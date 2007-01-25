Kentucky Butter Cake
Moist and buttery cake made from readily available ingredients with a luscious butter sauce.
I have been making this cake for 20+ years. It was originally in the Pillsbury Bake off contest in 1963 by Nell Lewis (I'm looking at the book now) The recipe is exact except that it gives the option of Rum Extract, and says to just combine all cake ingredients together, no doing dry ingredients first, or anything like that. Today I used 1 cup splenda and 1 cup sugar to see if taste was affected at all, and no one can tell the difference. In the past I have added almond extract to both sauce and cake, as well as peppermint and orange flavors to change it up. All yummy. It does say to use a long tined fork to pierce cake several times, I use kebab skewers and try to widen it a little. I also let it go down the sides so that there are streaks of sauce 3/4 down the cake, just take your time and do it slowly. Finally it says to let stand 5-10 minutes or until absorbed and then invert onto plate.Read More
This cake was super easy. I didn't care for it at first, so I sliced it up after a day or two and froze it. I liked it better the second time around...I think that the longer it sat, the moister it became. FYI, if you don't have buttermilk on hand, just use 1 tbsp. of cider vinegar then fill up the rest of the cup with milk and let it set for a bit and that will substitute the buttermilk.Read More
Wonderful and easy cake. I creamed the butter and sugar first, don't like buttermilk, so added plain milk, beat in eggs one at a time, then added other dry ingredients. Sprayed a non-stick bundt pan with PAM - no sticking problems. Next time I'll poke holes in the cake with the handle of a wooden spoon because the butter sauce really didn't soak into the cake much. Will double sauce so I can glaze top of cake too. Also added 1/2 tsp cinnamon to butter sauce.
Ok, time to hear from your fav. Culinary/Pastry Chef. Very good product. I made dozens of Kentucky Butter cakes before, and this recipe is pretty standard. Word to the wise, do not overmix, or overbake, test cake for doneness right around the 50 minute interval. Instead of water try using 3 tbls. of a fine brandy or bourbon when making the sauce. I let the sugar in my sauce melt with the brandy to the point where it is just about a syrup, but with a few crystals remaining, then I add the other ingredients, this when poured over the "tooth pick pricked" cake gives it a bit of a crunch, which complements the cakes texture nicely.
I have been making this cake for years, I am in the process of finding the original recipe because I think my instructions for mixing is different than this recipe. More information to follow, however I do know that the sauce originally was rum flavoring, and you took a meat fork, the one with the long tines, and poke while it is in the pan, right out of the oven about 50 times around the cake, as far down as you can go with the fork. Then pour the hot rum sauce over the cake and leave it over night. Then pour it out onto a plate. Must be covered at all times. This is a wonderful cake.
Yummy!! This was a very easy recipe to make for a first time cake baker. I used a straw to poke holes almost all the way to the bottom of the cake and used a turkey baster to get the butter sauce into the holes. I also added 1 tsp. of cinnamon to the batter and the butter sauce. I used powdered sugar for the sauce so it would be smooth.
This cake was DELICIOUS! I made it for my mom's b-day and it got rave reviews from everyone! So easy to make & a huge hit with my family! I added a 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans to the mix & made no baking adjustments. I also got away with using "light" butter for the sauce & saved half the sauce until serving time. I reheated the remaining sauce w/ some finely chopped pecans & drizzled it over the cake on the serving dish as a glaze. My stepfather told me I can throw out my other recipes & that this is the only cake I have to bring to family functions anymore!
OH MY! I made this cake less then 24 hours ago and it is almost gone! I bake a lot. Everyday. This cake is the best, most moist and delicious. I'm on my way to make another one. This time I will make small slices in the cake instead of poking holes. The sauce wanted to run to the center of the bundt pan. I think slicing it will let the sauce seep in better. I cannot thank you enough for this recipe!!!!
Well, I wish I could give this more stars!!!! I am literally in tears right now,the cake is still warm and my family is bursting with compliments!!! The reason for the tears?? Well about 4 months ago I moved half way around the world to Egypt from the US, since moving and having to use different ingredients, my baking and cooking in general has suffered to say it nicely!! It honestly depressed me to the point that I had just about given up. Well, one more look on the internet and I came across this recipe by chance. Alhumdulillah!!!!! My husband is now expecting me to use this cake recipe and make some of my pine-apple upside down cakes, something that they don't have here!! I think that this will be a wonderful surprise for my inlaws, even the expensive cakes here are dry and really just decorative, so mine should be a hit....And I owe it all to you!!! I can not thank you enough for this one, I even had to come back, join here and let you know!!!!!
I make cakes daily for a business and found this recipe. I made my test cake and poured it into two 8" round pans and baked them off. Once cooled i frosted them both after doing the butter sauce between the layers with Buttercream frosting. Everyone who tasted this thought it was amazing. Definately a keeper! This has made it into my Cake selection I offer to my customers because of this. Thank you Suzanne! :)
I use Bakers Joy and have never had it stick. I've never used the cinnamon but have increased the vanilla to 1 Tbsp. I sometimes use a pastry brush to add the syrup after poking the holes. This seems to give the sauce more of a chance to sink in. My family and friends have always loved it this way.
Just a cake - nothing special.
O.k here is the skinny on this wonderful cake. One of the best glazed cake ever. I made it a butter rum cake by adding 3 teaspoons of rum plus the vanilla to the cake. I added 1 tablespoon of rum to the glaze after I removed it from the stove. I also made a final glaze to go on top of the cake. I made the same glaze on the recipe but I mixed in 3 to 5 tablespoons of powder sugar and rum to taste to the glaze after I removed it from the stove.
The name of this recipe tells no lies. It is so buttery and moist and rich. I can't believe it's so decadent! I almost did the same as another reviewer by doubling the sauce but I like to stick to the recipe for my first try. If you are considering doing the same take into account that the sauce isn't a glaze, it's very thin and is absorbed right into the poke holes. So every slice has streaks of the sweet sauce that has soaked in. Just a thought since I didn't anticipate that. I'll make this time and time again, thanks!
This cake has been in our family for years and its always delicious.I was looking for a bee hive recipe and all recipes came up with this reminding me of its goodness. Thanks for posting Suzanne.It made a beautiful bee hive cake!
Seems like a lot of work but really good. One thing though: Don't overmix or overbake, test cake for doneness right around the 50 minute interval. Instead of water try using 3 tbls. of a fine brandy or bourbon when making the sauce. Poke lots of holes... Mmmm
I can't say enough . . . it was awesome. I almost didn't glaze it because I thought it would make the cake soggy --it doesn't at all. In fact the second day it gives the crust a little crunch to it while the inside remains buttery and moist. A real winner --don't hesitate to try it.
This recipe was FABULOUS!! I just bought the fleur-de-lis bundt pan from William-Sonoma and made this cake. The cake looked absolutely amazing!!! It also turned out wonderfully!! YUM! I did follow someone's suggestion to add 1 tsp. cinnamon to the glaze. It gave it a really nice taste. The cake was gone in a matter of a few minutes and people were fighting for the last piece! I think the next time I make it (which will be this weekend!!) I will poke bigger holes in the bottom of the cake to let more of the glaze fall through. My friends told me that their favorite part was how the glaze trickled through the cake. I can't wait to make it again!!!
I made exactly as stated except I creamed together the butter and sugar in the beginning. Then, I added the eggs and flavoring. Then, alternated the dry ingredients and buttermilk. Do not let the batter fool you. Mine looked like a pound cake batter. I do have a suggestion though...if you are making this for family or where presentation does not matter, I would bake this in a 9x13. The "goo" that you put in top will soak in better and not leave a huge mess. I baked mine in a bundt pan and I used a skewer to poke holes (and I poked ALOT of holes). I didn't think a skewer was large enough. Some have said they double the glaze recipe...I do not think that is necessary. This cake with the glaze is VERY sweet. I think it you doubled it, you wouldn't be able to eat it. Overall very good but very sweet.
This is basically a poundcake with a buttery glaze. I used cake flour & it made my cake have a much lighter & finer crumb than if I had used all purpose. I also sifted all of my dry ingredients before putting them in the mixing bowl (but I didn't sift the sugrar). I think sifting really helps create a soft & fluffy texture. I think it could use a little bigger splash of vanilla or maybe even a vanilla bean but otherwise, this is a great and simple recipe. I DID follow the odd instructions that tell you to place all the dry ingredients in a bowl and THEN add the buttermilk, butter, eggs & vanilla. That is a really strange process for a cake but ya know, it worked well. I don't think it would have worked well if my butter had not been super soft so make sure your butter is very soft. I put my butter in the microwave on defrost. I made my cake in mini bundt pans. They turned out so cute and moist and make a perfect individual dessert. The glaze is buttery and delicious but I'm sure this cake would be great with a berry sauce on top. So for a really basic, easy, delicious pound cake - this is a great recipe to try. Make sure to keep your oven on the low temp suggested in the recipe - 325 degrees.
Yum! I made 1-1/2X the butter sauce. This is delicious. I could go finish off the whole thing right now, it's soooooo good.
This is fabulous! Very rich and moist and also very easy to make! I didn't have any buttermilk so I used an old trick to make some by putting 1 tbsp. lemon juice in a measuring cup and filling with milk to the 1 cup mark and letting it set for a few minutes and viola! Buttermilk. Most of my family didn't think it needed any frosting or icing but there are a few who always think a cake needs frosting so next time I will dust with powdered sugar or drizzle some glaze on, but I thought it was great! I got many rave reviews from Sunday Dinner regulars!!
UPDATE: I made this for my son's birthday and used buttercream icing to make it look pretty. It was a hit! I'll be doing anohter cake for my MIL tmrw but just plain and with the butter sauce. OH WOW!!!! Baked it yesterday for hubby (in conjuction with Father's Day here in Malaysia). It was absolutely yummy!!! Even the butter sauce..though i should have made extra and poked bigger holes so that the sauce can seep in. I baked in a normal square pan as I didn't have a bundt pan on hand..did the same amount of batter, temp and time. absolutely heaven! Will definitely make this again for my son's birthday next month.
Oh My God! This cake was incredible. The only thing that I would do different is poke bigger holes, using the handle of a mixing spoon and make a second batch of sauce and pour it all over the top of the cake after removing it from the pan. Yum.....
This is the best cake I've ever made. I did alter the recipe a little: substitute 3 cups of cake flour (instead of the AP flour), add 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract to the batter and butter sauce (instead of 2 teaspoons), add 1 tablespoon of rum extract to the batter and butter sauce. This makes the cake taste buttery and like rum. Yummy! Make sure to poke holes in the cake (while still in the bundt pan) while it's still warm. Pour the butter sauce over the holes and it'll seep right into the cake. Let the cake cool in the pan to prevent it from sticking.
This recipe is going in my personal file, it is THAT good. I did not have buttermilk on hand so I used 1 cup of sour cream instead. Batter was a little on the thick side (probably b/c I did not use buttermilk), so I poured in about 1/4 of milk to thin it out some. I also used cake flour instead of AP flour for a lighter texture - no problems there. Instead of using a bundt pan, I used 2 9" pans, no problem with overflow, but the cakes were done in 45 minutes. I used the thick end of a chopstick and poked holes all over before spooning the sauce over the cake. The sauce dried like the glaze on a Krispy Kreme donut. Extremely addictive, thank goodness this cake is for someone else.
This cake is absolutely delicious! I was skeptical that it would be bland but it is heavenly. Even my kids who usually will only eat cake if it is chocolate or with lots of icing loved this. Easy to make and turns out great! The only change I made was to poke holes with a skewer, pour 1/2 the butter sauce over top - remove it from the pan and then pour the rest over the other side. Moist and delicious.
Great recipe, I made this twice and the second time, with a few modifications, it turned out awesome! I added 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract to the batter. I greased the pan but I liberally sprinked the pan with sugar before pouring the cake in. I poured half the batter into the pan and then I sprinkled chopped pecans and brown sugar in the middle and then poured the remainder of the cake in the batter in the pan. Once everything was in the pan, I sprinkled liberally with sugar again. This makes for a great crunchy bottom and sweet tasting outside. This is such a treat.
I added a tsp. almond extract and a tsp. lemon extract to the batter. I also baked it a dark non-stick bundt pan with Baker's Joy and it slid right out. Then, after it cooled I glazed it with equal parts powdered sugar and milk with another tsp. of almond extract and topped it all off with slivered almonds. So much better than the stuff at the grocery store bakeries! And it made my house smell divine. I will make this again and again. I might try adding poppy seeds and making them into over-sized muffins next time.
Good cake. My friends loved it, I thought it was a little dry. I doctored it just a bit. Instead of 3 tablespoons of water in the sauce, I used 2 of water and one of rum. I used a skewer to make the holes, next time I would use something wider since the sauce didn't penetrate well (I think if it did it wouldn't have been a little dry). Also, I made a chocolate glaze to drizzle over the top (mix 3 tablespoons cocoa, 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1 cup powder sugar and 2-3 tablespoons of hot water...put in ziploc and cut the corner & use as piping bag to drizzle over cake - gave it a fancier look).
I made this for my husband's birthday cake and (thank goodness) he loved it! He is very picky -- he said this is the kind of cake you get up in the middle of the night to have some more. I also really liked it. This is the third recipe for Kentucky Butter cake I've tried and my favorite. I will keep this recipe. It was surprisingly light, I expected it to be more dense. I may add an extra 1/4 cup buttermilk next time because I like our cakes very moist.
I made this exactly as recipe indicates with the exception that I did not use the glaze. I used it as the cake part of Boston Creame Pie. It was wonderful. My only suggestion is that it was much better the next day when it had time to rest and soak in all flavor. The next day the full flavor and moistness came through. This is an excellent recipe! I will keep this forever!
OMG!!! I love baking, but this cake takes the cake! The person who compared this to a twinkie was out of their mind. For the person who found this sinful, try using the following alternatives: substitute 1.5c Splenda for the sugar, and use I Can't Believe It's Not Butter. I used these and used 1/2c ICBINB, 3T water, 1tsp vanilla, 3/4c Splenda, and 3T lemon juice for the sauce (it turned out ok with all the extra). Since I found that folks were having trouble getting the sauce to soak in, I turned my oven up to 400, let the sauce soak as best it could, then popped the cake back in the oven for another 6min. All I have to say is that I have never had such a simple homemade cake taste like some sinfully rich dessert that I could dress up or down. I'm going to try this next time with rum flavoring...YUMMY!
Just what I was looking for. These bake up quickly in cupcake molds. They had a perfect round top. I made 24 and left no batter out. The cake is super moist and has just the right amount of sweetness to it.
This cake is absolutely amazing. Even my husband loved it and he's really not that big on sweets. I followed another review that said to cream the butter and sugar for 5 minutes, add the eggs and vanilla and cream the mixture for another 5 minutes before slowly adding the rest of the ingredients, alternating between the remaining dry ingredients and the buttermilk. The recipe was more than we needed so I halved the recipe and used a regular cake pan. It was absolutely delicious and I can't wait to have a reason to make it again!
Yup!! This is THE best!!! My husband and daughter fell in love with this cake and it didn't last long at all!!! Served best while warm and I baked mine in an angelfood cake pan and it baked up beautifully!!!!!!! Cannot say enough of this recipe!!! VERY happy and have been told that I HAVE to make this once a month!! Yummy warm and fantastic for those snowy days!! This is going to be my Christmas dessert this year!!! Thank you!!
this is the best cake i have ever tasted.it is moist and i love that butter frosting.you have to know how to bake good for this recipe.because if you mess it up you'll regret you did.
Delicious!
If you let this cake cool properly it will come out with just the application of a thorough coating of non-stick spray, no flour. I have used a non-stick and regular pan with the same results. 30-40 minutes cooling time. I don't feel you need to poke holes in the cake, I have used a bundt pan and angel food cake pan, and if you start coating the cake bottom well (with glaze) when it is is hot, and later when you release it from the pan...if you have patience it does soak in. Alterations: Unless you just like it super sweet, I found that the 'glaze' amount was sufficient. Use vanilla sugar or paste for a vanilla bean speckled cake. I prefered the cracked, rounded 'top' of the cake than the molded bundt 'bottom' of the cake, that is why I switched to an angel food cake pan. To each his own. I have increased the buttermilk to a half cup more at least a couple of times now because I felt the batter was to thick, more like dough. But in any case I have enjoyed the enriched taste of the buttermilk and have experienced a moist cake with good 'crumb'. Truly the 'glaze' is thinned down by Kentucky Bourbon or Whiskey to coat the cake (the thinning also soaks in better, no holes) and secondly, Rum is the preferred alternative. I gave it five stars because without tweaking it to fill my own desires it is still an excellent cake, and because it can be easily altered for personal preference. Great Recipe! Will post a picture soon.
This is a very rich cake, but so so good. I didn't have a bundt pan so I used a 9 by 13 cake pan and I was very pleased with the end results. I think I can cut back on that butter sauce a bit when I make this for my family (I did love it but I try to cut back on the butter where i can), but I will be taking the suggestion of other reviewers and trying it with rum extract. Thanks for this recipe, its a keeper for sure!
I agree with all the other reviews. This cake was great! I didn't have buttermilk, so I used nonfat milk, and it came out fine. I used a well greased and floured bunt pan and had no trouble with the cake sticking. I waited the five minutes recommended before poking the cake with the chopstick and then spooned the glaze (with cinnamon) over the cake. I waited another 10 minutes and then turned the pan over and the cake popped right out. It smelled so good that we couldn't wait for the cake to cool, so we ate it while it was still warm. It was delicious!!! Thank you for sharing your recipe.
Not worth the calories at all. Boring - like a soggy Twinkie - but without the yummy filling.
Excellent recipe although I had to bake it an additional 8-10 minutes to get a clean toothpick. The glaze melted into the cake perfectly and made for a very moist, buttery flavored cake. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and it was a hit at our BBQ. Thanks!!
Ok....as cake this was just 'eh-oh'. But, a day later done up as French Toast? It ROCKED! I whipped up some milk, eggs, vanilla and a bit of cinnamon, sliced up the cake, briefly coated each side in the milk/egg mixture and browned both sides in butter like you would french toast. Served it with Creme Fraiche and sprinkled with powdered sugar and I couldn't make it fast enough. I'll make it again...but only to use as french toast !
was good but wasn't as buttery as i expected. it was hard to soak the sauce in the cake. it tasted more like a pound cake to me. will make again.
Very easy and never fails. Excellent cake, I am always asked for the recipe!
Took this cake to a party without even tasting it. It got great reviews!! I did double the sauce that goes on it and I did let it boil. Turned out wonderful. Will make this again.
This cake is incredible! Everyone that tried it went back for seconds! I have made it about 4 times now, and it every time it was all gone by the next day! I like the taste even more after the cake has been in the fridge for a couple of hours! I don't have a bundt pan, so I used two 8" cake pans instead. And it turned out excellent! I doubled the butter sauce, and I also added a little cinnamon as some other reviewers suggested and it made the cake even better!
I got this recipe out of the Allrecipes cookbook and had to try it. I thought this was a very rich, but very good cake. I did make a couple of changes. Since my family loves lemon, I used fresh lemon juice in place of the water in the sauce. I also used only 1 tsp. of vanilla flavoring and for the other tsp. I substituted that with lemon flavoring. This cake reminded me of a pound cake with a different texture. Definitely a keeper. Next time I plan to add a tsp. of lemon flavoring in the cake. This is also one of the easiest cakes to make. If you love butter, you will love this cake.
Paula Deen ain't got nothing on this buttah cake! So delicious and rich. I used Brandy extract in the butter sauce and it was divine!
Although this cake was good(what cake isn't), it didn't live up to high ratings in my opinion...mine stuck in the bundt pan, and I sprayed it thoroughly. As another reviewer said, "Just a cake, nothing special" If I were to make it again, I'd double the sauce for sure....if I were to make it again....
Delicious moist cake. Everyone wants the recipe. Can't wait to make it again. Mmm...
Very good cake! Hubby gave it a 9.5 out of 10, and he is a tough rater. I did mess up one thing though... recipe says to grease and flour the bundt pan..well I have just gotten a new "nonstick" pan that said "do not use non-stick sprays on this"...so I didnt even think that I should still use actual grease, So..... it came out... bit tore up, not too bad, but still tasted GREAT!
This cake was so easy to make and was delicious. It is a really moist 'pound cake'. It was also a very pretty cake, I was proud to serve it and got a lot of good compliments.
This was good but if you want a cake very similiar, but much better, try Honey's Butter Cake. Wow.
First of all I made this cake twice the frist time mixng the way described and it did not rise. Second time mixing butter and sugar first then adding eggs. Made according to recipe and it was SALTY! SALTY! So today I have thrown two Kentucky Butter Cakes in the trash along with the recipe. Thanks anyway
very good! the one thing i would point out is that the butter be softened prior to mixing. i also creamed the sugar/butter/eggs together prior to adding the buttermilk and other dry ingrediants as suggested from an earlier review. i increased the sauce about 50% and added 1 tspn cinnamon. i also used two 8 inch cake pans, but i'm going to get a bundt pan before i make this again. USE Bakers Joy - it wont stick to the pan even after completely cooled.
I baked this recipe in a 9X13 pan and cut it up for a trifle. Talk about delicious! Very moist and flavorful. The possibilities are endless with this recipe!
I have had this recipe saved for a long while, but only just got around to trying it out, today. I have to say it was really good. Definitely something I'll be making again. I did substitute yogurt for the buttermilk, as I had no buttermilk. It worked just fine, and still tasted delicious.
This was a GREAT cake. I used a 15x10 pan and made a sheet cake and served it with fresh strawberries and whip cream.This is now a requested cake.
I wasn't in love with the flavor, but everyone else thought it was amazing. Tasted like a "sugar cookie cake". Pretty simple, and very good tasting!
This cake was moist and delicious. My husband says this is "THE cake". No other cake should be made besides this one EVER! I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect! I will be doubling the sauce next time though, it was delicious!
This cake was an immediate hit! My husband ate half of it, followed the recipe and it turned out great!
This is such a hit in my house that I am making every few days.
I've never had a "butter cake" before but this was mouth-watering goodness, esspecially considering that it appears to look so plain. (goes to show not everything is what it appears to be) I don't have a bundt pan (on my xmas list...hint hint)so I used a 9x13 cake pan, which required less cooking time. I too poked moderate size "holes" in the cake and added 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the butter sauce that goes over all. Didn't find the need to double the sauce...the amt the recipe required was good for us!! We all loved it! Thanks Suzanne for sharing this wonderful recipe.
I made this last night for a small group meeting, and it was the star of the evening. Everyone loved it--eating seconds and taking pieces home. It is very rich and moist. An excellent cake!
Second time making this in a week for two separate birthdays. Everyone loved it. I didnt change anything about the cake. I did use fresh strawberries and made a strawberry sauce and homemade coolwhip to have on the side. yummmy!!!
I made this (without the topping) as the cake part of a Boston Cream Pie. I was worried about the recipe because of the very strange method (mix all dry ingredients and then add wet??) and the incorrect chemistry - buttermilk requires baking soda to rise properly, there shouldn't be any baking powder in this recipe. But the reviews were all very good so I used the normal cake method (cream butter and sugar, add eggs, add buttermilk, add dry) and tried it. The flavour is excellent, but the cake was a bit on the dry side. I made 3 9-inch rounds.
My original recipe yields the following changes: 2 tbls of vanilla and sour cream to replace the buttermilk. The sauce recipe reads : 1 cup of sugar, 1/4 cup water, 1/2 cup butter, 1 tbls vanilla
This cake was good and moist...but I thought it tasted like a pound cake. I guess I was expecting more of a yellow-cake type.
Good recipe, the result is similar to pound cake. It is very dense, buttery, and mellow flavor. I made Ruby-Red Strawberry Sauce (from this site) to eat my cake with.
yum yum
I first made this cake for my boyfriend when he told me this is his favorite cake and it came out perfectly. Since then family and friends request it whenever its my turn to bring dessert. Very rich and delicious!
Oh my gosh, this is even better than I had hoped for. I brought this to work today and everyone loved it. I feared it would be too sweet, but it was just perfect. Thanks so much dfor sharing...this one's a keeper!
simple and good tasting, but nothing special. The syrup was too much, I will probably cut it in half next time. It is difficult to uniformly distribute the syrup to all the cake, so some points may become more wet than other places, and actually I liked the parts with less or no syrup more. I used both knife (suggested by another reviewer) and toothpaste to create a lot of holes everywhere, but still didn't get the result that I was expecting.
Can't give anything but a 5* rating...I'm from Kentucky! :)
This cake is so good that I made two one after the other. It is delicious even after a few days. I used Splenda for the cake but used the sugar called for by the recipe for the butter sauce. Thanks a lot for sharing such a great recipe !
Sooo rich but really delicious! My husband raved about this one. Very easy, too, with simple ingredients!
Wonderful cake. Not a soul I served it to didn't like this cake! Didn't change a thing! Best of all, I liked the simplicity of the taste...I didn't feel like a heffer after eating a piece (like you do sometimes after eating rich chocolate cakes or cheesecakes.) Thanks!
Cannot figure out the rave reviews for this one. Cake was moist, but flavor was nothing special. The sugar sauce had an odd flavor. Cake did stick terribly to the pan, too! Next time, I'll make a regular pound cake.
Good, basic butter yellow cake.
One of my favorite cakes. It is buttery, moist and delicious! I've had this recipe since it won it's creator $20,000 over 20 years ago as a Pillsbury Bake-Off grand winner.
Very tasty and yummy, but I would add less of the glaze next time....
This rich buttery cake won raves from evryone I served it to. It's even better the next day if there is any left!
ADD A BIT (PROB ABOUT A 1/2-1 TSP) BANANA LIQOUR TO BUTTER SAUCE and a 1/2 tsp cinnamon...delicious...another tip: flour the bundt pan VERY well or it will stick. Also, watch the cake not the clock...time varies a lot on this one. Do not overbake!
Awesome cake. I changed the directions, I creamed the butter and sugar together and then added the eggs, vanilla, and a teaspoon of orange zest. Then I mixed the dry ingredients together. I alternated the dry ingredients with the buttermilk. I doubled the sauce recipe, and poured 3/4 of it as directed, and spooned the final 1/4 over the top once I took it out of the pan. It turned out perfectly.
This cake is ok by itself but the butter sauce is a MUST! I used a silicone bundt pan and sprayed it with cooking spray. It came out beautifully after cooling for about 20 minutes.
I didnt change a thing and it turned out as close to perfect as a cake can be. Taste and texture - we all loved it! a keeper for sure. Thanks!
This is a great cake. Since I don't have a bundt pan, I used two 9x5x3 inch loaf pans, and they turned out really good! They even freeze well, too! My whole family loves it!
Super moist and buttery. Good to the last crumb!
I made this cake for a family get together. First time I try a recipe, I follow instructions then the next time I will tweak if necessary. It was a very easy and quick recipe to put together. I liked the taste and texture but my husband did not. He prefers a dryer cake and I like the moist cakes. This is a very moist cake. I did do a double recipe of the glaze and used about 1 and 1/2 recipes to glaze the cake. I would do the cake again when I need a cake in a hurry since it is so easy. I would recommend it but would not say it was my favorite cake.
A great cake! It's simplistic yet delicious. The texture and moistness improves the next day so I always make it the night before. I pour 1 tablespoon of vinegar into a one-cup measure and fill the rest with milk in place of the buttermilk.
Moist, delicious and easy to make
This cake was wonderful!
I thought it was good, but my guys just didn't go for it so it just sat there.
I made this cake today and it is WONDERFUL. The smell alone is mouth watering. Instead of all purpose flour I used cake flour, put in 1 Tablespoon of vanilla extract (got that from another viewer), and added a 1/3 cup more of white sugar. For the glaze a used 1/2 tsp of cinnamon as requested from another viewer, (thanks for that tip!) This cake is so good and moist, also a keeper!!!!!!
This was a really good cake. Next time I think I will make two batches of butter sauce...the 2nd I will cook after the cake is cool, letting it boil, and drizzle over the top of the cake. A dollop of whip cream, and a dash of cinnamon on top is good also.
Being from the south, pound cakes were and still are a staple among recipes passed down to family cooks. This one fits that description very nicely, indeed. The cake has a tender texture and is moist even without the butter and sugar mixture. I've done it both ways and no one in my family will turn it down, either way! It's the perfect answer when a friend comes over for a cup of coffee and an afternoon chat! Just make sure you have copies of the cake recipe. They will, no doubt, ask for it! Many thanks for an excellent recipe.
This cake is really good. I was worried about it sticking in the pan like a few reviews stated, so I ran a thin wooden skewer around the edge and center of the pan before turning the cake over and it came out of the pan with no problem at all. I also used a chop stick to poke the holes for the sauce like someone suggested and it was the right amount of sauce through the cake.