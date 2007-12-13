Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Coffee Cake

588 Ratings
  • 5 371
  • 4 162
  • 3 30
  • 2 17
  • 1 8

A friend of mine gave me this recipe years ago. Sometimes I lower the fat content by using fat-free sour cream or yogurt instead of the sour cream. Enjoy! This can also be made into small loaf cakes which can be frozen easily.

By Ruth

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Coffee Cake:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease a 10-inch bundt pan.

  • Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy. The mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Add eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into the butter mixture before adding the next. Mix in vanilla.

  • Whisk flour, baking soda, and baking powder together in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to batter alternately with sour cream, mixing until just incorporated after each addition. Fold in walnuts. Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Mix sugar and cinnamon for filling in a small bowl.

  • Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture over batter in the pan. Drop remaining batter in heaping spoonfuls over filling, covering it as best you can.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes. Lower heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake for an additional 40 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 85.4mg; sodium 255.6mg. Full Nutrition
