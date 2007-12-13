Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Coffee Cake
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 402.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.8g 12 %
carbohydrates: 51.2g 17 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 29.5g
fat: 20.2g 31 %
saturated fat: 10.5g 53 %
cholesterol: 85.4mg 29 %
vitamin a iu: 542.3IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 2.8mg 22 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.3mg
folate: 60.9mcg 15 %
calcium: 69.6mg 7 %
iron: 1.7mg 9 %
magnesium: 17.8mg 6 %
potassium: 100.8mg 3 %
sodium: 255.6mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 24 %
calories from fat: 181.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.