, Rum is the preferred alternative. I gave it five stars because without tweaking it to fill my own desires it is still an excellent cake, and because it can be easily altered for personal preference. Great Recipe! Will post a picture soon.