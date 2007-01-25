Kentucky Butter Cake

Moist and buttery cake made from readily available ingredients with a luscious butter sauce.

By Suzanne Stull

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix the flour, 2 cups sugar, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Blend in buttermilk, 1 cup of butter, 2 teaspoons of vanilla and 4 eggs. Beat for 3 minutes at medium speed. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Prick holes in the still warm cake. Slowly pour sauce over cake. Let cake cool before removing from pan.

  • To Make Butter Sauce: In a saucepan combine the remaining 3/4 cups sugar, 1/3 cup butter, 2 teaspoons vanilla, and the water. Cook over medium heat, until fully melted and combined, but do not boil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 71.1g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 117mg; sodium 467.4mg. Full Nutrition
