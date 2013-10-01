Crazy Cake

This cake was popular during the Depression, and does not have eggs in it.

Recipe by Amy Parsons

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
  • Sift flour, sugar, salt, soda, and cocoa together into a 9 x 13 inch ungreased cake pan. Make three wells. Pour oil into one well, vinegar into second, and vanilla into third well. Pour cold water over all, and stir well with fork.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes, or until tooth pick inserted comes out clean. Frost with your favorite icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 9.7g; sodium 270.7mg. Full Nutrition
