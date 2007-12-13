Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Coffee Cake

a great base recipe begging for some spin offs. i think i'll work on some variations for this next time though it was very good as is as well. i did use brown sugar rather than white for the cinnamon mixture and i added the chopped walnuts to the cinnamon mix rather than the batter itself. i made a glaze for the cake with 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 2 tablespoons milk. this cake is moist and delicious but not overly sweet. i actually think that it wouldn't have been sweet enough had i not put the glaze on. it actually reminds me of a cinnamon roll but with a different texture (cake-like instead of bread-like). next time i think i'll do some experimenting and try adding almond extract instead of vanilla and maybe i'll make extra cinnamon/brown sugar/walnut mixture and try putting a layer at the bottom before putting in the batter... wonder if that might burn though? hmmmmmm... also, i was a little worried because the batter seemed REALLY thick (i definitely couldn't "pour" the batter in the bundt pan, it was spooning and scraping) but in the end it turned out perfectly all the same.