Spicy Beef Curry Stew for the Slow Cooker

I noticed the overall positive feedback for this particular recipie, and I think this a wonderful dish to experiment with, depending your taste. I found that dicing up a few russet potatoes and layering them in helps thicken the dish and makes serving over rice or whatnot optional. Otherwise use flour to thicken. Another option is to serve over something like Marrakesh brand cous-cous, since it cooks much faster than most rices and is a bit thicker to mix or serve on top of. You can also allow the meat, broth, and tomatoes to simmer a while longer, which reduces the water a bit. Add spices as desired. Also, I agree with many other reviewers who used curry pastes over powder. I used Patak's brand Vindaloo Curry Paste (w/ cumin & chile). It is nice and thick and quite hot on its own. I think The best way to use this is to throw in a teaspoon or so while browning the meat, along with the around half the jalapenos and onion. While I prefer fresh ginger and garlic, I found a wonderful product from Christopher Ranch - "Garlic/Ginger Stir Fry". Very hearty and puree style, quite sharp & fresh tasting. Excellent for many dishes. Sort of a short cut, but works really well! I dropped a teaspoon in the skillet while I prepared the meat and veggies, and added a bit more in the slow cooker later on. As for the peppers, I used three fresh jalapenos (seeds included) and two fresh habaneros for real heat, and rounded the dish off with a diced green bell pepper. I also threw in