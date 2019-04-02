Spicy Beef Curry Stew for the Slow Cooker
This hearty, spicy beef stew is only for those that can handle the heat. I prefer to make it in the slow cooker, but it can be made stove top also. Great served over mashed potatoes or rice.
This hearty, spicy beef stew is only for those that can handle the heat. I prefer to make it in the slow cooker, but it can be made stove top also. Great served over mashed potatoes or rice.
I absolutely LOVE this recipe! =) But I have made a few changes to it over many uses now. First, I brown the beef chunks in flour to help thicken the sauce. Salt is added at this step as well. Instead of adding plain tomatoes in and jalepenos, I switched it to one (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes with jalepeno peppers - or green peppers - with juice (or you can sub in 1/2 regular diced tomatoes and 1/2 jalepeno for less kick). I also don't just pour them in, I actually puree it up before pouring it into the skillet. I add 2 large white onions to this recipe as well, because the onions (if you use just one) can get lost in this recipe. Thanks for a great recipe! Definitely a keeper!Read More
I cooked this recipe as directed and I found it quite bland. There was heat, but not much else. It's definitely lacking something and I can't quite figure out what it is.Read More
I absolutely LOVE this recipe! =) But I have made a few changes to it over many uses now. First, I brown the beef chunks in flour to help thicken the sauce. Salt is added at this step as well. Instead of adding plain tomatoes in and jalepenos, I switched it to one (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes with jalepeno peppers - or green peppers - with juice (or you can sub in 1/2 regular diced tomatoes and 1/2 jalepeno for less kick). I also don't just pour them in, I actually puree it up before pouring it into the skillet. I add 2 large white onions to this recipe as well, because the onions (if you use just one) can get lost in this recipe. Thanks for a great recipe! Definitely a keeper!
This was reallly good!!!....I noticed alot of reviewers did not notice or really tast the curry component....I would suggest that you add the curry amount in the begiining as well as the end.... or just at the end if you dont want a real strong curry flavor....Like garlic and a few other spices the longer you cook them the more mellow in flavor they become....adding them to the end will definitely give you the intended flavor you were looking for in your dish.. If you are using fresh spices about 2 hrs...if you are using dried then 3..I always do this when I am slow cooking..and I always get the flavor of what my dish is suppose to taste like. :) HOPE THIS HELPS!!
Really delicious! Instead of curry powder, I did 1/2 tablespoon of red curry paste and 1/2 tablespoon of roasted red chili paste, omitted the jalepenos and it was still plenty spicy. I skipped the first stovetop step entirely. Just put everything in the crockpot and let it cook for nearly 10 hours on low. The beef practically shredded itself. We ate it over basmati rice to which I added turmeric and black pepper for color. Highly reccomended.
Wow, what a great recipe! I am a low carb lady so this was easy to modify. I totally skipped the browning stage and just tossed the onion and the beef in the slow cooker then mixed up the rest of the ingredients in a bowl and poured it over the meat. I didn't use a jalapeno to save time, and simply used a jar of diced tomatoes with green chilies in it. I also added more curry powder and a little cumin, nutmeg and red pepper to suit our love for strong flavor and spiciness. When it was all done I fished the meat out and thickened the juices with some xanthum powder (availible in your local health food store). I served it with some sauted veggies. Very tastey!
Okay, I'll tell you what not to do. Do not add the jalepeno with the seeds inside, don't add extra curry, or extra spice until you've tasted the original recipe. My husband and I are still crying. The good news it was good, but only with 2 or 3 glasses of milk. The meat was very tender, and I hope to try it again using my new suggestions.
This was absolutely delicious and the house smelled so good. I did dredge the meat in flour before browning and this seemed to have helped thicken the final product a little. Also added a bit more curry as we love the flavor. Wasn't spicy at all. Served over mashed potatoes this was almost decadent.
Family loves this recipe with 3 TBSP of mother-in-law curry and no jalapeno. We like the spice not the heat. I also saute the onions first.
WOW! This was really good. If you are looking for a true curry recipe, look elsewhere. This is a wonderful twist on a classic beef stew. I didn't use jalepeno pepper but green chilis (kids don't like alot of spice). I also used a roast and then shredded at the end. My 9 year old was picking the meat out of the crockpot! Excellent over rice. Will make again on a nice cold day.
this was awesome! I served it over mashed potatoes!
This stew was wonderful! I have already made it twice and served it on mashed potatoes. My family thought it would not be good on the potatoes but they are definately believers now. I used one can of diced tomatoes with green chilies to spice it up a little.
Even after altering this recipe b/c I did not have some ingredients, it was awesome. I used chicken, chicken broth, no jalepeno...it was great over jasmine rice. Smelled terrific when we came home from church. My kids ate *3* bowls of it. Great idea, great recipe. Will now try with beef!
this is fantastic .. great flavor! I have made this recipe as is, and it's delicious!! the only thing I would do is to dredge your meat in some flour before you sear it... it makes a nice coating on the meat, locks the flavor in, and it also helps to thicken up the sauce while in the slow cooker ..so it's not so runny it's almost like a gravy. for people who don't like too much spice, stick to this EXACT recipe (don't let the jalapeno scare you .. with or without seeds, there is no overpowering spiciness) .. for those who like more of a Ooomph in their food, a little kick... right when the food is done (I do mine for 6 or 7 hours), add another 1 or 2 tsp's (do 1 at first, stir and mix well...go by taste) of curry .. I find the curry flavor kind of gets lost in the diced tomatoes, so if you like your curry/spicyness, try that.. sometimes I add in another clove of garlic, and some more diced onion (half of a small one) towards the end, just for more fresh flavors, and cook until onions are soft...
I noticed the overall positive feedback for this particular recipie, and I think this a wonderful dish to experiment with, depending your taste. I found that dicing up a few russet potatoes and layering them in helps thicken the dish and makes serving over rice or whatnot optional. Otherwise use flour to thicken. Another option is to serve over something like Marrakesh brand cous-cous, since it cooks much faster than most rices and is a bit thicker to mix or serve on top of. You can also allow the meat, broth, and tomatoes to simmer a while longer, which reduces the water a bit. Add spices as desired. Also, I agree with many other reviewers who used curry pastes over powder. I used Patak's brand Vindaloo Curry Paste (w/ cumin & chile). It is nice and thick and quite hot on its own. I think The best way to use this is to throw in a teaspoon or so while browning the meat, along with the around half the jalapenos and onion. While I prefer fresh ginger and garlic, I found a wonderful product from Christopher Ranch - "Garlic/Ginger Stir Fry". Very hearty and puree style, quite sharp & fresh tasting. Excellent for many dishes. Sort of a short cut, but works really well! I dropped a teaspoon in the skillet while I prepared the meat and veggies, and added a bit more in the slow cooker later on. As for the peppers, I used three fresh jalapenos (seeds included) and two fresh habaneros for real heat, and rounded the dish off with a diced green bell pepper. I also threw in
This was very good & spicy! I was craving meatballs, so I substitued them for the beef. I browned them before putting in to slow cooker. I also added an extra chopped jalapeno and more curry. Served with cooked egg noodles - EXCELLENT!
OMG, we LOVED this! I used 1 1/2 lbs of stew meat, 4 cloves of garlic and a can of tomatoes with chilies instead of the jalapeno pepper. Cooked on high in the crock pot for 7 hours and served it over white rice. PERFECT!
I made this tonight and it turned out alright. My husband liked it and thought the taste was a medium heat. I thought it tasted ok but felt it had too much onion and Jalepino. I also would have preferred the tomatoes to be more of a stewed consistancy rather than diced. I will make this again for my husband with a little more heat next time.
I cooked this recipe as directed and I found it quite bland. There was heat, but not much else. It's definitely lacking something and I can't quite figure out what it is.
This was a delicious and very easy weekday meal. I floured meat prior to browning, added baby carrots, peas, and diced yukon golds to make it a true one-pot meal, and served over jasmine rice. After 9 hours on low the beef was so delicious and tender. Thanks for sharing!
I made this using venison stew meat -- it was fabulous -- no one knew it was not beef. As suggested by others, I floured the meat before browning. I didn't have fresh ginger and used 1/4 teaspoon of powdered ginger. I used 3 jalepeno peppers (with seeds removed, 5 cloves of garlic and added a bit of cumin and garlic powder. I also added an additional tablespoon of curry powder about 1 hour before serving. It gave it nice heat but not so much that the spice is a distraction from the great flavor. This is definitely a keeper in the rotation.
This recipe needed more curry.
This came out really good but HOT! I dredged the meat in flour, browned it in peanut oil and then deglazed the pan with beef broth. I subbed beef bouillon and coconut milk for the beef broth. I also doubled the curry. I added sweet potatoes and two habeneros instead of jalapenos. I cooked everything in the slow cooker on low for about 10 hours. It made me and my husband sweat but yummm!
Very good, lots of flavor. Seems like everything out of the crockpot tastes the same. This was an exception.
Loved this, it was perfect for a winters night. After reading some reviews, I coated the meat in flour before browning. I also used three times the curry and added a teaspoon of curry paste instead of jalapenos.
Thank you so much for the recipe - we loved it. We like it hot, so we adjusted the recipe a bit: we doubled it to start (2 lbs stewing beef) and double everything except: I added 1 tbsp garlic/ginger paste in addition to garlic and ginger, and used 4 tbsp of Sherwood Hot Curry powder instead of 2. I also added 4 onions and some red curry paste. As other's mentioned, I dredged the beef in flour before I browned it. Excellent recipe - will be on our fav list!
Boy, this looked and sounded so good. I couldn't wait to make it. Loved the smell as it was cooking but was so disappointed in the final outcome. The meat was dry and while it was not as spicy as I feared, it lacked...taste. I took another reviewers advise and coated the meat with flour before browning it but it was still very watery and again, not tasty. I think IF I try this again, I'll put the salt and pepper in the flour when I coat the meat. I've heard that salt will seal in the moisture of the meat. Right now, I'm going to take some red wine with more flour and I'll try to thicken it up but it is too late for the meat. : (
I didn't really follow the recipe but I still really liked the concept. I added cinnamon and coriander, used red pepper flakes instead of jalapeno, chicken stock instead of beef broth, lamb instead of beef, and tomato paste instead of diced tomatoes. I also added carrots and potatoes. I just threw everything into the slow cooker. I wasn't intentionally being a rebel, but was just trying to use up some leftovers. Next time, I'll actually follow the recipe :) I really liked the idea of using ginger and curry in a slow cooker. I served over white rice.
This was just Ok.
I made as written, except used beef roast. After cooking in the slow cooker I shred and use as the meat for taco/burritos or as a topping on nachos. Thanks for the recipe
Loved it! I used chicken instead of beef (dredged in flour and browned before putting in the crock pot). Put ginger and small can of jalapenos straight into pot after sauteeing onions and garlic. Also added 1c baby carrots, one sweet potato peeled and chopped and doubled the curry powder. Used chicken broth instead of beef broth. Added canned tomatoes at the end when veggies were all tender. Didn't need more than 4 hours on low. This was great served over brown rice! It had quite a kick and the leftovers are phenomenal!
delicious.i cooked this for my family and served with rice.
Delish! Made in the crock pot - 5 hours on high. Floured the beef and browned in a skillet. Used the diced tomatoes with the jalapeno peppers, just a dash of the red pepper sauce and added some diced green peppers and some mushrooms. Otherwise, followed the recipe - smelled so good in the house! Served over baked potatoes diced up - yum! Had a nice flavor without being too hot.
Yum. We only had veggie stock, so we used that in place of the beef broth and added some cashews to the final product, and this recipe made an excellent dinner served over brown rice.
Very good. Will make it into my slow cooker favorite recipes. I too breaded the stew meat before frying it for a thicker sauce. I added more garlic and more curry but no jalapenos as my husband can't take the heat.
This was fantastic and everyone at my house loved it!! I am going to add corn into the crock pot next time. (I also did not use a jalapeno) It seems that this would freeze really well and I am going to try that next time when I make a double batch!!
We really liked this recipe and we doubled it. We like lots of flavor, so we added 4 more cloves of garlic just halved, and then one more jalapeno pepper including the seeds. We also added a can of tomato paste to thicken it up a bit, a tablespoon of beef herb ox, and another teaspoon of chopped ginger. We put in water as needed and for our taste 2 dried hot thai peppers crumbled. We cooked it for 11 hours on low. We ate it over jasmine rice and it was delicious.
This was just ok for us. I was expecting more Thai flavor--this was just beef stew with a hint of curry flavor.
Fairly easy and quick recipe- I don't know that browning the meat makes any difference. I might try to skip that step next time. I added some flour to the browning process to thicken, but perhaps not enough- it was still very thin, but tasted good. Just enough heat. Served over mashed potatoes- delicious!
This was not spicy at all and needed a gracious amount of salt. I probably wouldn't make this again as I like very strong flavors. For those who like milder tasting dishes, this is probabl good.
The whole family loved it. We served it over brown rice. I had some left over roast beef, which I just chunked up/half shredded. I'm a wimp, so no jalapeno, but others added spice (Scorned Woman hot sauce). I will DEFINITELY make again (and again.) It contained three ingredients the hubs loves: beef, rice, and curry.
We absolutely flipped for this recipe. I am making it again tonight and inviting the neighbors! I followed the recipe exactly adding a tbsp of curry pouder at the end.. Oh, I used curry powder instead of curry paste because that was all I had. DELICIOUS!!
So good! I added red lentils and kidney beans too. also, added potatoes to one batch. You can't go wrong with this recipe I think. I doubled the curry powder because I really like that flavor. Thanks for sharing. I'd never made a stew before. this recipe sett me up for success.
This was great! I added one peeled & chopped carrot; 1 Tbs brown sugar and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. The only negative things I could say would be that it was neither thick nor spicy enough for my liking, but that's all about personal preference. Thanks for the great recipe!
I love this recipe, very easy to make and tastes great. I added Potatoes and Carrots to make it a little more stew like. The taste of the curry in the beef came out awesome. I look forward to making this one over and over.
Wonderful! I loved the flavor! It didn't turn out very spicy, but I may not have had enough ginger.
Very good and flexible recipe. I made it with a beef roast I had in my freezer. I cooled the roast slightly after it had cooked and then shredded it and added it back to the vegetables which I had thickened with some tomato paste. Also, I used more onions, garlic and curry powder than the recipe called for... but that's just a personal perference. Served it over rice... made a very nice dinner!
Really good - I make this a lot in the winter. Also use Pataks curry paste rather than powder to give it more oomph. I will sometimes add a couple of tablespoons of coconut milk powder towards the end - really nice and transforms it into coconut-curry type dish.
Yum....that's all I have to say. The only modification I made was to use 1/8 tsp of cayenne pepper instead of the jalapeno because I didn't have one. The whole family loved it.
Terrific with a great balance of flavors. Not nearly as spicy as all the reviews made it sound. I didn't deseed the jalapenos and it still wasn't that spicy. Loved it.
i prepared this dish on stove top... cooked for about 4 hours on low. It was perfect
Wow this is so good! I doubled the recipe and the only thing I changed was that I added the amount of curry at the beginning and again near the end. This had plenty of spice and curry flavor. Served over rice with Syrian green beans from this site.
I changed this recipe a lot. I saw another recipe here (French Beef Stew)and I combined the 2 and improvised a little for a delicious outcome. I shook the Beef pcs. in a bag with flour, browned stovetop with onions, added to the crockpot with herbs, 2 Tbsp. mustard, a bay leaf,1 Tbsp. honey, ground ginger (to taste), ground curry (to taste), the beef boullion, tomatoes, and 2 Tbsp. vinegar. Served with minus veggies with breadsticks and a side of corn.
Nate liked it. Too many onions (used about 3/4 small onion). Wouldn't make it again.
I really enjoyed this, although I did kick it up a little with some extra curry powder. I also substituted coconut oil for the olive oil as well as a splash of coconut milk a two good dollops of Greek style coconut yogurt to the skillet mixture (what can I say, I like coconut!!)
I added sweet potatoes, parsnips and carrots to it. I also added extra curry, a touch of ginger and garam marsala because I love the spices. I cooked it in a deep frypan on simmer. I also coated the meat in flour and it came out perfect and amazing.
This is very good with some green peas and/or chickpeas added. You can adjust the thickness by adding more or less beef broth. Good over jasmine rice. Also, a good way to use up leftover roast.
Recipe was easy, good. I added chic peas, coconut milk powder and a couple of handfuls of fresh spinach to give it a hardy, healthy taste.
This was good...I just didnt find anything different or great about it. I bought the jalapeno for this recipe(dont have much experience with them) and didnt think it was spicy at all. I think I would give this one a try again, maybe add more curry and cut the jalapenos bigger. Knowing how this taste I'm going to look back at the reviews and see what would make this great bec it has potential.
The only thing I might change about this recipe is that I would thicken the broth just a little bit at the end.
I'm torn. Maybe I just wasn't in the mood for this after I made it? The beef was delicious (texture, etc), but the dish just seemed overpowered by the spice. There really wasn't a depth of flavor...just pure heat. I doubt I'll do this recipe again.
Made this last night, great recipe! I added more ginger and curry, as we like our spices strong...added cayenne for some extra heat. Also coated the beef in flour before cooking and used sesame oil for good flavor. Cooked in the crockpot on low for 8 hours and served over brown jasmine rice. This ones a keeper, thanks for the recipe!
... maybe 3 1/2 stars because I usually like stews more the day after. Glad I tried it but probably won't make again. I omitted the browning stage and just threw everyone in the slow cooker for 7 hrs. It definitely has some heat so I'm not sure about other comments that it is not spicy. I made sure to use the jalapeno's seeds and substituted red curry paste for the powder so maybe that is it? Also, only used 1/2 cup of beef stock and added 1/2 cup of coconut milk. Still very liquidy but worked out fine over rice.
served with garlic mashed potatoes, yum!
This was a very tasty stew, but wasn't really a curry which is what I was looking for. Served it over rice to absorb all of the gooey goodness. Yum!
Delicious!!!!
This was very tasty. I dredged the beef in seasoned flour prior to putting it in the crock pot...this made for a thicker sauce. I also added a pinch of cinnamon and some chopped coriander at the end. Rave reviews from hubby and my six year old.
I put 2 jalapenos in this instead of one. I can't beleive people were saying one is too hot. I put in 1 large diced potato too.
This was very tasty and I served it over Jasmine rice. I added extra jalapenos and thickened it with a little flour at the end. Good recipe for a cold day.
I feel this worked really well. I did follow the advice of some of the other reviews and used a curry paste, Patak's Madras paste. I browned my onions first, then my meat and added the paste with the garlic and the ginger. I then sliced up some potatoes and other veg to make this a meal in a pot thing, browned them off too, this is something I always do with the veg in stews or soups as I think it gives them a better flavour. Then I deglazed my pan with the stock. I didn't need to add flour, you don't want a curry too thick, it needs a certain amount of liquid. I just found this to be really easy and tasty. Thank you for sharing it with us.
I made this dish for Father's Day. I doubled the recipe with 2 lbs stew meat. The dish was tasty. However, I thought 2 cans of tomatoes was quite overpowering. I used stewed tomatoes instead of the kind recommended in this recipe. The next time I attempt this dish, I'll use less tinned tomatoes and check for taste. I served the stew with Mexican Orzo Pasta. Great combination
Wow. So delicious! The only change I made was to add some canned coconut milk at the end as we like creamy and curry flavor together. It was so great over rice. This one is a keeper and the house smells fantastic! Thanks Nanci!!
This was good as a beef stew, but mediocre as a curry dish. I was looking for something with a more Middle Eastern flavor.
This recipe was very good. Added more curry and used a whole can of beef broth. Also thickened with flour at end of cooking. Will be making again soon.
This was really yummy!!! I read some of the other reviews and doubled the curry powder and I also coated the meat in seasoned flower like another reviewer suggested. My hubby's tummy can't take fresh jalapenos, so I got canned tomatoes with green chiles and that added just the right amount of heat. The only thing I will do differently next time is cut each of the beef cubes in half. To make this more hearty, I added about 3/4 cup of lentils and I served it over cous-cous. I put a dollop of plain yogurt on top. Thanks, for submitting this, we enjoyed it!!
Ended up needing a lot more seasoning. I added 2 TBS curry at beginning and ended up adding another at the end. Also add about 2tsp cumin, 1 tsp ground ginder along with the fresh ginger at the beginning. I think what really made it was adding 2 tsp cider vinegar and about 1 tsp sugar. Also, slow cooking for 4 to no more than 5 hrs is way plenty. I made the asian coconut rice from here to go along side it. In the end with all the additional seasoning it came out Ok, and a nice change. May make again if I get into a rut of something different to cook. Just not on my go to.
Nothing special... used 2 fresh jalapeno peppers and not spicy at all. Think there are better curry stews out there... it is an easy dinner to put together but that's about it...
This just makes me happy! Love it!
This was fantastic! I served it over Jasmine rice. I definitely recommend using a good quality curry (the quality of curry you use will make or break the dish) Morton and Bassett is one of my favorites and easy to find. We will definitely make this again and it was quite healthy too. I think it might be tasty to add a red or green bell pepper. I didn't find this spicy at all (but I cut the seeds out of the jalepeno since I don't care for much spice).
I made this a second time and found it was better. I didn't read the reviews the first time and it definitely wasn't spicy enough for us. This time around I used red curry paste instead of curry powder. I served over rice and steamed long beans.
This was very good but mine was over cooked just a little. Maybe my new slow cooker is extra hot, but it was ready in 4 hours on low. By the time we ate it the meat had fallen all to shreds. Very tasty though. Will start it later next time.
not really spicey at all - but a nice recipe. I brown the beef after dredging in a bit of flour, keeps the meat from becoming too rubbery but I like it! Some scallions when serving next time would be great.
Great recipe! the only thing i would have changed is that i would have made more for leftovers!
We loved this! - I didn't have the fresh Ginger so just shook a little powdered Ginger in - not the same I know. Next time we will thicken the juice a little with some Corn Starch to make it more like gravy. We served it over Bow Tie Pasta -yum! and easy
Loved it! The flavors worked beautifully together. I served on top of mashed potatoes and everyone cleaned their plates.
This is very good and something I would definatly prepare again. As recommended by other cooks, I added another large jalapeno (with seeds,) I upped the ginger by a half teaspoon and I always add extra garlic over what is called for in any recipe. In this case, I doubled the garlic. Next time, I will add a tsp of brown sugar. For some green and added nutrition, I added cooked Trader Joe's organic green beans to the hot crockpot mixture, stirred, and served over jasmine rice. YUM!
My husband that loves hot foods loved this. I wouldn't want it any hotter but I used a tbl. of hot curry with the seeded jalapeno pepper.
Love this recipe...and it's so easy to make! As another reviewer suggested, I pureed the can of tomatoes (excellent suggestion because I hate tomato chunks) and dredged the beef in flour and that seemed to help thicken up the sauce. Instead of a whole jalapeno, I pureed about 3 slices with the tomatoes. Served over brown rice. Thanks for the recipe!!
this is very good but hot hot hot so i added some small red potatos in the mix. thanks for the recipe
I'm giving this 5 stars even though I changed it so much just because it tasted so good! I really hate runny curry so I added the flour for the browing as suggested but then also added a little corn starch and a can of tomato paste. I also added baby carrots. It turned out perfectly. Mmm I can't wait to make it again!
Made January 2008.
This recipe does not taste very curryish, but produces a good stew. I've tried adding more curry powder but it didn't help much.
Did not enjoy this meal at all!
Made this a week or so ago! The family LOVED it! Definitely a keeper! I seeded and de-membraned the jalapeno, and was a bit generous with the curry powder - I like the flavor. I'd definitely recommend adding "seeds and membranes removed." to the jalapeno in the recipe!
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!! My friend is a very picky eater and I'm not a very good cook and he LOVED this. Not too spicy and lots of flavor.
Very nice. I didn't do the browning of the meat and it was just fine. Next time I will add some apple to give it a bit of sweetness with the spice, besides I love beef curry with apple. Thanks for the recipe
I can't have a curry dish without potatoes. So I added 2 medium diced potatoes. A 28oz can of diced tomatoes. Doubled the curry and 1 tablepsoon of pepper. I also had my hot sauce on hand. Thanks for the recipe !
I merged this recipe with one for curried lentil stew with coconut milk. I cooked it for about 10 hours in a crock pot. I used a chuck roast rather than stew meat and trimmed it of all fat, then cubed it. I also made a dark roux to thicken the sauce. It is excellent served over rice.
Great stew! I didn't have canned tomatoes so I used Rotels and we didn't have jalapenos so we used chili peppers from the garden (seeded.) While I would make it again just as is, I would also try it with carrots and mushrooms and served over rice. We had it over mashed potatoes. Sticks to the ribs. Great for a cold night.
I make this regularily at work and everyone just loves it!
Make sure you buy a tender cut of meat, or tenderize prior to cooking. I made this recipe as stated, and the beef was very tough.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections