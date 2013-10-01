Crazy Cake
This cake was popular during the Depression, and does not have eggs in it.
YUM!! the first 4 time i make it i added chocolate chips YYUMMMMM it's the best chocolate cake i've ever tasted!!!!!! i usually make half the recipe to fit in a small round pan, i also tried making it white by added cornstarch instead of cocoa powder and adding a tsp. orange zest, it was a beautiful orange cake!! Thanks sooooo much for the recipeRead More
I don't understand the bad reviews for this cake. When I make a cake, this is the one I go to all the time. I don't change the ingredients, but I DO change the method, so if anyone is interested I will describe. I grease and flour two 9in cake rounds. Sift all of the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Add the wet ingredients, and stir with a spoon until it's combined. The vinegar will bubble with the baking soda.. it's supposed to. The batter will be thin, but that's normal from what I can tell. Although the recipe calls for a 13x9, when I baked it in that pan it took much longer than called for. In the two 9in rounds, 30 minutes is perfect. The cake is moist and there is ABSOLUTELY NO Vinegar taste.. AT ALL. If you want a super duper chocolatey flavor, replace 1c of the water with coffee. I know it sounds weird, but you won't taste the coffee.. only enhanced chocolate. I'm no expert, but like I said.. every time I prepare the cake with this method, it is perfect.
I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could! My son was dignosed with an egg allergy about 6 months ago and I've been dreading his birthday ever since (it's this weekend)! I've been trying to get a decent egg free cake ever since. Last night in utter desperation I googled "egg free chocolate cake" (all my soon to be 3 year old wants for his birthday is an "chocolate Thomas (the Tank Engine) cake" - I found a 3-d train cake pan but every cake has flopped until today - until I tried the crazy cake - IT IS PERFECT - words cannot thank you enough! The only thing I would like to do now is try how to make the subsitition that amatullah suggested (cornstarch and orange zest instead of the cocoa) for an orange cake for my daughter's birthday - so if anyone knows how much cornstarch to use PRETTY PLEASE let me know!
This cake was delicious! My father is undergoing chemotherapy and is on an extremely strict diet. He couldn't eat eggs, so the recipe was a good base. He also couldn't eat vinegar or chocolate, so Amatullah's suggestion about the orange cake conversion was great. I substituted the cocoa with cornstarch and the vinegar with orange juice, and I added a teaspoon of orange zest. I also exchanged the baking soda for baking powder. It turned out perfectly! If you're making the orange cake, I would suggest frosting it with Adora Marchi's "Mom's Buttercream Frosting," sprinkling a pinch of lemon zest over the frosting, and putting a slice of fresh orange on top. Be sure to cool the cake completely before applying the frosting. Thanks Amy and Amatullah; you made my father's birthday very memorable.
Wonderfully moist & flavorful - you'd never know this was egg free! I usually halve the recipe & bake in an 8" pan for about 30-35 minutes (test for doneness). Great when you want cake but not a huge panful. Also makes great cupcakes (which freeze easily!) I love how easy it is to change the flavors! Our favorite is orange - just omit the cocoa & vinegar & use orange juice in place of the water (same amount as called for in recipe).
My mother made this cake for the last 40 years that I am aware of and it is always the best. There is one difference in her recipe though, instead of two cups of water we use 2 cups of cool coffee, makes a BIG difference, try it.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!! I was also worried about the vinegar in the cake so I very tenatively tasted the batter...couldn't taste a bit of it. I am a total chocolate fiend and have been placed on a special diet where I can't have any dairy products, I know what a chocolate cake should taste like and I was not disappointed in the least. I will most likely continue to make this recipe even after I can eat normal foods again! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
One of the better egg free chocolate cakes!! Add 1/3 bag of milk chocolate chips to the batter and it is spectacular. It really adds a lot to the chocolate sensation.
Amazing. Have made it several times and it's worked great. Couple of tips. 1) use ice cold water. if you remember your chemistry classes, the colder the water, the slower the baking soda + vinegar reaction will be. And you want as much reaction happening AFTER you put the cake in the oven, not before. 2) Mix (sift) the dry ingredients together in 1 bowl. Mix the wet ingredients in another bowl (or measuring cup). DO NOT mix the wet and dry ingredients together until everything else is ready (oven hot, pan greased, etc). 3) If you are having trouble getting the cake out of the pan, throw the entire pan + cake in the freezer overnight. That will prevent the cake from tearing when you take it out. I found the cake easier to frost when semi-frozen too.
This cake tastes like any other great chocolate cake, which is why it's absolutely fabulous. No eggs, super easy and quick, and it tastes like you spent the entire afternoon making it. I tried it once with cake flour and it was so moist like it came out of a mix. It's what I always make now when I'm having guests and am pressed for time. This will be the only chocolate cake I ever make.
this is an unbelievable cake! it was very moist. the taste right out of the oven was a little off...but if you let it sit for a day in the fridge all that will change and you will have a wonderfully moist and chocolately cake.
I made this as cupcakes - a half recipe makes 12, baked about 22 minutes. I wanted them with no frosting for a change, so to get some sweet and creamy chocolate richness without it I threw in a half cup of mini chocolate chips. If you don’t have eggs and you’re looking for a good, moist chocolate cake that’s neither too dark nor too light and not too sweet, so that it can support a sweet, rich butterceam frosting or none at all, that rises nicely, creating perfect cupcakes (in my case), then make this cake. If you DO have eggs and you want a cake like this, make this cake. Note: I did have eggs. I just think today's a crazy day which is why I chose this recipe. :)
I cut this recipe down to 6 servings. Insetad of chocolate, i added 1/2 cup of strawberry jello, 1/4 cup of chopped strawberrys and cut the sugar down to 1/4 of a cup. i served this with a straberry sauce on my husbands birthday and he totaly flipped out! it was terific! i will be making this again for sure! my husband and i really really enjoyed this cake!
I have been making this recipe since I was a teenager. There is one helpful thing you can do to make sure this comes out right: starting with just the dry ingredients take a fork and blend them all in together so there's no pockets of cocoa or flour, etc. Then if you want to make 3 wells in the dry ingredients and add vanilla in one, the oil in one and the vinegar in the 3rd (you don't actually have to do this for this cake to turn out great, but it's fun, especially if doing it with younger kids). Then pour the water over the whole thing. Now take a fork again and mix gently until all liquid and dry ingredients are mixed up, checking the sides and corners. Check for lumps of dry ingredients and "fork" those. Do NOT beat this or it will be not be tender and moist. We
This cake is so easy, delicious and versatile! We don't have any allergies & we're not on any special diets and this is still a cake we will make over and over again! This chocolate one is wonderful and you can sub cold coffee for the water for a more intense chocolate flavor. I've made a vanilla version by subbing extra flour in place of the cocoa powder and throwing in a little extra vanilla extract. The orange one is AMAZING!!! You sub extra flour for the cocoa powder in the recipe, orange juice for the water and add the zest of one large orange to the batter. Topped with whipped cream or an orange glaze -WOW! I've seen lemon and spice versions as well and I can't wait to try them!!
My mother-in-law gave me this recipe years ago. Very moist, easy cake. She calls it "Lazy Wife cake". :)
My sons are allergic to eggs, and I have made this cake many times. This recipe is so easy! I just made a fantastic 'coconut cake' version. I omitted the cocoa and used coconut milk instead of water and I put coconut flakes over a white icing. The results were very, very good.
We did this cake when I was young, but to add to the craziness, mama would chunk it up, put it in a big bowl, make a pan of runny chocolatey peanut fudge frosting, pour that over it, and add whatever dried fruit she had soaked up, put it in a big dish that looked like a flower pot, made sure the frosting was soaked up into the cake so it looked really messy then took our homemade gumdrops and rolled them into little cylinders, so they looked like worms and called the ' mess' our garden cake. Made the cake go a lot further, and I used it when I was raising my two girls alone. I think about that flower pot cake, every time I pass a package of gummy worms, to this day, and I am past 85.
Very moist and yummy. I can't believe it does not have eggs or milk yet is so rich. Thanks for the recipe!
Great classic chocolate cake recipe, and it's easy! Thanks for sharing!!
This cake is great as is but if you decide to make it with Gluten Free Flour it comes out even better tasting, like a flourless cake so then its Egg Free, Dairy Free, and gluten free but tastes amazing.
i've read a lot of shock at putting vinegar in a cake batter. this is a common replacement for baking POWDER which often contains aluminum. 1 tsp baking POWDER = .25 tsp baking SODA + .5 tsp cream of tartar. if you do not have cream of tarter you may substitute an acid such as lemon juice or vinegar. in that case you would use .5 tsp baking SODA + 1.5 tsp acid (you triple the acid). although you may substitute lemon juice you absolutely NEED an acid for the cake to rise properly. DO NOT JUST LEAVE OUT THE VINEGAR!!!! i guarantee that it does cause a funny aftertaste as it 's only function is to cause a chemical reaction with the baking soda to cause the cake to have a light and fluffy texture. additionally, i often decrease the amount of sugar in this recipe (i can't imagine a cake with MORE than 2 CUPS of sugar in it) and it stills turns out DELICIOUS.
I need eggless cakes due to my daughter having an egg allergy.. and this recipe is perfect! The cake is moist, fluffy and just delicious. Couple things worth noting: You can use canola oil instead of vegetable oil if anyone has a soy allergy - either oil works fine and tastes the same. You can also make this cake into vanilla cake by omitting the cocoa and using vanilla Jello pudding mix instead - delicious vanilla cake (I added just a tad bit more vanilla if making vanilla cake). Delicious cake!
I followed the suggestions that others made: used cake flour, put in 50% more cocoa (I used dark cocoa) and used cold coffee in place of 1/2 the water. Turned out great!!! Oh- I also added chocolate chips, but I don't think it needed them. Although my daughter has an egg allergy that prompted me to look for an egg-free recipe, I've had 3 people ask me for the recipe that don't need to worry about eliminating eggs!
I really love this recipe! I had to try it, after tasting it at a friend's child's birthday party. With so many of our friends' children having egg allergies and having some vegan friends, too, this recipe is perfect. Even my egg-loving dad says the cakes come out tasting very good. After reading other reviews, I've made the following adjustments: Chocolate (original) version: I subbed cooled coffee for the water, which gave it a richer flavor. Vanilla GF version: I replaced the amounts of the AP flour and cocoa powder in the recipe with GF flour, and doubled the amount of vanilla extract. My hubby actually preferred this over the original, with and without frosting. Orange version: For the recipe halved (9 servings), I replaced 2/3 of water with OJ and, added the zest of 1 large orange, and subbed orange extract for the vanilla. I baked it in a Wilton giant cupcake pan for closer to 50 min. My mom thought it was too sweet, but my dad and 3yo chocoholic son loved it. I might have to reduce the amount of OJ, or do only fresh-squeezed next time. It doesn't even need frosting. I usually do one small cake for my children to blow out the candles, and the rest are cupcakes. The cupcakes usually take as long as the box mix versions do. I will be making the original and vanilla versions for my daughter's first birthday party next week. I'm so glad my friend referred this recipe!
I've used this recipe for years, I just mix all the ingredients in a bowl and bake in a pan I spray with cooking spray. I bake it in an 8x8 square pan or increase the ingredients 50% and bake in a 9x13. As is, it is the best cake you'll ever bake because you probably have the ingredients already and don't have to worry about not having eggs. For variety, I've added a 1oz bottle of red food coloring for a Red Devil's food cake and if you really want rave reviews, substitute the two cups of water for two cups of cold coffee. Talk about enhancing the chocolate flavor. Top with a cream cheese frosting (try Cream Cheese Frosting II) and accept the blue ribbon. I told my son, who I make this cake for all the time, if he learns to make this cake (and he is trying) the ladies will be knocking at his door (in a few years.) I almost made this cake yesterday, but already had a jar full of chocolate chip cookies and I didn't want the guilt fest. An easy recipe to teach kids how to bake.
I LOVE this recipe. Not only is it super easy and very tasty, but it's also "vegan" - meaning vegetarians who don't eat eggs or dairy can eat this cake. Most vegan cakes are like cardboard, but this one is moist and fluffy. I was leery at first, fearing it wouldn't rise. But it turned out great and my whole family - even the non-vegans - gobbled it up. I will make this many many more times. Note: I frosted it with "Best White Icing Ever" from this site, using half shortening and half margarine. Very creamy, very easy and also vegan.
I attempted to sub cocoa for carob - don't do the same! While the taste was alright, the smell was so overpoweringly carob hat no one wanted to try it.
This is going to be my go-to recipe from now on. I added 3/4 cup of cocoa and a 1/3 cup of chocolate chips because other reviewers complained it wasn't chocolate-y enough. I also decreased the sugar and used 1 1/2 c instead of 2. It was plenty sweet! I made a big cake and after it cooled, I used dental floss to make two equal sized layers. I filled it and frosted with the Chocolate Ganache recipe that can be found on this site. it definitely takes better the next day and the day after that!
My mom has been making this cake since I was very young, and still, it is my go-to EASY recipe for a dense, moist chocolate cake. I frost it with a decorator icing with almond flavoring... If you REALLY want a decadent treat, drizzle some chocolate ganache on top and let it set. Yumm-0h! Oh, and if you want fat free, substitute apple sauce for the oil. If you want less sugar, just put half the sugar in it. It really is a versatile recipe.
This is a great cake. I made it in a 9'13 pan, but it fell. I made it in a bundt pan and it was perfect!
This has always been one of my favorite cakes. It is quick and easy, and doesn't dirty up a lot of dishes while making it. I've been looking for the recipe for several. thanks so much
This cake was too sweet -- there are better recipes out there in my personal opinion.
Fast, easy, and turned out fabulous! It was so moist! I was afraid that using under a cup of cocoa it wouldn't be very dark or rich- I was wrong! I made 2 batches for a teired cake and did not have enough vanilla for the second batch, so I used almond. It was really good too. The cake has a small crumb and is great for decorating! Easy to frost and held up really well. It was so moist! I can't get over that. It was still really moist and good the following day too.
As a mom of a son who's allergic to eggs and milk...thank you so much!! What a great recipe. The only thing I changed was I added 1/2 cup brown sugar (because the first cake I made just wasn't quite sweet enough). The addition of the brown sugar was perfect! The cake even holds together. (try making a cake with no eggs..falls apart easily) I made a Spongebob cake and iced it with (vegan)buttercream icing and it was a HUGE hit at my sons birthday party.
This cake is awesome! Can't even tell that it doesn't have eggs. Perfect for my son as he is allergic to eggs. I used 1 cup of Hershey's Special Dark cocoa and a cup of mini chocolate chips.
At our house the only frosting for this cake is junior mints! - once the cake comes out of the oven, sprinkle a box (or two!) of junior mints on top and put the cake back in the oven for a minute or two until the mints are soft enough to spread - YUMMY!
This cake is so easy to make and delicious it deserves 5 stars based on just that. I gave it 4 stars because when I baked this cake as stated it had a weird taste. Increase cocoa pwdr to 3/4 cp and this is a 5 star recipe. This is not the best chocolate cake, but considering how simple and quick it is to make .... one has to be CRAZY not to love it. I just dump all the dry ingredients into a 9 X 13 pan ... make sure baking soda does not have any lumps ... mix thoroughly ... add all the wet ingredients in a jug and pour over dry ingredients ... mix thoroughly with a fork until uniform consitency ... It cant get much simpler. If you don't have vingear subsitute equal amount of lemon juice. Tastes better after refrigeration and is great for freezing. I actually bake this as cupcakes and freeze as an easy snack to pack for lunch. My kids look forward to finding this in their lunch box.
I follow the recipe as stated, except I do increase the cocoa a bit. This recipe also halves easily for an 8X8 cake with the same great results. I have been using this recipe for years and it never disappoints. Thanks for sharing!
This wonderful recipe saved me a trip the grocery store this morning. Remembering that my son needed cupcakes for school tomorrow, we decided to make chocolate cupcakes, and then realized we had just used the last of the milk and eggs on breakfast. I found this cake recipe, made it into cupcakes, and they were perfect. I have tried to adapt other chocolate cake recipes into cupcakes, and have had a few mishaps. But this recipe worked very well, baking up beautifully. I topped these with decorator frosting (from this site) and then made spiderwebs with melted chocolate. My son was thrilled with the outcome and I was thrilled that I saved a trip to the store.
This cake is THE BOMB. It's so incredibly easy to make, and out of all the times I've made it, it's never let me down. It always bakes so beautifully! I threw in a little espresso powder to give it a more coffee-like taste last time... delish!
I have made this cake alot. The only thing that I change is that I use 2 cups cold coffee instead of water. I also use the old fashion fudge icing. Try it, you will like it!
I love this recipe! I was skeptical at first, but I followied the ingredients and recipe exactly...right down to mixing with a fork. This cake came out perfectly moist with a great chocolate flavor. I normally do not like chocolate cake, but this is delicious! I believe the "mix with the fork" portion of the directions is crucial. You don't want to overbeat/over blend the ingredients or you won't get a moist cake. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
The is the best chocolate cake recipe anywhere. It makes great cup cakes, and there are times, it does not even need frosting.
This is a very similar recipe to one I've been using from the Greek Orthodox Lenten Recipe book to which I made one modification - I used Rasberry Wine Vinegar to give the chocolate a "kick". For all those who haven't tried this cake yet, it is absolutely delicious and so light!
I love this cake. Wow. So easy to make, not too many ingredients and you can add/adjust and still come out with a perfect cake! I'm neither vegetarian nor lactose intolerant but I wanted something simple that I could tweak if I wanted (and if the eggs weren't around) and this is it! It was just so easy. Thanks!!! P.S. This cake is good with spices such as cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon added. It rose very nicely too. And even though I didn't grease the pan, I guess the oil (I used olive oil) made it so nice and moist that it never even stuck too much to the pan so I could scoop each piece out clean with a fork or spoon.
SO EASY and so delicious. I substituted the water with coffee and frosted the cake with cream cheese frosting. The coffee will really help bring out the flavor.
Better than I imagined! I made cupcakes and my daughter's preschool class loved them! As one other reviewer recommended, I used the "Best White Icing Ever" from this site, and they truned out perfect!
I have been meaning to review this for some time, and let me just say I found this recipe about two months ago and I have made it 4 times already. Do exactly as she says and you will have a perfect, moist cake. If you want to get it out of the pan when your done just grease it with oil or shortening pretty good before you put the batter in there. BUT keep your eye on the cake and make sure it doesn't over cook. Or else it will be a sad cake =(
This is really good! It tastes a lot like a brownie, and the texture is somewhere in between a light brownie and cake. This is the first cake I've made without eggs, and it's an easy one with ingredients most people have on hand....in other words it an "it's raining and I can't go to the store but I need chocolate right now!" kind of cake :) I frosted it with chocolate cream cheese. I will make this again sometime, and maybe try a lighter frosting and chocolate chips. Thanks for the recipe!
excellent recipe! I made half the amount, and added a banana - yummy!
I have been searching for this recipe for a long time! My mom use to make cake this way all the time, but had lost the recipe. I remember how tastey and fully it was. One of the other benefits to this recipe (besides growing up with it), is that it is also Vegan. No eggs, or milk! My brother is Vegan, so I can make this for him as well! Thank you for posting!
Great cake recipe! I’ve been using this one for every holiday or family party I’ve gone to for the last year. I was looking for something my nephew (who is 4 and allergic to nuts, soy and milk) could have. I changed the oil to canola and everything else was good to go. He loved it and was glad he could have cake again. Thank you so much for submitting this recipe!
My son is allergic to eggs.....thank goodness for this recipe. I make this cake (or cupcakes) and bring to birthday parties, holiday parties, etc......I would hate for my son to miss out on the treats because of his allergies! I have made it with the cocoa and also tried the orange version (substitute corn starch for the cocoa, use orange extract and orange zest.....as mentioned in another rating)....they are both fabulous, moist, and everyone loves these cakes!
This cake is delicious. The day I made it, it was good. But, the next day it was awesome!! VERY moist. Really doesn't need icing. Will definitely make again!
This has been a staple in my family for as long as I can remember. The only thing I do differently is that I substitute leftover coffee for the water sometimes. It gives it even more chocolate depth.
Great cake! Comes out very moist and with a nice flavor. I was kinda worried it might taste tangy because of the vinegar but it really doesn't.
I love this recipe! I've been an eager eater of this cake for YEARS and YEARS! I finally made it to my grandmother's standards just recently and I was eager to see if there were other recipes and how they differed. They are all pretty much the same, except my recipe has a tsp. of cinnamon in the cake mix. I would urge anyone to add the cinnamon to their cake mix the next time they stir one up...just to see if there is any difference! Happy baking!
I misplaced my crazy cake recipe that I'd used for years, so was very pleased to find this one. My recipe was for a single layer in an 8X8 pan, and this is very close to it, if I halved the ingredients. The only difference I see is that my recipe called for 3 tablespoons cocoa & 6 tablespoons oil. Otherwise, this recipe appears to be exactly doubled. I love this cake, which is so moist, I never felt the need for any kind of frosting, just occasionally would put a dollop of whipped cream on top. It's so easy to whip up, right in the pan. I always this when I'm having a chocolate craving, and it satisfies it perfectly!
It was a good cake but not very moist as I thought it would be.
I made this tonight as directed and thought it was a wonderful cake! I made as directed except that I put all the ingredients in a Kitchenaid mixer and then poured the batter into a pan sprayed with cooking spray. I loved that this was so easy to make! I also loved that this was vegan-no dairy or eggs. I thought the cake was moister than most home made chocolate cakes-lighter. This will probably be my "go to" cake for chocolate cakes.
the perfect recipe as written! only change i made was to use a bowl versus making it in the pan. so delicious. great for vegans, people w/ allergies and anyone looking for a great chocolate cake recipe. almost too simple to believe!
Hard to believe this is fit to eat from looking at the recipe, but it's the moistest chocolate cake I've ever made. I will never make chocolate cake any other way.
This is the only chocolate cake recipe I use and I've been making it for almost 30 years.
I beleive this is the best chocolate cake I've ever eaten...and I've tried a lot in search of the best recipe. I added about 1/2 cup hot fudge topping (the ice cream hot fudge) into the batter. So good and moist. My friends rave about my chocolate cake. I use chocolate buttercream frosting. Don't forget the milk!
My grandmother told me about this cake when I was little, explaining that she made this during the Depression quite a bit. I make this every once and a while with my eldest and tell him the same stories that she told me, to keep tradition. It's dear to me for that reason. That being said, though it turns out a moist cake, it dosen't have much flavor other than sweet. It's not a favorite of mine.
Not bad for what it is. I won't be making it again, but we did eat it.
Very good and easy, but my advice - DO NOT make it in the baking dish. Instead, please use a bowl and pour the mixed ingredients into the baking dish. I began by following the recipe exactly - pfff - I had to pour it into a bowl to get it mixed right and then pour it back into the baking dish. What a mess!!!
What a wonderful recipe works well with Gluten free flour. I use fibre mix Kids love this cake and make it egg and gluten free for birthday parties and other children do not know it is not a "real" cake.
good but needs about 2 tbls of chocalate more
If I could give more stars, I would! I followed the recipe EXCEPT for one thing, instead of adding 1/2 c. of cocoa powder, I added 1 cup. I truly recommend this recipe, I will turn to this one! Thanks Amy!
The cake was awesomefully easy and delicious! So moist! I still can't believe there is NO eggs in it!
This is the first recipe I learned how to make as a child and is the birthday cake of choice in my family. I've never made it in the baking pan, though. I always mix it in a bowl, then pour it into whatever baking pan I'm using. I've even baked crazy cake "muffins" (didn't have any cupcake liners and wanted cupcakes!). It is the only cake my husband will eat, too! I do have a suggestion for when mixing the batter in a bowl: use a whisk to combine all of your dry ingredients (well, except the baking soda...I'm still a kid at heart and love to watch "chemistry in action"). This will keep your cake nice and light. Also, don't overmix the batter...my mom has made that mistake several times! We'll top it with buttercream frosting, penuche (caramel) frosting, or usually just a very generous dusting of powdered sugar. Enjoy!
Great Recipe! This was the last egg free recipe I had to make for my son who just passed his egg challenge and is NO LONGER ALLERGIC TO EGGS!!! Funny thing... we'll still make this cake even though we don't need to. It's easy enough that my 4 year old can help prepare it, I always have all the ingredients on hand, and it is delicious! You'd never know it was egg free. Plus I love that it doesn't have that heaviness that many scratch cakes have. Thanks for sharing!
This was great. I frosted it with fluffy peanut butter frosting and we really liked it. Thanks for the recipe!
Wow, so so good. I put very little effort into mixing the cake and doing precise measurements & baked for 40 mins. I added in a cup of mini semi sweet chocolate chips and it turned them into soft/gooey texture, like soft brownies because the chips melted and mixed in during baking. It was a huge hit at my office and so little effort. I would recommend adding different chips to the recipe for extra flavor, like peanutbutter or butterscotch chips too.
Not bad at all! I changed the recipe a bit because I didn't have any cocoa. I used brown sugar instead of cocoa as you would with a blonde brownie, I also added a bag of chocolate chips to the batter, then I frosted the cake with Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting found on this website. The family loved it! It was dense but moist and full of flavor. I can't wait to make it again with the cocoa!
This was suprisingly good and easy! I made half a recipe and added about 6oz of milk chocolate chips to the batter. I did mix the batter in a bowl, and lightly greased my 8" square pyrex pan, baked about 35 minutes. This reminded me of snack cakes that my mom used to make when we were kids, no icing, just simple and good. So glad to share that memory with my kids, thanks to this recipe! By the way, I also did manage to make a "yellow cake" version of this (to a HALF recipe, I added 1/4 cup flour, 1 additional tsp. vanilla, and a few drops of yellow food coloring to get that nice yellow cake color). I bet you could make all kinds of yummy cake flavors though, I will try mint chocolate chip next!
i threw in 3 mashed bananas and skip the vanilla, garnish the top of the unbaked "cake" with thinly sliced bananas and it came out beautiful, tasty and..... this is a winner!
Followed recipe, but added one teaspoon of instant coffee granules to deepen the chocolate flavor. Very moist and delicious cake!
I wanted to try this to see if it lives up to its reputation in the reviews...and it almost did! Next time I will add some dark chocolate chips to give it a little kick. I felt that the recipe called for too much to fit into a 9x9 pan, so I halfed all the ingredients and it came out fitting perfectly well in a 9x9. Before I dig in I like to pop it in the microwave for 15 seconds - tastes much more decadent warm!
Great for kids that have egg / dairy allergies. Moist and delicious. I use this recipe to make cupcakes for all of my kids school events.
I had never made this cake before, much less heard of it till I got married. It is my husband's favorite and now I love it. You can cut, place in ziploc bags and freeze too. This cake tastes great with out a frosting, but if you want to frost it should be a light frosting.
Very easy to make and unbelievably good for the amount of effort that went into this cake.
I mixed this up in a bowl and threw in a cup of chocolate chips - delicious, and nice and moist. Great recipe for when you have no eggs... great recipe all the time, actually.
This cake is good, but the process of sifting all the dry ingredients into the cake pan itself was a bit annoying, I think you're better off sifting and mixing everything in a large bowl. The cake itself comes out very moist and tasty though :)
I used to make this exact recipe as a child and it was always so much fun! I remember making up excuses to convince my parents to let me make another! So excited to find the recipe again after so many years. I intend to make it for my vegan friend sometime very soon!
the cake turned out dried even though i baked it for the alloted time and definitely felt like it was missing an ingredient...to dry for me...
i made this cake for my sons birthday as some of the children coming were allergic to eggs. It was really delicious and moist. I would make again for my family.
Everyone at the party found this interesting and tasty. The texture was rich and flavorful. Very good served cold with milk.
I have made this cake many times as written but when I needed to bake a cake that was not only egg free but chocolate free I substituted the cocoa power for the grated rind of one orange. It was fantastic! Everyone loved it! I used the juice of the orange in the icing and decorated the cake with candied orange and lemon slices.
This wasn't a great recipe. The batter was better than the cake.
My mother made this cake for years in a 9x13 pan, then she frosted it with two types of frosting - a white frosting that was very butter & a thin chocolate frosting almost like a glaze
This is wonderful! Now I'm going to try it without cocoa and see if I can make a white cake with it. Yay--I can have cake again!
I made 24 cupcakes with this recipe. I sifted all dry ingredients together and then combined wet ones. Slowly mixed with blender until it was well blended. Baked at 350 for 18 mins. It's a really nice chocolate cake...moist and a bit more dense than a box mix.
I helped my 12 year old make this cake and though it was moist and fluffy, it lacked taste. I think I will try this again and add chocolate chips as another reviewer suggested.
One reviewer said it tasted like "flavored flour" well I agree. It was a bitter flavored flour. I tried to cover up the bitter flour taste with Hershey's syrup n my fam ate it. I will not make again...
I have several severe allergies, eggs being one of them...I keep trying to find good cake/cupcake recipes, but with no luck! After reading the reviews of this one, I decided to give it a try and it turned out perfectly! My family (none of them have allergies) says it tastes identical to regular chocolate cake with eggs, they can't stop eating it! I baked at 350 as the recipe says for 36 minutes. It's even better the next few days! Thank you so much to whoever submitted this recipe, you've finally allowed me to enjoy cake after all these years!
Pretty fantastic, especially for an eggless cake. I made it for my mother in law's birthday (lord) because my brother in law has an egg allergy. The first time I tried it it was fairly dry, so I added 1/3 cup milk the second time, and it was perfect. Nice cake!
